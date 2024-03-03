It was cloudy and overcast all day yesterday, but it didn’t rain as predicted. This morning just before 5 AM, the fierce storm that was roiling the Gulf finally rolled through here. The flashes of lightning woke me up. Bill, who can sleep through anything, slept through lightning strikes that went off like bombs in the swamp.

I love a good storm, so I got up, made a cup of coffee and went out on the porch to watch. My dog Pete joined me as soon as I settled in a comfy chair, hogging half the seating area. He and Badger are both Florida dogs so not overly alarmed by thunder and lightning. But a few of the strikes were so close and loud that Pete and I both jumped.

My favorite sound on the planet is thunder rolling down a river, echoing like God’s celestial bowling alley.

Dr. Jill Biden told the truth about the stakes of the upcoming election in Atlanta on Friday: (CNN)

“I’ve been so proud of how Joe has placed women at the center of his agenda. But Donald Trump?” the first lady said to boos. “He spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence. He mocks women’s bodies, disrespects our accomplishments and brags about assault. Now he’s bragging about killing Roe v. Wade.” The first lady continued: “He took credit again for enabling states like Georgia to pass cruel abortion bans that are taking away the right of women to make their own health care decisions. How far will he go? When will he stop? You know the answer: He won’t. He won’t.” As the first lady embarks on a three-day, four-stop battleground state campaign swing, launching the “Women for Biden-Harris” coalition, her role in the reelection effort is becoming clearer. The campaign is looking to use a top surrogate to organize – and mobilize – female voters heading into the general election, all while delivering a clear message about Trump. “Donald Trump is dangerous to women and to our families. We simply cannot let him win,” she said in Atlanta.

Agreed, Dr. Biden.

BTW, avoid Maureen Dowd’s latest offering in The New York Times. That’s evergreen advice, but the turd she squeezed out for the Sunday edition is particularly smelly and derivative. No linky for the stinky.

