BREAKING: Congress approves short-term extension to avoid shutdown, buy more time for final spending agreement https://t.co/CWm31Rs2Lt
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2024
A modicum of good news, per the Associated Press:
Congress passed another short-term spending measure Thursday that would keep one set of federal agencies operating through March 8 and another set through March 22, avoiding a shutdown for parts of the federal government that would otherwise kick in Saturday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
The short-term extension is the fourth in recent months, and many lawmakers expect it to be the last for the current fiscal year. House Speaker Mike Johnson said negotiators had completed six of the annual spending bills that fund federal agencies and had “almost final agreement on the others.”
The House acted first Thursday. The vote to approve the extension was 320-99. It easily cleared the two-thirds majority needed for passage. Democrats overwhelmingly voted to avert a partial shutdown. But the vote was much more divided with Republicans, 113 in support and 97 against.
The Senate then took up the bill and approved it during an evening vote of 77-13.
“When we pass this bill, we will have, thank God, avoided a shutdown with all its harmful effects on the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said moments before the vote.
Biden called Thursday night’s vote “good news for the American people” but added, “I want to be clear: this is a short-term fix — not a long-term solution.”
Next week, the House and Senate are expected to take up a package of six spending bills and get them to the president before March 8. Then, lawmakers would work to fund the rest of the government by the new March 22 deadline…
Today, I am proud to announce that President Biden and I are lowering the cost of child care for more than 100,000 working families who receive federal child care assistance.
This is another step towards ensuring that every family can access affordable, high-quality child care. pic.twitter.com/53NZmbRjuG
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 29, 2024
Trump talked a lot about bring manufacturing back to America.
But under Biden, manufacturing investment has grown faster than any time in recent history. And it's not even close.
During Trump's presidency, manufacturing spending grew by 5%. Under Biden it has grown by 279%. pic.twitter.com/qHSKmZcLCp
— Michael Thomas (@curious_founder) February 29, 2024
The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new rules aimed at improving the flying experience for disabled passengers after years of complaints, including that wheelchairs are routinely broken on flights. https://t.co/xFwhNBJhlN
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 29, 2024
During President Biden’s first year in office, our Administration protected more lands and waters than any President since John F. Kennedy. We’re committed to conserving America’s incredible biodiversity for generations to come. https://t.co/7c31Nr2lz4
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2024
Q: Do you think it’s responsible for Joe Biden to be at the top of the ticket?
Gov @gavinnewsom: Responsible? I revere his record. What he's done in three years is a masterclass. Close to 15 million jobs is eight times more than the last three Republican presidents combined pic.twitter.com/HGpU2Ks2Pz
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 25, 2024
Presidential immunity will be decided after Thomas, Alito, & the Putin Troika know who the president t will be in January.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 28, 2024
The
Fucking
Supreme
Court
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 28, 2024
