Sgt. Schultz – “I know nothing… nothing” – I mean Terrence Bradley, testified before Judge McAfee again today, as the judge considered whether to disqualify Fani Willis. I think this whole thing is nothing but a Fani Willis witch hunt that should never have gotten this far. Some of the internet legal eagles are chalking this up to McAfee’s inexperience as a judge.

As you may have guessed from the post title, Terrence Bradley did not recall any details, which I am very happy about, because… well, bullshit witch hunt. It is no coincidence that the district attorney who is the subject of this witch hunt is black and female.

Anna Bower does a spectacular job of giving us the play-by-play. Anna’s first tweet, if you want to follow along on twitter.

I’m in courtroom 5A, where Terrence Bradley–the former divorce attorney for special prosecutor Nathan Wade–is expected to resume his testimony as Judge Scott McAfee mulls whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. 🧵👇 Watch: https://t.co/QBb8YvzxN7 https://t.co/DzopBDGM3m — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 27, 2024

Talking Points Memo is live blogging also, though more with summaries than a play-by-play.

YouTube link if you have any desire to watch.

I have no idea who this person is, but he speaks for me with this tweet:

This whole sideshow has nothing to do with the charges at issue here. Rookie McAfee has been completely run over by the defendants, who successfully flipped the script on a full-on set of RICO charges. It’s really sad to see. — Frantz Schoobert (@FrantzSchoobert) February 27, 2024

*except that I would call this a shit show and not a sideshow.

