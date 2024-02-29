Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 149 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Looks like we can use one!

Gotta love his style!

.

Fake, faux, frivolous.  I’m gonna have to use that as a post title.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AlaskaReader
  • Anoniminous
  • Balconesfault
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Ben Cisco
  • Bex
  • Bostondreams
  • BR
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Dan B
  • dnfree
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eversor
  • Fair Economist
  • FelonyGovt
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Josie
  • Kirk
  • KrackenJack
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • LiminalOwl
  • lollipopguild
  • lowtechcyclist
  • M31
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Peke Daddy
  • prostratedragon
  • R-Jud
  • Rachel Bakes
  • RedDirtGirl
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • SteveinPHX
  • stinger
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Tony Jay
  • Trivia Man
  • trnc
  • trollhattan
  • Van Buren
  • Warblewarble
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    149Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay: Did you watch the short clip?  Love how he referenced “Chairman Raskin”… “well, soon-to-be chairman, anyway”.

      edit: I bet his style really bugs the stuffed shirts on the other side, especially since this guy who is small in stature with the heart of a lion mocks them mercilessly and usually comes out on top.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Then Impeach Mousekowitz!

      The Freedom Failurenauts have to be kept busy impeaching someone or they’ll get cranky and try to overthrow a bit more of the Government.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lollipopguild

      So the Biden crime family will continue to have its way  and turn America into a communist hellscape?  (Sarcasm) I would not want some of our commenters to reach for the smelling salts.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Mockery is a fine weapon when greased with contempt and sharpened on the whetstone of purpose.

      The purpose being to expunge those dangerous insurrectionists and their malignant ideology from the body politics for good.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anoniminous

      None of the women in my social circle have any interest in World War One artillery tactics. Not even when I tell them Col. Bruchmuller’s innovative use of artillery directly led to the severe restrictions on the number of artillery meaning the Heer having a very small artillery park in 1933 which led to the development and use of the Junkers Ju 87, aka Stuka, and to the pitifully small number of artillery pieces the German Army had during the course of World War II.

      Girls are weird.

      (And now I have to take the wife for a walk to exercise her new bionic knee.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      The Dems on this committee have been excellent. Really good examples of the attitude you need to have when dealing with Republicans.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Me too! I look forward to his appearances in hearings and ad lib interactions with the media the same way as Schiff, AOL, Raskin, Porter, and recently Crockett.

      And a few others I’m sure I’m forgetting.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      California’s biggest reservoir is our snowpack and this year is finally getting around to building one. Today’s survey immediately precedes the first declared “blizzard conditions” of the entire season. IOW we’ll be adding several feet by Monday. Whee!

      SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today conducted the third snow survey of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 47.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 18 inches, which is 77 percent of average for this location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast.

      Today’s results reflect continued improvement in the snowpack since the slow and dry start to the water year. DWR’s electronic readings from 130 stations placed throughout the state indicate that the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 18.7 inches, or 80 percent of average for this date, an improvement from just 28% of average on January 1. The snowpack is currently only 70 percent of the critical April 1 average, when the snowpack is typically at its peak. An incoming storm is expected to bring several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada this weekend.

      “We are now in the last month of the traditional snow season and while conditions have dramatically improved since the beginning of the year, March will be critical in determining if we finish above or below average,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “No matter how the season ends, we are ready to take advantage of the water we do have to benefit communities, agriculture, and the environment, and continue storing stormwater in our groundwater basins for future use.”

      While California saw a number of storms in January and February that caused flooding in many areas of the state, the storms were warmer than average, dropping more precipitation as rain rather than snow, especially in Southern California. Overall statewide precipitation is 103 percent of average for this date, running well ahead of the snowpack. While surface water storage in California’s major reservoirs is currently 119 percent above average and the state continues to benefit from efforts to capture and store as much water as possible, the latest forecasts from DWR project snow runoff could be below average this spring due to the unusually dry start to the water year. DWR recently increased projected allocations from the State Water Project, and the forecasted allocation is expected to be revised again next month based on recent storms.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Josie

      The good news is that TFG’s two former partners from his Truth Social business are suing him and it is not good timing, according to the Post

      “The case could complicate a long-delayed bid by Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of the social network Truth Social, to merge with a special purpose acquisition company called Digital World Acquisition and become a publicly traded company.

      That merger deal, which could value Trump’s stake in the company at more than $3 billion, would offer the former president a financial lifeline at a time when he is facing more than $454 million in penalties from a civil fraud judgment this month in New York.”

      Rooting for injuries–metaphorically speaking.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      AlaskaReader

      …bog standard Republicanism.

      Nikiski GOP Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, the chairman of the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee has vowed to block any and all renewable energy legislation.

      Also:

      A new bill drafted by Sutton Republican Rep. George Rauscher would define coal burning generated electricity as “clean energy” — putting it on the same footing as wind, solar, tidal and hydroelectric power.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Josie: I’m still agog at how Truth Social somehow got valued at $300+ billion.

      It’s a shit-tastic copy of a shit-tastic Twitter with 1% of the user base and only one notable poster. My best guess is that people are betting on it the same way they’re betting on Tesla – because they’re in a mild cult for the founder.

      @Trivia Man: Fox News really doesn’t want to call any attention to it at all. It’s an obviously corrupt move by the republican Supreme Court that… yes, really does make it look like they’re republicans first and justices 2nd. Which is accurate, because that’s what they are.

      And also because “Trump says he’s a king and immune to everything criminal he did as President and the Court he appointed says he might be right” is a really bad look that even Fox News zombies could look askance at.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      I keed. I keed. I thoroughly approve of Rep Moskowitz and his methods.

      Does D-Fla mean he’s a Florida Representative? In which case he should go with Mousekowitz, it’ll scare the boots right off his state’s lameass Governor.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: Jared Moskowitz‘s sense of humorous sarcasm is HUGE! And, I’m 100% there for it!

      He gives us hope that there’s more Floridians like him ready to get elected and create hell for those sourpussed humorless MAGAts he delights in tormenting!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      @MisterForkbeard: Maybe they’re betting that if Trump is elected President, it will become an avenue for open bribery like his old hotel at the Old Post Office– princes and oligarchs rushing to “advertise” there.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jeffro

      Moskowitz, Crockett, and Raskin need to be on one of those t-shirts (with Frost or Goldman, I guess?) that lists four names

      on a blue background, of course!

      You know what I mean:

      MOSKOWITZ &

      CROCKETT &

      RASKIN &

      FROST

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Balconesfault

      @Matt McIrvin:  perhaps there are a few of our Supreme Court justices who are thinking another Trump presidency would be a convenient way of getting them a Presidential pardon for whatever Pro Publica digs up next.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trollhattan

      @Anoniminous: [shakes head] Unimaginable!

      Reading Martin’s WWI history and remain boggled at what the Industrial Age brought to warfare on a grand scale. (Spoiler: nothing good.) Handy example.

      In five months, more than twenty-three million shells were fired by the two contending armies at Verdun, on average more than a hundred shells a minute. Verdun itself remained in French hands but the death toll there was 650.000 men. When added to that of Somme, this made a five-month death toll of 960,459 men, an average of more than 6/600 men killed every day, more than 277 every hour, nearly five men every minute.

      My city population is about 530,000, so essentially all killed twice over.

      World population about 1.6 billion in 1900. Must have taken a significant dive by the end of 1918.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Trivia Man

      @MisterForkbeard: Exactly how i interpret it. I check out Faux so i can keep on top of their talking points and spin. Silence is certainly a choice.

      Or maybe it’s just not newsworthy enough 🤷🏽‍♀️

      Reply
    56. 56.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Just want to take a second to respond to what you wrote in the morning thread.

      I try not to put up a post shortly after someone else’s post, unless mine was a previously scheduled thing like Medium Cool, or an artists or authors post.

      So I assumed that I must have missed Anne Laurie working on her post in the backroom, or missed that she had previously scheduled her post, so I pulled mine to put it up later.

      I guess going forward I don’t need to worry about that and I’ll just let it go.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jackie

      Alabama Repug Sen Katie Britt is giving the SOTU rebuttal. Thankfully we don’t have to endure gov Huckabee-Sanders again standing behind her million dollar podium!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Brachiator

      Infrequent Flyer observations, Black History. Some friends and I drove to Tulsa and visited the small, but impressive Tulsa Race Riot museum and memorial. You walk through the multi-media exhibit which provides a helpful historical background and provides moving portraits of the black residents who were just trying to provide a life for themselves in the new state.

      A number of sad facts related to America’s racist past really hit hard. There had been more than 25 black towns established in Oklahoma while the area was still a territory. But as soon as Oklahoma became a state in 1907, the first laws passed established Jim Crow segregation.

      The devastation of the riots has finally been acknowledged. But the historical record shows how bigoted whites saw the black people of the community as agitators who could not possibly be seen favorably, despite the plain evidence that the violence was planned and carried out by a white mob. To add to the misery inflicted on the black residents, because they were branded as agitators, survivors were denied insurance proceeds that could have been used to repair damage caused by the rioting and looting.

      Despite this, residents tried to rebuild and succeeded to some degree.

      The Greenwood Rising “Black Wall Street” exhibition is impressive and sobering. There are shops and signs throughout the neighborhood which commemorate and add to the experience.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jay

      A career criminal, a lying conman and a traitorous fascist walk into a bar.

       

       

      Bartender says, “Sorry, Mr. Trump — this is a cash-only, bar.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Tony Jay

      @Warblewarble:

      Over a hundred people killed while desperately trying to get some food. All the witnesses and the medics that treated them say the IDF opened fire on the crowd, but according to the FTFGuardian the IDF say ‘Nu-Uh, those people just did it to themselves”.

      So I guess now I don’t know who to believe. /s

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Sister Golden Bear

      And in the latest trans genocide news, Texas’ AG is demanding that PFLAG turn over the names and addresses of all members who who are trans (and much more).

      In a legal filing Thursday, PFLAG National sought to block a new demand from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would require the organization to identify its Texas transgender members, doctors who work with them, and contingency plans for anti-transgender legislation in the state. The civil investigative demand, issued on Feb. 5, calls for extensive identifying information and records from the LGBTQ+ rights organization. PFLAG, in its filing to block the demands, describes them as “retaliation” for its opposition to anti-transgender laws in the state and alleges that they violate the freedom of speech and association protections afforded by the United States and Texas constitutions.

      It’s not the first time Paxton has attempted to put together lists of trans people — including demanding out of state hospitals turn over records of any Texans who went there for trans healthcare.

      Why is Paxton obsessed with compiling lists of trans people… I think we all know the answer.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Brachiator: The devastation of the riots has finally been acknowledged. But the historical record shows how bigoted whites saw the black people of the community as agitators who could not possibly be seen favorably, despite the plain evidence that the violence was planned and carried out by a white mob. To add to the misery inflicted on the black residents, because they were branded as agitators, survivors were denied insurance proceeds that could have been used to repair damage caused by the rioting and looting.

      The same thing happens today in India except to poor Muslim communities instead of black people and the violence is inflicted by RW mobs incited by the BJP and its satellites. Most recently this happened in Delhi when Trump was there for a visit as President.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Anoniminous

      @trollhattan: ​
       

      The really bizarre thing is Verdun had no strategic or tactical value. Holding the place didn’t really get the French anything and neither did capturing it do much for the Germans.

      Falkenhayn intended to “bleed the French white” at Verdun by surrounding the place with artillery and then blowing them to little bitty bits. The plan was to limit German casualties by grabbing the French front lines and then digging in. Unfortunately he didn’t bother to tell that to the Crown Prince and the other commanders of the 5th Army and they thought they were supposed to capture Verdun so they kept launching infantry attacks.

      On the other side, French decided that their “National honor” was at stake and rather than doing the sensible thing and fight a tactical withdrawal they kept shoveling troops into the inferno.

      Between them they managed to turn the place into a moonscapethen and can even now although the starkness has been smoothed over by time.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      bbleh

      @Josie@MisterForkbeard: the valuation, and the deal generally, seem shaky as hell to me.  SPAC valuations are no better than Monopoly money, he’s locked in for 6 months in any case IIRC, and of course trying to sell a large fraction of outstanding shares at any point would depress the price, possibly substantially: a total own-goal.

      To put it another way, what kind of value d’ya think a bonding company would put on Truth Social shares as collateral?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Again, thanks to all. I packed up stuff to take to him, got something to eat, and am now waiting for him to call me and say he’s been moved from the ER to a hospital room. He’s been short of breath the last couple of days, and this morning he experienced chest tightness in a Pilates class. The first tests the hospital ran were negative, but the repeated of the blood test showed an elevated element that indicates heart problems. They did a third test and are waiting on the results.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Warblewarble

      The revelation by Sec. Def. Austin that at long last the US is no longer playing down the scale of civilian casualties in Gaza. The acceptance that 25000 women and children have been killed by Israel, not to mention the thousands more injured and maimed. The disclosure that the US has supplied 21000 precision guided munitions and other weaponry surely has nothing whatever to do with this carnage.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      KrackenJack

      @Trivia Man: Speaking of the SOTU: After a little concern-trolling about how long it takes to schedule important cases, Biden should announce a Presidential Commission on expanding the Supreme court to align with the number of Appeals Courts.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Anoniminous

      @bbleh: ​

      The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) according to wikipedia:

      Trump owned about 90% of the company in April 2023. Since January 2022, former U.S. representative Devin Nunes has served as the company’s chief executive officer. In February 2022, TMTG launched the social network Truth Social. Trump reported in an April 2023 personal financial disclosure that he had made less than $201 from TMTG.

      A November 2023 … financial disclosure showed TMTG’s accounting firm raised “substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern” and company management “has substantial doubt that TMTG will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due.” The disclosure showed that since the company’s inception through June 2023 TMTG had lost $31.5 million

      So it looks like the whole thing is Yet Another Trump scam.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      I didn’t even know it was your thread until you put it up again later. So it was not in any way directed personally at you, and in any case you are certainly not the only BJFP to pull threads if they either bigfoot or get bigfooted.

      I guess of the binary choice (A: toggle between two threads put up within close proximity to one another, or B: lose a thread because it got pulled), I would gladly select A every time. But I do understand, as Ozark pointed out, that you were being thoughtful of Anne Laurie. It’s for the FPs to work out in a staff meeting, and honestly, I’m fine with whatever y’all decide.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Brachiator

      @Bostondreams:

      and of course Oklahoma’s brilliant educator in chief said of course you can teach about Tulsa, but leave race out of it.

      It is impossible to teach about Tulsa or the larger Oklahoma Territory without including race, especially the history of black people and indigenous people. The Oklahoma Historical Society did not seriously engage with the black community until the 1980s, and there is still much material to be added and discovered.

      It would be insane for educators to backtrack or to go back to essentially false history that was not inclusive.

       

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I always thought that the chief architects of modern India fought hard to make sure that the nation was inclusive. I don’t understand how this malignant nationalism and anti-Muslim has taken hold.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      FelonyGovt

      @Sister Golden Bear: From PFLAG??? A non-profit help organization??? What a heavy handed, horrendous, hopefully illegal move.
      I have a soft spot for PFLAG because they were so helpful to us way back when our daughter came out as gay. And there is now a local chapter here where most of the members are parents of trans and non-binary kids. 

      Reply
    97. 97.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eversor:

      I know I’m going to regret even using the few pixels it takes to ask this question, but what in the goddamned bloody everloving blue-eyed fuck are you talking about?

      Okay, back to the pie safe with you.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      They did, and got them. One of the contributing causes of WWII.

      The problem is, even 100+ years later, there are things that modern technology can’t do.

      Like find and dig up a 210mm shell still filled with poison gas that has had the metal of the shell rusted down to a paper thin layer.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Anoniminous

      @Jay:

      Every year The Iron Harvests in France and Belgium reap hundreds of tons of unexploded ordinance.  Last I heard they think it’ll take 600 years or so to clean it all up.

      One of the big Known Unknown UXO’s is a mine the British dug for the opening day of the Somme that failed to go boom on cue.  Since the Brits lost the paperwork – seriously – we know it is somewhere along the German front line but exactly ??????    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    107. 107.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: France should demand reparations.

      They successfully got a different set of reparations, from Haiti. This, too, was emphatically not a good thing.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Anoniminous

      @Van Buren:

      A friend who went there told me he got creeped out from the vibs at some of the locations.  “Not as bad as at Auschwitz though,” he said.  Imagine going to Verdun and Auschwitz in the same vacation.  A real Fun Highlight Tour of Europe!

       

      Not

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Josie

      @sab: ​
       I know this will definitely be a minority opinion on the blog, but it’s a cat. It will survive being moved and will probably get back on your lap when you return. Or not.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      BR

      Nobody is talking about Sen. Warren’s speech about Gaza, which is very important as she’s a bellwether:

      Netanyahu & his right-wing government have created a catastrophe in Gaza. Today Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians desperate for aid. The U.S. must push for a cease-fire, hostage releases, & condition military support on pursuing a two-state solution for a lasting peace.

      U.S. SENATE CSPAN-2 Senator Warren’s floor speech denouncing Netanyahu, calling to resume the cease-fire, and advancing a two-state solution on February 29, 2024. 12:37 PM • Feb 29, 2024

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Warblewarble

      Another question for the Def. Sec. Would be whether the white phosphorus that Irish and Polish peacekeepers have witnessed Israel using on the border with Lebanon is also US supplied?

      Reply
    118. 118.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      It’s for the FPs to work out in a staff meeting, and honestly,

      hahahahahaha, front pager staff meeting, now that’s funny! :-)

      Even if Cole made a rule, which he wouldn’t, half the front-pagers wouldn’t follow it.

      All the comments about this in the morning thread may have convinced me to join the side of not worrying about it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Baud:

      There will also be a litigation burden even if PFLAG wins in the end

      I’m sure that’s one reason Paxton did it  — and well as one of the secondary goals of the 400+ anti-trans bills Republicans have introduced just this year. Fighting them is taking an enormous amount of time and resources that trans people could be using for other purposes.

      Nontheless we need persist. It’s literally a fight for our lives

      Reply
    125. 125.

      sab

      In my real seasonal job: One partner had his hip replaced last summer. Bad outcome. Infection. Back in this week.

      So they just replaced hip with temporary hip.  Oops but broke his femur in the process.

      As an employee I am stunned. I very much like the guy. How is he doing. But I still need a job.

      ( My family had similar health issues this year but we did not tell the boss, who just had a bad hip replacement outcome.)

      Anyone in BJ thinks this is nutz?

      Every one gets old. Don’t tell anyone?

      I think my 60 year old boss is gobsmacked.

      Because  fifty or forty or thirty or twenty years ago we did not tell him, and now he needs to cope. Yikes. But all us old bats are tired now, some of us have older husbsands and we just want to rest .

      y

      Reply
    126. 126.

      lowtechcyclist

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I guess of the binary choice (A: toggle between two threads put up within close proximity to one another, or B: lose a thread because it got pulled), I would gladly select A every time. But I do understand, as Ozark pointed out, that you were being thoughtful of Anne Laurie. It’s for the FPs to work out in a staff meeting, and honestly, I’m fine with whatever y’all decide.

      At least the post is still there.  Comments, not so much.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Jackie

      Tennessee, vote him OUT!

      House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-TN) has reversed course on retiring and will run for re-election, Axios reports.

      Green said he reconsidered his retirement after receiving pressure from Donald Trump.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      cain

      @Tony Jay: JFC – gunning down hungry people. Didn’t Hamas do the same thing last week? This poor people, getting killed by Israeli’s IDF and their so called leaders.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Ben Cisco

      A bit of personal black history…I discovered that my 3rd great-grandfather was a volunteer that served with the 40th Regiment, United States Colored Troops.

      It’s been a busy month; my fraternity has been holding voter registration/reclamation events in the area, and has had a bit of success. Continuing to fight the fight against the neoconfederate hordes. Wish the amazing Terri Sewell was my rep instead of the odious Gary Palmer (who for some odd reason has ads all over the TV box featuring the Ol’ Oleaginous bastard).

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Tony Jay

      @cain:

      Somewhere in northern Gaza two IDF snipers are crouching in a camouflaged den with blown-up photographs of various ‘unfriendly’ journalists stuck to the walls (for no untoward reason, obvs) and any minute now one of them is going to turn to the other and, in halting words, ask the obvious, human, question.

      “Are we… the baddies?”

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m heading back to the hospital. Mr DAW was finally moved to a room and is eagerly awaiting delivery of his dinner. They wouldn’t let him have chicken parm or meat loaf, so he’s getting grilled tilapia, which he wasn’t excited about. But he’s also getting Italian Ice and fresh fruit, so he was happy about that.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Brachiator:

      It is impossible to teach about Tulsa or the larger Oklahoma Territory without including race, especially the history of black people and indigenous people.

      Those who want to prevent others from learning about history intend to repeat it.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Brachiator

      @Ben Cisco:

      A bit of personal black history…I discovered that my 3rd great-grandfather was a volunteer that served with the 40th Regiment, United States Colored Troops.

      Very cool.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Brachiator

      @schrodingers_cat:

      They were successful for the first 40 years. The poison was always there . It resurfaced in the 90s and in the last 9 years it has gotten much worse.

      This is a sad aspect of many societies. Those who bear ill will let their anger and resentments simmer over time. Even pass the resentments on to the next generation, too. They never want real peace, and look for an opportunity to revive old feuds.

      It reminds me of a scene in the TV miniseries “I, Claudius,” where he gives up and says “Let all the poisons leech out.”

      Still, it is sad. I hope that India can find its way back to something better.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Dan B

      @trollhattan: Snow pack in parts of the PNW and BC has been at 30% of normal.  Western WA got heavy snow in the mountains yesterday so maybe BC did also.  Four feet was predicted for the Cascades.  Not like your ten feet plus.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.