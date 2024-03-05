people: I would march over broken glass to vote against Donald Trump. I'd vote for literally anyone you could imagine or suggest. I would vote for a dead guy. journalists: so my takeaway here is that enthusiasm for Biden is pretty low https://t.co/mKhFWXUlEV — Rajan Narang (@rdnarang) March 4, 2024

"I would vote for Joe Biden if he were dead" is an incredibly enthusiastic stance imo Mark Cuban is putting the rest of us Biden stans to shame https://t.co/hcaMZ9E5Ta — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) March 5, 2024

For some reason [glares in general direction of EM], the bulk of the tweets I’m seeing right now are MAGAts imploring each other to vote early & often. Of course, their guy has a serious (if doomed) challenger — CRUSH NIKKI HALEY FAITHLESS BROWN BEYOTCH is a common subtext. Even the most frantic doomers have trouble proposing Dean Phillips as a potential threat to Our Guy in the Oval Office.

All the details spelled out, for those who want to start marking their cards:

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Super Tuesday's presidential nominating contests https://t.co/8vItducccX — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2024



Associated Press writers gettin’ snarky, or maybe punchdrunk:

… ARE WE THERE YET?

As of Super Tuesday, there will be 132 days until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, 167 days until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and 245 until the November general election.

“For entertainment purposes only”, as the betting sites always say:

happy super tuesday, everybody! here’s a list of what time each state’s polls close (all times EST): 6:00 PM: IA

7:00 PM: VA, VT

7:30 PM: NC

8:00 PM: AL, MA, ME, OK, TN, TX

8:30 PM: AR

9:00 PM: CO, MN

10:00 PM: UT

11:00 PM: CA

12:00 AM: AK pic.twitter.com/v5kgjTWBMI — Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) March 5, 2024





Complaints Department:

Super Tuesday's dominance highlights how presidential selection process can exclude many US voters https://t.co/eCl1YW6iKS — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2024

… The U.S. is “pretty close to the only democracy in the world” that has the participants of the government controlling the redistricting process and making the rules, said Michael Miller, a political scientist who specializes in democratization at George Washington University. “For a huge swath of our country, it’s still parties picking what’s best for the current party in control.” What several experts said they find most striking about the U.S. compared to some other democracies is that the right to vote is not enshrined in the Constitution. The amendments make it illegal to deny specific groups the right to vote, “but there is no provision in the Constitution that gives you the right to vote generally, other than the anti-discrimination provisions,” said Paul Smith, vice president of the Campaign Legal Center. What is there is “not the same as saying every citizen has the right to vote and to participate in a free and fair electoral process. If I could wave a wand, I would start there,” said Nathan Stock, associate director of the Carter Center’s Conflict Resolution Program. “That lack of a codified right allows for a lot of other mechanisms, voter suppression, all kinds of issues that at this point are fairly unique to American democracy.”… There is one notable bright spot. Despite hurdles to voting and a selection process for presidential candidates that can exclude much of the country, Miller, of George Washington University, said the actual administration of elections is “exceptional in the United States.”… “Even well-established democracies have much higher degrees of errors or even some degrees of violence,” he said. “We don’t really have that — so far, anyway.”

