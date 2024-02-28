Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 – Redwoods National and State Parks – Fern Canyon

frosty

Fern Canyon is very different part of the park, in that the main focus isn’t redwood forests. It’s a 50-foot canyon covered with sword, deer, and five-finger ferns. Access is on an unpaved road with a couple of stream crossings, and the walk itself included wading upstream.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 9
Redwoods National Park, CA

Crossing the stream

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 8
Redwoods NP, CA

First view of the canyon

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 7
Redwoods NP, CA

Five-finger ferns

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 6
Redwoods NP, CA

Walking upstream

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 5
Redwoods NP, CA

Blockade

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 4
Redwoods NP, CA

Canyon walls, redwoods above

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 3
Redwoods NP, CA

Canyon walls

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 2
Redwoods NP, CA

Notice the planks to cross the stream, well after our feet were already soaked.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon 1
Redwoods NP, CA

Davison Road, on the way to the canyon. This was second-growth redwoods, we saw stumps from the old-growth logging everywhere.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Fern Canyon
Redwoods NP, CA

Varied Thrush.  One of my West Coast birding friends told me to look for it and said it had taken him many tries. The guidebook describes it as “common but elusive in the wet forest of the Northwest.” I feel very lucky to see it – it was on the path right in front of me.

