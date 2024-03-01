Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Is Bravery

This is bravery.

***I’m hoping these sources are all legitimate. Hard to tell, so if you find one that is inaccurate, let me know.***

Photo credit: Moscow Times

More photos and updates from the Moscow Times here

So the least we can do is go out and convince folks to vote for democracy.

Open thread

  • Anoniminous
  • Brachiator
  • Bupalos
  • cain
  • dr. luba
  • geg6
  • glc
  • JoyceH
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • Mike in NC
  • Old School
  • Ruckus
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Steve in the ATL
  • TaMara
  • Tony G
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      What boggles me is knowing Vlad pondered deploying enough police and soldiers to sweep in and arrest everybody. There will be arrests, just not on a giant scale.

      What’s next for the opposition?

    5. 5.

      Old School

      Navalny’s widow Yulia, his children Daria, 23, and Zakhar, 15, and his brother Oleg – are all thought to be living abroad and were not present.

      By Friday evening, 45 people had reportedly been arrested across Russia for joining Navalny memorial events.

      By and large, however, the harsh, widespread crackdown many had feared did not materialise. In comparison, the authorities’ response to people laying flowers at makeshift memorials in the wake of Navalny’s death had resulted in several hundred arrests.

      It is possible that police will seek out some of those who attended today’s proceedings in the days to come. Earlier this week, it was reported that surveillance cameras had been installed on the perimeter of the cemetery.

    8. 8.

      Mike in NC

      We went on a great cruise of the Baltic Sea in 2014. Everywhere we went people were terrified of what Putin would do next. True especially in Sweden and Finland, and now they’ve joined NATO (one of Trump’s favorite targets). We were in St Petersburg for a few days and nobody felt at ease to discuss politics.

    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      So the least we can do is go out and convince folks to vote for democracy.

      People have to decide for themselves that democracy is worth saving.

      We can try to point out the path with vigorous “get out the vote efforts,” but the people have to choose to walk that path.

      ETA. The funeral photos are amazing and inspiring.

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      That’s how it needs to be done. Get out in numbers too large to arrest. Heck, the Soviet Union was brought down by the unarmed citizens of Moscow.

    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      @JoyceH: Unfortunately, thanks to facial-recognition technology, they can arrest people later.

      Of course they can’t arrest everybody, but the threat of random arrest is pretty daunting.

    Tony G

      Tony G

      Hmm.  Yes, these people are very brave, considering the brutality of the Putin regime.  My half-baked understanding of history is that sometimes a regime like Putin’s reaches a point at which ordinary people are so fed up that even the brutality doesn’t deter them from protesting anymore.  At that point, further brutality just increases the opposition — and attempts to mollify the people are (correctly) perceived as weakness.  Maybe this is the beginning of the end for Putin?  I hope so.  I wonder what those who are objectively-pro-Putin on the American “left” (I put Code Pink in that category) will have to say about this turn of events?  Nothing, I suspect.

      Reply
    Bupalos

      Bupalos

      @Tony G: The line many horseshoe leftists seem to be following is just to whattabout while pointing to Navalny’s flaws from the perspective of Western liberal democracy and perfect justice. And he isn’t flawless. But I think the Biden line is apt: don’t compare him to the almighty, compare him to the opposition.

      Navalny was an absolute champion, the risks he took and bravery he showed are an absolute gift to Russia, Ukraine, and the West. May that gift blossom one day.

    Ruckus

      Ruckus

      @zhena gogolia:

      I would imagine that at some point the masses will have had enough and the only thing that will stop them is murder. I see that point not far away. Whatever it takes for enough people to have had enough, at some point they will have reached that point. That’s how it works in any dictatorship. And it looks to me that the point is now very near. Will many of the police join them? Because that’s how we’ll know when communism or whatever this is now – putinism, is done. The bonds that stop the masses get thinner and thinner as time goes on, the dictator’s hold gets less and less. The fear is lessened by the very thing that bound them and the power grows by the numbers of the now fearless. And once it starts….

    MazeDancer

      MazeDancer

      Such courage. And just because Putin isn’t cracking down now, does not mean his thugs won’t be combing through every video and coming for the folks later.

      In further good news, like everyone here, thrilled that the DOJ has ruled trials are not part of the whole “must avoid election zone” malarky.

      Trump being tried all Fall is good.

    Tony G

      Tony G

      @Bupalos: That’s right.  I’ve known “leftists” like that in my younger days (back in the seventies and eighties before the Soviet Union collapsed).  Back then, the same type of criticism was being directed at Solzhenitsyn.  My simple analysis, then and now: These people are assholes — and many (not all) of them are entitled jerks from affluent families.  Whether they’re worse or better than the MAGA assholes can be debated.

    TaMara

      TaMara

      In further good news, like everyone here, thrilled that the DOJ has ruled trials are not part of the whole “must avoid election zone” malarky.

      Trump being tried all Fall is good.

      @MazeDancer: Made my day.

      It’s lunchtime here, which means I need to take a break and walk the dogs in the unseasonable 70-degree weather (I’ll take it, we are almost at normal snow/rain totals – and I’m assuming the weather gods will “bless” us with a spring blizzard this year).

    19. 19.

      West of the Rockies

      I hope this is causing the goblin Putin excruciating anger and psychic misery.

      Nalvany was loved.  You, Putin, are despised.  The world will squeal with glee when you croak.

    20. 20.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Putin’s enforcers have to be getting thinner on the ground. Some of those people had to end up in the Army.

    glc

      glc

      @trollhattan: What’s next would be much more of the same.

      Putin is actually quite good at repression even though he lacks broad management skills. He has made some space in the prisons with his special military operation recruitment policy and will probably use it effectively.

      Random link, but fresh. 

      What will really test him is a resounding defeat in Ukraine.

    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Tony G: Solzhenitsyn would probably be cheering Putin’s invasion today and probably be MAGA too. But it was a different time, different context.

    dr. luba

      dr. luba

      @Bupalos:

      Navalny was an absolute champion, the risks he took and bravery he showed are an absolute gift to Russia, Ukraine, and the West.

      He wasn’t much of a gift to Ukraine….until, perhaps, his thinking changed quite recently.  But he was a russian chauvinist, russian supremacist, and a “Krym Nash!” type for most of his life.

      Not sure if his followers were aware of or care about this shift in thinking.

