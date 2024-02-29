Looks like we can use one!
Gotta love his style!
Rep Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla) usually wears sneakers but today has on funereal attire, he says, for the death of the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry.
“You have to pay respects,” he told me. pic.twitter.com/KNxwYqZYZq
— Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) February 28, 2024
.
Moskowitz: I think my colleagues and I are witnessing the death of the fake frivolous Biden impeachment inquiry. In fact as a Jewish American, when this is over, I will say Mourner’s Kaddish pic.twitter.com/aXPdaxN7PH
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2024
Fake, faux, frivolous. I’m gonna have to use that as a post title.
