Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Pastor Speaker Johnson Is A (More-or-Less) Human Speed Bump

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Pastor Speaker Johnson Is A (More-or-Less) Human Speed Bump

… Mostly because Johnson is a small, scared little man. (I swear, VP Harris should’ve pulled a spin on the famous Dick Gregory routine, and threatened to kiss him right on the lips… )

The NYTimes is piously saddened for poor little Mr. Johnson — “As Spending Talks Intensify, Johnson’s Bind Grows Tighter” [gift link]:

At an intense meeting inside the Oval Office on Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson was the odd man out.

President Biden made clear that the speaker’s positions were out of step with other leaders in government, as did Vice President Kamala Harris. The top Democrats in the House and Senate did, too. Even Senator Mitch McConnell, his fellow G.O.P. leader on the other side of the Capitol, emphasized the need for the speaker to avoid a government shutdown and provide badly needed aid to Ukraine.

With time running out to respond to two crises — a partial government shutdown that is looming this weekend and the potential end to American aid to help Ukraine prevail in its war against Russia — Mr. Johnson, only months into his job, has found himself the last holdout at an increasingly agitated table of negotiators.

On the one side, he is feeling pressure from the president of the United States, both Senate leaders and the House minority leader — all demanding he cut a deal to fund the government and keep aid to Kyiv flowing. But on his right flank, he is facing a band of hard-line Republicans demanding that he hold out for conservative priorities and spurn Ukraine’s calls for help, or risk being booted from the speakership.

To put it succinctly, Mr. Johnson is in a bind.

“Boy, is it a tough one,” said former Representative Vin Weber, Republican of Minnesota, who helped advise Kevin McCarthy during his lengthy bid to secure the gavel. “There is not a solution that will make everyone happy and unite the Republican Party.”

Mr. Weber said the pressures on Mr. Johnson were coming not just from members of Congress, but also from a Republican electorate at war with itself.

“He has a divided Republican grass-roots base,” Mr. Weber said. “Isolationism has spread among the grass-roots base, but there’s also a lot of grass-roots Republicans who will be furious if we let the Russians win. He’s got problems multiple ways. But he’s got to figure out the right thing to do and do it. It may cost him his speakership.”

Mr. Johnson views himself as the last man in the room standing for conservative priorities, even as he has acknowledged he has scaled down some of the demands of the hard right. He has said he is hoping to hit singles and not home runs during the negotiations…

Johnson intern Haulsee sent out to test the waters, gets handbagged by Matty Y:

Makes it tough for Pastor Johnson to rebut ‘rumors’ about being a Putin puppet…

    1. 1.

      Ken

      “There is not a solution that will make everyone happy and unite the Republican Party.”

      I just realized, historians are probably drooling at the possibility of observing the breakup of a major US political party first-hand.

    5. 5.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Read the room Johnson, if Republican senators are saying isolationism doesn’t cut it, that means it isolationism isn’t even popular with the Right.  Leave it to some God Bother to decided  to do his martyr cosplay on something serious like foreign policy.

    7. 7.

      New Deal democrat

      Dan Guild, whose polling analysis I very much respect, had an interesting Xeet yesterday.

      He showed how a variety of issues polled among undecided voters in the six States most commonly viewed as swing States.

      *By far,* the most important issue raised was the economy (jobs, inflation, and taxes), which was chosen by an average of 33% of all such voters. Second was housing, at 12%, and third was healthcare, at 11%. No other issue cracked 10%.

      Here’s the link:
       https://twitter.com/dcg1114/status/1762489604781858860

      I’m not sure what the healthcare issue is. It’s not abortion access, which was listed separately and only came in at an average of 7%.

      It’s really important for Biden to be perceived as having brought inflation under control. And he also needs to do the same thing with housing. Part of this is interest rates, where hopefully the Fed is going to cut rates in a few months; but just as big a part is house prices. Even if Congress won’t enact, or the Supreme Court will strike down, a housing costs program, Biden really should be offering one, and making sure that (especially younger voters) see him as attempting to solve their housing costs problem.

    8. 8.

      Frank Wilhoit

      For a while there, it was fashionable to use the loanword “Kabuki” to describe the American political habit of making feinting gestures that are not intended to land.  This was a gross national slander against Japan and perhaps that is why it fell out of use.  I always preferred “shadowboxing”.

      There is a prime piece of shadowboxing in the above report — can you spot it?  It is the trickle-trickle oppo dump against Mike Johnson.  So he has been getting Russian bribes; and, more quietly and more seriously, noises are being made about his adopted child and the inconsistent stories he has told about that situation down the years.  But it won’t hurt and it isn’t meant to: it is all a piece of posturing and that is why it is being done now instead of months ago, and why it is being done trickle-trickle.

    11. 11.

      New Deal democrat

      BTW, now that Nitter is dead, here’s a tip for those who want to follow people on Xitter without having to create an account. Google as follows:

      [name of account] <space> twitter <double space>

      If the person has taken Xits recently, the most recent 6 will appear. If nothing appears, most likely the person has not posted anything.

    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Frank Wilhoit: We’ll know the anti-Johnson stories are meant to hurt when they’re about the bank account he doesn’t have.

      When the story about his financial (non-)disclosures came out, my first reaction was “Oh come on, reporters — does he wander over to the Treasury every two weeks and collect his congressional salary in cash? This isn’t hard to follow-up!”

