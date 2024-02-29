Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

“woke” is the new caravan.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

In my day, never was longer.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

It’s Up To Us Now – Montana – Let’s Keep This Senate Seat

It’s my hope that what we are seeing is the last gasp from the right wing, as they fight to hold on to the privilege they feel entitled to.

In the end, we, the American people – not any of our institutions – have to save our democracy by voting in defense of that democracy this fall. The responsibility is ours. ~ Eric Holder

Quilt Raffle for Four Directions in Montana – We Need To Keep This Senate Seat

Quiltingfool has made us another gorgeous quilt to auction off, this time for Four Directions in Montana!

Let’s keep Jon Tester in his seat, shall we, and go for 51 or 52 seats in the Senate.

This stunning quilt is square – 94″ x 94″.  (Quilt would sell for $575)

Here’s a close-up of the center of the quilt.  I love the colors, and the design, hope you guys like it, too.

Raffle tickets are $25 each, same process as last time.

There will be 2nd, 3rd, and 4th prizes – quilt blocks – more details to come.  So 4 chances to win!

Hoping we can get our Montan thermometer up to $45,000 – with the $30,000 match we got before the holidays and the $5,000 angle match check that’s not reflected in the thermometer, that will give Four Directions a total of $80,000 from us for Montana.

Quick update on Four Directions and Montana

Next week, the folks at Four Directions (OJ, Barb, their daughter Donna, and Bret) will be meeting with Tribal Leaders from the Blackfeet Nation and Fort Belknap Indian Community at the Coalition of Tribes meeting on March 8-9, 2024 in Las Vegas to discuss Four Directions’ Get-Out-The-Native-Vote campaign, including planning the initial road trip in mid-April to start recruitment of Native staff for training and engagement.

Bret and I have a call scheduled for March 10 so he can fill me in on some of the planning, so look for more detailed information soon!

      WaterGirl

      If you want to buy raffle tickets, make your donation through the Four Directions Montana and send me an email message.

      Be sure to include your nym in the email message!

      Otherwise, totally open thread!

      lowtechcyclist

      I received the quilt I won in the Ukraine raffle earlier this week.  It’s so beautiful, it brought tears to my eyes.  Thank you so much, Quiltingfool, for your beautiful handiwork!  And thanks, WG, for organizing these fundraisers!

      Once I got the word that I’d won, I’d intended this quilt to be an anniversary present for my wife, but our wedding anniversary isn’t for another twelve weeks, and it’s gonna be hard holding off for so long; it’s just a question of how far in advance I break down and give it to her.

      dnfree

      @WaterGirl: ​  I have just continued the monthly donation to Four Directions from a long time ago, but I don’t know what state it’s directed to or if it’s just general.​
       
      Edited to add that I don’t mean that should qualify for the quilt, just that I hope it’s in the thermometer! I’ll put in a donation for the raffle.

      Marleedog

      In for $100. I just said to my wife today that I would give some money to  Jon Testor, and this is close enough, so perfect timing, and a chance to win a gorgeous piece of art to boot

      Email sent to watergirl at balloon-juice.com

      WaterGirl

      @dnfree: The Four Directions folks have told me that they if a person has recurring donations, they can easily make a change on their end so that the donations go to the state we want.

      So let’s say you signed up when we had the 4 Directions GA thermometer up a couple of years ago, but now GA doesn’t have a senate race and may not be competitive for the presidential race, so if you let me know you could redirect it to Montana or AZ or Nevada, for instance.

      Anyone who might want to pursue that, just drop me an email message.

      Almost Retired

      I’m in for $50 when I get home. I didn’t think I was a “quilt person,” but after seeing these spectacular auction quilts, evidently I am!!

      WaterGirl

      Forgot to say this up top:   (but added now)

      There will be 2nd, 3rd, and 4th prizes – quilt blocks – more details to come.  

      So you have 4 chances to win!

      Marleedog

      @WaterGirl:

      O.K., thanks, I should have thought of that I suppose. I surely get enough spam, and don’t need to be a target for more.  I recently ended up getting deluged by Newsmax, heavens knows why, it not a site I have visited.

      Quiltingfool

      I haven’t made the blocks (for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th) yet, but they will look a bit like the quilt.

      I just got done fusing the appliqués on the Ukraine raffle blocks – lots and lots of sunflower petals!  I can’t promise the exact date for completion, because now I’ve got to sew all the pieces down before quilting, and do other stuff for other people, you know how it is!

      So many projects, so little time!

      H.E.Wolf

      Spectacular quilt – wow!!

      Thanks also for the update on Four Directions. They have an impressive record of success.

