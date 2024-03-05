Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: (Past) Time to Take Out the Trash

Dank Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: (Past) Time to Take Out the Trash

by | 10 Comments

After tomorrow — Sooooper Tuesday! — I’m hoping we’ve seen the last of some of the grifters attaching themselves to this year’s bandwagon. From Politico, “Is No Labels about to face plant?”:

Donors to No Labels are starting to fear that the third-party group missed its window for launching a much-hyped presidential bid and are questioning whether to make future financial commitments to the organization.

Those fears have intensified after two high-profile No Labels candidate targets — former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat — passed on the chance to run for president, and as the party’s planned April presidential nominating convention approaches without a clear ticket in place.

“No Labels just missed one heck of an opportunity to potentially be viable, and now I don’t know that they can be viable,” said Jim Teague, the CEO of a Texas oil and gas company and a No Labels donor. “I don’t know who they can possibly get to run that would generate excitement that Joe Manchin would have generated,” he said, adding that it’s “pretty doubtful” he will donate to the organization in the future.

No Labels officials say they are continuing to move forward with plans to launch a presidential run and are looking at “sometime after Super Tuesday to determine if we offer our line and who would be on it,” spokesperson Maryanne Martini said.

The sense that there is a lack of clarity around the group’s 2024 plans — including the absence of a slate of candidates — has caused anxiety among at least the half dozen donors who spoke with POLITICO…

“I’d be pissed if I was a donor,” said the person who has direct knowledge of No Labels’ vetting process, noting that the ticket, if it comes together, will likely include lesser names at the top of it. “It’s like buying a ticket to see Taylor Swift, and you show up to see Madonna fall off the stage.”

No Labels, for now, says it is plowing ahead. The group has regular Zoom calls with supporters where they discuss the status of getting on the ballots and encourage relaying names of potential presidential candidates.

Some supporters would like to see Romney or Ryan on the ballot, even though No Labels “has not spoken” to either of the veteran Republicans, Martini said.

And I would like to see my favorite potato chips available in a no-calorie variety, but I don’t plan on getting much satisfaction in that hope.
 

‘Democratic commentator’ Kaivin Shroff brings receipts from the distant past (last November):
Dank Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Time to Take Out the Trash

And Dean’s not doing so well, at this point in time…

***********
Finally… we’re not gonna see the end of TFG’s ‘campaign’ as long as his handlers can prop up his carcass to parade before his deluded groupies and the media (assuming that Venn diagram is not a perfect circle), but perhaps there’s a chance

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      satby

      Dan Rather has seen some things in his 92 years, and he’s reminding journalists of the principles they should be working under.

      It’s confounding and frustrating to watch political coverage these days. One Sunday talk show host on NBC News said former President Trump “allegedly” tried to overturn the 2020 election. With all due respect, please eliminate that word from any future reference to that terrible day in January 2021. There is nothing “allegedly” about it

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ColoradoGuy

      Looking at the Rolling Stone report, the White House combined the worst aspects of a Mafia and a religious cult. Which mirrors a certain Central European nation in the 1930’s.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      @Ten Bears

      Meth-heads. Tweakers. Speed-freaks. Dopers and Drunks

      What are five groups with more political credibility and gravitas than No Labels, Alex?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The donors didn’t just find out No Labels are spoilers.  That was what they wanted.  What the donors just found out is that No Labels are grifters.  They never planned to run a candidate in the first place.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @ColoradoGuy: Looking at the Rolling Stone report, the White House combined the worst aspects of a Mafia and a religious cult. Which mirrors a certain Central European nation in the 1930’s.

      … And every ‘leftist’ horny for a Trump return imagines they’ll be Christopher Isherwood.  (Of course, most of them couldn’t write as well as Christopher Robin.)

      Reply

