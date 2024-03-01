Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Dems Work for America, Repubs for… Foreign Oligarchs

A modicum of good news, per the Associated Press:

Congress passed another short-term spending measure Thursday that would keep one set of federal agencies operating through March 8 and another set through March 22, avoiding a shutdown for parts of the federal government that would otherwise kick in Saturday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The short-term extension is the fourth in recent months, and many lawmakers expect it to be the last for the current fiscal year. House Speaker Mike Johnson said negotiators had completed six of the annual spending bills that fund federal agencies and had “almost final agreement on the others.”

The House acted first Thursday. The vote to approve the extension was 320-99. It easily cleared the two-thirds majority needed for passage. Democrats overwhelmingly voted to avert a partial shutdown. But the vote was much more divided with Republicans, 113 in support and 97 against.

The Senate then took up the bill and approved it during an evening vote of 77-13.

“When we pass this bill, we will have, thank God, avoided a shutdown with all its harmful effects on the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said moments before the vote.

Biden called Thursday night’s vote “good news for the American people” but added, “I want to be clear: this is a short-term fix — not a long-term solution.”

Next week, the House and Senate are expected to take up a package of six spending bills and get them to the president before March 8. Then, lawmakers would work to fund the rest of the government by the new March 22 deadline…

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 7

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      When people in this red MAGA hellhole ask how I can be a Democrat, like it is a disease or something, I always reply, “Democrats are motivated by helping others; Republicans are motivated by hurting others.  I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      Thanks for these great posts to start the day/thread! The manufacturing investments are amazing and impressive–hell, all of it is! I welcome this burst of enthusiasm and good news first thing in the morning.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      p.a.

      Among all the good stuff we can do when we control the gvt, puhleeze let’s do something to end  this fucking debt-limit tapdance farce.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Last week, McCormick and her husband Randy joined a group of property owners and farmers in Colorado in filing a lawsuit against a Denver-based oil company, HRM Resources, for its contributions to this issue.

      The plaintiffs, who are represented by environmental legal non-profit ClientEarth and law firms Richards Carrington and Borison Firm, say that oil companies including Chevron transferred hundreds of nearly depleted wells to HRM, which then conspired to avoid millions of dollars in clean-up obligations.

      The lawsuit alleges that HRM Resources then committed fraud by transferring nearly 200 wells to Painted Pegasus Petroleum, a Texas-based shell company designed for bankruptcy. When it transferred those assets, the plaintiffs allege, HRM knew Painted Pegasus would soon go bankrupt, offloading well decommissioning costs on to private landowners or the state.

      “Painted Pegasus was a mere dumping ground,” the lawsuit says.

      HRM Resources did not respond to email or phone requests for comment.

      As a result of the company’s behavior, the plaintiffs say they have been left with unproductive infrastructure on their properties that pollutes the air and leaches contaminants into the soil. Researchers have found that unplugged, unproductive wells can leak toxic chemicals, some of which are carcinogenic.

      Another problem: when an operator enters bankruptcy, the responsibility for cleaning up the wells falls to the state and taxpayers are forced to foot the bill. One 2021 analysis found that that the median cost of plugging and reclaiming a single well – or returning the land to how it looked and was used – is $76,000. According to federal data, the cost of cleaning up all abandoned wells in the US could cost up to $19bn.

      The plaintiffs are calling on the court to establish their right to collect clean-up costs from the company they allege fraudulently sold the wells.

      “If this case is successful, it could be a huge step in ensuring that the costs of cleaning up these wells are paid by the oil and gas companies who profited from them while empowering local communities against the polluters that have run roughshod over their land and health,” said Camille Sippel, an attorney at ClientEarth.

      Fingers crossed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      As far as expanding the courts, in order to avoid accusations that it’s a purely ideological endeavor, what if we just assumed the federal circuit courts into the Supreme Court?

      Making the positions less rarified, more than anything else, I think will help.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      John S.

      @Baud:

      We’re also going to have to figure out what to do about the Seditious Six to make sure that once things start to get fixed, they don’t find a way to break them again.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      Newsom is good at the rhetorical trick of negative-into-positive. (Secretary Pete is also good at this.) It  makes for really effective communication.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Media note.

      Woo-hoo! Have been tempted for a while by Topic but didn’t want to add on yet another subscription streaming service. Come April 1st it will be merged with MHz Choice, at (for now) no increase in the present cost of MHz.

      The combined product will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home of hit German series “Babylon Berlin” starting in April. As of Feb. 29, the series is no longer available in the country on Netflix, which previously held the U.S. streaming rights.

      Co-created, written and directed by Tom Twyker, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten, “Babylon Berlin” is based on the novels by Volker Kutscher and distributed by Beta Film. The fourth season of the drama, which has not been available for streaming in North America before, will land on the new service June 25. Source

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sdhays

      Republicans work for oligarchs, foreign AND domestic. They fundamentally believe in a white, patriarchal, feudal hierarchy that transcends international borders.

      They’re the real “globalists”. (Haha).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      Expand the House.

      Expand the Court.

      hell, Expand America (the number of states)

      When we win in November, my message to Biden/Harris and their majorities in both houses of Congress?  GO. FOR. BROKE.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RevRick

      @narya: I would say they’re nothing short of stupendous. They clearly reflect not only the Chips and Infrastructure Acts, but also the stimulative effects of the American Recovery Act, since such investments are, by very nature, forward-looking and anticipatory.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anyway

      @p.a.:

      let’s do something to end  this fucking debt-limit tapdance farce.

      This is not the debt limit. It’s the annual budget that has to be done EVERY year – RThugs somehow can’t manage it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JWR

      Kristen f***ing Welker! She may as well have some Repub strategist whispering questions into her ear. “Governor Newsom, do you think it’s okay to let grandpa drive the car?”

      Dear Kristen, your “concern” is noted.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Shalimar:I always reply, “Democrats are motivated by helping others; Republicans are motivated by hurting others.  I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

      That’s a good response!

      For folks who are old enough, you can always ask if they remember Mr. Rogers…and then note that today’s GOP is the anti-Fred.

      “Look for the hurters…they’re the ones wearing red caps…”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      Dems Work for America, Repubs for… Foreign Oligarchs

      They need to remake The Naked Gun.  Well, really, they just need to remake the opening scene, with the Multi National Council Of Doom presiding over a plan to attack America.  Modern version can have Putin, Bibi, MBS, Assad, and Kim Jong Eun.  (Not Xi Jinping, because if he were included, the movie would lose The China Market).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jeffro: hell, Expand America (the number of states)

      A bit of a hurdle in the constitution:

      New states may be admitted by the Congress into this union; but no new states shall be formed or erected within the jurisdiction of any other state; nor any state be formed by the junction of two or more states, or parts of states, without the consent of the legislatures of the states concerned as well as of the Congress.

      (Art IV sec 3)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RevRick

      @Baud: That if is doing a lot of work. Angus King and Tim Kaine are the two most obvious reasons why it’s an uphill climb. It might be easier to get them to agree to a one-off exception which admits two new states: DC and Puerto Rico-Virgin Islands, and smooshes the Pacific territories into Hawaii.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      @p.a.@Baud:

      We don’t even need to end (or create yet more carve-outs for) the filibuster.  We just have to bring back the Gephardt Rule or a similar self-executing rule – automatically increment the debt limit when new appropriations bills are passed (as we’ve done many, many times when Democrats have the majority).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: Over the years, there were actually sporadic episodes of conservatives going after Mr. Rogers. It never worked out well for them.

      I recall one where the guy complained that he dished out love for his viewers that they didn’t have to earn. Where’s the work ethic? (Consider the lilies of the field…)

      Of course, if he’d actually watched the show he’d have noticed that every time Mr. Rogers had some guest on who had accomplished something impressive or had an interesting skill, he’d ask them about all the years of hard work that went into it. It just wasn’t what you needed to be liked by him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Trivia Man

      I know it isnt considered good etiquette to get personal with judges, but i dare those lawyers to point blank ask Clarence – How can you be fair when your wife is involved  in this plot with the defendant? Ask it in open court.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chris

      @sdhays:

      Republicans work for oligarchs, foreign AND domestic. They fundamentally believe in a white, patriarchal, feudal hierarchy that transcends international borders.

      They’re the real “globalists”. (Haha).

      The depiction of the Balkan mafias in McMafia has always stuck with me.  During the 1990s wars, Serbian, Croatian, and Bosnian gangsters and oligarchs were attached at the hip with each other, at the same time that they were each attached at the hip with the genociders running their respective countries.  It’s a vision of the kind of future the people who rule Russia and are trying to rule America want: a world balkanized into a couple hundred mini-states at each other’s throats, with a transnational elite class of politically connected oligarchs that don’t really belong to any country but have a place to crash in all of them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      narya

      @RevRick: I’m gonna be near your neck of the woods again next week (Dad’s rate of decline appears to be increasing)–what’s happening in your environs? I don’t trust the local papers, and my brother is . . . not paying attention. Which means I’d love to be able to point to specific things if the subject comes up.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      @RevRick

      And folks who think Puerto Rico will ‘naturally” or automatically become a D enclave are ignorant of the territory’s politics and indigenous party structure.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @rikyrah: Well, we would have to replace all those circuit judges anyway and since we’re already expanding courts, why not do both?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bbleh

      Yes it’s good they avoided a shutdown — by passing a fourth? fifth? CR to kick the can a little further down the road — but it’s starting to sound like the parents of a tantrum-throwing toddler who has them wrapped around his finger.  “Oh, he actually ATE almost HALF his dinner! What a GOOD boy you are! Yes yes, here’s some ice cream! What, you want a different flavor? No, don’t throw it … oh nuts.  Well, here let me clean this up.  Now, what flavor do you want?”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Shalimar: ​Democrats are motivated by helping others; Republicans are motivated by hurting others. I don’t want to hurt anyone.

      My perspective as well. The great problem with great wealth is that so often it motivates its holders to immiserate those without it – even if that wasn’t the original intention as it was accumulated. You have lots of loot? Figure out (and implement) ways to enjoy it that don’t depend on exerting power over the less fortunate.

      Great fortunes afford their holders the capacity to do great good as well as great harm. In the pretty-good-of-all-possible-worlds we would structure society to encourage those who hold or attain it to become benefactors (rather than malefactors) of great wealth. Reanimating the estate tax would be a promising way to start.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JWR

      Via NBC’s live coverage (Pooty poot’s not gonna like this.):

      Thousands of mourners greeted Navalny’s coffin with applause and chants amid heavy security at the church and cemetery where he was buried. Allies of the Putin critic have accused the Kremlin of trying to derail the event, saying they struggled to secure a venue and find a hearse willing to carry his body.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh: There’s an actual hard deadline this time.  If a FY24 budget isn’t enacted soon, then big cuts will result (especially on the domestic side).  There’s a strong incentive to get a budget enacted (rather than just CR for the rest of the year).

      GovExec.com:

      A failure to pass full-year appropriations that would require another stopgap bill in March would be accompanied by major risks. Under a provision of the 2023 debt ceiling law, a CR that goes into May would force devastating, across-the-board cuts that would likely require employee furloughs and significant disruptions to agency operations.

      Even if Congress can pass appropriations bills by the March deadlines, the fiscal year will be nearly halfway over and agencies will be under pressure to get the money out the door in an expedited timeline. The problem is one with which agencies have familiarity, however, and that they last confronted in fiscal 2022 when Congress also approved appropriations in mid-March.

      I note that every time Johnson and his minons have said “No more CRs!!” they end up having to face reality and have yet another CR because they can’t do their job without Democrats’ votes.

      (The fact that the budget agreement had the hard deadline meant that everything was going to drag out until that hard deadline could no longer be ignored – it was predictable.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      NotMax

      Question for front pagers.

      Used to be a link to Amazon in the sidebar which could bring in a trickle of scratch for the site when used to purchase goods there. It disappeared some time back (after the Big Meltdown?). Any particular reason why?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      David Chop

      I don’t want to come across as a Newsome booster because really I’m pretty neutral on him, but that quote is a masterclass on how to be a team player. Well done Gavin.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Splitting Image

      @Chris:

      The depiction of the Balkan mafias in McMafia has always stuck with me.  During the 1990s wars, Serbian, Croatian, and Bosnian gangsters and oligarchs were attached at the hip with each other, at the same time that they were each attached at the hip with the genociders running their respective countries.  It’s a vision of the kind of future the people who rule Russia and are trying to rule America want: a world balkanized into a couple hundred mini-states at each other’s throats, with a transnational elite class of politically connected oligarchs that don’t really belong to any country but have a place to crash in all of them.

      This is actually true of most of the history of Europe. All of the royal houses were related to each other and spent a thousand years jockeying for power with their close relatives and waging war against more distant relatives. The plebians in every country were simply expected to keep quiet and put up with this.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      TBone

      @Chris: I recently read something that echoes your comment, these oiligarch warlords don’t give a flying fuck about nations or borders, etc. I wish I could remember who wrote it, but still fuzzy today.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      RevRick

      @narya: Sorry to hear about your dad.
      Politically, being in the swingiest district in one of the swingiest states, means our Democratic Representative, Susan Wild, will again be in a dogfight.
      Economically, the Lehigh Valley is booming. We have become one of the largest warehouse regions in the East, and with NY/NJ transplants moving in seeking cheaper housing, new residential housing can’t go up fast enough. Of course, there’s a lot of squawking about gentrification.
      As is true of PA, public education struggles with gross inequity.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @NotMax: They’ve had several. I’ve heard of some going one way some going another depending on the year. Sometimes the referendum is a little more complicated than a simple yes or no. Referanda aren’t the o ly requirement, though, we need Congressional buy-in.  Those are the folk I’m worried about whether it’s right to extend the offer (Yes, that’s a yes).

      Reply
    54. 54.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      If you ever had any doubt about the scum bags Amazon be vis a vis workers, there’s a new doc out which followed the union organizing efforts (the film makers were basically ’embedded’) of the Staten Island complex. Just saw a screening of it here at the film festival.

      https://variety.com/2024/film/reviews/union-review-1235888521/

      The stat that really stands out is that Amazon grosses between $600-700 million dollars a *day*.

      Of course Amazon’s simply a symptom of the Second Gilded Age in which we live.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      narya

      @RevRick: Yeah . . . I grew up across the river, before 78 went through to NYC and when Ingersoll Rand was still a thing (instead of a massive brownfield). Once 78 was completed, farmland got gobbled up, and the gobbling continues. I’d like to see something in addition to the warehouses, though, for the long-term prospects of the area.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Miss Bianca

      @Shalimar:

      When people in this red MAGA hellhole ask how I can be a Democrat, like it is a disease or something, I always reply, “Democrats are motivated by helping others; Republicans are motivated by hurting others.  I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

      I like that formulation! Neat, sweet, and complete. Borrowing for my own purposes!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Miss Bianca

      @NotMax: Well, Amazon stopped the Amazon Smiles program last year or thereabouts, which was the program that allowed you to contribute a mite or two of your purchases towards your nonprofit of choice. That might be the reason why.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      NotMax

      @Miss Bianca

      Different program, AFAIK. Even today I see sites which say something along the lines of “If you click through from here we receive a small cut.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @NotMax:

      And folks who think Puerto Rico will ‘naturally” or automatically become a D enclave are ignorant of the territory’s politics and indigenous party structure.

      Also, people who think it’s naturally Republican. Partisan political issues there are simply completely different from the partisan issues on the mainland. Puerto Rico is and would be its own thing.

      (One thing that keeps coming up is that while Puerto Rico gets no federal representation as a state, it also doesn’t pay federal income tax–but for most Puerto Ricans, that’s not necessarily a good thing: they’re below the threshold for paying federal income tax anyway and miss out on the EITC.)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      TBone

      @narya: here in central PA, farmland is being gobbled up by mega churches 🤮 with names like “Harvest” that always brings to mind Children of the Corn for me.  We have several huge new buildings and more on the way, no doubt.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      bbleh

      @Uncle Cosmo: thus the concept of noblesse oblige.  (Not saying I’d prefer a medieval society, but that bit at least had some merit.)

      @Another Scott: yeah and IIRC the part that bites Republicans is that the caps include defense spending, and Republicans loooove to spend money when it comes to the military.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @sdhays: ​Republicans work for oligarchs, foreign AND domestic. They fundamentally believe in a white, patriarchal, feudal hierarchy that transcends international borders.

      Close enough for government work. We’ve been embroiled in World War O-for-Oligarchs for decades now. The “malefactors of great wealth” have been seething since FDR’s first election to claw back all of the wealth and power they had before the Great Depression. What they want, in effect, is extraterritoriality on inhuman growth hormone: The right to go anywhere, do anything and take whatever they want, whenever they want, without suffering any consequences. And whenever necessary, to buy their way out of any legal inconveniences while the rest of humanity staggers beneath them.

      From their POV Putin is just another oligarch whose actions advances the destruction of liberal democracy worldwide. Once I thought they’d eventually come croppers when it became clear that someone who commands death squads and thermonuclear weapons is qualitatively different from them and infinitely more threatening. Then I asked myself how many Krupps and Thyssens and directors of IG Farben and AEG paid for their crimes when the thousand-year Reich collapsed…

      World War O is one We The People desperately need to win; the November election is just, as Churchill once put it, “not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” Because (again quoting Winnie out of context)

      if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Geminid

      @RevRick: Since Angus King is an Independent, I can see why you would single out him on this matter, but why Tim Kaine? I could name a dozen other Democratic Senators who would be as reluctant to end filibusters across the board as Kaine is.

      These Senators could get behind elective carve-outs, like the ones for Reconciliation bills and judicial nominations, but there is a threshold question there: you have have a majority backing the legislation at issue first.

      An example would be D.C. Statehood. That was passed by the House in both the Congresses before this one. No one ever tried to get filibuster carve-out out for these bills in the Senate though, because there weren’t nearly 50 votes to pass them anyway.

      I don’t think this involved just the half dozen usual “Centrist” suspects. There was no way Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez-Masto, Maggie Hassan or even Raphael Warnock wanted to vote on D.C. Statehood, and no way Chuck Schumer was going to make them. House leaders understood this, and did not press the matter. It was kept out of sight, out of mind.

      Reply

