So I’ve been thinking about this lately.

It has always been clear that Jack Smith chose his charges very carefully in both the D.C. case and the MAL documents case. What charges he brought. Who he indicted, and who he left as an un-indicted. For the time being, at least. He seemed to want the cleanest, slimmest cases possible, to insure conviction and increase the likelihood that the trials could happen in time.

So I can’t help but wonder what happens if it becomes crystal clear that one or both of these cases will not go to trial before November 2024. Will we see superseding indictments? After the recent Supreme Court ruling, I wouldn’t be surprised if we do.

In a similar vein, I also wonder what their contingency planning is at the DOJ. How many cases are there against insurrectionists in Congress, that are either being investigated, or perhaps are ready to be charged, sitting there under seal because they wanted to keep things as simple as possible – to ensure the big Trump trials could happen before November 2024.

If Trump were to win in November, then he could make sure that any cases that were still pending as of Jan 2025 would be dismissed. But a case that has already been filed and is in the hands of the courts would be a different situation, right? Cases already assigned to a judge would be totally out of the hands of what would surely be a corrupt DOJ if the worst would happen in November.

If there are cases like that, I am guessing that the DOJ would have to unseal them before the magic DOJ” 2 months ahead of an election’ rule. So early September would be my guess.

Even if it’s not exactly this, surely there is contingency planning going on at the DOJ to help preserve the rule of law if the worst were to happen in November. I would think so, at least but not having ever been part of government, I don’t really know.

Just to be perfectly clear, I am not suggesting that we will be defeated in November – I believe that we will win the presidency, the House and (likely) the Senate, but contingency planning is what you do when the outcome isn’t CERTAIN. So I really hope that folks in government are doing it.

Anyway, just sharing some thoughts that have been rolling around in my head. Pretty sure no one will hold back if you think otherwise.

Possible case in point.

NBC News Confirmed That The Probe Into Notorious Deleted Secret Service Text Message Scandal Is Officially A Criminal Investigation https://t.co/OcOTHL7SNI — Karol Cummins (@karolcummins) March 5, 2024

Oh, and as a bonus – Mary Trump:

Today, millions of Americans voted to make Donald Trump the Republican nominee for president of the United States. I’m calling on them to reflect on the following: You just voted for a man who: 1. Relentlessly attacks our institutions and has promised he will be a dictator on “day one”, determined to destroy our democracy for the sole purpose of enriching himself and staying out of prison. 2. Has been found liable for rape, and is accused of many other acts of sexual misconduct and assault. 3. Uses increasingly violent rhetoric to divide us and endanger anybody who doesn’t support him. 4. Traffics in anti-Semitism, misogyny, Islamophobia, and anti-immigrant hatred, in order to divide us. If you’re a Republican who voted against my uncle, thank you. But if you voted for him, perhaps it’s time to ask yourself whether you really care about America as much as you think you do. See you in November.

