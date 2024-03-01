Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Hunter Biden Is, After All, A Biden

Open Thread: Hunter Biden Is, After All, A Biden

57 Comments

Impeachment Inquiry

No ‘On The Road’ behind the FYWP curtain this morning (there’s a bunch queued up for next week, don’t worry), so here’s a bonus post from me. From the rapidly-becoming-a-must-read Philip Bump, at the Washington Post, “Hunter Biden gives House Republicans the rebuttal they didn’t want”:

Hunter Biden’s appearance in front of investigators and members of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees unfolded a bit like a Bruce Lee movie.

Republican legislators and interviewers challenging the president’s son on the House majority’s behalf would throw out an allegation, often one that’s been worn smooth after tumbling around in the right-wing media universe for the past year or two. And Biden would invariably swat it away, stripping off the layers of innuendo that had been applied by Donald Trump and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) or Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) or any of myriad Fox News commentators.

This included epic battles against well-known foes, like an exchange between Hunter Biden and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), or repeated, extended back-and-forth with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). But at no point was a question left unanswered — including through an invocation of the Fifth Amendment — or, to an objective observer, left answered with obvious incompletion.

The discussion was centered on the Republican effort in the ongoing impeachment inquiry to demonstrate that President Biden had benefited financially from Hunter Biden’s business endeavors — and, they hoped, that the elder Biden had used his position as vice president to that end. They were unsuccessful in making that case from the hearing’s first moments.

“I did not involve my father in my business,” Hunter Biden said in his opening comments, “not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never.” His position did not diverge from that at any point; instead, he frequently invoked this same claim over and over again as a means of cutting off one of the familiar lines of inquiry with which he was presented…

Hunter Biden’s testimony centered heavily on two themes. First, the closeness of his family, having been drawn together by the tragic deaths of his mother and, later, his brother. This is why he always took his father’s calls, he said, and why he would always welcome his father to join him at dinners.

“I can’t count the number of times my dad stopped to have dinner with me and my family,” he testified — including at a cafe that was situated between the White House and the vice-presidential residence.

The other was that Joe Biden was a career politician.

“My dad has been a United States Senator since I was 2 years old,” Biden said at one point. “My whole life has been this.”

His point? That glad-handing strangers and dropping into events was part of his father’s daily life — and therefore his own…

A legislator asked him whether he’d worked for foreign governments.

“I never worked for a country,” he replied. “I am not Jared Kushner.”

    57Comments

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Fox host: Republicans have failed to produce any evidence for impeaching Biden after dozens of interviews and over 100,000 documents released

      Narrator: That’s because it was all a massive pile of shit that wasted taxpayer money.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Hunter Biden gives House Republicans the rebuttal they didn’t want”

      “Suck my left nut!  You all know what it looks like – especially Marge!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS plans to go after 125,000 high-income earners who did not file tax returns going back to 2017 — and the agency says hundreds of millions of dollars of unpaid taxes are involved in these cases.
      Beginning this week, the IRS will start sending out noncompliance letters to more than 25,000 people who earn more than $1 million per year and 100,000 people with incomes between $400,000 and $1 million who failed to pay their taxes between 2017 and 2021.

      This is the real reason Trump is competitive. One side of the class war knows how to fight it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Princess

      It’s interesting for me to see how much better he did in this hearing, under arguably much tougher circumstances, than those three university presidents.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      who failed to pay their taxes between 2017 and 2021.

      who did not file tax returns going back to 2017

      When this started and Republicans started screeching, the reports I read seemed to indicate they would go after tax cheats – people who who file fraudulent returns. Do audits. “You should have paid 28,000 but you only paid 11,000”. But these people don’t even bother to file, let alone pay anything? This enforcement is apparently way, way overdue.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      But at no point was a question left unanswered — including through an invocation of the Fifth Amendment — or, to an objective observer, left answered with obvious incompletion.

      Unlike donald t-“if your innocent, why would you claim the 5th”-rump.

      (as best I recall his statement on the subject)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: This enforcement is apparently way, way overdue.

      Hence the GOP screeching. I do have to wonder how many GOP pols are in the crosshairs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      “When people don’t file a tax return they’re required to, it’s not fair to those hardworking taxpayers who responsibly do their civic duty under the laws of our nation,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters Thursday morning.

      Which part of that do Republicans disagree with? They’re in favor of having a special group of people who just blow off filing and paying taxes? I taught my children that they had to file taxes when they started working. Do conservatives teach theirs something different? Is that where these special snowflakes are coming from?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Attempted Chemistry

      @Baud: They found a “laptop”. Both the butter emails and the “laptop” take advantage of Americans’ fundamental ignorance of what technology is capable of.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      Not a big fan of Hunter Biden but I have to say his oppositional and adversarial approach to the politically motivated attacks is kind of refreshing. I would have suggested he keep his head down and just let media (primarily the NYTimes) and Republicans invent a scandal – I would have said it was inevitable once they get rolling with a lie – but this approach is much better. They’ll still invent a scandal but at least we’re not all going along pretending it’s real. This is a like a defense of reality more than Hunter Biden.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Attempted Chemistry: Remember, the last chunk of “Hillary emails”, the ones that sparked Comey’s letter that probably flipped the election (though their contents were completely inconsequential, as Comey announced slightly too late for it to matter), were from Anthony Weiner’s laptop. They’re trying to play that story again.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​

      Hence the GOP screeching. I do have to wonder how many GOP pols are in the crosshairs.

      If not the pols, then certainly their major donors.

      ETA: Beaten to it by wjca!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Speaking of taxes:

      Some of the US’s most profitable corporations, including General Motors, Citigroup and Netflix, have slashed their tax bills in the years since the passage of the Trump tax cuts, with nearly a quarter paying rates in the single digits and 23 paying nothing, a report has found.

      The 2017 law cut the top corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. But the new assessment of corporate tax avoidance, published on Thursday by the non-profit Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (Itep), found that during the first five years the law was in effect, many profitable public companies in the US paid a far lower rate in practice.

      Together, the 342 corporations studied by Itep paid an average effective tax rate of just 14.1%. Eighty-seven companies paid an average of less than 10%; 55 of those firms paid less than 5%; and 23 corporations, including T-Mobile US and Xcel Energy, paid zero (or less) federal income tax over the five-year period – even though they made a profit each year.

      Among the lowest taxpayers were companies including Netflix and Nike, as well as several corporations whose CEOs have become high-profile advocates for corporate social responsibility and “stakeholder capitalism”, such as Salesforce and Bank of America.

      In the five years since the Trump tax law took effect, “the biggest and most profitable companies don’t appear to be paying anywhere close to that 21% rate”, said Matt Gardner, a senior fellow at Itep and the lead author of the report. “What Trump described as a big tax cut turned out to be just that.”

      Remember this when you file your tax return this year.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TBone

      Heather Cox Richardson had this to say in today’s Letter:

      “Last night, Maggie Haberman and Andrew Higgins of the New York Times reported that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who has undermined democracy in Hungary, will visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago next week as Trump scrambles to find the more than half a billion dollars he needs to pay the fines and penalties courts have ordered. “We cannot interfere in other countries’ elections,” Orbán said last week, “but we would very much like to see President Donald Trump return to the White House.”

      Is a foreign country going to bail him out of his civil judgment woes?  Is that possible through some corporate or other murky machination so the money isn’t traceable?  Or can anyone just gift the money to him like, say, by buying one of his properties and gifting it back to him for a dollar?  I’m speculating, which I don’t usually do much of, but if he wriggles out of this I’m gonna be pissed.  Someone wealthy enough might not care if he loses his appeal.  I don’t know what to think, haven’t had enough coffee yet…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @TBone:

      We cannot interfere in other countries’ elections,” Orbán said last week, “but we would very much like to see President Donald Trump return to the White House

       
      First I’ve heard of this.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JMG

      @Princess: He has Abbe Lowell, Washington’s best white collar crime defense attorney, as counsel, while the university presidents had their in-house attorneys, who are nowhere near as good. Lowell was Jared Kushner’s lawyer, too.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: It’s also the wrong time. The reason the Comey letter had the effect it did was that it was an October Surprise about a week before Election Day, and seemed like a dramatic new break in the emails story (also reminding everyone of an association between Hillary Clinton and a sex offender–Trump leaned into that angle hard). If it had happened any earlier it would have just been another of the sporadic eruptions that amounted to nothing.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: Putin recently claimed he wanted to see Biden reelected, which got a couple of days of press that interpreted it as Putin doing Trump a favor through reverse psychology (more likely than not, but I’m done trying very hard to psychoanalyze things that come out of the mouths of tyrannical liars).

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TBone

      @OzarkHillbilly: I paid a much higher tax bill in 2018 than Rump did (proudly).  I had a financial windfall that year and marched right into an accountant’s office immediately.  I bragged about contributing more than the president to my Rumpy neighbors and said Rump was criminally negligent, not “smart.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      wjca

      @TBone: Is a foreign country going to bail him out of his civil judgment woes?  Is that possible through some corporate or other murky machination so the money isn’t traceable?  Or can anyone just gift the money to him like, say, by buying one of his properties and gifting it back to him for a dollar?

      Either of those constitutes income, taxable income, to him.  And hard to hide.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      This included epic battles against well-known foes

      Somehow “Here’s a picture of your dick!” doesn’t strike me as all that epic.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TBone

      @Baud: Heather Cox Richardson rounds up important news for each day and points it out in each night’s newsletter which I read in the mornings.  Her daily Letter comes out usually very late at night.  She takes Sundays off.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      How devoid of substance did the allegations have to be to get even Faux News to admit that there was nothing there??

      Glad to know that even the MAGAts are being informed that the House investigation came up with a big pile of nothing.

      A bunch of eagerly gullible marks in the House GOP caucus got played by the Russkis. That’s the story.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Betty

      @Princess: As one Republican noted after the hearing, he was well prepped. The University Presidents were not. On another note, in a news summary, I saw a headline from the New Your Post announcing that Hunter admitted his father had received $5 million. How do they get away with such blatant lies? .

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Princess

      @JMG: not true. Harvard hired a very expensive specialist law firm to coach Gay. Some think it would have been better if she had stayed in house. It’s ridiculous to think Harvard with its endowment had fewer resources than Hunter Biden when getting ready for this.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Eyeroller

      @Princess: The main problem the university presidents had was that they are academics and only understood academic politics and didn’t seem able to comprehend the real situation they were in. The former president of U Penn is a lawyer herself so it should have been easy for her to prep for the legal aspects.  But they went before Congress and talked like they would at a faculty meeting.  Hunter Biden clearly understands the underlying politics here so can be much more effective.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

      @Princess: The University presidents had a shorter time to prepare for their committee appearances, and the subject was more difficult and complex; they basically had to traverse a political minefield.

      Hunter Biden’s task was more straightforward: take punches and punch back hard.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      We are delivering 100% construction documents today, on the pair of projects I have worked on every day for the last three years. I was up until about 2 AM putting final touches on my scope (operating rooms, hybrid OR, cath labs, EP labs, interventional radiology).

      I am exhausted.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      wjca

      @Eyeroller: Hunter Biden clearly understands the underlying politics here so can be much more effective.

      Learned politics at his father’s knee.  (He was 2 when his dad became a senator.)

      Reply

