Looks like we can use one!

Gotta love his style!

Rep Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla) usually wears sneakers but today has on funereal attire, he says, for the death of the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry.

“You have to pay respects,” he told me. pic.twitter.com/KNxwYqZYZq

— Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) February 28, 2024