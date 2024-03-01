Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

"sufficient indicia of credibility"

I’ve been half-assed monitoring the mainstream political media’s reaction to incontrovertible proof that the House GOP based its impeachment inquiry on a threadbare Russian disinformation campaign. In normal times, that would have been an earthshaking revelation, right? That one of the two viable political parties in the U.S. is using its constitutional powers to work the political will of a genocidal foreign dictator?

Of course, these are not normal times, and the latest score for Putin’s intelligence services isn’t a bit surprising to folks who’ve paid attention since Donald Trump descended that accursed escalator in 2015. We’ve watched from the cheap seats for damn near a decade now as a malignant foreign power manipulated that dope, coopted his morally and intellectually bankrupt party, and vaporized any objections to unconditional surrender with pitiful offerings of flattery and domestic political assistance.

But our high-minded elite political press is loathe to describe this reality in such stark terms. Maybe they fear if it’s as simple as telling folks what happened and explaining how it affects domestic and foreign policy, anyone could do their outrageously lucrative jobs. So, how are they coping? This snippet from a 2/22 piece by Susan Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker, is a representative sample of the genre, IMO:

The Crazy Collapse of the House G.O.P.’s Impeachment Case Against Biden
“A Big Russian Intelligence Op” flops on Capitol Hill.

…There is much still to unravel about how this came to be. In the government’s court papers this week, Smirnov emerges as an almost comically obvious liar, telling multiple versions of his Biden bribery story, while bragging about contacts with various foreign intelligence services. How is it possible that this guy was an F.B.I. informant for more than a decade?

That’s a good question, but it has a corollary: Why did the mainstream political media, including Glasser’s husband, chief NYT White House correspondent Peter Baker, treat the House GOP goat rodeo as if it were a serious inquiry rather than a 5-alarm scandal featuring members of congress serving as the unwitting dupes or active partners of a hostile foreign regime?

It’s not like the links between the GOP House committee’s recent accusations and prior attempts to smear Joe Biden by corrupt Trump operatives like Rudy Giuliani weren’t “comically obvious” all along. Same bullshit lies, same repeatedly discredited liars.

It looks like Glasser and other elite media figures plan to just integrate the latest revelation into the preexisting scandal without a moment’s self-reflection on the role they themselves played in the mess. It’s a Republican circus, you see, and they are merely reporting on the acts:

In the “perfect” phone call that Trump himself publicly released, he pushed Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to open an inquiry into Biden, referring to allegations that Biden had “stopped the prosecution” of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that had paid Biden’s son to serve on its board, at a time when the then Vice-President was helping oversee U.S. policy toward Ukraine. This is the same conspiracy theory that Republicans have been pursuing in the current impeachment inquiry into Biden, all these years later. It did not matter to them when the charge was dismissed as unproved Russian disinformation back in 2019, and, I fear, it will not matter to them now that this latest iteration of the tale, with its own Moscow angle, has been discredited, too. The circus tent is not coming down; it has taken up permanent residence.

If only there were a class of expensively educated and highly influential people whose job it is to ferret out the truth and shout it from the rooftops. Regardless of how traitorous and corrupt the facts make one of the two major parties look. Maybe AI could figure this political reporting shit out?

BTW, “sufficient indicia of credibility” was Trump-appointed prosecutor Scott Brady’s excuse for passing Smirnov’s lies along to DOJ special counsel David Weiss, another Trump holdover who was put in charge of investigating Hunter Biden in August 2023. Glasser (and Baker, et al.) won’t say so, but it’s true — it’s time to clean house at the DOJ while there’s still a “sufficient indicia of credibility” left in the joint.

    48Comments

    1.

      rikyrah

      BC,

       

      The MSM was ALL IN with pretending that the GOP had something.

      ” After all, they wouldn’t go into this Impeachment, if they really didn’t have anything.”

      Because, they are desperate to BOTH SIDES everything.

      And, even after ‘ STAR WITNESS’ upon ‘ STAR WITNESS’ fell apart, and their stories and testimonies were proven to be nonsense and bullshyt..

      they kept at it.

      These muthaphuckas didn’t have ONE PHUCKING CREDIBLE WITNESS.

      And, instead of pointing that out, everytime they did a story on the GOP’s Impeachment proceedings against President Biden..

      THEY DID NOT.

      So…when it comes out…that their MAIN GUY…WHO THE GOP BET THE FARM ON..

       

      WAS NOTHING BUT A RUSSIAN PLANT…

      WHY would we expect them to discontinue their professional malpractice?

       

      I will say it again..

      We are SO fortunate that Joe Biden is an honest man…

      Because, we had to meander through all this nonsense and bullshyt (when the MSM was hoping..praying..ANYTHING would be revealed..)

      to get to the ACTUAL TRUTH.

    2.

      Bill K

      People keep thinking that Republicans care about ‘evidence’.  They don’t.  This is not an attempt to punish wrong-doing.  This is a smear campaign.  It worked with the non-stop investigations of Hillary, so Republicans keep doing it.  They know the press will abet them in this by constantly broadcasting these smears without requiring proof.  The public then thinks “where there’s smoke…”.  This is almost impossible to stop because the media have become a 24/7/365 rat race for clicks and likes.

    3.

      kindness

      Working on my first cup of coffee, I saw the headline to this piece and thought it said ‘Sufficient Indica’.  Thought to myself, well it is Friday but it’s a little early to be enjoying the indica.  Where is that 2nd cuppa joe?

      Have a great weekend everyone.

    4.

      Old School

      From the transcript of the Hunter Biden deposition (PDF):

      Mr. Swalwell. I’m asking the chairman, not you.  Chairman Comer, when are you going to release the transcript on this?

      Chairman Comer. We’re conducting the deposition.

      Mr. Swalwell. Yeah, but you’ve got 91 of them buried and —

      Chairman Comer. I don’t care what your question is.

      Mr. Nadler. Well, I care what his question is. When are you going to release the transcript? There are 91 transcripts that haven’t been released yet.

      Chairman Comer. We will release the deposition — the transcripts like we always do when we agree to release the deposition, the transcripts.

      Mr. Swalwell. Shouldn’t the witness know?

      Yeah, we want to put the transcript out within a day.

      Mr. Nadler. Within a day? Very good. Thank you.

      We’ll do our best, yeah.

      Mr. Swalwell. In English or Russian?

      Excuse me? What’d you say?

    5.

      waspuppet

      Maybe they fear if it’s as simple as telling folks what happened and explaining how it affects domestic and foreign policy, anyone could do their outrageously lucrative jobs.

      Explaining it WELL is not something just anyone can do. They can’t do it either. And if you explain it clearly, it sounds “biased,” as defined by people who have been screaming that everyone is biased against them, for money, for 50 years.

      Also, let us NEVER forget that Peter Baker somehow found out before anyone else that Rudy Giuliani was heading to Ukraine to meet with Russian sources to get “evidence” of Hunter Biden-related corruption, and Baker’s take was “Oooo big bad-for-Biden revelations could be coming!” He scooped everyone on the fact of the meeting but he just couldn’t wrap his “unbiased” head around the fact that it made Republicans look bad.

    6.

      Chris

      …There is much still to unravel about how this came to be. In the government’s court papers this week, Smirnov emerges as an almost comically obvious liar, telling multiple versions of his Biden bribery story, while bragging about contacts with various foreign intelligence services. How is it possible that this guy was an F.B.I. informant for more than a decade?

      I know it’s never going to happen, but my God, it would be nice if one of the questions this led to was “what the hell is going on at the FBI, and how much longer are we going to allow an out-of-control and thoroughly partisan militia with a long record of being a useful idiot at best and a willing collaborator at worst when it comes to organized crime, to be our primary security agency?”

    9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Vogel. Baker might have been involved too, but Vogel missed the scoop of a generation because he couldn’t wrap his mind around what was actually happening.

    10.

      Anonymous At Work

      Elite media reporters have no agency, or so they believe.  They are superior to Schrodinger’s Cat: able to observe and report without affecting events.  They stand ‘above the fray’ in all ways superiors to their lessers, who they secretly know could do their jobs easily.

      That’s the underlying attitude at work here.  “Sure, it’s all based on lies as I report, but I won’t stoop to change the narrative because then I would be admitting to having agency over how I report.”

    11.

      Bupalos

      Looks like a pretty strong showing at Navalny’s funeral today. Starts to feel a bit like Putin’s political vulnerabilities are stacking up.

      Interesting to see whether and how Yulia Navalna takes position of leader of the opposition.

    12.

      geg6

      Looks like Hunter held his own:

      During the questioning, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., asked Hunter Biden if he was “on drugs” while serving as a board member of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, drawing an objection from Biden’s attorney.

      “Mr. Gaetz, look me in the eye. You really think that’s appropriate to ask me?” Biden asked Gaetz, according to the transcript.

      “Absolutely,” Gaetz replied.

      “Of all the people sitting around this table, do you think that’s appropriate to ask me?” Biden asked.

      Gaetz has been accused of using drugs at parties by multiple people, including by a Republican senator, which he has denied.

      “Yeah. Are you going to answer it?” Gaetz pressed Biden during the hearing.

      “I will answer it this way: I have been absolutely transparent about my drug use,” Biden replied. “Again, I spoke to you all earlier this morning about that. I’m sorry; I’m an addict. I was an addict. I have been in recovery for over four and a half years now, Mr. Gaetz. I work really, really hard at it. Let me answer. I work really hard at it, under an enormous amount of pressure. Was I an addict? Yes, I was an addict. What does that have to do with whether or not you’re going to go forward with an impeachment of my father other than to simply try to embarrass me?”

      https://www.salon.com/2024/03/01/look-me-in-the-eye-hunter-biden-turns-the-tables-on-matt-gaetz-over-question-about-use/?in_brief=true&lt;

    18.

      gvg

      @Chris: the only way law enforcement or intelligence agents find out stuff from the bad guys is to talk to two faced double dealing liars and then try to compare stories with verifiable facts. They don’t solve anything by only talking with honest angels. This makes their jobs hard. It also makes it hard for us to tell when they are actually crooks themselves or just fooled. There is no final solution to this issue, its always a work in progress. This is also why it can be good to have more than one agency checking things and giving us multiple sources as well as multiple ways for informants to provide info and whistleblowers to expose problems.

    19.

      rikyrah

      They had to call it at 7:02 pm

      And, all of them…all over the MSM…

       

      were SHOOK!

      Cause they never saw it coming.

       

      David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) posted at 6:25 PM on Thu, Feb 29, 2024:
      Four years ago tonight, we voters of South Carolina saved American democracy by voting for @JoeBiden when it looked very likely that Trump was going to win a second term. Some photos from that victory party. https://t.co/Zn0CCvYKrA
      (https://x.com/david_darmofal/status/1763359784563007875?t=zzQ6EROoMogRCWwBzgVZrQ&s=03)

    20.

      rikyrah

      Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) posted at 1:13 PM on Thu, Feb 29, 2024:
      Sen. Tommy Tuberville says we must secure the border so that we can get God back in government: “You can’t do that when you have a million people every couple of months coming to this country that know nothing about God.”

      Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) posted at 8:51 PM on Thu, Feb 29, 2024:
      Tuberville wouldn’t recognize Jesus if he knocked on his front door.  I work with migrants. These are faithful people. Most are Catholic.  Tuberville’s a White Nationalist who worships a god of hate.
      (https://x.com/DeaconBlues0/status/1763396688033493060?t=lYFIb5pjZJeyBBU7_BTx9Q&s=03)

    21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      The named hacks and their coterie are aided and abetted by the both sides veneer that forms the basis of 90% of their reporting. Because unfortunately, many normies I know think both sides reporting is the fairness doctrine reincarnate and pat themselves on the back for their open mindedness. As in “I like hearing both sides of an issue” to which the response is “to the extent that you can no longer discern fact from fiction?”

    22.

      Dangerman

      @Bupalos: It’s reasonably surprising that Dude hasn’t had a slip and fall near a high open window. So much waste of material and men (and women); someone somewhere has to give at least a bit of a shit on the material (people, not so much).

    27.

      trollhattan

      @Old School: ​

      Mr. Swalwell. In English or Russian?

      Excuse me? What’d you say?

      Any idea how long it takes to clear coffee from between all these keys?

    30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @rikyrah: For all the work right-wing Catholics and evangelicals have done forging an alliance over the past 40-odd years, it’s a reminder that the latter still only regard the former as provisionally Christian. If they really managed to establish a theocracy together, they’d turn on each other and the holy wars would start up.

    32.

      Steve in the ATL

      @rikyrah: I spent the week sitting at a bargaining table in Shithole, Alabama, and would love to see some tech execs suffering the same way!

    33.

      Tenar Arha

      @West of the Rockies: I listen to the New Yorker’s Political Scene podcast to get a closer to normie report. (And bc I  won’t give NYT even my clicks if I can help it). Anyway Susan Glasser reliably makes me yell at what she says, and now being reminded that she’s married to Baker, well let’s just say I’m not surprised she continues to piss me off with her takes.

    35.

      JustRuss

      The media loves getting rolled by Republicans.  Skepticism and common sense go out the window.  Remember how they happily lapped up Barr’s misleading summary of the Mueller investigation.

    37.

      Ken

      @Matt McIrvin: I must confess that one of my Dark Evil Fantasies That We Shouldn’t Indulge Here On Balloon Juice is that one of the last things Sam Alito hears is the Evangelical Inquisitor hissing, “Renounce the Pope, and you will be strangled before the fire is lit!”

      Since I’m confessing, my DEFTWSIHOBJ for Thomas is similar, except the words are “He’s got a white woman in there with him!” (A time machine and 1910s Alabama are also involved, though that part’s rapidly becoming unnecessary.)

    38.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: and they want to turn this country into a “Christian Nation” – you act like that – I’m not sure I want to live in such a nation if the Devil is the primary deity of worship.

    39.

      p.a.

      @Matt McIrvin: I’ve told my reich-wing Catlick relatives that as soon as they’re rid of me, their “allies” are coming for them next.  For ALL these POSs, the very existence of “the other” is a threat.

    40.

      Scout211

      Some good news this morning.  Thank you, President Biden.

      Link Walgreens and CVS, two of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, plan to start offering abortion pills this month, the companies told Axios Friday.

      The big picture: The two chains received the required certification to dispense mifepristone under the Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory change issued last year.

      They’ll start rolling out the medication in a handful of states where abortion is legal.

      What they’re saying: Walgreens said it expects to begin dispensing within a week, consistent with federal and state laws, in select locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California and Illinois.

      CVS said in a statement that it plans to fill prescriptions for the medication in the weeks ahead in states where legally permissible, including in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

      “We’re working with manufacturers and suppliers to secure the medication and are not yet dispensing it in any of our pharmacies,” CVS said, adding that it expand to additional states on a rolling basis.

      Nice move months before the SCOTUS decision, President Biden.

    41.

      Miss Bianca

      @Baud: Good.

      Maybe too much to hope for that trigger-happy paranoids will now add to their list of woes, “suppose that dark-skinned stranger barbarian of my fantasies DOES come to my door and I “stand my ground”…and then get “25 YEARS TO LIFE?!””…

      …but I’ll take what I can get in terms of justice.

    42.

      Brachiator

      I’ve been half-assed monitoring the mainstream political media’s reaction to incontrovertible proof that the House GOP based its impeachment inquiry on a threadbare Russian disinformation campaign.

      The GOP was determined to mount a revenge impeachment campaign, and the Russian material was a convenient excuse. The Republicans wanted to impeach Obama for wearing a tan suit in the Oval Office.

      If only there were a class of expensively educated and highly influential people whose job it is to ferret out the truth and shout it from the rooftops. Regardless of how traitorous and corrupt the facts make one of the two major parties look.

      Except for some financial news reporting, truth and accuracy in the news has always been the exception, not the rule. Many of the first newspapers were subscription services for merchants who needed to know what was happening in other market towns. The rest was gossip.

      Maybe AI could figure this political reporting shit out?

      AI may be the nail in the coffin for political reporting. AI news will be mercilessly nonsensical, but highly entertaining.

    44.

      Soprano2

      (rant)I just wanna say, this having to take my hubby to the doctor all the time sucks, especially when they don’t do things they’re supposed to do. He needed to give a urine sample and get an X-ray; the lab people assured me they would do all of it. Well, they didn’t get him the X-ray, so his appointment took an hour longer than it was supposed to because we had to go back to radiology then wait for the X-ray. WHY CAN’T PEOPLE DO THEIR JOBS OR TELL YOU THE TRUTH???!!! I am so frustrated by this. I had a hell of a time getting him to the appointment to begin with. I’m in quite a mood today.(rant over)

    45.

      Chris

      @gvg:

      The FBI has been doing far more than its share of fucking up on the organized crime front in the last hundred years.  It was supposed to finally be over when public opinion and repeated kicks in the ass encouraged Hoover to start caring, and then when he finally kicked the bucket around the same time that the government started really taking the mob seriously.  … But, at this point, the problem is back with a vengeance; it’s been close to a decade now and they’re still being led around by the nose by the Russian mob, which unlike last century’s, is actually an extension of a major U.S. enemy.

      In between, toss in a few little additional screwups like the Whitey Bulger situation in Boston.

    47.

      Citizen Alan

      @West of the Rockies: I will hate Peter Baker and his vile wife forever for being the primary drivers of the pernicious lie that Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was some kind of disaster instead of one of the most successful military and humanitarian achievements of the last twenty five years or more. If Shitgibbon had still been President and the withdrawal gone half as well (which it wouldn’t have), the media would have talked about him like he was winston churchill.

