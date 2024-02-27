Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Campaign Trail

It’s Michigan’s turn in the primary barrel:

The Michigan contest is the final major race before the election calendar broadens dramatically on Super Tuesday, March 5. That’s when more than a dozen states will hold elections with thousands of delegates at stake.

The results this Tuesday will be closely watched for any clues about where Michigan is trending before the November election. With a narrow win in 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the state since 1988, securing his path to the White House. Biden reclaimed the state for Democrats in 2020, contributing to his defeat of Trump…

Biden is facing minimal opposition from Democrats and his grip on the nomination is not in doubt. But primary voters in Michigan can pick “uncommitted,” which could give some in his party the option of casting what is essentially a protest vote.

That could prove especially enticing in a state with the highest number and concentration of Arab Americans. Biden is facing intense pressure to press for a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, to the point that a core group of elected officials have joined a campaign to promote backing “uncommitted” instead of the president on Tuesday.


The Michigan GOP has some kind of weird jerry-rigged ‘primary, but *also* convention’ setup this year, but you don’t see Our Very Serious Media ragging on Repubs in Disarray!

The potential of an “uncommitted” win is highly unlikely. But if that option receives notable double-digit support, it could serve as an early warning sign for Biden heading into the general election, signaling that core Democratic constituents won’t simply fall in line with the president. That’s critical for Biden because if these voters stay home in November, the state could slip away, raising pressure on him to flip other Republican leaning states such as North Carolina, Florida or Ohio…

Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party is trying to emerge from an internal struggle between competing pro-Trump factions. Despite the conflict, Trump remains the heavy favorite among the party’s rank and file, while incoming state GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra is a Trump loyalist with ties to wealthy donors…

The state party organization is facing more than $600,000 in debt under ousted Chair Kristina Karamo, though Karamo refuses to step aside despite the ouster and Trump’s endorsement of Hoekstra, a former congressman who was Trump’s ambassador to the Netherlands.

Hoekstra has pledged to restore relationships with longtime donors. Koroma refused to meet with some of them or turned them off by criticizing them as insufficiently conservative or out of step with Trump.

Still, Hoekstra has said it will be difficult to rebuild fewer than nine months a state party that, in recent presidential cycles, has operated with a budget of $20 million to $30 million…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      I posted this downstairs. R.J. Matson at RollCall.

      RollCall is the real company paper on Capitol Hill – they often have fluff pieces about how great and lovable all the monsters are behind the scenes.

      There’s going to be a lot of butthurt over that comic. Too bad, so sad.

      Well done.

      Give ’em Hell at the White House meeting today, Joe!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      teezyskeeyz

      Drives me nuts that while those few clips from Seth Meyers clearly show a guy who is not losing it, the media will continue to run concern trolling stories about his memory.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I don’t care how they vote in the primary, it is a place one can voice one’s dissatisfaction w/o any real harm one way or the other. But come the general they need to realize the only thing standing between them and trump is Biden.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Haley Surges in NH and IA Polls!!11

      The political press doesn’t have much of a track record in predicting upsets.

      Let’s see what happens in MI. I’m not fretting about a protest vote (I expect it will be small – even if it’s not, Biden will be in a very, very strong position in November. Why? Because he’s working to make things better in Gaza.).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TBone

      My cousin lives in Michigan.  She’s one of us but constantly tells me how weird the politics is there.  I’ll be interested in her take as soon as I get our cell phone back.  Hubby has it with him at the cardiologist today (not good news).  It’ll be a day that seems like a week, in a month that seems like a year.  Keep Marching!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      teezyskeeyz

      @Another Scott: Can’t trust Bibi and his far right coalition though. Whatever tepid solution we are working toward, they are calculating how to sabotage it. I hope Biden has learned this by now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Open thread so,

      The US government has suspended its effort to survey cryptocurrency mining operations over their ballooning energy use following a lawsuit from an industry that has been accused by environmental groups of fueling the climate crisis.

      A federal judge in Texas has granted a temporary order blocking the new requirements that would ascertain the energy use of the crypto miners, stating that the industry had shown it would suffer “irreparable injury” if it was made to comply.

      The US department of energy had launched an “emergency” initiative last month aimed at surveying the energy use of mining operations, which typically use vast amounts of computing power to solve various mathematical puzzles to add new tokens to an online network known as a blockchain, allowing the mining of currency such as bitcoin.

      The growth of cryptocurrency, and the associated mining of it, has been blamed for a surge in electricity use as data centers have sprung up across the US, even reviving, in some cases, ailing coal plants to help power the mining.

      The 5th Circuit of course.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      The chaos in the Michigan GOP is really quite something. The previous chair is incompetent even by Republican standards, but she’s digging in her heels, screaming “I’m being coup’ed out of my job”, refusing access to what little money remains in the state coffers etc. Her replacement, who is only slightly saner but is at least smart enough to put a gloss of respectability on top of the lunacy, is trying to pick up the pieces, but is being fought tooth and nail by his predecessor.

      It’s glorious to watch.

      <LetThemFight.png>

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @OzarkHillbilly: Never mind Energy, Treasury and the various financial regulation bureaus should either ban or massively step on crypto on the grounds that it can best be described as a breeding ground for new and exciting forms of scams and cons.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Also this:

      Microplastics have been found in every human placenta tested in a study, leaving the researchers worried about the potential health impacts on developing foetuses.

      The scientists analysed 62 placental tissue samples and found the most common plastic detected was polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags and bottles. A second study revealed microplastics in all 17 human arteries tested and suggested the particles may be linked to clogging of the blood vessels.

      Microplastics have also recently been discovered in human blood and breast milk, indicating widespread contamination of people’s bodies. The impact on health is as yet unknown but microplastics have been shown to cause damage to human cells in the laboratory. The particles could lodge in tissue and cause inflammation, as air pollution particles do, or chemicals in the plastics could cause harm.

      Huge amounts of plastic waste are dumped in the environment and microplastics have polluted the entire planet, from the summit of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans. People are known to consume the tiny particles via food and water as well as breathing them in, and they have been found in the faeces of babies and adults.

      Prof Matthew Campen, at the University of New Mexico, US, who led the research, said: “If we are seeing effects on placentas, then all mammalian life on this planet could be impacted. That’s not good.”

      If we can’t protect this planet, we deserve extinction. We certainly don’t deserve a shot at trashing another.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      @OzarkHillbilly: Maybe if the government lawyers get up in oral arguments and say “Bitcoin transfers aren’t as anonymous as claimed. For instance, payments for luxury RVs and vacations can be traced, Justice Thomas. Oh, and to address Justice Kavanaugh’s question earlier, the same is true for ostensibly anonymous repayment of random debts “, that might sway one or two votes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      different-church-lady

      It amazes me that nobody has mentioned the obvious fact that if Biden condemns Israel he winds up with the same problem but with a different (and larger) set of voters.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      @OzarkHillbilly: I was able to access/quote the article. Here are the first two paragraphs to stoke everyone’s rage:

      Something you might have picked up on over the last several weeks/years/centuries is that there are a disturbing number of people in power who will go to great lengths to control women in America. Not convinced? Thinking of citing the fact that in some countries, women are stoned to death (as though that makes what happens here okay)? Then we’d like to make you aware of a law in Missouri that says pregnant women cannot get a divorce finalized if they’re pregnant—even if said pregnant people are victims of domestic violence.
      That law has been on the books since 1973 and was amended in 2016. It’s in the news now because state representative Ashley Aune is horrified. She introduced legislation earlier this month that would undo what she called an “archaic loophole.” Speaking to Fox4KC, Aune, a Democrat, said, “I just want moms in difficult situations to get out if they need to. This is something that was brought to me by folks in my community who shared that it was a huge problem,” Aune said. In a committee meeting, she shared the story of a woman affected by the existing law, saying: “Not only was she being physically and emotionally abused, but there was reproduction coercion used. When she found out she was pregnant and asked a lawyer if she could get a divorce, she was essentially told no. It was so demoralizing for her to hear that. She felt she had no options.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      A federal judge in Texas has granted a temporary order blocking the new requirements that would ascertain the energy use of the crypto miners, stating that the industry had shown it would suffer “irreparable injury” if it was made to comply.

      And this would be a bad thing, how exactly?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      It’s an outdated law, but I believe the original intent was to prevent husbands from disowning future children.

      Given that many states have waiting periods before a divorce can be final, I’m not sure how this law actually works. But it should be modernized.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ohio Mom

      @TBone: I’ll be crossing my fingers that what sounds like “not good news” to us is just another day at the office for the cardiologist, who has made tricks up his sleeve. Hopefully, one of those tricks will be an effective treatment for your husband.

      Sign me,
      My husband had successful heart surgery

      Reply
    37. 37.

      John S.

      @different-church-lady

      It amazes me that nobody has mentioned the obvious fact that if Biden condemns Israel he winds up with the same problem but with a different (and larger) set of voters.

      Biden has already lost many of those votes.

      I’ve been sitting shiva for my brother the past few days, and all the conservative and Orthodox Jews in my family are convinced that Biden hates Jews and is supporting Hamas. They are all voting for Trump to save Israel.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ohio Mom

      I have a Zoom meeting in fifteen minutes so don’t have time to read all the comments right now. Maybe someone has already said something similar but I am continually amazed that anyone thinks Biden does not want a ceasefire (and isn’t working furiously to create one) but apparently, that is where we are.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Josie

      @Cacti: I don’t see how you can listen to what the man is saying and state that he is “utterly dismissive” of their concerns. You and they are acting on preconceived notions that are simply not true.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @John S.:

      How many of those votes did we get before? Certainly very few Orthodox.

      At least they’re correct. Trump will definitely be less critical of Israel than Biden. and won’t push peace negotiations.

      ETA: My condolences.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      John S.

      @Baud:

      I think that’s right. They have been voting for Republicans since Obama, so I’m not sure their support is really all that different now than it was before.

      Still, it’s very difficult to hear some of the attitudes they have adopted. Especially when I’m completely opposite them politically. But I don’t think they represent the majority of Jews.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Cacti

      @Josie: Just issued his 3rd veto of a UNSC ceasefire resolution, refused to meet with leaders of Michigan’s Arab-American community during visit there, downplays civilian casualties, cut off UNRWA aid based on nothing more than Bibi’s say so, has done multiple end runs around Congress to get more bombs to the IDF, and is now working on shoveling $14 billion more towards Israeli weapons.

      Saying he’s been dismissive is being kind.  He’s flipped them a double bird and mooned them at every opportunity, while also feeling entitled to their votes.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      John S.

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Thanks. It’s been a little challenging, but I understand everyone is angry and grieving since my brother died very suddenly and unexpectedly.

      ETA: Obligatory fuck cancer.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      catclub

      @dmsilev: Nobody knows where and IF  Tethercoin actually has the real money backing a stable coin needs. But the book ‘Number Go Up’, which covered Sam Bankman Fried’s  collapse, was really about the only use case for Tether – which is the currency of slave labor scammers in Cambodia.  And says that explains why Tether remains.

      Which is horrifying.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      CaseyL

      @John S.: ​

      Condolences on your brother’s death. I don’t know how close you were with him, but losing a sibling is awful no matter what.

      As to your family’s politics – Orthodox Jews as a group have been socially and politically conservative for a long time. They are, SFAIK, the only American Jews who reliably vote for the GOP. Reporters love the Orthodox because they get to run stories about how Democrats are “losing the Jewish vote.” But Democrats never really had this particular Jewish vote.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Caveatimperator

      @CaseyL:

      Right wing Jews have believed the Democrats are anti-Israel long before the current war.

       

      I’m in a Reform synagogue where these views are rare. IMO, Jews who believe this are either already very right wing and just looking for a convenient excuse, or their measure of “pro-Israel” is “gives Israel literally everything they want.”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chris

      @John S.:

      My cousins in Miami thought Obama was “no friend to Israel,” as near as I can tell for no better reason than his middle name was Hussein.

      In 2016 here in Maryland, I remember attending the town hall debate at the local synagogue; fully half of it was made up of questions from audience members who were outraged at the allegation that the Democratic candidate had compared Arab refugees fleeing from genocide in 2010s Syria to Jewish refugees fleeing from genocide in 1930s Europe.

      There is a big portion of the Jewish-American community that considers Democrats to be Arab-lovers who can’t be trusted on Israel by definition, and has been for longer than I’ve been alive.  It doesn’t matter how many weapons they ship them.  It doesn’t matter how many UN resolutions they veto for them.  They occasionally make noises suggesting that Arabs might be human, therefore they can’t be trusted.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      catclub

      @Chris: There is a big portion of the Jewish-American community that considers Democrats to be Arab-lovers who can’t be trusted on Israel by definition,

       

      How big is big?   The election results quoted by another poster here show that 68-72% of Jews vote for the Democrat for president. Year after year. That LOW 1980 vote against Carter AFTER the Camp David accords is notable. I suspect that the Jews who are still attending synagogue are the most conservative subset of Jews in the US.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @John S.:

      If the orthodox Jews here are anything like those in Israel I doubt they would have ever voted for Biden.

      ETA: I’m very sorry for your loss.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      geg6

      @Melancholy Jaques: ​
       
      Things from over forty years ago are not that relevant to this. I wish I could remember where I saw it this morning, but I saw a poll of both Arab/Middle Eastern voters and, separately, Jewish voters. Both had a majority of voters disgusted with Israel and its recent actions in Gaza. Obviously, it was Arab/Middle Eastern voters who were most disgusted, but a solid majority of Jewish voters were also.
      So, I’m not sure how much any peace/ceasefire would hurt rather than help Biden if he keeps pushing for even a temporary one.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Matt McIrvin

      @teezyskeeyz: Personally, I think we should cut Israel off completely until they commit to, and take material steps toward, toward some humane goal–either a real two-state solution, or a one-secular-state solution where Jews and Arabs have equal rights and voice in the government (…but that wouldn’t be “Israel” as we know it). If those are both politically impossible, tough luck, you get nothing, good day sir. It feels like the utility we get out of the alliance is waning.

      However. I also know no US administration in the foreseeable future is realistically going to do that, especially in the wake of a terrorist attack that was sort of the local equivalent of 9/11. I also doubt it would politically benefit said administration if they did what I want (there’s a pro-Israel vote in our coalition too).

      I also suspect that the people currently going on about Genocide Joe are going to keep moving the goalposts such that nothing he does will satisfy them, because finding a moral justification to reject Democrats is the point.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Cacti: I’m going to suggest that your characterization of some of these events don’t 100% match reality (especially who refused to meet with who and “nothing more than Bibi’s say so”), and leave it there.

      That said, this is a delicate situation all around.

      I think that my fellow Biden supporters need to avoid being glib or treating good-faith criticism of the Biden administration with a lack of sympathy or seriousness.

      Listen. Explain the stakes as you see them. Listen some more. Save the pressure for November.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      geg6

      @John S.: ​
       
      He lost those votes in 2020, too. I don’t know any conservative Jews who vote for Democrats. Granted, I don’t know many but news reports made it clear back at that time.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @John S.: They don’t.  Iirc, Jews are, after Black People, the largest and most loyal block of voters in our Dem Coalition.  This is why some of the demands that activists require of Biden from very early on, have never seemed realistic.  It’s a tricky situation with a historical ally and a large block of Dem voters in the US.  Also, I really think Biden sincerely wants to get on to a path to make a Two-State Solution viable again (as he has said) and make any cease-fire a step towards that, not just a temporary pause that gets quickly abandoned and only increases tensions on both sides.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I also suspect that the people currently going on about Genocide Joe are going to keep moving the goalposts such that nothing he does will satisfy them, because finding a moral justification to reject Democrats is the point.

      That may be the case for some, but the good-faith opposition to what they perceive as Biden’s support of Israeli war crimes may actually respond to visible changes in tone and policy.

      I think it’s a mistake to assume that it’s all in bad faith and they just were going to find a reason to not vote Biden anyway. I certainly hope that the Biden campaign is not making this assumption.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Citizen Alan

      @Baud: There is also the fact that if the divorce is finalized before the child is born, it probably has legal paternity implications. I refused to touch family law with a ten foot pole, but my recollection is that most states go with a legal presumption that any child born during the marriage is the child of the husband. But outside of a marriage, if the father does not legitimate then a paternity action is necessary.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Mel

      @TBone: Please keep us posted. I am so  very sorry that you and your hubby are having to deal with this.  Can we do anything to help?

      I will be thinking of you both today.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Mel

      @Jeffro: It does make sense. The body constantly reacting to something foreign that it is impossible to purge, leading to the body attacking the organ systems / cells in which that foreign substance dwells…

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: Oh, I’ve seen plenty of good-faith criticism, and also I think it’s actually moved the needle on the administration’s behavior, so it’s not for nothing. I also think there are some trolls out there who are just trying to drive wedges into the Democratic coalition.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      CaseyL

      @rikyrah: ​

      The Federalist Society judges Trump picked were intended to be judge-shopping venues for Federalist Society lawyers to push Federalist Society ideology. From original jurisdiction trial court to appellate, all the way up to SCOTUS, the pipeline is deliberate.

      The good news, such as it is, is that Biden’s judges were being confirmed at a record pace, so the spread of Federalist Society judges is at least delayed. (I say “were being confirmed,” as I don’t know what the current pace of nominations/confirmations is; haven’t heard whether the confirmation pipeline is still active).

      Reply
    74. 74.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: We need one of those “warnings” each day, each time from a different NATO ally.  Ratchet up public pressure while simultaneously goading Trump into more and more outrageous attacks on NATO at the behest of his top, Putin.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Hildebrand

      Of course, Bernie won in Dearborn in the 2020 primary (2016, as well).  It’s never exactly been a hotbed of significant support for Biden.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Soprano2

      @dmsilev: “This American Life” did a segment about them at the end of December. It was nuts! What I got from it more than anything is their belief in conspiracy theories hurts them a lot, because they can’t even work with each other without thinking there is some kind of conspiracy afoot.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Soprano2

      @different-church-lady: What makes me craziest about this are the people who would rather Biden say “Ceasefire” a hundred times a day than actually do things that would lead to an actual ceasefire. They seem to believe saying the word is more important than than working toward the actual thing.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Cacti

      @matt: When he bear hugs Bibi all the way to a 2024 defeat, I’ll be here to say I told you so.

      Now go ahead and call me an anti-semite. We both know you want to. 😘

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Hildebrand

      @Baud: Yep – he has been consistent on that.  Just mentioning this because some folks seem to think it’s somehow significant, or a break from the recent past, that Biden might not do well there today.  (Perhaps not here at BJ, where the average commenter is leagues more knowledgeable about the issues than your typical social media scroller.)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Soprano2

      @John S.: I’m so sorry for your loss. I figure those people probably voted for TFG in 2016 and 2020, for some reason they think he’s better for Israel already.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @TBone: Finally finished that piece and feel the need to point out that,

      The agency ultimately fined Boring more than $112,000 over eight violations it deemed “serious.” The company is, as Musk businesses are wont to do, contesting it.

      This is standard operating procedure for corporate America. Can’t speak for N OSHA but the Fed OSHA has long been one of the weakest fed agencies due to regulatory capture. They start out with 6 and 7 figure fines for truly egregious violations and end up paying 4 or maybe low 5 figured fines.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      rikyrah

      @John S.:

      I’ve been sitting shiva for my brother the past few days, and all the conservative and Orthodox Jews in my family are convinced that Biden hates Jews and is supporting Hamas. They are all voting for Trump to save Israel.

       

      Not inclined to believe that they were Biden voters in the first place.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: I wonder if it’s responsible for weight gain also. I saw an article in the Atlantic the other day citing a study that people today are 10% heavier than people in 1988 who were eating the same amount of calories and engaging in the same amount of exercise. I also wonder about the rise of peanut allergies, if they’re connected to this. When I was a kid no one was allergic to peanuts!

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Fake Irishman

      @CaseyL:

      The pace of confirmations has fallen off somewhat, but plenty of good judges are getting through at both the district and circuit level. More confirmations are starting to happen in states with two GOP senators too. They tend to be moderates, but they are generally far better

      On tap this week are four district judges for Florida. Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming and South Dakota all have them in the pipeline too.

      The fifth and eighth circuits are a big problem, but Dems have closed the gap considerably in the sixth and seventh.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      matt

      @Cacti: right, you’re an expert on winning elections. you just SOUND like some moronic little shit. I’d kind of enjoy the wave of repression against Muslims and college aged kids unleashed by y’all dipshits if you do manage to take Biden down. Talk about your poetic justice.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      raven

      Apparently this is not very interesting here but the rwnj’s are having a field day with it.

       

       

      Georgia law has banned cities and counties from adopting a “sanctuary policy” for nearly 15 years, and lawmakers in 2016 required local governments to certify they’re complying with federal immigration policies involving undocumented immigrants to receive state funding.
      But some local governments have limited their cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Athens-Clarke County authorities say they check the criminal history of detainees to hold anyone with outstanding warrants but don’t keep unauthorized immigrants jailed if they have no criminal history.

      Jose Antonio Ibarra, now charged with murder in the death of nursing student Laken Hope Riley on the campus of the University of Georgia, lives in Athens, but is not a U.S. citizen. Ibarra is from Venezuela and was arrested in 2022 after unlawfully entering the United States from Mexico, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Sunday. After illegally crossing the border near El Paso, Texas, he was paroled and released for further processing, according to ICE.

      Federal prosecutors charged his brother, Diego Ibarra, who also has been living in Athens, with possessing a fake U.S. permanent resident card late Friday. Diego Ibarra, 29 and also from Venezuela, was criminally charged after authorities became aware of his presence in the U.S. as part of the UGA homicide investigation.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: I wonder if it’s responsible for weight gain also.

      AHA! I knew it! It wasn’t my eating too much of all the wrong foods and sitting with my lazy ass in the easy chair too often, it’s the microplastics!

      Not my fault! Not my fault!

      OK, now that I got that out of my system, who knows? They are everywhere and no doubt play a role in any number of our worsening modern maladies.

      FTR, I was on the scale at the doc’s a couple weeks ago (we don’t own one) and I am down to 190 from a high of 208 at some point in the not too distant past. Not that I’ll ever get back down to my fightin’ weight of 150-155, but I feel pretty good about it.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      TBone

      @Ohio Mom: 💙 this’ll be another (second) balloon job on same artery to save a leg after triple bypass a while back.  He knows what to expect, but I never know what I’m gonna get when he’s a 🐻 I have confidence tho, thank you for YOURS!

      Reply
    96. 96.

      gvg

      @Baud: In fairness, Bernie is Jewish. He can criticize when others can’t, and I suspect he is a proxy for others, and that even more watch how his critiques are received. And I think that is the way it should be too.

      The problem with criticising Israel is that any legitimate statements made, tend to attract some really weird and bad people to support every such statement. Then the bigots reputation swamps the value of the original critique and discredits it. Centuries of ignorant scapegoating have built this reflex into our society. So experienced politicians know just don’t do that in public. That appears to ordinary joes and janes like condoning everything Israel does.

      Reply

