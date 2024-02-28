Mike Johnson looks like a small, scared little man next to Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/nTERWs3a0p — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 27, 2024



… Mostly because Johnson is a small, scared little man. (I swear, VP Harris should’ve pulled a spin on the famous Dick Gregory routine, and threatened to kiss him right on the lips… )

Speaker Mike Johnson says "the border" is America's top need, even though he scuttled bipartisan border security legislation just weeks ago pic.twitter.com/Gfh9DG081v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2024

The NYTimes is piously saddened for poor little Mr. Johnson — “As Spending Talks Intensify, Johnson’s Bind Grows Tighter” [gift link]:

At an intense meeting inside the Oval Office on Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson was the odd man out. President Biden made clear that the speaker’s positions were out of step with other leaders in government, as did Vice President Kamala Harris. The top Democrats in the House and Senate did, too. Even Senator Mitch McConnell, his fellow G.O.P. leader on the other side of the Capitol, emphasized the need for the speaker to avoid a government shutdown and provide badly needed aid to Ukraine. With time running out to respond to two crises — a partial government shutdown that is looming this weekend and the potential end to American aid to help Ukraine prevail in its war against Russia — Mr. Johnson, only months into his job, has found himself the last holdout at an increasingly agitated table of negotiators. On the one side, he is feeling pressure from the president of the United States, both Senate leaders and the House minority leader — all demanding he cut a deal to fund the government and keep aid to Kyiv flowing. But on his right flank, he is facing a band of hard-line Republicans demanding that he hold out for conservative priorities and spurn Ukraine’s calls for help, or risk being booted from the speakership. To put it succinctly, Mr. Johnson is in a bind.

“Boy, is it a tough one,” said former Representative Vin Weber, Republican of Minnesota, who helped advise Kevin McCarthy during his lengthy bid to secure the gavel. “There is not a solution that will make everyone happy and unite the Republican Party.” Mr. Weber said the pressures on Mr. Johnson were coming not just from members of Congress, but also from a Republican electorate at war with itself. “He has a divided Republican grass-roots base,” Mr. Weber said. “Isolationism has spread among the grass-roots base, but there’s also a lot of grass-roots Republicans who will be furious if we let the Russians win. He’s got problems multiple ways. But he’s got to figure out the right thing to do and do it. It may cost him his speakership.” Mr. Johnson views himself as the last man in the room standing for conservative priorities, even as he has acknowledged he has scaled down some of the demands of the hard right. He has said he is hoping to hit singles and not home runs during the negotiations…

“I don’t know how many political lives he has,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said of the speaker. “But I think it’s really important that we get [Ukraine] done.” He suggested Johnson could attach HR 2 and send it back to the Senate — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 27, 2024

Mikey, you have utterly butchered the spelling and the pronunciation of "Donald." https://t.co/V2XQR2youH — Slava Malamud ???????? (@SlavaMalamud) February 27, 2024

Johnson intern Haulsee sent out to test the waters, gets handbagged by Matty Y:

The senate didn’t “drop the issue” they passed a bill with bipartisan support! A bill Johnson is obstructing as a pretext for obstructing a bipartisan Ukraine aid bill while his caucus gorges on Russian propaganda about Hunter Biden. https://t.co/TXIoASIQgr https://t.co/Flc1ZGm15X — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 28, 2024

Makes it tough for Pastor Johnson to rebut ‘rumors’ about being a Putin puppet…