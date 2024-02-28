So uncommitted gets a decent showing, the ceasefire Biden’s been negotiating this whole time comes to fruition, activists thing they accomplished something and are satisfied, we move on to November.
There is an unusually large number of votes being cast in support of an unopposed Biden despite the "uncommitted" protest vote
The weird thing isn’t that Biden doesn’t have 100% support from Dem voters in a primary where he’s the sitting incumbent.
What’s weird is that Trump is still dominating a party he’s led to defeat in three successive federal elections. At least Grover Cleveland had good midterms.
Per the Washington Post, “4 takeaways from the Michigan primary” [gift link]:
Michigan primary voters on Tuesday gave President Biden and former president Donald Trump unsurprising and lopsided victories that will hasten their respective marches to their party’s nominations.
Late Tuesday night, Biden was leading “uncommitted” 80 percent to 15 percent, while Trump led former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley 67 percent to 28 percent…
1. What the ‘uncommitted’ vote means
The idea behind the “uncommitted” campaign was to get lots of people in a state with a disproportionate number of Arab Americans to make a point — and perhaps send a message to Biden about his Middle East policy favoring Israel too much. It was led by some prominent Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a Palestinian American congresswoman.
There is no question it got people’s attention on Tuesday. Whether it really changed the 2024 paradigm is another matter…
2. Nikki Haley fades, but not completely
Haley has in recent weeks set about arguing that her vote share, too, is a sign of vulnerability for her party’s front-runner…
We don’t have exit poll data showing how many voters are balking at Trump in the general election. But nearly 30 percent of the vote is far from nothing.
It’s better than she polls nationally and in many of the Super Tuesday states. Haley also again overperformed the polls — as she did in New Hampshire and South Carolina — which suggests these polls might be overselling Trump’s strength (in the primary at least).
This is a state where the state party apparatus has gone very Trump-y in recent years. And Trump’s hold on the GOP nomination is so firm that it’s been clear for a while that Haley votes are essentially protest votes…
3. Haley begins to acknowledge the endgame
If you look closely at Haley’s rhetoric in recent days, it’s been clear she’s not really arguing anymore that this race is winnable. Instead, she seems to be making a point about how Trump is going to torpedo the party…
Haley has basically signaled she’ll stick it out through Super Tuesday because that’s what she said she would do. “Giving them an option” is not “I’m going to win.”
Her goal now appears to be making her point — and possibly, if Trump loses, being able to say (perhaps ahead of another campaign) “I told you so.”
4. Biden’s actual primary challenger peters out
That Biden’s actual primary challenger, Phillips (D-Minn.), lost to “uncommitted” wasn’t terribly surprising. The “uncommitted” campaign had significantly more momentum behind it…
In fact, Phillips on Tuesday night was in danger of finishing in fourth place, behind Williamson. Williamson suspended her campaign three weeks ago.
Main takeaway from tonight is that there's no evidence of the Gaza protest vote being especially big electorally — it got a very similar share to 2012.
No. Don’t stay up late. Accurately message to watchers/voters that we aren’t going to know on election night and let every go to bed, while also, just maybe tamping down on the inane conspiracy theories.
Actually uncommitted may come in closer to 12% (it’s currently at 13% with 58% of the vote reporting)
Last note on Michigan from me for tonight – final tallies from cities/counties include both early votes & same day votes. The results of those who voted before Election Day were different than those who voted today & that needs to be remembered when looking at early hot takes.
FiveThirtyEight guy, with fortune cookie:
… sentiments exist in the electorate that can influence primaries and influence generals. Sometimes they influence both in the same way, sometimes they influence both in different ways, sometimes they just influence one.
Political pundits will spend a lot of air time tonight talking about the Dem Primary uncommitted vote instead of focusing on Trump's much softer underbelly within his own party (currently 31% of GOP primary voters voting against him in a state won on the margins)
Through three state primaries now, Donald Trump has consistently underperformed his polls by 5-7%, while Joe Biden has consistently overperformed his polls by the same margin or more.
Polling is fundamentally broken, nobody knows how to fix it, but the media is still pushing it.
52% of the vote in, Biden has more than doubled Obama’s 2012 total vote. https://t.co/bqXXMKaa78
Everyone knew this was the phoniest "goal" in history, given previous uncommitted totals. The attempt to hold the threat of Trump over the heads of Michigan Democrats (and the country) flopped. Let's pray there's no hangover from this in November. Camps and nukes, people. https://t.co/sS4AATceO9
Here's the problem: most Americans aren't on Twitter. Most journalists (and political staffers) are. https://t.co/6zayslupJZ
In other words, trying to appease the "Genocide Joe" crowd continues to be a lost cause. He should stay the course in seeking a peace deal because it's the right thing to do, and ignore anyone who claims his Gaza policy is an electoral liability. https://t.co/BbnBJ8viw9
If Trump & Biden are tied in the polls, why, objectively, are Democrats the only ones who need to seek out "hopium," which, as a portmanteau of "hope" & "opium," one can only assume is a mind-altering substance contrary to an accurate grasp on reality? https://t.co/QgN4fHmYbp
