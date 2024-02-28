Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: February 28, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: February 28, 2024

No longer pandemic, just endemic — with flareups.


“Non-profits”, under law if not logic. Worth reading the whole article [gift link]:

Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., received $23.5 million in contributions, grants and other revenue in 2022 alone — eight times what it collected the year before the pandemic began — allowing it to expand its state-based lobbying operations to cover half the country. Another influential anti-vaccine group, Informed Consent Action Network, nearly quadrupled its revenue during that time to about $13.4 million in 2022, giving it the resources to finance lawsuits seeking to roll back vaccine requirements as Americans’ faith in vaccines drops.

Two other groups, Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance and America’s Frontline Doctors, went from receiving $1 million combined when they formed in 2020 to collecting more than $21 million combined when they formed in 2020 to collecting more than $21 million combined in 2022, according to the latest tax filings available for the groups.

The four groups routinely buck scientific consensus. Children’s Health Defense and Informed Consent Action Network raise doubts about the safety of vaccines despite assurances from federal regulators. “Vaccines have never been safer than they are today,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its webpage outlining vaccine safety

Arthur Caplan, head of the division of medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, said that in his view, the four groups endanger lives with their spread of misinformation.

“These groups gave jet fuel to misinformation at a crucial time in the pandemic,” Caplan said. “The richer they get, the worse off the public is because, indisputably, they’re spouting dangerous nonsense that kills people.”

The influx of pandemic cash sent executive compensation soaring, boosted public outreach, and seeded the ability to wage legislative and legal battles to weaken vaccine requirements and defend physicians accused of spreading misinformation…

Many of the contributors are not known because nonprofits are generally not required to publicly report their donors. But nonprofits are supposed to disclose groups to which they contribute more than $5,000. In addition to the tax forms filed by the four groups, The Post reviewed more than 330 filings by nonprofits that donated to the groups during the pandemic. Half of those gifts over $100,000 were made through a tax vehicle popular among the ultrawealthy known as “donor-advised funds,” which allow individuals to obscure their identities. The Post identified two funds dedicated to advancing biblical, libertarian or conservative values that each had given at least $1 million in total to at least three of the groups since 2020…

As the groups’ coffers grew, so did the salaries of some top executives. Children’s Health Defense paid Kennedy, then chairman and chief legal counsel and now an independent candidate for president, more than $510,000 in 2022, double his 2019 salary, tax records show. Informed Consent Action Network paid Executive Director Del Bigtree $284,000 in 2022, a 22 percent increase from 2019. Bigtree now works as communications director for Kennedy’s presidential campaign.

Some of the individuals behind the family foundations or trusts that fund the four groups also contributed the legal maximum in personal donations to Kennedy’s presidential bid, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks political donations…

The groups contributed to a media ecosystem that spread misinformation during the pandemic. Children’s Health Defense started an internet TV channel with daily programming casting doubt on vaccine safety, said Dorit Reiss, a professor at the University of California College of the Law at San Francisco who tracks the influence of these organizations. Informed Consent Action Network spent nearly $6 million on online “educational programs” in 2022 that the group says reached more than 6 million viewers in 209 countries, according to tax filings.

Caplan said that in his view, the four groups “were able to take advantage of fear and panic and anger at a crucial time in the pandemic and raise considerably more money to tell people what some of them wanted to hear.”…

      AlaskaReader

      Thanks Anne

       

      Through last December case rates where I live hovered around 40 per 100,000.

      In January that the case rate jumped from 44.1 in the week ending Jan. 20 to 84.8 in the week ending Jan. 27.

      Now, in the most recent data as of Feb. 17, that rate has climbed higher to 93.3, and my area is the only one of 10 regions studied in the state that show an increase week-over-week.

      I’m often the only person in public wearing a mask.

      It’s mindboggling that my neighbors are so taken up with the idea that Covid is either inevitable, or wholly imaginary. Vaccination rates are abysmal.

      Trumpism has done this population no favors. Witness recent measles outbreaks and TB cases in Alaska elementary schools.

      And of course, suffering policy from  Republican appointed public health officials, (who, in one case, has zero medical or health eduction and in another case inflated and lied about his education and bonafides), that hasn’t helped.

       Vax. Boost. Mask. Distance. Ventilate. Isolate. Quarantine.

      Help yourself as you help others.

      Jay

      @AlaskaReader:

      Isolate. Quarantine.

      That’s kinda hard to do for a lot of people.

      When Covid first hit, The Orange granted 98 days of paid sick time. You didn’t have to be sick to take it. About 1/2 the staff took the option. That lead to a shit show. If you didn’t take it, it got paid out. The next year, back to 5 days sick time paid even though covid was still out there.

      When I was at the next job, co-worker came in with the flu, as they had already used up their sick time, and despite being one of the few vaccinated, I was out for 3 days and our 8 person shop was down to 2 staff.

      Later, another co-worker who was out of sick time, came in with RSV. That was a miserable 3 weeks off sick, and they had to close the store and the shop for two weeks.

      Sadly, a lot of people in Alaska, can’t quarantine. That requires isolated rooms, and there is a shortage of housing

      If you get sick at work, from somebody who has run out of sick time, and MGMT didn’t send them home, (preferably with pay) you should be able to sue and win.

      New Deal democrat

      First of all, it’s important to reiterate that the first and last two years of this pandemic – through the end of the dominance of the Omicron BA.1 strain – have been entirely different in severity. Only for about 2 months of the entire first 2 year period were hospitalizations under 20,000 and deaths under 3,500 per week.

      But by now, almost everyone has been immunized and/or infected and even re-infected. Plus treatments are much more effective, so since February 2022 a similar level of virus prevalence has resulted in much lower levels of hospitalizations and deaths, even with the almost complete cessation of mitigation measures.

      To wit, in the last 12 months the highest number of hospitalizations was 35,000 just after New Year’s, and deaths peaked at 2,500 several weeks later. The latest hospitalization data for the week of February 17 shows hospitalizations down to 19,000, over halfway back to their summer 2023 low of 6,300. Deaths, as of January 27, were down to 1,900, vs. their summer 2023 low of just below 500. Based on the pattern this winter, by the week of February 17 they were probably down to 1,500 or lower.

      As of 12 days ago, variant JN.1 was responsible for close to 100% of all new cases. Its future is unclear, as both Biobot and the CDC show particles in wastewater either level or even increasing again somewhat in the past 2 weeks. Both agree the main problem by far is in the South. The primary difference is that the CDC shows a big decline in the West, while Biobot does not.

      New Deal democrat

      From the linked article on the latest scariant:

      “ So far, no cases of BA.2.87.1 have been identified in the U.S. In fact, the strain has only been detected in South Africa — just nine times from September to December 2023 — and doesn’t yet appear to be highly transmissible, the [CDC] said.

      “…. ‘The fact that only nine cases have been detected in one country since the first specimen was collected in September suggests it does not appear to be highly transmissible — at least so far,’ the [CDC] wrote.“

      Oh.

      raven

      @New Deal democrat: “scariant”

      I love it! I have a professor friend who is in a constant state of hysteria and offers all kinds of advice on supplements, strategies and horror stories. Guess what, I’m 74 fucking years old and I’m not spending what time I have left in the bunker.

      Matt McIrvin

      @New Deal democrat: Wastewater levels in the Boston area had a sort of plateau in late January/early February but are now in obvious decline. But I think most of the country is a little behind us on that track.

      The severity is an important point. I see a lot of people fretting about how this winter was “the second-largest wave ever” in many places, going by pure virus counts, and it sounds insane that most people were treating it almost as a non-event.

      But even going by that metric, it was the second-largest only in the sense of being slightly larger than last winter’s wave, though nowhere near the size of the first Omicron wave. And in severity, going by local statistics, I would call this the fifth-worst COVID wave and maybe 1/2 to 1/3 as bad as last winter’s wave.

      The pre-Omicron waves had a death toll all out of proportion to the virus count: those variants were far less transmissible but killed far more often, probably more because of the lack of immunity in the general population than because the viruses were in some sense worse. And then the first Omicron wave killed a lot of people just by infecting nearly everybody. Nothing since then has been in the same ballpark.

      People are still not treating it with the seriousness that they should, given the possibility of long-term damage, but it’s not the stark madness-of-crowds absurdity that some of the handwringing would imply.

      New Deal democrat

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The pre-Omicron waves had a death toll all out of proportion to the virus count: those variants were far less transmissible but killed far more often, probably more because of the lack of immunity in the general population than because the viruses were in some sense worse.

      It sounds callous to say it, but part of the reason for the lower severity is probably that the segment of the population that was most susceptible to COVID has already been killed by it, so are no longer in the current statistics.

      New Deal democrat

      @raven: in re “scariant,” I wish I could claim credit for it, but the term was coined by others a couple of years ago, I think in response to Dr. Eric Feigl-Deng’s hair-on-fire constant updates.

      Barbara

      @New Deal democrat: There are people becoming newly vulnerable everyday and while many people have died, I don’t think it’s enough to make your hypothesis a likely explanation for lower mortality of more recent variants.

      RevRick

      My wife and I just finished our Paxlovid regimens after getting reinfected with Covid. And we’ve been among the very few who continue to mask in public. Fortunately, we both feel pretty much back to normal. But I know several young women who are dealing with Long Covid. And it has debilitated them. One, in fact, has a syndrome called POTS, which causes life-threatening tachycardia. The other has severe brain fog. Both are zealous advocates for vaccines and other precautions.

      Jay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      People are still not treating it with the seriousness that they should, given the possibility of long-term damage, but it’s not the stark madness-of-crowds absurdity that some of the handwringing would imply.

      In BC right now, 1:18 have Covid. That’s ER tested and self reported, so the ratio is actually much lower. Probably 1:10 or less.

      Same number of Covid beds occupied, 37% fewer deaths than at the peak.

      In the Safeway, I was one of 5, (2 were staff), wearing a mask.

      One of the elevators in the building, (1 of two) was out again. People were cramming 22 deep into a “hotbox”. at rush hour, no masks. It took half an hour waiting until there were few enough people in the elevator for me to feel safe.

      After my RSV exposure, got vaxxed, got the pneumonia vax, and just updated myself for measles. Had them as a kid, before there was a vax, sucked big time and you can’t even buy Calomine lotion off the shelf any more. 2 years later, the measles vax came out and we all got the MMR shot.

      Didn’t even get tested to see if I had some immunity, just booked it, got it. We don’t have a lot of “family” doctors here, and testing is not something an ER or Clinic will do.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The out of control grifting over the pandemic reminds me of the Penn Teller’s essay about how social media rewards lying.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: I had to take SuzMom for some pre-surgical tests at two different hospitals last August. I had Spawn the Youngest with me. Approximately half of the hospital staff was masked, and adult patients and visitors were not required to be masked. But they told me that Spawn the Youngest had to wear a mask. Which makes no freaking sense. And as someone who actually had to get a young kid wearing masks during that time…. let me tell you, she were fine with it when everyone was doing it, because it’s easy to understand the concept of a social norm. But it was much harder when she saw that she was one of only a few. She asked me why she had to wear one but others didn’t. So I, of course, wore one, too.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @raven: worth noting I know people who are well over your age,  were infected by the latest variant, half them didn’t have any symptoms, the other half were seriously ill for a week and recovered with no long term ill effects.

      Scout211

      We both tested positive for the first time over two weeks ago.  We are in our second week of post-COVID symptoms and they are not fun.  The “normal” period of post-COVID symptoms is up to four weeks and as slow as the improvements are in our symptoms, I would not be surprised if it will be four weeks for us.  At least we have experienced improvements but those improvements have been very gradual.

      I can imagine just how frustrating it is for people with long COVID to experience this for months at a time.   I have the deepest sympathy for long COVID sufferers and I sincerely hope that the medical community doesn’t stop trying to help those who continue to suffer.

      TBone

      Trying to brush aside the morning cobwebs without much success – if this was already posted, I haven’t caught up yet. This part stuck out for me:

      “Importantly, the care needs of people with Long Covid are unmet. Patients are often met with skepticism and dismissal of their symptoms as psychosomatic. The attribution of symptoms to psychological causes has no scientific support; it perpetuates stigma and disenfranchises patients from accessing the care they need.”

      More Topol:

      https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adl0867

      TBone

      @Scout211: I hope you continue to recuperate!  After initial infection in 2020, I was feeling almost well again over the months of 2023, until I got sick again December.  It’s very discouraging.

