A message for Arizonans from Senator Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/1XWFSWgGdh
— Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) March 5, 2024
h/t Mousebumples
Celebration open thread!
This post is in: 2024 Elections, Politics
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
Jackie
Here’s a link from NBC:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/independent-sen-kyrsten-sinema-will-not-run-re-election-arizona-rcna124499
Let’s get Ruben Gallego elected!!!
Old School
I give her an exaggerated thumbs down salute!
Mai Naem mobile
Sad. So sad. She coulda been something so big.
In case you can’t bear to listen to her “I am so awesome which is why I’m not running” speech – 3 minutes that you can never get back – she doesn’t even say what she’s going to do.
Shorter Sinema:
“Both sides” care more about sticking it to the other side than they care about helping the people we were elected to serve.
Turgidson
Shorter Sinema: “YOU CAN’T FIRE ME I QUIT!”
SiubhanDuinne
Bye, Felicia.
Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.
Buh-bye.
So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye.
Ruckus
Does that mean you aren’t actually using the thumb?
misterpuff
Shorter Sinema:
Fuck You, I Got Mine.
And don’t ever talk to me again.
I can’t stand the likes of you.
Jackie
It IS Super Tuesday!
eponymous
I can scarce hold back the tears.
grumbles
Gosh, too bad. I wonder where it all went wrong.
John Cole must be running naked through the streets of Arizona in celebration right about now.
ArchTeryx
I got nothing to say but good riddance to terrible rubbish. What a sock puppet that troll was. Ain’t nobody from any side save Mitch McConnell that’s going to miss her.
mrmoshpotato
Sad. So sad. She coulda been something so big.
She already was a big horse’s ass!
LET IT OUT, EPON. FLOW THOSE TEARS!!!
Old School
Does that mean you aren’t actually using the thumb?
NotMax
Perhaps the blogmeister’s Peter Max overalls scared her off.
:)
I wonder if someone told her if Kari Lake won the election that Lake would vacuum up all the grifter money in Arizona to where Sinema won’t see a dime.
mrmoshpotato
@PaulWartenberg: With mop in hand looking for the mustard?
Nora
I’m at work so I couldn’t listen to her voice (probably a good thing), but I couldn’t help noticing the weirdly cheerful expressions she had while talking about how terrible things are when BOTH SIDES are retreating to their extremely partisan corners. Just this weird disconnect between what she was saying and what her expressions were saying.
@PaulWartenberg: He’s not feeling well, so probably just running naked through the house, on the way to a hot shower?
Old School
“I believe in my approach, but it’s not what America wants right now,” Sinema said.
But No Labels was almost ready to call!
SiubhanDuinne
I don’t think I’m being lookist — I hope I’m not; it’s not my intention — but I really had to laugh just now when some MSNBC reporter, talking of Sinema’s sometimes impoverished background, said “She struggled with homeliness.”
scav
“Both sides” care more about sticking it to the other side than they care about helping the people we were elected to serve.
Oh, really? Good thing you were there sticking it to all sides with a self-serving mission of self-aggrandizement thus demonstrating to all how it should be done.
prostratedragon
trollhattan
Now she can pursue her true passion: design consultant at Forever 21.
She’s apparently milked her campaign war chest for as many trips to resorts for “fundraisers” as she can manage.
Fair Economist
Eh, we can be polite to her now. Might make her a bit more cooperative in her last months in office.
I’ll still never understand her behavior. Do her job, don’t piss off the base; she had an easy path that would probably had led to a lifetime position. A noncontroversial Sinema would have been a huge favorite over Kari Lake; even more so after having helped written the border bill.
eversor
I dunno I get the feeling she and Manchin served a purpose. Being from VA I know that neither of our senators want to get rid of the filibuster and ultimately VA is blue but it is upper middle class and rich blue. Socially liberal and fiscally conservative. Democrats in the sheets Republicans in the wallet.
Someone else will step into the role to cover for the others. And thus it will always be. That’s both your meritocracy and democracy at work!
Eolirin
I thought polling suggested Sinema took more from Lake than from Gallego.
I still like our chances if Lake’s on the ballot though.
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Running naked on a horse? How Arizona has changed him…
lollipopguild
@WaterGirl: You are changing your name to Bart Simpson?
Xantar
I deleted Twitter long ago so I can’t read the responses. Is Sinema still getting hit with the ratio on every single post?
Splitting Image
I came here to read the outpourings of heartfelt gratitude for her service which I assume will begin appearing any minute now.
misterpuff
In case you can’t bear to listen to her “I am so awesome which is why I’m not running” speech – 3 minutes that you can never get back – she doesn’t even say what she’s going to do.
Shorter Sinema:
“Both sides” care more about sticking it to the other side than they care about helping the people we were elected to serve.
More like “One Side” was trying to accomplish shit while Manchin and I hid behind the Filibuster except when we could screw up Global Warming approaches and Affordable Drugs for our paymasters.
Bub bye!
Mousebumples
@WaterGirl: I thought this news might be worthy of a celebratory thread!
(related, can Cole claim residency in AZ for the Nov 2024 election?)
Now, back to work. Celebratory baking maybe later tonight…
Brachiator
A message for Arizonans from Senator Kyrsten Sinema
A stupid speech from a stupid individual.
mrmoshpotato
@Splitting Image: Are you prepared to wait until the heat death of the Sun?
West of the Rockies
Aw, shucks!
//
mrmoshpotato
Celebratory baking maybe later tonight…
Bowl or bong? 😁
OzarkHillbilly
Kyrsten who?
Shalimar
@WaterGirl: I think Sinema sees her future getting wealthy doing almost nothing by sitting on different corporate boards. We will see how that works out for her. I grew up in those environs and I don’t think she has the appeal to the old money people that they have been telling her she has when they were courting her vote.
eclare
I come home from voting to find this? What a great day! Alas, no kiddo bake sale at the school where I vote.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
MisterForkbeard
I went to Twitter just to thank her for dropping out. And to note that she’d done a lot of good but had also publicly enabled and congratulated the worst and most bad faith actors in the country. So thank you for your service, and thank you for dropping out.
Also: Twitter is a huge goddamn dumpster fire. I don’t know why, but ALL of the “for you” stuff was from whackjobs like Stefanik, Trump Jr, Richard Grenell, Jim Jordan and the House We Really Wanna Impeach Biden For Anything committee.
It’s really gross. The whole thing is truth social now
MisterForkbeard
@PaulWartenberg: Nah. Definitely still tie-dyed overalls.
Just going commando underneath all of it
Brachiator
Sad. So sad. She coulda been something so big.
She coulda been a contender, instead of a bum, which is what she is.
NotMax
Sinemexit.
Dangerman
Roughly like my flatulence after a big meal …
… but at least my farts serve a useful purpose.
Makes scents to me anyway.
ETA: OK, how did I mess THAT UP?
sorry for the TMI.
eclare
I was wondering that too about Cole claiming residency…
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@Nora: Just this weird disconnect between what she was saying and what her expressions were saying.
Sinema doesn’t only ratfuck for the money, she does it for the joy of it. I can’t be sure, not a mindreader, but this is the first potential insight that makes actual sense of her behavior.
Edited for typos.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@MisterForkbeard: Even Youtube knows not to push right wingers at me. My blocked list is all hard left and contrarian centrists. Except, oddly, advertisements.
Edited to include Bill Maher and CNN.
Bill Arnold
If I ever see her, I will not punch Sinema in the face.
That is unusually specific. :-)
Fair Economist
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: YouTube is probably happy to take advertising money from people, regardless of whether the advertiser gets any benefit from it.
Leto
@OzarkHillbilly: Shillabucks… KRYSTEN Shillabucks…
eclare
Click on “following” do not click on “for you” and all of that stuff goes away. I do not let the algorithm pick any of my stuff for me, and I don’t see any of that stuff. I just see who I choose to follow.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@Fair Economist: One would think Youtube would have tools to better match advertisers to the politics of the eyes they reach since they accomplish this with video recommendations. Just think of the advertisers and their needs!
Breadtube watchers don’t want a Trump branded survival gear or bobbleheads
Edited for clarity.
Marcopolo
@WaterGirl: apparently one of the participants in the Iditarod punched a moose on the trail in the face today/yesterday. that’s not the end of the moose’ story but a later musher was (the end of the moose). also sad!
mrmoshpotato
She may actually be sick of it all, and is on her way to join John Boehner for happy hour. A 24/7 happy hour.
Zombie-eyed granny starver Paul Ryan isn’t part of that group?
Leto
@mrmoshpotato: he’s too busy at the gym, backwards dunce cap and all, grinning in the mirror watching himself curl 10lbs weights.
Cacti
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen so brazen an example of a politician winning office, then turning around and immediately telling their voters to fuck right off.
Bill Arnold
Twitter is a huge goddamn dumpster fire. I don’t know why, but ALL of the “for you” stuff was from whackjobs like Stefanik, Trump Jr, Richard Grenell, Jim Jordan and the House We Really Wanna Impeach Biden For Anything committee.
I still have an account (for tracking Ukraine/Israel and a few other things), and never ever look at “For you” (just an assortment of browser tabs), but just checked, and it’s reasonably clean except for Mr. Musk’s very smelly brain farts.
Lyrebird
@Jackie: Nice take!
I’m not going to watch the video, and I am going to stubbornly give her credit for doing something good for AZ and for the US of A by this decision.
She’s a better person than Nikki Haley, and Nikki Haley is a better person (per Omnes) than Ted Cruz, and no I don’t have to like any of them. Eyes on the prize, and she did something helpful today.
@Mai Naem mobile: She is big, it’s the voters who got small, doncha know.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@Sister Golden Bear: There are no small politicians, only small voters.
cain
For your reddit people (baud) – this AMA with the NYT went south. But some folks asked the right questions, their responses were glib. But they got rightfully hammered.
https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/1b3xwq0/comment/ksvalkc
As cole would say, fuck Sinema! May she fuck off – take this with you: 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽
@lollipopguild: I never watched the show.
What’s the connection between my writing on the “blackboard” and Bart Simpson?
Baud
“Both sides” care more about sticking it to the other side than they care about helping the people we were elected to serve.
Sticking it to the other side is helping the people!
lowtechcyclist
Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.
Seconded!
BR
Twitter really is awful now. I’ve been really happy with the diverse and global mix of folks on Mastodon. Been using it for over a year now. Initially started thinking I wouldn’t keep using it, but it’s become my daily destination. Just got to remember to follow lots of random folks.
azlib
Sinema did at least stick with voting for Biden’s judicial choices. I am still astonished how badly she missed the current political moment. Her touted accomplishments were all Dem initiatives, BTW. She of course showed her real colors by blaming both sides and not pointing out that she would run third in a 3 way race which would have been a more honest assessment of why she is not running.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@WaterGirl: At the start of every episode’s credits, Bart would be writing a unique line on the chalkboard stating he would not do whatever, something weird and random.
TBone
Now This Clarifies Yesterday’s Stupid Supreme Court Decision | Crooks and Liars
Need ad blocker, etc. I am not using Duck Duck Go today so I can see why there are complaints.
Easily the most frustrating politician in recent times.
JML
I believe she thought she could set herself up as everyone’s independent darling and be a real power-broker. But she sold out her base, grifted up a bunch of cash from people that were never going to really support her and would throw her under the bus at a moments notice, and completely misread where her own state was going. I don’t think she ever believed there would be any consequences and that the party needed her far more than she needed it, and that she was the Manchin of AZ.
Except democrats can get elected in AZ as democrats. Whoops.
lowtechcyclist
John Cole must be running naked through the streets of Arizona in celebration right about now.
Nah, he’s probably nakedly mop(p)ing about the house. ;-)
Baud
👗👡👎
@Bill Arnold: Watching her and listening – for 3 whole minutes – was like fingernails on a chalkboard.
Which may be what led me to think that I needed to write that on the blackboard 10 times. I still couldn’t do it – I see that I only got to 8.
Chris
“Both sides” care more about sticking it to the other side than they care about helping the people we were elected to serve.
The people who say this are invariably people who have literally no politics other than sticking it to a side. Sometimes both, and always “theirs.”
I mean, Republicans have things they actually care about. White supremacy, subjugation of women, the eradication of gay and trans and any orientation other than Straight Cisgender, the relegation of nonwhite immigrants to unperson status, the pillaging of public resources for private grift, the use of the federal government as a cash spigot for Republican loyalists. They’re horrible things, but, y’know, they’re recognizably things that these people, when elected, try to achieve. Sinema didn’t even have that. She didn’t even do enough to be a good Republican plant. She didn’t even do enough to carve out a little fiefdom for herself as the favorite pet senator of some bunch of lobbyists. Her entire term in office was just “shit over everything everywhere because that’s what keeps the cameras on me.”
Insert Walter Sobchak’s quote about the tenets of National Socialism.
@Bill Arnold: I have an account for checking trans-related news. I find that aggressive liking stuff I want to see and insta-blocking trolls and ads keeps my For You tab fairly sewage free. Still mostly just use lists, but I do like the serendipity aspect of For You to discover posters I wouldn’t have discovered otherwise.
trollhattan
Hope they had enough sunblock.
Chris
Hey, you misspelled “I will punch.”
Manyakitty
@Marcopolo: and now the captions about moose in the very beginning of Monty Python and the Holy Grail are running through my head. “moose bites can be pretti nasti.”
cain
@BR: It’s definitely less anxiety building than twitter. I do follow a few folks on twitter that will never move. So there is that. But I found it very difficult to follow threads on twitter because it keeps inserting ads or it abruptly ends and then you have to push something to keep the comments going
FelonyGovt
Na Na Na Na
Na Na Na Na
Hey Hey Hey
Goodbye
Chris
I’ll still never understand her behavior. Do her job, don’t piss off the base; she had an easy path that would probably had led to a lifetime position. A noncontroversial Sinema would have been a huge favorite over Kari Lake; even more so after having helped written the border bill.
Other than just being a spotlight-grabber?
As near as I can tell, she was that disaffected “both sides suck” Gen Xer who actually believed the whole “we need bold bipartisan solutions from maverick senators who will cross the aisle and stand up to partisanship!” shit the media’s been peddling for decades, and thought throwing herself into it headfirst would make her some kind of star.
And she apparently never realized that for all the John McCain or Joe Manchin type “mavericks” that the press idolizes as examples of this, 1) it’s about 90% bullshit, good propagandizing and media fluffing rather than reality, and 2) what looks like a “brash maverick” from the outside is actually a very carefully calculated niche these people have carved out for themselves which makes sense for their specific context.
@Marcopolo: You know, I did hear a passing reference to that somewhere last night, maybe on a podcast? But I don’t think that influenced what I wrote.
She really did have a punchable face – she looked like a bobblehead – as she spoke, all smiles for the camera as she talked about terrible things º so I chose that one instead of “I will not run her down if I see her in the parking lot”.
That’s my go-to when someone is being really shitty to someone I care about. (Virtual go-to, I do not actually punch people in the face or run them down in the parking lot.)
cain
oh shit!
https://mastodon.social/deck/@[email protected]/112044432771647508
Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, shaking up college sports
The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted 13-2 to join SEIU Local 560, making it the first unionized college sports team in the country. Dartmouth believes the election should not have gone forward. #press
Bwhahaa – that’s gonna really panic some folks.
🎶 you better watch out, you better not cry – unionization is coming to sports 🎶
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: I like that !
Chris
I’ve never had Twitter, but Facebook is like this for me. I now regularly get extreme-right stuff from people I don’t even know shoveled into my feed by The Algorithm at the same time as its basic functionality (i.e. such things as “inform me of somebody’s birthday on their birthday, don’t inform me on the day after that yesterday was their birthday”) plummets. And that was before the site just totally crashed today.
sdhays
@Chris: The way I best understand Sinema is that she is someone who skimmed the cliff-notes of John McCain’s career and decided she would be the female Democratic John McCain and also be Senator from Arizona for life. And, because she wasn’t John McCain and hadn’t the faintest clue about what made his (actually very) occasional flights of heterodoxy possible, she totally fucked it up.
Oh, and she likes the good life, too. Obviously, that distracted her from being more serious about being the John McCain of mid-21st century.
cain
@BR: I expect that corporate sponsored instances to join – I don’t think bluesky is going to be able to out compete in the end simply because community run spaces tend to be much better overall than corporate one.
You can bet with absolute surety that your posts on bluesky and twitter will be run through an AI training for profit.
