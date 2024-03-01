Fox host: Republicans have failed to produce any evidence for impeaching Biden after dozens of interviews and over 100,000 documents released pic.twitter.com/XRkaps8eCO — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 28, 2024

I'll walk through Hunter Biden's refutations of GOP allegations tomorrow. Tonight, I looked at the big picture of his testimony and his effective explanations of his career and his relationship with his father. No paywall: https://t.co/d3rn1BO7vZ — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 1, 2024

No ‘On The Road’ behind the FYWP curtain this morning (there’s a bunch queued up for next week, don’t worry), so here’s a bonus post from me. From the rapidly-becoming-a-must-read Philip Bump, at the Washington Post, “Hunter Biden gives House Republicans the rebuttal they didn’t want”:

Hunter Biden’s appearance in front of investigators and members of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees unfolded a bit like a Bruce Lee movie. Republican legislators and interviewers challenging the president’s son on the House majority’s behalf would throw out an allegation, often one that’s been worn smooth after tumbling around in the right-wing media universe for the past year or two. And Biden would invariably swat it away, stripping off the layers of innuendo that had been applied by Donald Trump and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) or Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) or any of myriad Fox News commentators. This included epic battles against well-known foes, like an exchange between Hunter Biden and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), or repeated, extended back-and-forth with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). But at no point was a question left unanswered — including through an invocation of the Fifth Amendment — or, to an objective observer, left answered with obvious incompletion. The discussion was centered on the Republican effort in the ongoing impeachment inquiry to demonstrate that President Biden had benefited financially from Hunter Biden’s business endeavors — and, they hoped, that the elder Biden had used his position as vice president to that end. They were unsuccessful in making that case from the hearing’s first moments.

“I did not involve my father in my business,” Hunter Biden said in his opening comments, “not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never.” His position did not diverge from that at any point; instead, he frequently invoked this same claim over and over again as a means of cutting off one of the familiar lines of inquiry with which he was presented… Hunter Biden’s testimony centered heavily on two themes. First, the closeness of his family, having been drawn together by the tragic deaths of his mother and, later, his brother. This is why he always took his father’s calls, he said, and why he would always welcome his father to join him at dinners. “I can’t count the number of times my dad stopped to have dinner with me and my family,” he testified — including at a cafe that was situated between the White House and the vice-presidential residence. The other was that Joe Biden was a career politician. “My dad has been a United States Senator since I was 2 years old,” Biden said at one point. “My whole life has been this.” His point? That glad-handing strangers and dropping into events was part of his father’s daily life — and therefore his own… A legislator asked him whether he’d worked for foreign governments. “I never worked for a country,” he replied. “I am not Jared Kushner.”…

.@RepRaskin: This impeachment inquiry has been a comedy of errors from the beginning…I think our colleagues would do best at this point to fold up the circus tent and allow us to focus on something that would actually be of benefit to the American people. pic.twitter.com/VLNbdaSsoc — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) February 28, 2024