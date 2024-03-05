On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

SuzieC

Hello fellow jackals. WaterGirl found out that in the last five years I traveled to Hawaii 3 times, and to Tuscany last October. She asked me to compose a submission for On The Road and coached me through the process.

I visited Tuscany last October for 9 glorious days with a culinary tour group. Our objective was to eat our way through Tuscany and see the world’s greatest works of art in between meals. My friend and I stayed for 2 extra days because we certainly could not miss Michaelangelo’s David. Here are some highlights.