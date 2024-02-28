On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
frosty
Fern Canyon is very different part of the park, in that the main focus isn’t redwood forests. It’s a 50-foot canyon covered with sword, deer, and five-finger ferns. Access is on an unpaved road with a couple of stream crossings, and the walk itself included wading upstream.
Crossing the stream
First view of the canyon
Five-finger ferns
Walking upstream
Blockade
Canyon walls, redwoods above
Canyon walls
Notice the planks to cross the stream, well after our feet were already soaked.
Davison Road, on the way to the canyon. This was second-growth redwoods, we saw stumps from the old-growth logging everywhere.
Varied Thrush. One of my West Coast birding friends told me to look for it and said it had taken him many tries. The guidebook describes it as “common but elusive in the wet forest of the Northwest.” I feel very lucky to see it – it was on the path right in front of me.
