Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

The willow is too close to the house.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest
 
More great shots from professional garden planner Dan B:

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest 4

Bonus fauna!
Our new kitty Miss Milly. She was dumped in the greenbelt across from Mike’s house. She had some painful blisters on her back. We got her treated and she’s much happier.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest 5

She wants to play with our boy cats. She runs up to them and they panic.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest 6

She’ll probably be ruling the roost soon.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: (Premature) Spring in the Pacific Northwest 7

***********

I need to call my favorite heirloom tomato plant source with a (very!) short list of must-haves, but I’m superstitiously afraid of triggering another ‘April Surprise’ snowstorm. Snow coverage here north of Boston has verged on the nonexistent; I wouldn’t complain, except that the draggled remnants of last year’s garden warm me we’ll pay when the bugs come out and the cold-loving perennials don’t…

What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / notes), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • JPL
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      Miss Milly is gorgeous!  Is she kind of a modified tuxedo cat, but wearing shorts instead of pants?

      What is the Blushing Bridesmaid flower?  That is striking.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      Beautiful photos and thanks for sharing them.   I have to admit, that I’m envious.

      BTW I had an anti Biden flyer on my front door.  I opened the door to let take the dog out and this thing came flying down.   assholes

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      @NotMax: They almost had physical evidence of an injured dog, because when this thing flew at me, I went to slam the door.

      The latest scam pac is Duty to America made up of ordinary citizens who can fund a campaign.   It’s a little early though

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.