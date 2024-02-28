US: Very high levels of Covid in Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and Vermont CDC wastewater data:https://t.co/TG7ksAzRje pic.twitter.com/SD3ncUHMe5 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 23, 2024

No longer pandemic, just endemic — with flareups.

Last night's update: 187,000 new cases, 1,569 new deaths https://t.co/U55lnuFS7Q — BNO News (@BNOFeed) February 26, 2024

So far this year, more than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S., causing 175,000 hospitalizations and more than 17,000 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) February 26, 2024





USA Today: Federal estimates suggest at least 16 million Americans have long COVID. Maybe 4 million of them are disabled by it. The mass media finally wakes up to Long Covid. 🙄 https://t.co/V5W3noO371 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 26, 2024

======

China: Prevalence of bacteria, fungi, and virus coinfections with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant 82.3% severe patients coinfected with at least one additional pathogen Other viruses 73.5%

Bacteria 58.7%

Fungi 27.1% https://t.co/pIZhI9hlrJ — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 25, 2024

Japan: Number of COVID-19 and flu cases remain high "New COVID-19 cases reported in the week to Feb. 11 stood at 13.75 per institution. By prefecture, Ishikawa had the largest number, at 21.91, followed by Aichi Prefecture, at 20.06." Japan Timeshttps://t.co/P4ODZ8uGG1 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 24, 2024

South Australia: 'Covid rips through school staff rooms as hundreds call in sick' The latest version of the article is here:https://t.co/BZuDgMAhV6 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 23, 2024

Sputnik V is the Russian Covid vaccine and it was tested originally on soldiers in lieu of standard human trials. If Sacks wanted to be consistent in his conspiracism, he’d ask if that vaccine is perhaps to blame for Russian soldiers’ serial fuck-ups in Ukraine. https://t.co/G4169mrgCr — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) February 27, 2024

Norway: Third largest-ever Covid wave subsides "Many are still suffering from extreme fatigue, forgetfulness, shortness of breath and erratic heartbeats along with other ailments." https://t.co/cFJ3HBm0QM:https://t.co/WK6r54LXtY pic.twitter.com/Uj6Kb7vMyk — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 24, 2024

Sweden: Many young people suffer from brain fog after the pandemic 32% of young adults feel they have brain fog. A fifth of respondents worried about suffering from exhaustion due to brain fog. If insurance surveyhttps://t.co/Z7ytL4cCCF — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 24, 2024

UK: High number of persistent COVID-19 infections in the general population Researchers estimate that between one in a thousand to one in 200 of all infections may become persistent, and last for at least 60 days. Oxford University:https://t.co/ifoZl3ybc7 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 22, 2024

Scotland: True prevalence of long-COVID in a nationwide, population cohort study 6.6% at 6 months

6.5% at 12 months

10.4% at 18 months Nature Communicationshttps://t.co/KGN7f9ymTR — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 27, 2024

Brazil, Mato Grosso: Almost 20,000 Covid cases so far this year 62 people are hospitalized, and 48 deaths have resulted from more serious cases of the disease.https://t.co/Lgg7CHELh5 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 27, 2024

======

New analysis reveals #SARSCoV2 infection & vaccine-induced antibody responses are long-lasting. Research conducted by microbiologists at Icahn School of Medicine in NY City. Conclusions about long-term responses are based on >8k samples collected ovr 3 yrs https://t.co/TOPmqnOofT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 26, 2024

Our waning of #SARSCoV2 spike-specific IgG antibodies after vaccination and/or infections is not as bad as thought, levels stabilize and are durable after 7-9 monthshttps://t.co/EGkclqzuBk @ImmunityCP @VivianaSimonLab @florian_krammer pic.twitter.com/VY2CFPMQ5J — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 22, 2024

Elusive immune cells dwelling in 'hidden niches' of the bone marrow may be key to #SARSCoV2 vaccination. By @DelthiaRicks https://t.co/M3V69CTd6W… via@medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 27, 2024

Johns Hopkins study in humanized mouse model found that long-term infection with #SARSCoV2 results in brain deposits of clumped and tangled "tau" proteins commonly associated with Alzheimer's https://t.co/Zqq8P3TEYo pic.twitter.com/WUv716RBLW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 23, 2024

Scientists pinpoint the possible underlying cause of brain fog in #LongCovid: leaky blood vessels https://t.co/QyNIV42sBf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 22, 2024

#Microbiome: Researchers are exploring whether gut microbes cause some #Covid patients to have higher blood clot risk https://t.co/qLNnhAe90k — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 23, 2024

Study: Viral shedding of SARS-CoV-2 in body fluids associated with sexual activity 82.6% in saliva

1.6% in semen

2.7% in vaginal secretion

3.8% in urine

31.8% in faeces/rectal swabs H/t @ejustin46 BMJ Open:https://t.co/8v3bBGz8Q5 pic.twitter.com/ltnG5n0Nnq — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 24, 2024

Here we go again: The CDC is tracking a new #Covid variant—BA.2.87.1 https://t.co/Adx7b8GCLv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2024

Study: SARS-CoV-2 contamination on healthy individuals' hands in community settings during the COVID-19 pandemic "SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in three of the 925 samples. The RT-qPCR-positive samples did not contain viable viruses."#CovidIsAirborne https://t.co/ETNrlc2j6B — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 26, 2024

======

This is good reporting on the amoral entrepreneurs who fuel not just misinformation but danger and death….

Gift link:

Tax records reveal the lucrative world of covid misinformation https://t.co/77Sjb6Moz3 — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) February 21, 2024

“Non-profits”, under law if not logic. Worth reading the whole article [gift link]: