Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I was promised a recession.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

No Justins, No Peace

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / U.S. Aid Airdrops (Open Thread)

U.S. Aid Airdrops (Open Thread)

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: ,

Good news if true from CNN:

President Joe Biden plans to announce Friday that the US will airdrop humanitarian aid and supplies into Gaza, according to people familiar with the plans.

A White House official told CNN earlier on Friday that Biden plans to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the efforts that the US is making to address the dire situation that civilians are confronting there.

Those comments are expected to come when Biden speaks ahead of his meeting with the Italian prime minister in the Oval Office Friday, according to that official.

I’ve wondered about this option since I grew up reading about stories like the Berlin Airlift. According to USAID Administrator Samantha Power, it’s “a matter of life or death” in Gaza now. The article says several other countries have already airdropped humanitarian aid, including France and Jordan.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill K
  • Bostondreams
  • cain
  • Dangerman
  • Freemark
  • Geminid
  • Harrison Wesley
  • JCNZ
  • Kay
  • Leto
  • Manyakitty
  • Mike in NC
  • p.a.
  • PaulWartenberg
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Ryan
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Starfish
  • TheOtherHank
  • topclimber
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • Warblewarble
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    1. 1.

      TheOtherHank

      Airdrops are good. Sending more bombs and bullets to Israel so they can kill the people gathering the dropped aid is not good.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kay

      Oh I’m glad. I think it’s so important he comment on what the US is DOING. People feel hopeless and helpless.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      We need to do a lot more, a LOT more for the Palestinians in Gaza. Gaza people need hope. I wish there was a way to airdrop that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      topclimber

      I saw a CNN(?) clip with an IDF spokesman who said the Israelis did not fire live ammo but only non-lethal stuff. So the deaths were by trampling among the Palestinians, who I guess were to magically know that the guns pointed at them couldn’t hurt them and there was NO reason to get away quickly.

      Whatever. Starve people for three months, effectively shut out neutral parties from distributing aid and make no bones about your indifference to Palestinian casualties and SURPRISE–folks panic when you start shooting.

      Colin Powell told the truth at least once: Occupy a place and you are subject to the pottery barn rule. You break it, you own it.

      ETA: This re: reports Israelis opened fire yesterday on folks mobbing a food convoy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      In a TPM subscriber newsletter, Josh Marshall shared his thoughts on what the U.S. can do (gift link). An excerpt:

      If I were running U.S. policy, I would announce that the U.S. believes that the military operation has run its course, that it’s time to move to post-war, reconstruction and government in Gaza with the Palestinian Authority taking a leading role. So more weapons transfers aren’t necessary. Would that force Israel’s hand? I don’t know. But it would certainly put the U.S. in a far better position. And I suspect it would change the situation fairly dramatically.

      The key in my mind is that the current Israeli government is brittle and isolated. It’s extremely unpopular in Israel. It’s very vulnerable to this kind of U.S. strong arming. If it works and leads to new elections and a better government in Israel, great. If not, it’s still pretty good for the U.S. Netanyahu’s indifference to U.S. demands is making the U.S. and Joe Biden look weak.

      Yesterday I took a huge amount of flak for not calling the food convey shootings in Gaza a “massacre.” But today one of the current government’s far-right ministers literally cheered the killings and said it was a good reason to cut off all food aid into Gaza. These are unconscionable statements that should be deemed wholly incompatible with ongoing U.S. resupply of the IDF and diplomatic cover for Israel. President Biden should say that that ministers goes or those shut offs happen immediately. Let the Israeli government decide whether that forces a change in policy.

      There is much more we should demand. But that is the absolute minimum.

      I’m no expert on the situation, but that sounds like a good recommendation to me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ryan

      This is a distraction if it’s not to scale.  Pre-war, there were, what, 500 trucks going into Gaza a day? We want to replicate that by air?  For what, with what money?  Open the crossings; get the convoys moving again.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      Safety of said airplanes can be guaranteed by everybody, how?

      “They would never shoot at US aircraft.”

      First discussion point: how many “they” are there?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @topclimber:

      I don’t know if I agree with your “Whatever,” if in fact they didn’t fire live rounds.

       

       

      @Betty Cracker:

      IMHO, there are two things holding Biden back from that. The first is if he believes the ceasefire talks have not yet run it’s course. The second is if he believes that the House can still be pressured to vote for the Ukraine aid package.

      But at some point, he will believe those things.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Harrison Wesley

      So USA will be air dropping the rolls of paper towels instead of President Biden throwing them himself?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Freemark

      @Baud: With numerous reports of people being treated for gunshot wounds you probably don’t have to worry about the ‘whatever’.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JCNZ

      Leon Uris’s novel about the Berlin airlift  – Armageddon – was pretty good, from memory.

      I feel my romance with Israel began via his Exodus

      It may be ending via his Mila 18.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Freemark

      This was heartbreaking to read and watch. The IDF slowly murdered her family and then murdered the ambulance crew that the IDF gave permission to come and rescue her.

      “The [Israeli] occupation deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite obtaining prior coordination to allow the ambulance to arrive at the scene to rescue the child Hind,” it said.

      The PRCS told the BBC that it had taken several hours to coordinate access with the Israeli army, in order to send paramedics to Hind. – BBC News

      https://www.aljazeera.com/program/birds-eye-view/2024/2/22/the-killing-of-6-year-old-hind-rajab

      Reply
    27. 27.

      rikyrah

      IOWA HOUSE BACKS TRAVEL NURSE PAY CAP AMID CONCERNS

      February 29, 2024

      The Iowa House of Representatives voted to set pay limits for temporary nursing staff working in Iowa hospitals and nursing homes. The bill was passed on an 80-17 vote, according to legislative records.

      The legislation, Iowa House file 2391, would prohibit healthcare staffing firms from charging more than 150% of the statewide average wage for nurses. However, the total amount would not just include the temporary nurse’s hourly wage but also include administrative fees, contract fees, transportation or travel stipends, per diems and any other costs such as overtime and taxes that a healthcare staffing firm is authorized to charge clients.

      The industry is fighting the regulation.

      “We’re still working on the bill in the Senate to either defeat it or mitigate the cap because the House version is not workable,” Toby Malara, VP of government relations at the American Staffing Association said.

      “The 150% is just not a realistic number,” Malara said. It will make getting travel nurses into Iowa more difficult and will have a negative impact especially on rural areas, he added.

      https://www2.staffingindustry.com/Editorial/Daily-News/Iowa-House-backs-travel-nurse-pay-cap-amid-concerns-68526

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Starfish

      @rikyrah: I think we need some more regulation of travel nurses, but this is not it.

      The thing with the travel nurses being thrown in bad situations and not having anyway of reporting their situations to any regulatory bodies is not great.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: You really think there is no difference between Trump throwing paper towels to hurricane victims and what Biden is doing here?

      If that was supposed to be sarcasm it didn’t come through.

      If it’s not sarcasm.. really?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      But today one of the current government’s far-right ministers literally cheered the killings and said it was a good reason to cut off all food aid into Gaza. These are unconscionable statements that should be deemed wholly incompatible with ongoing U.S. resupply of the IDF and diplomatic cover for Israel.

      It’s been quite clear for awhile now that this is not just Netanyahu. I really appreciate Josh Marshall’s clear eyed view of this – he refuses to look away.
      They won’t be able to do airdrops at anything like the scale needed but they have to do something- Israel is blocking all aid. It would just be unconscionable at this point for the United States to pretend this large scale slaughter isn’t happening. It kills our credibiity everywhere else in thw world.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Freemark

      @rikyrah: I thought capitalism solved all problems? /s

      I’m assuming some rich Republican donors hate having to pay the peasants to work. I mean capitalism is only supposed to make them richer not actually ever work to labor’s advantage.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I ceasefire and peace keepers are absolutely needed here. Bibi’s government is completely out of control.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think they should explain,if they can, why the United States believes that a ceasefire can be brokered. Isn’tit just as likely that one or both sides are simply not negotiating in good faith? Week after week we are told there is hope for a ceasefire and week after week the civilian casualties mount. We are approaching 30k dead civilians out of a population of 2 million. At what point does the US ratchet up the pressure? Is there a benchmark?

      Why wouldn’t Netanyahu just refuse to deal in order to remain in power?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: If Hamas or Islamic Jihad had ground-to-air missiles they’d have used them already.

      As for the Israelis, they seem to adhere to an unwritten rule among nation states not to shoot down non-combat aircraft. They’ve struck weapons shipments once they have been unloaded at the Damascus or Aleppo airports, but they let the Iranian cargo planes hauling them come and go unscathed. They know that what goes around, comes around and that their own civil aviation is a very soft target.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mike in NC

      When we were in Germany in 2015, I was surprised that there still existed a monument to the Berlin Airlift. Looked it up and it’s called Luftbrückendenkmal, located at the old US airbase in Frankfurt that closed in 2008.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Freemark

      @WaterGirl:  I would say that has been true for a long time. (Not as individuals but as part of the Israeli government) The ethnic cleansing∗ (this isn’t debatable) of the West Bank has been going strong for the well over a decade. The IDF has been a key part of that. Hamas was mostly ‘successful’ in their attacks because IDF forces were diverted from the Gaza border to help settlers in their ethnic cleansing.

      ∗EU definition of ethnic cleansing Rendering an area ethnically homogeneous by using force or intimidation to remove from a given area persons of another ethnic or religious group, which is contrary to international law.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      The Arab countries are still in it, as far as I know. No doubt there’s a big risk of bad faith among the principals.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      trollhattan

      @Geminid: Oh, I think Iran is more than happy to get more into their hands. Their motivation to do so is already established.

      I can see this going pear-shaped five ways to Sunday.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Barak Ravid made a series of posts thos morning about the current status of negotiations. He may have posted an article about this in Axios already.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay: Biden got Bibi to agree, there Hamas said hell no.

      I also think that Biden can’t rock the boat too much while the Republicans are still holding Ukraine hostage.

      That’s a helluva rock, and a helluva hard place.  People dying and lives being sacrificed daily in Gaza and Ukraine.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kay

      Senior US officials have repeatedly pressed Israeli officials in face-to-face meetings on the urgent need to open additional crossings.
      “This is a matter of life and death,” said USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who met on Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

      So they told the US offocials to fuck off and we still have no real aid going in.

      Is there a Plan B? Or do we just let these people starve to death after we’ve been funding this indiscriminate carpet bombing for the last 4 months? No rush! It’s only a million people headed for starvation!
      I hope like hell Joe Biden isn’t being jerked around on this.It isn’t just Israel. If he loses the election over this it’s the United States in the crapper too. I’d prefer not to go down with them, myself.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      @WaterGirl:

      Well, no rush from where Netanyahu is sitting. Every day he puts them off with more bullshit is a good day for him.

      Just a couple more weeks, right? Since October. A million people will be starving in a couple more weeks.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: Hamas and Palestinian Jihad have used some high grade anti-tank missiles and some sizable ground-to-ground rockets smuggled in from Iran, but they haven’t fired any ground to air missiles so far as I know. I think Iran may have drawn a line there.

      I don’t know if Iran can smuggle any weapons in now. Over the past couple years, Egypt has really cracked down on smuggling from its side of the Gaza border. They’ve blown up tunnels and flooded them with deawater. I think they’ve also cleared out the civilian population including in the Egyptian portion of Rafah city.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay: Any way I look at it, it’s Republicans in cahoots with Russia.

      Even in the middle of the Hamas-Israel mess, it all comes back to helping Russia against the U.S.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Kay: US humanitarian kayfabe isn’t designed to mesmerize the furriners.  It’s purely for domestic consumption.  And, no, this isn’t some special personal failing of President Biden.  It’s been pretty much American West Asia policy for many years, and across party lines.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Warblewarble

      The problem is not the Israeli government is out of control, it is that they are allowed to control too much of what the US does.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      zhena gogolia

      The closed caption on the CNN report on Navalny’s funeral translated “Evan Gershkovich” as “Avengers comic.”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @WaterGirl:

      I don’t understand the reluctance to directly address this issue, WG. What does the United States’ inability to get aid into Gaza have to do with either Russia or Republicans? We can’t get aid in because Israel is blocking it, which, incidentally, not that it matters, is a crime. Legitimate warfare does not include deliberately starving a decimated, broken population you’ve been bombing the shit out of for 4 months. It’s an emergency. That’s the issue. 500 trucks a day. That’s the issue.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Bill K

      I’m not sure everyone realizes how messed up this is that we are air-dropping supplies.  This is not the Berlin Wall.  The U.S. is the closest ally of Israel.  Why can’t we just dock at the ports and roll trucks into Gaza?  The amount of supplies we can move via boat/truck is MUCH greater than what we can achieve with airdrops.  Why aren’t the Israelis allowing this?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kay

      @Harrison Wesley:

      I just hope the magical unicorn ceasefire/peace agreement doesn’t actually stop serious people from trying to figure out how to get aid in, now, and not some token airdrop either.

      It won’t matter what the US does pretty soon. The damage will be done.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay: I can only assume that these are not unrelated in terms of trying to get something done in a world where Republicans are nihilists.

      If Biden pushes past a certain point on Israel, then will the Rs never allow aid to Ukraine to get through?  Because that’s a disaster, too.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      sdhays

      @Baud: I think the third thing that Biden and his team are juggling with all of this is the desire to prevent any broadening of the conflict. Any public break with Israel potentially sends a signal to others (e.g. Hezbollah) that Israel is isolated and vulnerable and now is the time to try something. That would likely be a miscalculation (since the US under Biden would still do whatever’s necessary to back Israel up in that event), but a miscalculation that would immiserate everyone involved, including the US (since it could involve US troops involved in some kind of hot war).

      The genocidal racists running the Israeli government don’t make this easy, of course.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Baud

      @sdhays:

      I agree with you, but that’s going to be a constant for a long time.  I think the other things I mentioned have a shorter shelf life.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Kay: There are already reports of starvation deaths.  And if the next diplomatic move is to send Susan Collins as a special envoy to give the Israeli prime minister a Formal Furrowed Eyebrow of Concern, well….won’t Bibi’s face be red!  That’ll show him!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      PaulWartenberg

      We should have been doing these air drops since December when it became clear Netanyahu wasn’t going to control himself.

      We should have sent in peacekeepers – our own, not UN – to dare the IDF to fire on American personnel.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      p.a.

      Well it’s something.  Maybe the Michigan vote, especially the day-of vote, got someone’s attention.

      How much lime are we airlifting, to help with the bodies?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Warblewarble

      Airdrop at what scale?  Does the US Navy have no landing ships?  Or perhaps this is more about appeasing a section of public opinion, and a whole lot less about doing anything realistic about the plight of the Palestinians.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Baud

      @PaulWartenberg:

      We should have sent in peacekeepers – our own, not UN – to dare the IDF to fire on American personnel.

       

      US peacekeepers in Gaza would end up fighting Hamas. As bad as things are, I’m not sure that would be a better situation, at least not for us.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.