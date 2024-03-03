More great shots from professional garden planner Dan B:
Bonus fauna!
Our new kitty Miss Milly. She was dumped in the greenbelt across from Mike’s house. She had some painful blisters on her back. We got her treated and she’s much happier.
She wants to play with our boy cats. She runs up to them and they panic.
***********
I need to call my favorite heirloom tomato plant source with a (very!) short list of must-haves, but I’m superstitiously afraid of triggering another ‘April Surprise’ snowstorm. Snow coverage here north of Boston has verged on the nonexistent; I wouldn’t complain, except that the draggled remnants of last year’s garden warm me we’ll pay when the bugs come out and the cold-loving perennials don’t…
What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / notes), this week?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings