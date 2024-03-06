Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dean Goes Out With Some Class

Once in a while someone surprises you, and I’m certainly surprised by this, from Dean Phillips:

In 2011, I hosted then VP Biden at my home. Most notable was his empathy and kindness to my daughters and the catering staff, with whom he sat and had ice cream (surprise-surprise). His decency and wisdom were rarities in politics then, and even more so today.

Over a decade later, the only thing that has changed is time – which slows all of us down a bit, including presidents.

I ran for Congress in 2018 to resist Donald Trump, I was trapped in the Capitol in 2021 because of Donald Trump, and I ran for President in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again – because Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options.

But it is clear that alternative is not me. And it is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be.

To all who supported my effort, thank you. We will continue the important work to ensure a more responsive, democratic, and generationally diverse political system. But today, in light of the stark reality we face, I ask you join me in mobilizing, energizing, and doing everything you can to help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House. That’s Joe Biden.

Let’s lead with invitation, not confrontation, to welcome Haley supporters, Trump supporters, and Uncommitted supporters to get this done. It’s our calling, it’s our legacy, and it’s our time. Onward with joy and patriotism!

Pour One Out for That Asshole Dean

Yeah, there’s a little bit of “Biden’s old” subtext in the thing, but overall it’s about as good an endorsement statement as a loser can make, not that his endorsement means shit.

Speaking of shit, the guy Trump called a “piece of shit,” Mitch McConnell, has endorsed Trump.

There’s been a lot of discussion about the 30-40ish percent of the Republican primary electorate that voted for Haley, and how Trump underperformed the polls.  Putting aside crossover voters in open primaries, another factor is that turnout was apparently really low for most of the primaries yesterday, even by primary standards.   Most of the effort in polling a low-turnout election is figuring out who is actually going to vote, and that’s particularly hard in the current environment, when everyone’s cell phone is going to send a pollster’s call directly to spam anyway.

    36Comments

    3. 3.

      Marcopolo

      Making me wonder (but only a smidge—Dean isn’t worth more thought) why in the effing eff did he run in the first place? Maybe he wanted to see how easy it was to destroy any positive thoughts any one had for him—you know like the bet in Trading Places.

      Also, whither now oh Marianne of the Williamsons?  Hard to see her sticking it out through the DNC, but all these folks sure do seem cray cray.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      The high point of his campaign, from a classiness perspective.

      The people I really want to hear from are his billionaire funders. Are they going to eat crow, or just pretend that the whole thing never happened? Rhetorical, I know.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Via Reddit

      Statement From President Biden on Nikki Haley Withdrawing from the Republican Presidential Primary

      “It takes a lot of courage to run for President – that’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump. Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin.

      Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign. I know there is a lot we won’t agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America’s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground.

      “We all know this is no ordinary election. And the stakes for America couldn’t be higher. I know that Democrats and Republicans and Independents disagree on many issues and hold strong convictions. That’s a good thing. That’s what America stands for. But I also know this: what unites Democrats and Republicans and Independents is a love for America.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lapassionara

      I wonder what Biden would look like today if he had been as vain about his appearance as Trump is. Grecian Formula for Men? A toupee? His physique is miles better than Trump’s already. The reason he has an “old guy” vibe is just about his hair. Maybe somebody will try a photo shop to see.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin.

      Just wanted to see that again.

      That may be a message that could get through.

      Trump is weak.  Trump is weak.  Trump is weak.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Big Fly

      Damn! I’ve gotta give it when due; tfg gets one right: the man he called “a piece of shit” IS a piece of shit.

      But we knew that, didn’t we.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      Same.

      It’s a pretty good endorsement from a guy I wasn’t sure had the class to do it.  So, for the first time ever, kudos to Phillips.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      That is really nice.

      But it’s consistent with his giant ego that he thinks his endorsement is highly prized :)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Marcopolo

      @Baud: Do love this outreach by the Biden folks.  Don’t know how it plays out but this is another example of Biden trying to model “normalcy” in the face of the orange fart cloud.  I can actually see Biden & Haley sharing ice cream and finding common ground.  That is one of Biden’s superpowers.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      @Old School: BBC did the same and they all hemmed and hawed before Trumping.

      Most we can hope for is them staying home. Haley’s politics overlap Trump’s far more than they are separated.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Lyrebird

      @Baud: Thanks for posting that statement, and thanks to Mistermix for the update.  I love that photo of Biden…  just the sort of thing that haters might hate and that normies of many stripes will look at and go, hey, here’s a real person who’s good with kids!

       

      I hope someone with better Google-Fu than mine can find that clip of Biden sending a vocal sliver of the electorate into fits by telling a heckler he was full of sht.  “oh me oh my!” they said…  Almost everyone else laughed and agreed with Biden’s statement.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mike in NC

      Meanwhile, MSNBC is saying Fat Bastard went to Leon Scum with his MAGA hat in hand to beg him for a campaign contribution. Sad!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      geg6

      @Old School:

      WaPo did the same today, but at least they broke the answers up into undecided, will vote for Trump and will vote for Biden camps.  More even handed than I usually expect from any MSM entity.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Feckless

      I would pay good money for anyone to ask McConnell to his face if his endorsement means all that racist crap about his wife is true?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      @geg6:

      Large numbers os Nikki voters voting for Biden is going to goad Trump into saying some mean shit.

      I’m sure those voters will not immediately forget how they were treated by trump voters. Just goes to show that it is a cult and if you are not in it .. you are out

      Good move by Biden.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      SCOTUS moved the date of the Trump immunity claim arguments to April 25. They’re just fucking with us now…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anonymous At Work

      Good endorsement, good use of humor ‘(surprise surprise)’ to humanize Biden more, and good focus on how this is about The Former Guy.

      And that sound you hear is Ackman blocking Phillips from his phone.  Eff Ackman.

      Reply

