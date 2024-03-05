Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

The willow is too close to the house.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Republicans in disarray!

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Sooooper Tuesday

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Sooooper Tuesday

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

For some reason [glares in general direction of EM], the bulk of the tweets I’m seeing right now are MAGAts imploring each other to vote early & often. Of course, their guy has a serious (if doomed) challenger — CRUSH NIKKI HALEY FAITHLESS BROWN BEYOTCH is a common subtext. Even the most frantic doomers have trouble proposing Dean Phillips as a potential threat to Our Guy in the Oval Office.

All the details spelled out, for those who want to start marking their cards:


Associated Press writers gettin’ snarky, or maybe punchdrunk:

ARE WE THERE YET?
As of Super Tuesday, there will be 132 days until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, 167 days until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and 245 until the November general election.

“For entertainment purposes only”, as the betting sites always say:



Complaints Department:

The U.S. is “pretty close to the only democracy in the world” that has the participants of the government controlling the redistricting process and making the rules, said Michael Miller, a political scientist who specializes in democratization at George Washington University. “For a huge swath of our country, it’s still parties picking what’s best for the current party in control.”

What several experts said they find most striking about the U.S. compared to some other democracies is that the right to vote is not enshrined in the Constitution.

The amendments make it illegal to deny specific groups the right to vote, “but there is no provision in the Constitution that gives you the right to vote generally, other than the anti-discrimination provisions,” said Paul Smith, vice president of the Campaign Legal Center.

What is there is “not the same as saying every citizen has the right to vote and to participate in a free and fair electoral process. If I could wave a wand, I would start there,” said Nathan Stock, associate director of the Carter Center’s Conflict Resolution Program. “That lack of a codified right allows for a lot of other mechanisms, voter suppression, all kinds of issues that at this point are fairly unique to American democracy.”…

There is one notable bright spot. Despite hurdles to voting and a selection process for presidential candidates that can exclude much of the country, Miller, of George Washington University, said the actual administration of elections is “exceptional in the United States.”…

“Even well-established democracies have much higher degrees of errors or even some degrees of violence,” he said. “We don’t really have that — so far, anyway.”

Small print minutia:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • different-church-lady
  • Manyakitty
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Is Alex Thompson a professional reporter or just some schmo?

      The editorializing is unprofessional, but that describes so many professionals in journalism these days…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.