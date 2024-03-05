On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
SuzieC
Hello fellow jackals. WaterGirl found out that in the last five years I traveled to Hawaii 3 times, and to Tuscany last October. She asked me to compose a submission for On The Road and coached me through the process.
I visited Tuscany last October for 9 glorious days with a culinary tour group. Our objective was to eat our way through Tuscany and see the world’s greatest works of art in between meals. My friend and I stayed for 2 extra days because we certainly could not miss Michaelangelo’s David. Here are some highlights.
Our headquarters, the Hotel Berchielli located next to the River Arno.
Of course the first thing we did after checking into our hotel was visit the nearest gelateria.
The next day we took cooking lessons at Mama Florence cooking school.
One of our creations: ravioli with pesto. The pesto made with locally grown basil was the best I have ever tasted.
One of our road trips into the countryside: Tattoria Fugnano winery
road trip to Siena. The Town Hall has been in continuous use since the year 1297.
road trip for truffle hunting, followed by delicious meal featuring white truffles.
Our final meal, held in the oldest building in Florence which dates back to the 6th century. It was a women’s prison.
Botticelli
David
