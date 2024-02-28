Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Second rate reporter says what?

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

“woke” is the new caravan.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The words do not have to be perfect.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

In my day, never was longer.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

He really is that stupid.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Tyler Boebert, Lauren’s oldest, who fathered at child at 17, is now 18 and in a shitpot of trouble:

  • Four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents – multiple victims
  • One felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Over 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses

A year and a half ago, Tyler got a reckless driving citation for a crash that seriously injured a friend.  Last month, Lauren’s husband Jayson was arrested for third-degree assault, harassment and prohibited use of a firearm.  At that time, Tyler reported that his father came home drunk and they had a fight where Jayson tried to pull teeth out of Tyler’s mouth, and then Jayson carried a rifle around the house.  This is on the heels of Jayson and Lauren getting into a fight in a restaurant in Silt (their hometown in CO-3), which resulted in Jayson claiming that Lauren punched him, and Lauren getting a restraining order.

Lauren claims she’s moved to Colorado’s 4th district from the 3rd, but all of this is happening in CO-3, so that’s probably a lie.  My question at this point is whether the voters in CO-4 want to spend the extra money on law enforcement and court staffing that will be necessary when the Boeberts move into your district.

Also, for a moment I wondered if it was worth writing something about an 18 year-old, then I saw this piece of projection:

I used to be seventeen - now you're just like me

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    3. 3.

      TBone

      Pentagon says it still has $4 billion in Presidential drawdown authority it could use for Ukraine aid.  Better late than never.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      scav

      But hasn’t the orange menace already declared that people with mugshots are the new demographic that luuuuvs him best?  So maybe it’s a family effort to get her the VP nod.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @TBone: ​
      What I want to know is, why hasn’t the Pentagon already used this drawdown authority? Ukraine’s troops are retreating, giving up ground to the Russians, for want of ammunition.

      ETA: The link says the Pentagon doesn’t want to send any more munitions to Ukraine without assurances that Congress will fund their replenishment of those munitions. But aw, c’mon, once they send it over, Congress isn’t going to say, no, we’re going to starve our troops of critical munitions, no way.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      I like the town names.  Silt. Rifle.  None of that Happy Valley Fairview Greenwood kinda stuff there!

      MEANwhile, I see Mark Meadows attempt to move his GA election interference case to federal court got slapped down, and TIFG has offered to put up only a $100M bond because “waaaah! unFAIR!”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chief Oshkosh

      My question at this point is whether the voters in CO-4 want to spend the extra money on law enforcement and court staffing that will be necessary when the Boeberts move into your district.

      Is that what the kid’s call “a sick burn?”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I did, and for the reasons I give in my ETA, it still makes no sense to me.  DoD never has any trouble getting funding for its own needs, and once they used that drawdown authority, that’s what it would amount to.

      I suppose the GOP could throw a temper tantrum and refuse to pay to replace the munitions once they’re gone, and that would go over like a lead balloon even in the most brick-red parts of America.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Lyrebird

      @Juju: don’t get to pick your parents

      Agreed.

      May they all see suitable justice – and I hope for a future America where the emphasis is on helping kids and adults who have done wrong learn to do better and find opportunities to be constructive members of society.

      I also stupidly hope for some way to turn time back and save young Elijah McClain (sp?), who didn’t steal from or harm or threaten anyone.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gene108

      It’s a pity the Boeberts are such nasty people. Lauren had what could’ve been an inspiring story. Teen mom high school dropout gets elected to Congress. That doesn’t happen very often.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      @lowtechcyclist:

      ETA: The link says the Pentagon doesn’t want to send any more munitions to Ukraine without assurances that Congress will fund their replenishment of those munitions. But aw, c’mon, once they send it over, Congress isn’t going to say, no, we’re going to starve our troops of critical munitions, no way.

      If there is one thing the GOP loves doing it is funding the military even when they don’t want it. I would just go ahead and do it and then say that the military needs money for their own bases. That will give even more cover and pressure for GOP to do the right thing.

      Didn’t congress give even more money to the military than they asked for? They should move some of that budget over.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      @TBone:

      didn’t she just up and quit tho?

      Yep, the famous half-term governor of Alaska.

      But Boebert still makes her look good by comparison, kinda like Trump seems to make people think that Dubya wasn’t so bad after all.  (Narrator voice: Shrub was responsible for a million Iraqi deaths. Still pretty damn bad, even next to Trump.)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Highway Rob

      This is an open thread, right? (Checks.) Yep.

      Happy 91st day since Kissinger departed this earth, to all who observe.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      cain

      @gene108:

      It’s a pity the Boeberts are such nasty people. Lauren had what could’ve been an inspiring story. Teen mom high school dropout gets elected to Congress. That doesn’t happen very often.

      I believe Ted Cruz took a fancy to her on his not cancun trips. So, it’s not colorado that needs to apologize. It’s Ted Cruz.

      I don’t see much to be inspired by given all the brawling, drunkenness, violence, and pettiness. They are garbage human beings just one step above cartel people.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      The GOP Senate stalled military promotions for almost a whole year.

      And you have to sit down and explain to people why that actually mattered, rather than just individual Pentagon brass being upset that they didn’t get their pay raise.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      And you’ll have to explain to people why some small portion of the Pentagon’s arsenal not replenished by the GOP is vital to national security.

      I can absolutely see why the DoD doesn’t trust Republicans to do the right thing.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Leto

      @lowtechcyclist:

      But aw, c’mon, once they send it over, Congress isn’t going to say, no, we’re going to starve our troops of critical munitions, no way.

      They did it in 2010 and 2014 without batting a fucking eye. But this even more dysfunctional is now going to give two shits about us in uniform? Even as the previous Ukraine funding was letting us give them our second-hand/old shit, while we replaced it with brand new stuff that absolutely benefited their worthless states? Yes, they will fuck us over without a second thought. They always have, they always will.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      And you’ll have to explain to people why some small portion of the Pentagon’s arsenal not replenished by the GOP is vital to national security.

      I disagree. When the Pentagon says they need some specific weaponry, most people not on the left side of the spectrum just take them at their word.

      OTOH, everyone’s been in organizations and seen that titles and positions often don’t mean a thing, and everyone’s seen plenty of instances of where someone was already doing the work of their immediate superior, just without the pay and the title. So OK, you’ve got a whole bunch of people having to do that for a few months, what’s the big deal? (You don’t need to explain it to me. But to most people, you sure would.)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Bokonon

      @TBone: Pentagon says it still has $4 billion in Presidential drawdown authority it could use for Ukraine aid.  Better late than never.

      Watch the GOP try to impeach Biden if he does that. I think they are deliberately goading Biden into a choice where Biden either looks weak and unable to get his agenda done, or keep the government running (old! ineffective! overwhelmed!) or they portray him as a reckless and out-of-control maniac who is defying Congress and shredding the Constitution.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Bokonon

      @gene108: It’s a pity the Boeberts are such nasty people. Lauren had what could’ve been an inspiring story. Teen mom high school dropout gets elected to Congress. That doesn’t happen very often.

      Anything is possible with enough dark money donations and organizational support from the oil and gas industry (who didn’t think that the incumbent GOP representative in that district was extreme enough). They wanted a chaos monster, just like a lot of the other GOP candidates they have been fronting in Colorado’s state-level elections.

      Heck … to show their support and appreciation, those guys even paid off Boebert’s massive unpaid tax bill from the Shooter Grille, and they gave her husband a high paying consultant job while they were at it!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Bokonon:

      Watch the GOP try to impeach Biden if he does that.

      That would be entertaining. That drawdown authority only exists because Congress passed legislation authorizing it.  The short answer would be, “why don’t you go impeach yourselves.”

      Now if he sent them $5B worth of weaponry rather than the $4B authorized, they could impeach him over that last billion.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Leto

      @lowtechcyclist: Remember sequestration? I mean, you might not if it didn’t personally affect you. It hit us hard. You can wiki that. I’ll say that 2010 might have been a bit more Air Force specific as they cut us by 40K personnel to help fund aircraft that then were canceled by Congress. Then we had another mandated 25K personnel cut in 2014, which was Congressionally mandated. Now that’s another case of AF incompetence because all of the services were mandated to reduce personnel by various amounts, but the AF decided to do the cut all in one year instead of the 5 year draw down plan.

      But yeah, sequestration for us meant pilot flying hours (stateside that’s training) were cut in half, simple things like bullets for proficiency training cut in half, more reliance on computer training to try to make up for in-person training… all while having to keep the same ops tempo. I mean, it was fucking amazing. LOVED every minute of that self inflicted wound.

      Never trust conservatives. NEVER.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jeffro

      this

      My question at this point is whether the voters in CO-4 want to spend the extra money on law enforcement and court staffing that will be necessary when the Boeberts move into your district.

      very nearly caused me to rupture, I say!  LOLOLOLOL

      keep up the good work MM

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ken

      @lowtechcyclist: I’d be happy if Kissinger was having the same after-death experience as Mr. Tulip, in Pratchett’s The Truth.

      DEATH: HE WAS SIMPLY A MAN WHO WALKED INTO HIS HUT AT THE WRONG TIME, AND FOUND YOU STEALING HIS COAT. NEVERTHELESS, IN HIS TINY VILLAGE HE DID HIS BEST —

      Mr. Tulip: “Is this the bit where my whole life passes in front of my eyes?”

      DEATH: NO, THAT WAS THE BIT JUST NOW, BETWEEN YOU BEING BORN AND YOU DYING. THIS, MR. TULIP, IS YOUR LIFE AS IT PASSED BEFORE OTHER PEOPLE’S EYES….

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Miss Bianca

      @Jeffro: Based on what the other candidates for CO CD-4 had to say about their arrest records, I’m not so sure that the Boeberts wouldn’t be fitting right in with no adjustments necessary.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Another Scott

      @lowtechcyclist:

      DoD never has any trouble getting funding for its own needs…

      Um, there’s a difference between having a relatively gigantic budget and having a budget big enough for its actual needs given the requirements pushed by Congress.

      One small example – ProPublica.org – Bonhomme Richard fire:

      The command investigation, led by a three-star admiral, sent a team of investigators on a prodigious and methodical examination of the fire. As the months passed, the investigators uncovered in exhaustive detail an astonishing array of failures — broken or missing fire hoses, poorly trained sailors, improperly stored hazardous material — that had primed the ship for a calamitous fire.

      […]

      The investigators soon discovered an astonishing list of ways the ship was at risk, so many that cataloging the bad decisions day after day became depressing, the person involved said. For long stretches, all the ship’s heat sensors, sprinklers and other emergency systems were turned off, investigators wrote in their report. On the day of the fire, just 29 of the ship’s 216 fire stations and 15 of 807 portable fire extinguishers were in standard working order.

      […]

      Shortly after 8 a.m., sailors first reported spotting smoke. Investigators were dumbfounded at the lack of urgency after that. Navy policy, they wrote in their report, dictates that sailors must douse flames with water as soon as possible but at most within 12 minutes. On the ship that day, more than 10 minutes elapsed before anyone even announced the fire over the ship’s loudspeaker. The slow response, they found, was typical for the Bonhomme Richard. For 14 drills in a row leading up to the fire, the crew failed to respond in time — a lack of proficiency that neither the ship’s leadership nor higher commands took steps to address.

      That critical gap between the sign of smoke and the sounding of the alarm, investigators found, was the first in a cascading set of failures, by both the crew and leadership on the pier. Once the sailors realized many of the hoses nearest the fire weren’t operable, investigators learned, none of them moved to another important shipboard strategy to contain the fire: slamming shut the heavy steel hatches and watertight doors between compartments. And the sailors revealed that at first no one thought to use the ship’s sprinklers to distribute thick, white foam that can help extinguish the fire. Even if they had, they would have been unable to easily turn on the system: A maintenance report had been falsified in April, saying the system worked when it didn’t.

      Training costs money. Having working systems costs money.  Repairs cost money. Having enough trained people to do the job properly costs money.

      Maintenance and repairs and all that labor-intensive stuff, or refilling stockpiles, isn’t as sexy as increasing production in some big “invisible” fighter or bomber program, or keeping some new ship production line running in spite of cost overrruns.

      One can’t assume that the Congress always gives the DoD what it asks for, because they don’t.

      [/soapbox]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Brit in Chicago

      @cain: “The link says the Pentagon doesn’t want to send any more munitions to Ukraine without assurances that Congress will fund their replenishment of those munitions. But aw, c’mon, once they send it over, Congress isn’t going to say, no, we’re going to starve our troops of critical munitions, no way.”

      This makes no sense to me. If the Pentagon sends Ukraine munitions it already has, then the money just found under the couch cushions doesn’t have to be spent on those munitions. (Shipping them can’t cost that much.) So then that money can be spent on brand-new munitions to replace the ones that were sent. Ukraine gets munitions, the Pentagon gets shiny new munitions in exchange for the old ones, and some US workers get jobs or more overtime—win-win-win!

      What am I misunderstanding?

      ETA: a comma added for clarity. Punctuation matters!

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Attempted Chemistry

      Boebert will continue to appeal to her core constituency, grandmothers under forty with multiple public intoxication arrests.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jay

      @Another Scott:

      Money thing? Or Command and Control thing?

      The ship was in port, undergoing a refit, and the Officers and NCO’s were not staying on top of things. Nor was the Shipyard. They tried to make a single sailor the fall guy.

      Reply

