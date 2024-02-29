Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Kristina – Baxley Georgia

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AlaskaReader

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.