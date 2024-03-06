Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

It’s a doggy dog world.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Everybody saw this coming.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Law of Unintended Consequences

Law of Unintended Consequences

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

So I’ve been thinking about this lately.

It has always been clear that Jack Smith chose his charges very carefully in both the D.C. case and the MAL documents case.  What charges he brought.  Who he indicted, and who he left as an un-indicted.  For the time being, at least.  He seemed to want the cleanest, slimmest cases possible, to insure conviction and increase the likelihood that the trials could happen in time.

So I can’t help but wonder what happens if it becomes crystal clear that one or both of these cases will not go to trial before November 2024.  Will we see superseding indictments?  After the recent Supreme Court ruling, I wouldn’t be surprised if we do.

In a similar vein, I also wonder what their contingency planning is at the DOJ.  How many cases are there against insurrectionists in Congress, that are either being investigated, or perhaps are ready to be charged, sitting there under seal because they wanted to keep things as simple as possible – to ensure the big Trump trials could happen before November 2024.

If Trump were to win in November, then he could make sure that any cases that were still pending as of Jan 2025 would be dismissed.  But a case that has already been filed and is in the hands of the courts would be a different situation, right?  Cases already assigned to a judge would be totally out of the hands of what would surely be a corrupt DOJ if the worst would happen in November.

If there are cases like that, I am guessing that the DOJ would have to unseal them before the magic DOJ” 2 months ahead of an election’ rule.  So early September would be my guess.

Even if it’s not exactly this, surely there is contingency planning going on at the DOJ to help preserve the rule of law if the worst were to happen in November.  I would think so, at least but not having ever been part of government, I don’t really know.

Just to be perfectly clear, I am not suggesting that we will be defeated in November – I believe that we will win the presidency, the House and (likely) the Senate, but contingency planning is what you do when the outcome isn’t CERTAIN.  So I really hope that folks in government are doing it.

Anyway, just sharing some thoughts that have been rolling around in my head.  Pretty sure no one will hold back if you think otherwise.

Possible case in point.

Oh, and as a bonus – Mary Trump:

Today, millions of Americans voted to make Donald Trump the Republican nominee for president of the United States. I’m calling on them to reflect on the following:

You just voted for a man who:

1. Relentlessly attacks our institutions and has promised he will be a dictator on “day one”, determined to destroy our democracy for the sole purpose of enriching himself and staying out of prison.

2. Has been found liable for rape, and is accused of many other acts of sexual misconduct and assault.

3. Uses increasingly violent rhetoric to divide us and endanger anybody who doesn’t support him.

4. Traffics in anti-Semitism, misogyny, Islamophobia, and anti-immigrant hatred, in order to divide us.

If you’re a Republican who voted against my uncle, thank you.

But if you voted for him, perhaps it’s time to ask yourself whether you really care about America as much as you think you do.

See you in November.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bugboy
  • CaseyL
  • Chris
  • Citizen Alan
  • cmorenc
  • Donatellonerd
  • Leto
  • Mag
  • Marcopolo
  • Narya
  • Parfigliano
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steve in the ATL
  • TBone
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Unfortunately, if Trump is re-elected he could order the DOJ to stop all work on any cases, including those in court. IIRC, it’s happened before with civil cases.

      Which might give Jack more incentive to unveil more indictments now. Yes, Trump could order the DOJ to drop the cases, but the pushback against stopping cases in court would (hopefully) more than for stopping investigations that haven’t reach court.

      edited

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Golden Bear

      That said, given that there’s high odds that Ginni Thomas may be indicted, that might be an incentive to Jack to issue indictments now rather than later, given her husband didn’t recuse from the CO decision. Not that Justice Thomas would voluntarily recuse himself from future Trump crime cases, but there might be enough pressure for him to do so.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @WaterGirl: I have omitted a word. Between insufficient coffee and rotator cuff pain, I’m not all there.

      But in past civil cases, the DOJ simply filed a noised that they would no longer litigate the case. So the other side ended up winning by default. No judges involved. Might be different in criminal cases — I’ll defer to the lawyer jackals.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      randy khan

      I would expect Trump to pardon himself and therefore make all of the federal cases against him disappear.  There’s nothing a judge can do about that.  (And, frankly, DoJ probably could just drop them and ultimately a judge probably can’t stop that, either, but the pardon is the way to bet.)

      As for anyone else indicted in those cases, DoJ probably just stops prosecuting them, but Trump could pardon those people as well if he wants to put a bow on it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Villago Delenda Est

      contingency planning is what you do when the outcome isn’t CERTAIN. So I really hope that folks in government are doing it.

      Over at the Pentagon, they do contingency planning out the ass for just about everything.

      I would hope that DOJ follows the Pentagon’s lead on this.

      Mary Trump: But if you voted for him, perhaps it’s time to ask yourself whether you really care about America as much as you think you do.

      They care about Amerikkka, not the United States of America.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bugboy

      So I really hope that folks in government are doing it.

      I’ve spent decades in county government, and let me tell you there is a lot going on that no one is privy to, because it’s not exciting or glamorous to cover.  If that happens at the county level, then it’s plausible to assume something similar is happening at the state and federal level.

      I have faith that at least for now, there are still a great number of committed career employees left at the federal level, who toil away behind the scenes on contingency planning.  For now..

      ETA:  While the election happens in November, nothing will happen in government until January in response to that election.  A lot can happen in those few short months.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cmorenc

      A DOJ under a Trump AG may not so easily dismiss all pending insurrection or classified docs cases,  but they  could effectively tank them, unless SP Jack Smith has true independent status and ample already committed budget and staff resources.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TBone

      Just watched Liz in ‘Ivanhoe’ deliver her speech to the Court who has condemned her to burning at the stake for the crime of Jewish witchcraft.  Inspiring.

      From her obit: “When the eccentric RKO boss Howard Hughes became interested in her, he sent his lawyer to Mrs Taylor with an offer of $1m to arrange a marriage with her daughter. At being told of the offer, Elizabeth laughed out loud.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      At least from what I’ve seen recently, the MAGAts will turn on “disloyal” Republicans in an instant, and they’ll do so as ferociously as they oppose and criticize Libruls.

      MAGA is identity as much or more as politics.  Even if you don’t say you’re really on board with it —actively supportive — and of course much less if you say you’re against it, then you hate them.  All that rhetoric about how they’re beleaguered and oppressed because Libruls hate them?  I’m increasingly convinced that more and more of them have come around to believing it.

      It’s a cult

      (ETA: I note that Moscow Mitch has now signed the Loyalty Oath to the Führer.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @WaterGirl:

      Written: “Which might give Jack more incentive to unveil now. Yes, Trump could do this,”

      Intended to write: “Which might give Jack more incentive to unveil more indictments now. Yes, Trump could order the DOJ to drop the cases”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Marcopolo

      Just saw drop out Dean finally dropped out about a half hour ago.  Think he had a glowing endorsement of Biden, lol 😂. Fool!

      Too early in the day to do this yet, but I’ll be celebrating a little later tonight.  Also, always good to see women (Nikki Haley declining to endorse) showing more spine than men (Turtle Mitch who just did) in standing up to Trump.  I suppose between now & Nov it’s possibly Haley bends the knee, but not yet, not yet.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      Mary Trump gets one thing wrong.  The people voting for Trump do love “America” but the “America” that never existed, anchored in the past, and full of abominations that were/are ignored.  Like Jim Crow, like back-alley abortions, like women hiding black eyes or nursing broken arms, and all the other hidden sins of a society dedicated to uplifting only certain types of people, not everyone.

      You can’t disabuse MAGAts of their fantasy anymore than you can get them to acknowledge reality with words alone.  They need sunshine and consequences.  They need information that doesn’t come from FOX, Facebook, or “doing their own research.”

      We just don’t know to make it happen.  We can’t force the horse to the water when so many forces, like the Charles Kochs, the Harlan Crows, the Leonard Leos, and the Rupert Murdochs of the world purposefully offer simple, easy, and false alternatives.  And we can’t force the horse to drink the water, because the First Amendment exists to prevent abusive indoctrination.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Albatrossity

      I know someone will correct me if I am wrong, but it seems to me that any Trump AG nominee should be tied up in the Senate confirmation process for maybe 1-4 years…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Citizen Alan

      @bbleh:

      MAGA is identity as much or more as politics.  Even if you don’t say you’re really on board with it —actively supportive — and of course much less if you say you’re against it, then you hate them.  All that rhetoric about how they’re beleaguered and oppressed because Libruls hate them?  I’m increasingly convinced that more and more of them have come around to believing it.

      And they would be right about that where I’m concerned. I DESPISE MAGAS. I consider them nothing less than the enemies of the human race.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Citizen Alan

      @Albatrossity: That assumes 51 Dem Senators. If Shitgibbon wins and has a 50-50 Senate with whatever homunculus he picks as VP, the Senate would confirm convicted serial killers if he nominated them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chris

      @bbleh:

      Oh, they absolutely believe it.  Been that way since long before Trump.

      MAGA is identity as much or more as politics.  Even if you don’t say you’re really on board with it —actively supportive — and of course much less if you say you’re against it, then you hate them.

      The first political blogger I ever followed was a wingnut (as, back then, was I).  Long after I stopped reading him regularly, I’d still go back from time to time and reread what he wrote or just see where he was at now, and at some point it really struck me just how much his entire self-worth was tied up in his political identity.  He claimed an origin story that was the opposite of mine (liberal when young, then became conservative), and it’s just remarkable in an almost cringeworthy way how much his telling of it is “I used to be insecure, geeky, self-loathing, ignorant – you know, a LIBERAL, haha! – but then I grew up and become a strong, sexy, confidant, Republican Real Man.”  Their membership in the MAGA tribe doesn’t just stop at being their political worldview, it’s also their church, their hobbies, and their Viagra all rolled into one.

      Of course they take it as a personal insult and consider themselves victims of a hate crime when you disagree with their leaders or their politics.  They are their leaders and their politics.  It is a personal attack on them, because once you take that away from them, there’s nothing left.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Parfigliano

      I am confident Clarence will never recuse on anything involving his wife.  Im positive this Court will never allow Trump to be convicted of anything.

      Believe people when they show you who they are.  Especially christopathic  fascist Judges.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Albatrossity

      @WaterGirl: I don’t think he can nominate someone to be Acting AG without first nominating a real AG. Regardless, the Senate should treat all of his cabinet nominations the same way McConnell treated Merrick Garland’s nomination.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Marcopolo

      @WaterGirl: Fool for entering in the first place, as his apparently sincere endorsement shows zero distance between them politically.  Dunno what sweet nothings (emphasis on nothings) were being whispered in his ear to goad him into it but seems he lacks humility & common sense…thus fool.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chris

      @WaterGirl:

      I’ve always been Chris with a capital C, but I can’t swear I was the only one, even with a capital C.

      I discovered and started posting on Balloon Juice in the early Obama years, mostly fell out of the habit of posting here sometime in the early Trump years, and started posting here again last year.

      So definitely not entirely new, but I don’t know if I’m who you’re thinking of.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mag

      If you look at the NBC source article about the deleted Secret Service text messages that the regurgitation ‘news’ click-generator site/xitter cited, then you will see it is from July 2022.

      The teaser from the article says: “Results of the investigation could be referred to federal prosecutors, the sources said, depending on the results.”

      No new information about the investigation or its conclusion has been reported since April 2023. The Washington Post reported that the “probe widens into federal watchdog over missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts“.

      And then the National Archives and Records Administration kicked off their own investigation in Jun 2023 into the DHS Inspector General, as reported in the Hill: “Archives ignites investigation of DHS inspector general following deleted texts.”

      So no boom yet and maybe never. I doubt before November 5, 2024.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.