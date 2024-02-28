Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Michigan Primary Update

by | 104 Comments

Per the Washington Post, “4 takeaways from the Michigan primary” [gift link]:

Michigan primary voters on Tuesday gave President Biden and former president Donald Trump unsurprising and lopsided victories that will hasten their respective marches to their party’s nominations.

Late Tuesday night, Biden was leading “uncommitted” 80 percent to 15 percent, while Trump led former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley 67 percent to 28 percent…

1. What the ‘uncommitted’ vote means
The idea behind the “uncommitted” campaign was to get lots of people in a state with a disproportionate number of Arab Americans to make a point — and perhaps send a message to Biden about his Middle East policy favoring Israel too much. It was led by some prominent Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a Palestinian American congresswoman.

There is no question it got people’s attention on Tuesday. Whether it really changed the 2024 paradigm is another matter…

2. Nikki Haley fades, but not completely
Haley has in recent weeks set about arguing that her vote share, too, is a sign of vulnerability for her party’s front-runner…

We don’t have exit poll data showing how many voters are balking at Trump in the general election. But nearly 30 percent of the vote is far from nothing.

It’s better than she polls nationally and in many of the Super Tuesday states. Haley also again overperformed the polls — as she did in New Hampshire and South Carolina — which suggests these polls might be overselling Trump’s strength (in the primary at least).

This is a state where the state party apparatus has gone very Trump-y in recent years. And Trump’s hold on the GOP nomination is so firm that it’s been clear for a while that Haley votes are essentially protest votes…

3. Haley begins to acknowledge the endgame
If you look closely at Haley’s rhetoric in recent days, it’s been clear she’s not really arguing anymore that this race is winnable. Instead, she seems to be making a point about how Trump is going to torpedo the party…

Haley has basically signaled she’ll stick it out through Super Tuesday because that’s what she said she would do. “Giving them an option” is not “I’m going to win.”

Her goal now appears to be making her point — and possibly, if Trump loses, being able to say (perhaps ahead of another campaign) “I told you so.”

4. Biden’s actual primary challenger peters out
That Biden’s actual primary challenger, Phillips (D-Minn.), lost to “uncommitted” wasn’t terribly surprising. The “uncommitted” campaign had significantly more momentum behind it…

In fact, Phillips on Tuesday night was in danger of finishing in fourth place, behind Williamson. Williamson suspended her campaign three weeks ago.

FiveThirtyEight guy, with fortune cookie:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      the ceasefire Biden’s been negotiating this whole time comes to fruition

      I thought something had happened, but no ceasefire yet.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Sometimes, Democrats irritate me but sometimes

      In fact, Phillips on Tuesday night was in danger of finishing in fourth place, behind Williamson. Williamson suspended her campaign three weeks ago.

      they make me proud.

    6. 6.

      Damien

      @Baud: Frankly, if it comes to fruition anytime between now and November, the Abandon Biden/Uncommitted crowd will consider that their honestly rather meager showing is what forced him to finally do something.

    9. 9.

      AlaskaReader

      Rep. Kevin McCabe of Big Lake is sponsoring a bill that would include new definitions of “person” and “life” under Alaska’s criminal statutes.

      …the bill would allow the Department of Law to file murder charges against abortion providers.

      …the proposed Alaska bill could possibly make it illegal for health care providers to dispose of frozen embryos following fertility treatments known as in-vitro fertilization procedures, or IVF.

      12 states have introduced so-called “personhood bills,” which seek to limit abortion access by defining life as beginning at conception. Such laws have been enacted in Missouri, Alabama and Georgia. In Arizona, such a law has been passed but is blocked by the courts.

    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      This is a state where the state party apparatus has gone very Trump-y in recent years. And Trump’s hold on the GOP nomination is so firm that it’s been clear for a while that Haley votes are essentially protest votes…

      Just about the only interesting thing in the Washington Post op-ed piece.

      Among Republicans there is the MAGA cult, and the small, but steady anti-Trump protest vote. This group is more worrisome than the uncommitted voters in the Democratic Party primary.

      I hope that Haley stays in the race, because it might make the GOP protest vote easier to track.

      If she drops out, would this protest vote stay home in the remaining primary states? It is unlikely that they would vote for Trump. And they will be a worrisome wild card if Trump is not toppled somehow and becomes the GOP nominee.

    12. 12.

      Jay

      Like I said, we will see. The proposed ceasefire was in Hama’s hands for all of 3 hours before various “spokespersons” rejected it.

      Israel, 2 hours.

      The interesting thing is all of Israel’s allies are onboard, and were engaged in the negotiations, along with all the regional powers, except Iran and Syria.

      Reply
      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: I have to say, I won’t believe it until it happens.  Bibi doesn’t want a ceasefire, and Israel has a ton of foreign exchange reserves (kinda like Russia) to tide them over during a war.  And Bibi sure AF doesn’t want a ceasefire, b/c he wants to erase Gaza off the map, push all the Gazans into Egypt.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      depends. Some are, some arn’t.

      The GrOPer Party has a playbook, and they are sticking to it, even if it has cost them at least two elections so far.

      In Canada, the Reich Wing parties have gotten a copy of the playbook and are running it, so far, with out much success and massive pushback.

    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      @AlaskaReader:

      …the proposed Alaska bill could possibly make it illegal for health care providers to dispose of frozen embryos following fertility treatments known as in-vitro fertilization procedures, or IVF.

      So, frozen embryos would have a right to existence, but not necessarily a right to be born.

      Presumably, the state might have to take responsibility for any frozen embryos that the potential parents no longer needed.

    20. 20.

      AlaskaReader

      @Baud: When I was young, excepting the military base populations, Alaska was a predominantly blue ‘territory’.

      With statehood, the state began a slow trend away from that independent makeup.

      Resources were seen as the new ‘driver’ of economic ‘development’, hence corporate interests soon displaced individual sensibilities.

      Soon after statehood oil was discovered and an immediate influx of oil workers from the south cemented a fixed move to red state status.   With all that red state status entails.

      The late coming influx has imagined they are ‘pioneers’ and ‘independent’ but they have tried to do little but attempt to change Alaska into exactly the places they all fled from in order to get here.

      They’re still at it,

    21. 21.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      yup. Fucking Preston Manning.

      Many of the “conservative parties” have gone as batshit crazy as the GrOPer’s have, in a large part, because they all use the same “consultants” and “advisors” and have for years. And 6 months after the GrOPer’s make a play in the US, some inbred Alberta redneck makes the same play here

      It was no mystery why Fucker Fishsticks interviewed Daniel Smith, (Alberta PM) just before jetting off to suck Putin’s cock.

    24. 24.

      p.a.

      If a cease fire does occur and hold (and I’m not putting a dime on that possibility), just for intellectual shits-and-giggles I’m interested in how the “uncommitted” mouthpieces move the goalposts.

    25. 25.

      AlaskaReader

      @Brachiator: …currently the privacy clause of the Alaska Constitution protects the right to an abortion.

      This ruling remains in effect after the US Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in 2022.

      That hasn’t dimmed the hopes of Republicans who annually continue to attack our own Constitutional rights, norms and precedents.

      Thank the early predominantly Democrat leaning residents for steering a course through the statehood process for our mostly highly commendable State Constitution.

      Republicans in the state regularly push legislation that gets put down in the courts, add up the costs of all those losses over the years and it’s an amazing waste of a very excessive amount of public money.

    26. 26.

      AlaskaReader

      Specifically, in regards this bill’s chances and how that might determine IVF procedures going forward is anyone’s guess at this point.

      Republicans here mostly model their legislative aims on other states failed policies. Failure of these policies in other states is no deterrent.  Those failures regularly get a new life in the Alaska statehouse.

    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      Legislating personhood at conception is establishment of religion, in the language of the First Amendment. At that point, the newly fertilized egg is just a bunch of genetic code. Believing that to be a person is religious belief, pure and simple. And all those laws ought to be tossed out on that basis, and would if we had a Supreme Court that anyone could trust to follow the Constitution.

    28. 28.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: All those right wing movements sound the same because they’re all running on the same Putin generated propaganda. They’re all in thrall to him and selling out their own countries for his agenda.

      Nearly 20 years in and we can barely admit what’s happening much less figure out what to do about it.

      The biggest issue is how much he’s been able to propagandize law enforcement at all levels, and I’m guessing the same is happening in the national security sector, which is probably why we can’t respond…the calls are coming from inside the house at this point.

    29. 29.

      Rusty

      @Frankensteinbeck: Michigan is an open primary state, just like SC and NH.  Exit polls in SC and NH put Republican voters at 74% and 74% for Trump.  I have no idea the percentage of voters in the Michigan primary that were not Republicans and I’ve seen no exit polling.   The definitive answer will be super Tuesday when we get some closed primaries.  So we will know in a few weeks.

    30. 30.

      yellowdog

      Is no one concerned that there were a LOT (several 100,000s) more voters participating in the GOP primary than the De, primary, despite GOP party chaos. And even though he got a smaller % of the vote. Trump got about 140,000 more votes than Biden. This demonstrates a very high level of enthusiasm on the dark side. Not good!

    32. 32.

      daveNYC

      What the hell is up with the Weigel/Watson tweets?  Sure their goal might have been rather low, but Uncommitted got over 13% of the vote, which is nothing to sneeze at, and the 100k votes is a disturbingly big number for a state that Biden won by 150k.

    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      @yellowdog:

      Is no one concerned that there were a LOT (several 100,000s) more voters participating in the GOP primary than the De, primary, despite GOP party chaos.

      This might not be a big deal.

      Also, at CNN 92 percent of the GOP primary vote has been counted, vs 85 percent of the Democratic Party vote.

    36. 36.

      sab

      Where I am voting in Ohio (we do Super Tuesday, so March 5) this isn’t just a presidential primary. There are also the lower tier campaigns. On the Dem side in my precinct there are only three races with a challenge. Biden v Phillips, two Dem candidates for the same state supreme court seat, and two candidates for our state senate spot.

      do not understand why the state Democratic Party endorsed one of the Democratic supreme court candidates over the other when they both seem highly qualified. From past experience with state party endorsed candidates (e.g. Marc Dann)  I am inclined to vote for the other one just on principle.

    41. 41.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @yellowdog:

      Is no one concerned that there were a LOT (several 100,000s) more voters participating in the GOP primary than the De

      I am as guilty as anyone of wanting it to mean something when it looks good for us, but the truth is, election watchers consistently say that how many people vote in a primary has no predicting power at all.  It seems like it should mean something, but it doesn’t.

      EDIT – @Baud:

      the typo.

      Start canvassing your local behavioral health center anyway.  You’d have to be crazy to vote for Baud.  That’s a 50%+1 slice of the electorate for sure!

    42. 42.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I recently noted that Marianne Williamson, as judged by vote total, is twice the candidate Dean Phillips is. Apparently “no one at all” is three times the candidate she is.

      I’m starting to wonder if Phillips is a Libertarian or Communist psyop.  With “no one” having six times his support, all these parties would have to do is find a way to finagle Phillips into the D nomination.  Then everyone will just throw up their hands and say “I guess we’re better off with no government at all.”

    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      Florida’s presidential primary is March 19, but the state party controversially decided not to hold a primary election and is automatically awarding its delegates to Biden. I thought about temporarily switching my registration to Repub so I could vote against Trump. But as usual, I couldn’t bring myself to do that.

      I’ve been reflexively against open primaries since 2016, but now I’m wondering if they might be a good thing in states like Florida where unaffiliated voters make up such a large percentage of registrations. Anything that brings more people into the process might be good in a state like this. On the other hand, open primary votes are vulnerable to shenanigans. I tend to think effective shenanigans are rarer than generally supposed.

    44. 44.

      EarthWindFire

      @p.a.: The Abandon Biden guy already said too little, too late. Apparently Joe is supposed to time travel to October 8 and implement the ceasefire there.

    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @p.a.: Mr. Klippenstein, who (I think) writes for the Inrecept) complained that the Qatari-mediated plan would provide for a ceasfire of “at most” six weeks. That is not so; the ceasefire would last at least 6 weeks, during which time the Qataris, the US and Arab nations will try to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

      This is not exactly moving the goalposts. Klippenstein and others have all along backed a permanent ceasefire followed by an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel rejects any ceasefire leaving Hamas in charge of Gaza, and that is the American position as well. It also appears to be the Egyptian position, backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

    46. 46.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Frankensteinbeck: election watchers consistently say that how many people vote in a primary has no predicting power at all. It seems like it should mean something, but it doesn’t.

      Primary participation is typically dwarfed by general election participation. Presumably, also, the overwhelming majority of primary voters are showing up for the general regardless of the prinary outcome. Any butthurt downstream of any primary should be a marginal effect, at most.

    47. 47.

      prostratedragon

      @Baud:  Is it odd that someone was walking around with that? A friend who did a rotation as a military courier said that, basically, you just don’t put the bag down, even on an intercontinental flight.

    48. 48.

      daveNYC

      @Frankensteinbeck: It’s generally been under 2%, except for 2008 when Biden, Edwards, Obama and Richardson weren’t on the ballot and ‘uncommitted’ was the recommended choice for their supporters, so I’m thinking that one is a bit of an outlier.

    49. 49.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Betty Cracker: I’ve been “unenrolled” in any political party, MA’s version of independent, for most of my voting career. On primary day I declare and take a ballot for one party and one party only. So far that has always been Democrats.

      If I were ever to take a Republican ballot, it wouldn’t be to hobble or hurt the party. It would be because there was a good candidate for at least one of their offices and I want them to succeed in their party. This has not yet happened.

    51. 51.

      JWR

      @Betty Cracker:

      shenanigans

      Nothing personal, BC, but that’s a word that makes me cringe. Why? 2016. (Whether voiced by Bernie! or Cornel West or Noam Chomsky.) Sorta like the way I’ve always reacted to the word T***p, whether used as an action or a name.

      As far as Nikki Haley, my only reason for being interested in her as a serious candidate is whether, or when, she endorses Trump. The night of, or the morning after Super Tuesday? I say she waits a day or two, maybe even a week, before kissing the ring.

    52. 52.

      Kay

      @daveNYC:

      I think the raw number probably concerns the Biden re-elect more than the percentage – obviously they can’t bleed 100k voters in MI.

      They are concerned, too, despite Balloon Juice beliefs about how Arab Americans in MI don’t matter and should be deemed Bad Democrats:

      DEARBORN, Mich. – Senior advisers to President Joe Biden admitted “mistakes” and apologized privately to Arab Americans in Michigan for the way the administration has handled the war in Gaza and for how it has talked publicly about Palestinians during the deadly conflict with Israel.
      Biden on Thursday dispatched several of his top aides to Dearborn, the U.S. city with the highest percentage of Arab Americans, for a series of private meetings with politicians, community advocates and faith leaders for discussions about the war in Gaza.
      Abbas Alawieh, a Dearborn activist who attended one of the meetings, said the officials admitted “mistakes and missteps” in the administration’s response to the conflict.
      But Alawieh, who is one of the leaders of a campaign encouraging Michigan residents to vote “uncommitted” in next week’s Democratic primary instead of casting their votes for Biden, said the administration’s mea culpa rang hollow.
      “The president’s refusal to change course or even publicly acknowledge his mistakes is a grave insult to people here in Michigan – to Michigan Democrats in particular,” Alawieh said. “The hypocrisy of telling us privately that the administration has made mistakes while continuing to fail to hold (Benjamin) Netanyahu accountable publicly – it’s a blatant display of moral bankruptcy that will have political consequences here in Michigan.”
      Ali Dagher, a Dearborn attorney who also attended one of the meetings, said Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer apologized for how the Biden administration at times has talked about Palestinians.
      “Jon Finer specifically apologized for the language being used,” Dagher said. “He apologized for the administration’s failure to stop the dehumanizing of Palestinians. He apologized for … how the president has talked about the Palestinians.”

       

      Vice President Kamala Harris has been telling colleagues in the administration that she wants the White House to show more concern publicly for the humanitarian damage in Gaza, where Israel is locked in a bloody and prolonged battle with Hamas, according to three people familiar with Harris’ comments.
      President Joe Biden is among the officials Harris has urged to show more sensitivity to Palestinian civilians, these people said.

      The Biden team admit they dehumanized Palestinians. Fine actually said “it never should have happened” – strong language.

    53. 53.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Kay: despite Balloon Juice beliefs about how Arab Americans in MI don’t matter and should be deemed Bad Democrats:

      I do not believe that way. Aside from the bleating of a few assholes who superglued their partisan blinders to their face in 2016, I see fairly little of that here. Less than I might have expected in the past.

      People are entitled to their opinions. A primary is a conparatively safe place to act out. Some still won’t like it anyway.  So it goes.

    54. 54.

      jlowe

      There are no editors at the Washington Post: “in a state with a disproportionate number of Arab Americans. . .”.  So what would be the proportionate number of Arab Americans in the state of Michigan?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kay

      @daveNYC:

      Biden’s actual share of Arab American votes in Michigan is about 100k. I get that from 250 k total, adjusting for turnout (about 50%) and percentage of total who are Democrats (about 70%). So 100k uncommitted protest votes is a lot. I think an “unimportant” number would be 20k or 30k – that’s what I was hoping for.

      I think they recognize the errors they made and hopefully will do a course correction. They have to win Michigan. Hoping for a ceasefire isn’t enough – we have been told a ceasefire is a week away since October. Arab Americans are a very small group nationally – 3.5 million – but they have some power in this instance because of where they live. That’s just a fact.

    57. 57.

      Betty Cracker

      @JWR: Word choice aside, I’m basically wondering if an open primary could be an effective way to bring more people into the process under specific circumstances, e.g., given the sky-high levels of voter apathy in FL. Normally I’m against it.

    58. 58.

      Kay

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      I think referring to a situation where there are now 27k dead civilians as “butthurt” is off base. I mean, come on. Any other group in the Democratic Party would use whatever power they have to lobby the Biden Administration. Why is it disallowed for Arab Americans? This isn’t “Biden doesn’t support a public option” – it’s a catastrophic humanitarian disaster.

    59. 59.

      zhena gogolia

      @Kay: Have the Arab-Americans in Michigan done any serious thinking about what the policies of the Trump administration toward Arabs and Muslims will be? If they have, how do they plan to deal with a Trump administration?

    61. 61.

      Geminid

      @prostratedragon: San Francisco attorney Henry Clausen wrote a very good book* about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, based on his experiences as a JAG officer. Clausen had been appointed by Secretary of War Stimson to take testimony about the handling of highly sensitive intelligence in the days and weeks leading up to the Japanese attack.

      This was in late 1944 and the first months of 1945, and the various Army and Navy officers Clausen needed to interview were scattered around the Pacific and Europe.

      So Clausen had to fly in and out of war zones carrying copies of highly classified documents in a courier’s “bomb pouch.” That was a vest worn under his uniform, with a pocket for papers and a magnesium flare sewn in. Clausen’s instructions were to pull the lanyard that triggered the flare if it looked like he was about be captured. Clausen was to take the vest off first- if he could.

      Pearl Harbor: Final Verdict (1983?).

    64. 64.

      Ken

      Dana Houle: I guess this was written & disseminated before any vote totals were reported

      Really, that could have been followed by any of the candidates’ or parties’ statements, and for that matter most of the news reports. Weren’t we complaining just yesterday about FTFNYT’s having set their narrative for Michigan before a single vote had been counted?

    65. 65.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      The problem with this is it dismisses every problem with the Biden Administration and leaves no room for disagreement. Of course he’s better than Trump. But Biden is the sitting President- this is 100% his policy.  They hope to influence Biden’s – acting as the United States- policy decisions. They’re right, IMO. The United States has not done enough to use their influence to limit civilian casualties and bring in humanitarian aid. Do you not hear the difference in how the Biden Administration talks about Ukranian civilian casualties and Gazan civilian casualties? Why is one group less important than the other?

    68. 68.

      JWR

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m basically wondering if an open primary could be an effective way to bring more people into the process under specific circumstances

      “Under specific circumstances” eh? Rigged election! Shenanigans! SHENANIGANS!1!!

      ;)

    69. 69.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Kay: Any other group in the Democratic Party would use whatever power they have to lobby the Biden Administration. Why is it disallowed for Arab Americans?

      Simple, it is not disallowed.

      I support their cause and have stated repeatedly that a protest vote, particularly in a primary, is well beyond valid. All I’m saying is the reflexive defense of Democrats and weird expectations placed on voters that I typically expect at Balloon Juice has been relatively muted in this instance

      ETA: My use of “butthurt” in another post upthread was being used to describe intrapartisan feelings after any primary generally, not this one here, now. In fact, I believe the subject at hand there was comparing primary vote totals between parties directly to draw conclusions about the general (unpossible).

    71. 71.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Geminid: My mother told a story of traveling around Europe with her parents, as a child, with clandestine documents sewn into her coat – the theory being that police would not search a 7-8 year old girl.

    72. 72.

      Chris Johnson

      @Frankensteinbeck: Absolutely. 30%, 40% ‘hell no’.

      And rightly so. Trump isn’t a Republican and isn’t there to help them, he’s a Russian puppet there to ruin them and more importantly, it isn’t working.

      Some of them liked it when it looked like they could pretend to win. McConnell, for one. Unlike Trump, his alliance with Putin was purely transactional and when Russia invaded Ukraine and failed, Mitch was out.

      Plenty of Republicans are smart enough to know what they’re dealing with, and to know it’s a trap. This is not just about how dumb they can be. It’s a trap! Even if they are dumb it’s still a trap. They’re being groomed to be the stomped-on insurgent force, they’re being groomed to be Hamas. They would have to be idiots to want that.

      A whole bunch of them don’t, and Trump would have to have ALL of them AND independents, to ‘win’.

    73. 73.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      Israel rejects any ceasefire leaving Hamas in charge of Gaza, and that is the American position as well. It also appears to be the Egyptian position, backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

      That made sense to me early on.  But at this point it’s hard for me to see how Hamas in charge of Gaza would cause more loss of life than the continued Israeli military operations in Gaza.

      And the latter is happening right now.  Plenty of time to take measures to prevent a great deal of what Hamas could potentially do in the future, just like October 7th should have been prevented in the first place.  But the only way to stop Israel from continuing to kill Palestinians in Gaza is a ceasefire now.

      So I want Israel stopped now, regardless of Hamas. Stop the carnage first, and then figure out a different way of dealing with Hamas.

      Hell, remember how the big worry about Hamas was their tunnel system near (and presumably under) the border between Gaza and Israel? Presumably the Israeli military owns that tunnel network now.  They can destroy it, or they can occupy it, or whatever.  They can put a lot of sensors down there to make it easier to detect attempts by Hamas to create a new tunnel network near the border.  ISTM like that would be a huge advantage going forward. Withdraw from the surface, but hold onto the tunnel network in some manner.

    76. 76.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      I think it’s particulalrly ineffective for young people and I’ll tell you why. For my youngest, the United States has been in a democratic/existential crisis his entire adult life. It’s all he knows. Telling him “it’s an emergency!” requires the context of “not emergency, normal” and we’re not going back to “normal” no matter who wins in 2024. We have the context of “going back to normal”. They don’t. This IS their normal. They adjusted.

    77. 77.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      I’m basically wondering if an open primary could be an effective way to bring more people into the process under specific circumstances…

      I don’t think there’s any real data indicating that open primaries moves the needle in any substantive way in terms of getting apathetic people to vote.

      I lived in states with open primaries and always played the game of voting in the (R) primary for who I thought would be the easiest to beat in the regular election. I don’t think it ever mattered and have come ’round to closed primaries.

    79. 79.

      zhena gogolia

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: My question was not absurd.

      ETA: I would like to have seen more aggressive policies from both Obama and Biden to protect Ukraine. But I would never consider not giving them my full-throated support, BECAUSE I HAVE LOOKED AT THE ALTERNATIVE and see how disastrously worse it is. “Putin puppet” is not a viable alternative, so the support (in the middle of an election year) has to go wholeheartedly to the other side of the binary choice.

      ETA: It’s as if no one remembers Trump’s policies toward Muslims and Netanyahu at all.

    80. 80.

      JWR

      @Kay: I’m with you on this one, Kay. Despite whatever is being said behind closed doors, Biden is way behind Dem polling on the situation. It’s a frickin’ bloodbath.

    81. 81.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      It’s always the middle of an election. They’re every two years. If you’re 21 years old the country has been in a democratic crisis your entire life. If they never objected or dissented as long as we’re “in crisis” that means they never object or dissent, because this crisis has been ongoing since 2016 – their whole adult lives. They don’t know a non crisis country.

    83. 83.

      schrodingers_cat

      @zhena gogolia: Agreed.

      These supposed Ds are calling Biden, Genocider Joe. According to them only Biden and Netanyahu have agency. Does Hamas have any agency at all? They haven’t returned all the hostages yet. They poked the bear on October 7th. Biden has been carefully balancing both sides.  I don’t buy that Biden has been as bad as an R President would have been.

      Yes Israel is our ally like Ukraine is, so the rhetoric is different.

    84. 84.

      prostratedragon

      @Geminid:  I imagine something like that is more likely. He could be very cagey about precise methods, though I did hear about things like making ghillie suits way before google.

    86. 86.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @zhena gogolia: My question was not absurd.

      Let’s revisit the question.

      Have the Arab-Americans in Michigan done any serious thinking about what the policies of the Trump administration toward Arabs and Muslims will be? If they have, how do they plan to deal with a Trump administration?

      I imagine many, if not most, have. They each likely have their own concerns, goals, and plans. Some may even like Trump. Are we sensing the absurdity of gleaning a single opinion from an entire population yet

      ETA: This is actually kind of funny because I esentially agree with both your and Kay’s broader points. Yes, MI Arab Democrats have every right to be mad. Yes, their alternatives are unambiguously worse. This all just doesn’t need to be so heated.

      I’m rolling up. You’re both welcome to come sit with me.

    87. 87.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      You’ll kill quality on our side by insisting that Trump is some kind of measure. Literally anyone would be better than Trump. We want ours to be better than “literally anyone”. Trump lowers the bar.

      I think this is a primary vote and perhaps we can limit the damage come the general, but I would never dismiss a 100k potential vote loss in MI. You just can’t. That’s why the Biden Administration has traveled there twice to apologize and explain. I cringe when Biden speaks on this. It’s like he has a huge blind spot and is incapable of expressing real concern for Palestinians. It’s baffling to me- I can’t explain it any other way than some kind of bias.

    90. 90.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      DC Democrats seem defensive on it, like they would prefer not to talk about it all. I think they’re hugely uncomfortable with it, knowing that 27k dead civilians out of a 2 million population is a fucking huge number – hence the nutty lashing out of people like Pelosi and Fetterman.

      Whitman in MI reportedly handles it adroitly and has managed to hang onto Arab American support, but she’s a governor – it’s easy for her.

    91. 91.

      Ken

      @Baud: In fairness, it looks like about five different crimes, with multiple charges. Piecing it together, I think he and his friends criminal gang were smashing car windows to steal whatever they found on the seats, and using the stolen IDs and credit cards to buy booze. Oh, and three of them were underage, thus the “delinquency of a minor” charges.

      This may even help her carpetbagger campaign, given that her GQP rivals were bragging about how many times they’d been arrested.

    92. 92.

      Princess

      On a scale of Hamas<——->Netanyahu I’m probably further over to the right arrow than most people here. But there is no doubt in my mind that Biden’s #1 danger in this election is people sitting it out who wouldn’t normally, because of the war. I don’t know how great a danger that is but I believe it to be a real one, just from what I’m seeing from normies in my world. Biden needs to address it. That’s a fact. He seems to be beginning to do so. Whether we like it or not, it’s a real thing and getting angry with them or with Kay doesn’t make it go away.

    94. 94.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Oh, poor kid. I always feel sorry for them when they get nailed. I watched the Palin daughter’s reality tv show and the truth is that poor girl wasn’t raised at all by her parents  – she was out in the world with a tiny child just flailing. Her parents were too busy being Right wing celebrities to teach her anything.

      Lucky for him he’s in Blue Colorado where they probably have reasonable, modern criminal laws.

    95. 95.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Clausen wrote about encountering friends while he was out in the field and flinching when one slapped him on the back..

      Clausen was investigating the handling of decrypted Japanrse diolomstic messages- the so-called Purple Code. These were so closely held they were kept from the Army’s Pearl Harbor board that investigated the disaster.

      Clausen was “read into” the program so he could examine the decrypts and select those neccesary for his interviews. Stimson wrote an order that the Navy Secretary co-signed. It required any officer Clausen interviewed to answer all his questions and hold nothing back. At the end of the interview, Clausen would take a sworn deposition.

      When Clausen asked witnesses about the Purple Code decrypts, the officers often said, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” So Clausen would unbutton his shirt and pull the decrypts out of the bomb pouch. They looked very surprised, Clausen wrote.

    97. 97.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Ken: ​
       

      This may even help her carpetbagger campaign, given that her GQP rivals were bragging about how many times they’d been arrested.

      Not for this because that kind of crime is basically done against neighbors. Given the insular nature of the godforsakeneasternplainsofcolorado (and tiny population), people in a town there would frown on such shenanigans because they’d know the dumbass kid and he’d know them. They’d see this as an example of that clown not being able to control their kids or teaching them you don’t do that shit to your neighbors.

    98. 98.

      Matt McIrvin

      @zhena gogolia: It’s always the middle of the presidential election. There’s no time when it’s not, any more. And when the stakes are higher, you have more leverage. I actually don’t think it’s fair to tell people to shut up on this, when there’s one issue they overwhelmingly care about and they see the administration as being on the wrong side. And it seems to me that they’ve had an effect on Biden’s behavior.

    99. 99.

      Kay

      On Palin’s daughter’s reality show the daughter had gotten a job – some shitty job at a call center or something, poor thing – and she belatedly realized she would need daycare. So she’s in Los Angeles and looking for any daycare that will take her child on short notice (scary!) and she calls Sarah Palin and Palin completely blows her off with happy talk about how she (daughter) can handle it.

    100. 100.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Kay:

      Lucky for him he’s in Blue Colorado where they probably have reasonable, modern criminal laws.

      Everybody needs to realize that “Blue Colorado” is only a recent thing and very geographically specific.  That kid’s located in a traditionally very red part of the state.  A lot of this state, geographically, is very red.  It just doesn’t have the numbers anymore to counter the population density of Denver and it’s spillover along the Front Range.

      Go to a place like Limon or Wellington and it’s as red as back where I was in Central Misery.

      And of course Colorado Springs has always been Talibangalist Central, although that too is starting to temper with the spillover demographics from Denver, but only a teeeny-tiny bit.

    101. 101.

      Kay

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Okay, but I was talking about criminal laws, which are state level. But a very Red prosecutor would make a difference, even with fairly enlightened state law. It sounds like he had a stolen credit or debit card and also took a car without permission – they often steal from their own parents in these situations.

    102. 102.

      stacib

      @yellowdog: I thought I was the only one concerned about that.  I wasn’t really bothered by the uncommitted vote, but the difference in turnout has me worried.  I’m telling myself it’s because the Democrats didn’t have a challenger to Biden, so the majority of those folks will be back in November.

    103. 103.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Kay: Okay, but I was talking about criminal laws, which are state level. But a very Red prosecutor would make a difference, even with fairly enlightened state law.

      But consider the cultural implications here. Good (white) kid and his mom is a… “pillar” of the community. The good ol’ boy network will keep him safe.

    104. 104.

      Geminid

      @zhena gogolia: Voters who are alienated by Biden’s policies on this war will make up their minds seven months from now. As someone here said yesterday, that is the time to make the hard sell based on the consequences of a Trump win.

      Right now, I think it’s best to respect the concerns- and outright anguish- Arab-Americans are feeling. 

      One aspect of this situation is there are some bad actors trying to exploit it; the usual suspects including the Russian bot-network. They are throwing “apples of discord” in hopes Democrats will fight over them. This is all the more reason, I think, to avoid recriminations that patronize Arab Americans even while many of their votes are still in play.

