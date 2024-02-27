From The New Republic:
Donald Trump is arguing that he shouldn’t have to post the massive bond in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him … because he’s simply too rich.
Trump owes Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her in 2019 when she first accused him of sexual assault. The former president had 30 days to either pay the damages or post a bond required by New York state law to appeal the decision. But Trump’s legal team filed a motion on Friday to delay payment.
“Having argued to the jury that President Trump has great financial resources, Plaintiff is in no position to contradict herself now and contend that she requires the protection of a bond during the brief period while post-trial motions are pending,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.
They argued that Trump’s extreme wealth was security enough that he would eventually pay.
Jesus, Mary & Joseph. Let the legions of contractors he’s stiffed over his decades-long fraud career testify.
Here’s the real game, of course:
Presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday declined to grant Trump a stay until Carroll’s lawyers had a chance to reply. Carroll’s legal team has until Thursday to respond, and then Trump’s team has until March 2 to reply to them. Kaplan also noted that Trump’s team had waited almost until the end of his payment window to file the request for a stay.
Well, yeah — he’s trying to control the clock on every case, civil and criminal. This should be Carroll’s lawyers’ reply: 😂🖕💰
Open thread.
