No Labels’ secret donors are starting to realize what the organization and its CEO have known for a while: “This organization is not in it to win it.” No Labels is not providing a choice for America – they are a spoiler that will help Trump get reelected. https://t.co/NcCQ6ttt5e — Third Way (@ThirdWayTweet) March 4, 2024

After tomorrow — Sooooper Tuesday! — I’m hoping we’ve seen the last of some of the grifters attaching themselves to this year’s bandwagon. From Politico, “Is No Labels about to face plant?”:

Donors to No Labels are starting to fear that the third-party group missed its window for launching a much-hyped presidential bid and are questioning whether to make future financial commitments to the organization. Those fears have intensified after two high-profile No Labels candidate targets — former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat — passed on the chance to run for president, and as the party’s planned April presidential nominating convention approaches without a clear ticket in place. “No Labels just missed one heck of an opportunity to potentially be viable, and now I don’t know that they can be viable,” said Jim Teague, the CEO of a Texas oil and gas company and a No Labels donor. “I don’t know who they can possibly get to run that would generate excitement that Joe Manchin would have generated,” he said, adding that it’s “pretty doubtful” he will donate to the organization in the future. No Labels officials say they are continuing to move forward with plans to launch a presidential run and are looking at “sometime after Super Tuesday to determine if we offer our line and who would be on it,” spokesperson Maryanne Martini said. The sense that there is a lack of clarity around the group’s 2024 plans — including the absence of a slate of candidates — has caused anxiety among at least the half dozen donors who spoke with POLITICO… “I’d be pissed if I was a donor,” said the person who has direct knowledge of No Labels’ vetting process, noting that the ticket, if it comes together, will likely include lesser names at the top of it. “It’s like buying a ticket to see Taylor Swift, and you show up to see Madonna fall off the stage.” No Labels, for now, says it is plowing ahead. The group has regular Zoom calls with supporters where they discuss the status of getting on the ballots and encourage relaying names of potential presidential candidates. Some supporters would like to see Romney or Ryan on the ballot, even though No Labels “has not spoken” to either of the veteran Republicans, Martini said.

And I would like to see my favorite potato chips available in a no-calorie variety, but I don’t plan on getting much satisfaction in that hope.



Just leaving this here…no reason ??????? pic.twitter.com/smHM96lKoE — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 4, 2024

‘Democratic commentator’ Kaivin Shroff brings receipts from the distant past (last November):



And Dean’s not doing so well, at this point in time…

The guy Bill Ackman said could beat Biden in Michigan or just show well and embarrass him, forcing him out of the race, is currently winning 2.8 percent, which is 77 points behind Biden and also less than Marianne Williamson, who dropped out the race. https://t.co/gBNPMdqm2c — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 28, 2024

He's just Baghdad Bobbin' along at this point. https://t.co/tJaAcr7bQp — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) February 28, 2024

The thesis of Dean Phillips’s campaign was that voters would like him more as they got to know him. The opposite appears to be true. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2024

***********

Finally… we’re not gonna see the end of TFG’s ‘campaign’ as long as his handlers can prop up his carcass to parade before his deluded groupies and the media (assuming that Venn diagram is not a perfect circle), but perhaps there’s a chance…

EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s White House Was ‘awash in speed’ and Xanax If you ever looked at the actions of the Trump administration and wondered, ‘Are they on drugs?’ — the answer was, in some cases, yes. Absolutely, yes. New reporting from me and @swin24: https://t.co/dwZ9fs7698 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 4, 2024

As one former senior Trump administration official puts it: “You try working for him and not chasing pills with alcohol.” 💊 https://t.co/WU9m1f5VNF pic.twitter.com/jq81E3cDej — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 4, 2024

I will note that nothing in this tweet constitutes a denial. Also, this is a rather *vigorous* tone to use in response to a story about stimulant abuse. https://t.co/B6tSrBX93Y — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 4, 2024