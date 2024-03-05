Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – SuzieC – Tuscany 2023

SuzieC

Hello fellow jackals.  WaterGirl found out that in the last five years I traveled to Hawaii 3 times, and to Tuscany last October.  She asked me to compose a submission for On The Road and coached me through the process.

I visited Tuscany last October for 9 glorious days with a culinary tour group.  Our objective was to eat our way through Tuscany and see the world’s greatest works of art in between meals.  My friend and I stayed for 2 extra days because we certainly could not miss Michaelangelo’s David.  Here are some highlights.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 9
FlorenceOctober 18, 2023

Our headquarters, the Hotel Berchielli located next to the River Arno.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 8
FlorenceOctober 18, 2023

Of course the first thing we did after checking into our hotel was visit the nearest gelateria.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 7
FlorenceOctober 19, 2023

The next day we took cooking lessons at Mama Florence cooking school.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 6
FlorenceOctober 19, 2023

One of our creations:  ravioli with pesto.  The pesto made with locally grown basil was the best I have ever tasted.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 5
TuscanyOctober 21, 2023

One of our road trips into the countryside:  Tattoria Fugnano winery

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 4
SienaOctober 22, 2023

road trip to Siena.  The Town Hall has been in continuous use since the year 1297.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 2
TuscanyOctober 24, 2023

road trip for truffle hunting, followed by delicious meal featuring white truffles.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 3
FlorenceOctober 24, 2023

Our final meal, held in the oldest building in Florence which dates back to the 6th century.  It was a women’s prison.

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023 1
The Uffizi, FlorenceOctober 25, 2023

Botticelli

On The Road - SuzieC - Tuscany 2023
Accademia, FlorenceOctober 25, 2023

David

