What the goddamn fucking HELL?!?

Sorry — just catching up on last night’s Supreme Court fuckery. Looks like we’ve got six Aileen “Loose” Cannons on the court. That’s not good.

Open thread.

ETA — excerpt from analysis by Mark Joseph Stern at Slate:

Even in light of this Supreme Court’s hard-right lean, Wednesday’s order is stunning: a massive gift to Trump that can only be seen as a partisan bid to help him avoid a conviction for his attempt to subvert American democracy. There is no other plausible reason for the justices to sit on his petition for so long, or to schedule arguments so far ahead in the future. Maybe the court could have justified hearing the case very quickly, not because it presents a difficult legal issue (it does not) but because it has clear national importance (and therefore should be ruled on by the highest court). But the court didn’t take that route. Rather, it played this exactly how Trump wanted. Its chosen course of action should set off very loud alarm bells. The court evidently willing to run interference for Trump—who, after all, appointed three members of the conservative majority that is surely behind this delay tactic. The justices could have used this moment to prove their independence, which might have had the salutary side effect of shoring up their rock-bottom approval ratings. They decided instead to let Trump wield the Supreme Court as a weapon against Jack Smith’s prosecution. In a choice between integrity and cynical partisan loyalty, a majority picked the latter. Wednesday’s move is a harrowing indication that the court will gladly twist the rules to help Trump win reelection and evade accountability. It is a harrowing omen that the Supreme Court cannot be trusted to protect our democracy from Trump’s malignant assault.

God help us if the SCOTUS gets involved in a swing state vote counting matter in the upcoming election. Let’s make sure it’s not close enough to steal.