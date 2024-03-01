This is bravery.
***I’m hoping these sources are all legitimate. Hard to tell, so if you find one that is inaccurate, let me know.***
the courage required to show up for navalny’s funeral is worth our appreciation
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 1, 2024
Muscovites are applauding and throwing flowers at the hearse as it drives to the cemetery. https://t.co/WaYBffnJJL
— Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) March 1, 2024
People gathered near the Borisov Cemetery demand to be allowed into the cemetery to say goodbye to Alexei Navalny.#Russia #Moscow #Navalny #NavalnyFuneral pic.twitter.com/GZSiETlaYr
— Ulfh3dnar (@Ulfh3dnar_) March 1, 2024
Photo credit: Moscow Times
More photos and updates from the Moscow Times here
So the least we can do is go out and convince folks to vote for democracy.
