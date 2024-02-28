Tyler Boebert, Lauren’s oldest, who fathered at child at 17, is now 18 and in a shitpot of trouble:

Four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents – multiple victims

One felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony

Over 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses

A year and a half ago, Tyler got a reckless driving citation for a crash that seriously injured a friend. Last month, Lauren’s husband Jayson was arrested for third-degree assault, harassment and prohibited use of a firearm. At that time, Tyler reported that his father came home drunk and they had a fight where Jayson tried to pull teeth out of Tyler’s mouth, and then Jayson carried a rifle around the house. This is on the heels of Jayson and Lauren getting into a fight in a restaurant in Silt (their hometown in CO-3), which resulted in Jayson claiming that Lauren punched him, and Lauren getting a restraining order.

Lauren claims she’s moved to Colorado’s 4th district from the 3rd, but all of this is happening in CO-3, so that’s probably a lie. My question at this point is whether the voters in CO-4 want to spend the extra money on law enforcement and court staffing that will be necessary when the Boeberts move into your district.

Also, for a moment I wondered if it was worth writing something about an 18 year-old, then I saw this piece of projection: