Big audience reaction when Biden made a surprise appearance on the set of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for 10th anniversary show https://t.co/PqGiNzIn0v — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 26, 2024

President Biden (@POTUS) explains why he’s so optimistic about America, even after the last several years. https://t.co/NhaGokdNYq pic.twitter.com/5yQ5o9tvcT — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 27, 2024

It’s Michigan’s turn in the primary barrel:

Michigan primary: What to watch as 2024 campaign shifts to the first big swing state https://t.co/1YdvrZawpF — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2024

… The Michigan contest is the final major race before the election calendar broadens dramatically on Super Tuesday, March 5. That’s when more than a dozen states will hold elections with thousands of delegates at stake. The results this Tuesday will be closely watched for any clues about where Michigan is trending before the November election. With a narrow win in 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the state since 1988, securing his path to the White House. Biden reclaimed the state for Democrats in 2020, contributing to his defeat of Trump… Biden is facing minimal opposition from Democrats and his grip on the nomination is not in doubt. But primary voters in Michigan can pick “uncommitted,” which could give some in his party the option of casting what is essentially a protest vote. That could prove especially enticing in a state with the highest number and concentration of Arab Americans. Biden is facing intense pressure to press for a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, to the point that a core group of elected officials have joined a campaign to promote backing “uncommitted” instead of the president on Tuesday.



The Michigan GOP has some kind of weird jerry-rigged ‘primary, but *also* convention’ setup this year, but you don’t see Our Very Serious Media ragging on Repubs in Disarray!

The potential of an “uncommitted” win is highly unlikely. But if that option receives notable double-digit support, it could serve as an early warning sign for Biden heading into the general election, signaling that core Democratic constituents won’t simply fall in line with the president. That’s critical for Biden because if these voters stay home in November, the state could slip away, raising pressure on him to flip other Republican leaning states such as North Carolina, Florida or Ohio… Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party is trying to emerge from an internal struggle between competing pro-Trump factions. Despite the conflict, Trump remains the heavy favorite among the party’s rank and file, while incoming state GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra is a Trump loyalist with ties to wealthy donors… The state party organization is facing more than $600,000 in debt under ousted Chair Kristina Karamo, though Karamo refuses to step aside despite the ouster and Trump’s endorsement of Hoekstra, a former congressman who was Trump’s ambassador to the Netherlands. Hoekstra has pledged to restore relationships with longtime donors. Koroma refused to meet with some of them or turned them off by criticizing them as insufficiently conservative or out of step with Trump. Still, Hoekstra has said it will be difficult to rebuild fewer than nine months a state party that, in recent presidential cycles, has operated with a budget of $20 million to $30 million…

Gretchen Whitmer on CNN: "It's important not to lose sight of the fact that any vote that's not cast for Joe Biden supports a second Trump term. A second Trump term would be devastating … this was a man that proposed a Muslim ban." pic.twitter.com/Sj4mR37wHF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2024

Michigan Democratic Party’s Black Caucus has decided tonight to endorse Joe Biden. — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) February 26, 2024

Rashida Tlaib refused to endorse Joe Biden for President…in 2020 This is nothing new for her & has little to do w what’s happened since October 7th. https://t.co/4YSG1vI8xI — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 18, 2024

It will be pathetically funny if this effort holds down the uncommitted vote. https://t.co/WjXnMhiMWQ — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 27, 2024

people can vote how they want—I think trying to get Trump elected President because you want to improve things for the people of Palestine is stupid—but it’s disingenuous for the press to frame a guy who is a Republican as leading a movement of Democrats abandoning Biden — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 21, 2024

Psaki: They like the guy that echoes Hitler and idolizes Putin. They want a leader free from the rule of law. They want something different than democracy.I'm here to tell you, the only person standing in the way is this guy right here, President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/5b1XrvPmCX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2024