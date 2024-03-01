Good news if true from CNN:
President Joe Biden plans to announce Friday that the US will airdrop humanitarian aid and supplies into Gaza, according to people familiar with the plans.
A White House official told CNN earlier on Friday that Biden plans to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the efforts that the US is making to address the dire situation that civilians are confronting there.
Those comments are expected to come when Biden speaks ahead of his meeting with the Italian prime minister in the Oval Office Friday, according to that official.
I’ve wondered about this option since I grew up reading about stories like the Berlin Airlift. According to USAID Administrator Samantha Power, it’s “a matter of life or death” in Gaza now. The article says several other countries have already airdropped humanitarian aid, including France and Jordan.
Open thread.
