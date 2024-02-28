You may have already heard the Judge Cannon came out with two rulings last night – rulings that came down on the side of the DOJ and not the indicted former guy.

Judge Cannon’s ruling is correct and obvious, and avoids her getting reversed for a 3rd time by the Eleventh Circuit. Predict she will also reverse herself on full disclosure of witness names/statements (for same reason). Many more motions for her to decide… https://t.co/7WFHtYDCvd — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) February 28, 2024

I would so like to be a fly on the wall to know what caused the sudden turnabout, but I’m guessing it’s more that her back was against the wall than that she was suddenly driven by some new-found urge to get this right. Now, not only did she give Jack Smith another opportunity to spell things out in his public filings – ever so clearly in very plain language – but her actions resulted in Jack Smith having to spell out exactly how dangerous those documents are.

Cannon did the right thing by not permitting Nauta & DeOliveira to access the classified MAL docs. But don’t overlook the epic self-own here. Bc of this effort, she has now been extensively briefed on the contents of those docs & why their disclosure is harmful to nat’l security https://t.co/Ml1ymX5Zpt — Secrets and Laws (@secretsandlaws) February 28, 2024

With 95% of the results in, uncommitted in Michigan is only at 13%. Even in Wayne County where the big protest was going to happen, uncommitted is at 17%.

Unless or until the uncommitted vote in the Michigan Dem primary exceeds 20% the protest didn’t happen. Ten to twenty percent uncommitted is the historic norm. — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) February 28, 2024

In the middle of the good news from Michigan and the rulings from Cannon in the MAL documents case, it was sad to see that there’s someone on death row waiting for a ruling about whether they are going to be killed or not. I know nothing about the case, but to me the death penalty is nothing more than state-sanctioned murder.

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit DENIES Ivan Cantu’s request for a stay of execution in unanimous three-judge decision. A further request to SCOTUS is expected. Texas is seeking to execute Cantu, who maintains his innocence, on Wednesday. More at Law Dork: https://t.co/uO5WxmbxNN pic.twitter.com/iKCbn825Ly — Chris “Law Dork” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 28, 2024

Score another win for Marc Elias! You’ve got to give it to the Republicans in Wisconsin; they never stop trying to subvert democracy.

BREAKING: In a win for voters, a Wisconsin court rejects the state legislature’s request to pause a decision that could prevent thousands of ballots from being unfairly rejected due to witness certificate errors. The pro-voting ruling will remain in effect.https://t.co/wJ2qYDeNA9 — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) February 27, 2024

