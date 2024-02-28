So uncommitted gets a decent showing, the ceasefire Biden’s been negotiating this whole time comes to fruition, activists thing they accomplished something and are satisfied, we move on to November.

There is an unusually large number of votes being cast in support of an unopposed Biden despite the "uncommitted" protest vote

What’s weird is that Trump is still dominating a party he’s led to defeat in three successive federal elections. At least Grover Cleveland had good midterms.

The weird thing isn’t that Biden doesn’t have 100% support from Dem voters in a primary where he’s the sitting incumbent.

Per the Washington Post, “4 takeaways from the Michigan primary” [gift link]:

Michigan primary voters on Tuesday gave President Biden and former president Donald Trump unsurprising and lopsided victories that will hasten their respective marches to their party’s nominations.

Late Tuesday night, Biden was leading “uncommitted” 80 percent to 15 percent, while Trump led former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley 67 percent to 28 percent…

1. What the ‘uncommitted’ vote means

The idea behind the “uncommitted” campaign was to get lots of people in a state with a disproportionate number of Arab Americans to make a point — and perhaps send a message to Biden about his Middle East policy favoring Israel too much. It was led by some prominent Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a Palestinian American congresswoman.

There is no question it got people’s attention on Tuesday. Whether it really changed the 2024 paradigm is another matter…

2. Nikki Haley fades, but not completely

Haley has in recent weeks set about arguing that her vote share, too, is a sign of vulnerability for her party’s front-runner…

We don’t have exit poll data showing how many voters are balking at Trump in the general election. But nearly 30 percent of the vote is far from nothing.

It’s better than she polls nationally and in many of the Super Tuesday states. Haley also again overperformed the polls — as she did in New Hampshire and South Carolina — which suggests these polls might be overselling Trump’s strength (in the primary at least).

This is a state where the state party apparatus has gone very Trump-y in recent years. And Trump’s hold on the GOP nomination is so firm that it’s been clear for a while that Haley votes are essentially protest votes…

3. Haley begins to acknowledge the endgame

If you look closely at Haley’s rhetoric in recent days, it’s been clear she’s not really arguing anymore that this race is winnable. Instead, she seems to be making a point about how Trump is going to torpedo the party…

Haley has basically signaled she’ll stick it out through Super Tuesday because that’s what she said she would do. “Giving them an option” is not “I’m going to win.”

Her goal now appears to be making her point — and possibly, if Trump loses, being able to say (perhaps ahead of another campaign) “I told you so.”

4. Biden’s actual primary challenger peters out

That Biden’s actual primary challenger, Phillips (D-Minn.), lost to “uncommitted” wasn’t terribly surprising. The “uncommitted” campaign had significantly more momentum behind it…

In fact, Phillips on Tuesday night was in danger of finishing in fourth place, behind Williamson. Williamson suspended her campaign three weeks ago.