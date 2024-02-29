It’s my hope that what we are seeing is the last gasp from the right wing, as they fight to hold on to the privilege they feel entitled to.

In the end, we, the American people – not any of our institutions – have to save our democracy by voting in defense of that democracy this fall. The responsibility is ours. ~ Eric Holder

Quilt Raffle for Four Directions in Montana – We Need To Keep This Senate Seat

Quiltingfool has made us another gorgeous quilt to auction off, this time for Four Directions in Montana!

Let’s keep Jon Tester in his seat, shall we, and go for 51 or 52 seats in the Senate.

This stunning quilt is square – 94″ x 94″. (Quilt would sell for $575)

Here’s a close-up of the center of the quilt. I love the colors, and the design, hope you guys like it, too.

Raffle tickets are $25 each, same process as last time.

There will be 2nd, 3rd, and 4th prizes – quilt blocks – more details to come. So 4 chances to win!

Hoping we can get our Montan thermometer up to $45,000 – with the $30,000 match we got before the holidays and the $5,000 angle match check that’s not reflected in the thermometer, that will give Four Directions a total of $80,000 from us for Montana.

Quick update on Four Directions and Montana

Next week, the folks at Four Directions (OJ, Barb, their daughter Donna, and Bret) will be meeting with Tribal Leaders from the Blackfeet Nation and Fort Belknap Indian Community at the Coalition of Tribes meeting on March 8-9, 2024 in Las Vegas to discuss Four Directions’ Get-Out-The-Native-Vote campaign, including planning the initial road trip in mid-April to start recruitment of Native staff for training and engagement.

Bret and I have a call scheduled for March 10 so he can fill me in on some of the planning, so look for more detailed information soon!