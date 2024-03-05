Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Amy Coney Barrett: Tone Police

Finally got around to reading that unanimous SCOTUS opinion on the Colorado ballot, and hoo boy. I’m not a lawyer, so I’ll leave the legal analysis to qualified people, but tone is something I do understand. And folks, what we have here is a tone cop with a newly minted badge who is instructing us and her colleagues in a loud, booming voice.

I’ve had nothing but contempt for Justice Amy Coney Barrett ever since she trampled with unseemly haste over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s freshly dug grave to snatch a lifetime SCOTUS sinecure from the Defendant’s dainty orange mitts. Everything about Barrett’s ascension was and is nauseating, including McConnell’s corrupt machinations to push the appointment through a week before voters bounced the Defendant out of office, Barrett’s bland-faced lies during the confirmation process, her supporters’ cynical cooption of motherhood to cloak the nominee’s religious zealotry, the repulsive celebratory super-spreader event, etc., etc., etc.

Barrett’s behavior in the role has been about as bad as we suspected it would be, from bolstering the Fed-Soc Bloc to impose theocratic and plutocratic rule on an allegedly secular and democratic country to public mewling in search of unearned respect and deference. Basically, Barrett is a turd like Alito with the abrasive edges sanded down and festooned with tasteful jewelry. Plus a reasonable expectation of two more decades ahead to immiserate Americans in the name of Jesus and money.

All that and more I expected. But now she’s appointed herself hall monitor, presumptuously telling Americans what they are required to conclude about the opinion:

“All nine Justices agree on the outcome of this case,” Barrett wrote. “That is the message Americans should take home.”

In other words, don’t worry your pretty little heads about the fine print, even if it leverages congressional dysfunction to shield Trump from any conceivable electoral consequences for the coup attempt, and even as the same court’s decision to slow-walk the immunity case will effectively exempt him from timely criminal liability.

Barrett also had the nerve to admonish Justices Kagan, Sotomayor and Jackson to watch their tone:

“In my judgment, this is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency,” Barrett wrote. “The Court has settled a politically charged issue in the volatile season of a Presidential election. Particularly in this circumstance, writings on the Court should turn the national temperature down, not up.”

Shrill. She means the liberal justices were being shrill about their disagreement with the corrupt majority’s overreach in the opinion. It’s grotesque enough that we’re expected to pretend this preening fraud has shreds of integrity and legitimacy she definitely doesn’t possess. Now she wants to be the tone police too. It’s too much. Fuck her and the high horse she rode in on.

Open thread.

      Josie

      I wish we could front page this on the FTNYT as an antidote to some of the dreck they publish.​
       “Barrett is a turd like Alito with the abrasive edges sanded down and festooned with tasteful jewelry.” I love this so much.

      Roberto el oso

      The tone of her piece jumped out at me too. Smug, culty Xtian scolding a Jewish-, a Latina-, and an African-American woman for being insufficiently deferent to the male justices. And that crap about bringing down the temperature in the country. Talk about Handmaidensplaining.

      Citizen Dave

      People on twitter were doing forensic (my term) searches on the Scotus decision and seemed to be finding evidence that there, on previous versions, a partial dissent.   Anyone have the info?  I couldn’t make a lot of sense of the twitter go-round.

      A second on Betty’s awesome turns of phrases!

      Leto

      OffBarrett has spoken. I’m sure telling people to sit down and STFU is the way to bring the temp down. Absolute fucking morons, with the critical thinking skills of a Jello mold.

      waspuppet

      “That is the message Americans should take home.”

      What would she know about what Americans want, think or should do?

      Old School

      Serious question for #ConLaw Twitter: if Obama were to run in 2028 for a third term, in violation of the 22nd Amendment, who, outside of Congress, can stop him?— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 4, 2024

      RandomMonster

      We all know that the national temperature can only be turned down by exonerating former president Dementia of any and all crimes.

      Leto

      @Citizen Dave: there was a guy on MSNBC yesterday who was saying something similar. The meta data of the opinion released indicated that a change was made at the last minute before the decision was released. And that potentially had to do with a type of deal being made regarding the Trumpov immunity case. Idk. It doesn’t really matter in that it just continues to show that the SCROTUS Six will continue to try to dictate morality/tone/thought from the highest court in the land for as long as they can.

      Harrison Wesley

      Beware of letting the Justice live rent-free in your head, Ms. Cracker.  She might establish (pace Ferlinghetti) a Coney Island in your mind.

      terraformer

      They didn’t want a “patchwork” of laws across states – for this topic

      But they’re A-OK with a “patchwork” of laws for abortion and for voting

      Someone posted on Twitter to the effect of that seems spot-on:

      “They’re saying states can be more authoritarian than the federal law, but they can’t be more liberal than the federal law”

      Leto

      @Baud: yeah, dude had other arguments but I just don’t remember them atm. Tried looking for it online real quick but didn’t see it. But like I said, in the end it doesn’t matter.

