This is bravery.

***I’m hoping these sources are all legitimate. Hard to tell, so if you find one that is inaccurate, let me know.***

the courage required to show up for navalny’s funeral is worth our appreciation pic.twitter.com/M75uoNHexp — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 1, 2024

Muscovites are applauding and throwing flowers at the hearse as it drives to the cemetery. https://t.co/WaYBffnJJL — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) March 1, 2024

People gathered near the Borisov Cemetery demand to be allowed into the cemetery to say goodbye to Alexei Navalny.#Russia #Moscow #Navalny #NavalnyFuneral pic.twitter.com/GZSiETlaYr — Ulfh3dnar (@Ulfh3dnar_) March 1, 2024

Photo credit: Moscow Times

More photos and updates from the Moscow Times here

So the least we can do is go out and convince folks to vote for democracy.

