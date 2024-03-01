Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Fani Willis Closing Arguments

Fani Willis Closing Arguments

Closing arguments this afternoon on the GA case where Trump & company try to get Fani Willis disqualified.

According to an article in the NYT , Team Trump and his odious attorneys argue that the appearance of impropriety is enough for Fani Willis to be disqualified in the GA case.

A judge in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald J. Trump is hearing final arguments on Friday afternoon on a motion to disqualify the prosecutor who brought the case, Fani T. Willis, on the ground that a romantic relationship she had with a subordinate created a conflict of interest.

In their first line of attack on Friday, defense attorneys tried to set the bar low for disqualification, arguing that even the appearance of a conflict of interest could lead to the dismissal of Ms. Willis and her entire office from the case. The question could be pivotal to the outcome of whether the disqualification effort succeeds.

“We can demonstrate an appearance of a conflict of interest and that is sufficient,” John B. Merchant III, a lawyer for one of Mr. Trump’s co-defendants, Michael Roman, told the judge, Scott McAfee of Fulton County Superior Court.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Steven H. Sadow, picked up the theme in his own remarks, arguing that “once you have the appearance of impropriety,” the law in Georgia is clear: “That’s enough to disqualify.”

But according to Anthony Michael Kreis, that is not the case.  (Law professor, political scientist, ATL enthusiast | Constitutional law, American Political Development, Supreme Court, civil rights, law of democracy 🏳️‍🌈)

Anthony Michael Kreis

A few brief highlights of my argument. The standard for prosecutorial disqualification is an 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘵 not the 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 of a conflict or an appearance of impropriety. Judge McAfee on February 15th suggested that the standard could be either.

Judge McBurney indicated this could be the standard when he disqualified the Fulton County DA’s Office from investigating Burt Jones’ role in the 2020 election aftermath while the Special Purpose Grand Jury was empaneled. Here is Judge McBurney’s footnote. fultonclerk.org/DocumentCenter…

The question of prosecutorial disqualification is a matter of Georgia law. The appellate courts have not always spoken with a clear unified voice on the question of what the standard is.

Generally, they use an actual conflict. 𝘚𝘦𝘦 Ventura v. State, 346 Ga. App. 309 (2018), citing Whitworth v. State, 275 Ga. App. 790 (2005) (“such a conflict of interest requires more than a theoretical or speculative conflict. An actual conflict of interest must be involved.”).
Sometimes the appellate courts have thrown in “appearance of impropriety” language in the mix. Greater Ga. Amusements, LLC v. State, 728 S.E.2d 744, 747 (Ga. Ct. App. 2012) (“district attorney may not be compensated [in ways that have at least the appearance of a conflict…”).

The Georgia Constitution though and Georgia statutory history give us important context and guidance and should limit the standard Judge McAfee can use to the much higher bar: an actual conflict of interest. Under this standard, the motion to disqualify should be dismissed.

The Georgia Constitution establishes district attorneys as constitutional officers. The power to prosecute flows from the people of each judicial circuit through the district attorney’s office. And the Georgia Constitution imposes an unqualified duty on district attorneys:

DA’s must represent their constituents in 𝘢𝘭𝘭 criminal cases in superior court. Of course, there are limitations to that to the extent that defendants’ due process rights cannot be trumped by the Georgia Constitution’s otherwise unqualified mandate on the district attorney.
But the District Attorney is a constitutional officer; they can’t be disqualified without a demonstrable conflict that prejudices parties. I discuss in the op-ed the kinds of things are obvious conflicts of interest that would mandate disqualification by any reasonable measure.
The Supreme Court of Georgia in 2014 in 𝘔𝘤𝘓𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘪𝘯 𝘷. 𝘗𝘢𝘺𝘯𝘦 explained the DA has a very important place in our state constitutional structure. This is also why if a DA has a conflict of interest, the entire office is disqualified. They aren’t just any prosecutor.

“There is no law which authorizes any other person to act in his place in the superior court, except where he is ‘absent or indisposed, or disqualified from interest or relationship,’ and then the authority to act must come from the judge….” Butts v. State, 90 Ga. 450 (1892).
That is a case from the Supreme Court of Georgia explaining the relationship between district attorneys (then called solicitors general) and the standard for disqualification. There must be a ~conflict from interest or relationship.~

Where does this standard come from?

It was first codified in Georgia statutory law in 1860 and remains the language in O.C.G.A. § 15-18-5. Compare!

The long-and-the short of it (I explain in detail in the op-ed) is this standard is a codification of the common law standard for disqualification for judges that required an actual conflict of interest– a showing that a judge would profit or had a close connection with a party.

Today, judges are disqualified under an easier showing of bias because they are supposed to be impartial adjudicators. But prosecutors– and especially Georgia DAs– are different. The statutory standard for them is buried but it has not changed since it was codified in 1860.
Between the Georgia Constitution and the common law roots for disqualification in the OCGA, I argue that Judge McAfee cannot simply believe Fani Willis and the DA’s Office is dirtied up enough to undermine a perception of fairness, thus warranting disqualification.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      VFX Lurker

      I keep thinking about how this farce could not have happened to a white male DA, because different standards get applied to different groups of people.

      This just pisses me off.

    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      Hmmm… should the wretched Clarence Thomas be disqualified from the 1/6 case due to “the appearance of impropriety”

      Would Republicans be cool with that?

    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      Anything about “the appearance of impropriety” with this band of gangsters, rapists, frauds and thieves is just nauseating.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @VFX Lurker:  What they are doing to her is so fucking wrong, it makes me want to scream.  McAfee has allowed this to turn into a freak show – he should never have allowed that.

      The whole thing is appalling.

    6. 6.

      Manyakitty

      @WaterGirl: it’s ridiculous. DA Willis is an adult who dated a colleague for a few months. In no other world would this get a flea’s fart’s worth of attention. Now because everyone has to fucking bend over backwards to give that treasonous pustule every opportunity, we’re all subjected to this heinous bullshit.

      Here’s hoping it pisses off enough people that the Democrats win every possible race in the state. (Yes, I know. At least, let’s see it go for Biden again.)

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      One thing I’ve learned these past few weeks and months – there are a lot of crappy lawyers and judges out there, and a whole lot of disrespect for the rule of law.

    9. 9.

      Eolirin

      The biggest concern as with all of the other issues with the courts is not what the law says but how much the judges are willing to ignore it to get what they want.

      I will remain concerned that we’re going to get a bad ruling here until we don’t.

    11. 11.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: It’s telling that McAfee let this happen.   If he rules strictly on appearance, he will get more requests for removal of other prosecutors.

      What a f.king can of worms.

    12. 12.

      Miss Bianca

      Again, I’m sort of straining to see what the relevance of all this shit-stirring is to the ACTUAL CASE involved. Can anyone enlighten me? Is it just because Trump’s lawyers say it’s relevant?

      ETA: Also, when you consider the “appearance of impropriety” being brought up by anyone associated with the Shitgibbon…

      It is to laugh. Or weep. Or both.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Eolirin: I share your concern.

      McAfee seemed like a stand-up guy when the GA case first started.

      Now, not so much.  I feel so much anger and frustration these days that I hardly know what to do with it.

      Injustice everywhere we turn.  Just look at the last few days, and the posts today.

      The Supreme Court gives Trump the delays he wants.

      Putin murders Navalny and I’ve got money that says that Putin will be rounding up people who came out for Navalny today.

      Then we move on to Israel and Hamas, neither of which give a shit about the Palestinians – seeing them as either pawns in a bigger fight, or animals that can be slaughtered in pursuit of their goals.

      Then more apparent corruption in GA because they allow this with hunt of a powerful black woman.

      Dumpster fires raging everywhere.

    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Manyakitty: I left you a note in the earlier thread.  It’s just a few days, but you can send me email letting me know the amount, and we can float you for it for a week or two if need be.

      That goes for any regular commenter, if the timing is bad for you.

