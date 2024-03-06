Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Disarray By Design (Open Thread)

by | 91 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It’s a lesson won by massive heartbreak, but I think most Democrats now accept that we’re a big tent. It’s messy and maddening, and there are loudmouths who declare ownership for their faction, privilege their causes above all others, nurture intramural grievances endlessly, blah blah blah. We’re human, so that means lots of us are assholes. But mostly we acknowledge we need each other, because we know cooperation is the only avenue to power in a big, diverse country with two viable political parties.

It seems like Republicans used to understand that better than Democrats — the old “fall in love” vs. “fall in line” cliche comes to mind. Maybe not so much anymore. As you’ve heard, Trump is attempting to install his daughter-in-law as co-chair of the RNC. Here are Lara Trump’s qualifications, according to Lara Trump:

“Anyone who is not on board with seeing Donald Trump as the forty-seventh president and America-loving patriots all the way down the ticket being supported by the RNC is welcome to leave because we are not playing games,” Lara Trump said.

“We have no time to waste,” she continued. “We have to ensure that every single penny of every dollar donated goes to causes that people care about. That’s part of the reason that I think I’m such a great fit for this: There’s no one more loyal to Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement than this person you’re looking at right here; than me…”

“Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC,” Trump told Newsmax last month. “That is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

Bold assertions from Mrs. Gums, but recent GOP primary results seem to show some resistance to the full MAGA takeover. Trump will win the nomination if he doesn’t choke to death on a Big Mac between now and the convention. And conventional wisdom holds that Repubs will fall in line. But Haley’s campaign suspension announcement was hardly a ringing endorsement: (ABC News)

“I congratulate [Trump] and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America’s president,” she said. “Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us.”

She didn’t explicitly endorse him, however, saying: “I have always been a conservative Republican and always supported the Republican nominee. But on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said, ‘Never just follow the crap. Always make up your own mind.'”

It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support it,” she added. “And I hope he does that. At its best politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.”

Does anyone think Donald Trump believes he has to “earn” votes? Fuck no. His mob boss takeover of the RNC will be completed in a couple of days, and as the spouse of Eric made clear, Republicans who aren’t on the Trump train can go fuck themselves. Also, all of the RNC money will go to Trump’s army of lawyers, and donors who don’t like that can fuck off too.

I don’t know, guys — maybe explicitly rejecting coalition politics and demanding that everyone in the party join the Trump cult of personality will work out great for the homogeneous Republican Party. But in a close election that will depend on turnout and how independents break, etc., I like our fractious, squabbling crew’s chances a lot better than theirs.

Open thread!

    91Comments

    1. 1.

      waspuppet

      I can’t find the clip right now, but Trump this week literally said “I don’t need any more votes. I have all the votes I need.”

      I’m not sure how much more plainly he has to spell it out.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Leto

      but I think most Democrats now accept that we’re a big tent.

      Idk, they’re arguing about that in the Super Tuesday thread below. It’s the same argument we’ve been having here on the blog for a few years now.

      “Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC,” Trump told Newsmax last month. “That is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

      I hope they do that, and in the process fucking starve all the down ballot races.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      The Republican struggles with loyalty versus common sense and patriotism is fascinating. I see it up close where I live – you bet your ass a lot of Chamber of Commerce Republicans are uncomfortable with Trump. They’re not just uncomfortable with the criminality and racism and lying – they’re uncomfortable with the incompetence – the people he hires.

      The drug use in the Trump White House is just a perfect issue to reach these people on. They’ll be horrified.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      I worried that the Never Trumpers would pull the D Party Right but they’ve been admirably restrained on that. My husband says “they’re not restrained, they just have no intention of voting for Democrats after Trump is gone, so they don’t care” :)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @Kay: will the drug use affect their voting in Nov? Or will it be a case of, hold their nose and vote for the tax cuts? All of this was on display in 2016 and 2020. Did they vote for Joe? Or was it the usual case of, “well, yeah he’s an imperfect vessel and he does unconventional things, but he’s not a Demonrat!”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      But on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said, ‘Never just follow the crap. Always make up your own mind.’”

      Wait. Did she really say that? (Either “she” — Maggie or Nikki.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dangerman

      @waspuppet: … Trump this week literally said “I don’t need any more votes. I have all the votes I need.”

      I’m not sure how much more plainly he has to spell it out.

      Which tells us what we already know; Trump could get smoked by double digits but he still won the election (rigging, dead people, whatever).

      We get 1/6, Part 2. I’ve heard it said no one would show up but the hard cores but …

      How people like Ginni Thomas and Guilliani look at themselves in the mirror is beyond me. Have some shame.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Not nearly enough of them.

      If we lose though, my guess is that there will be a big push to move us to the right a la Clinton.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @SiubhanDuinne: LOL, I think it’s supposed to be “crowd,” but I am going with ABC’s transcript. Whether you’re talking about “conservatives” in the UK or US, the terms are interchangeable.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      Lara and Eric make quite the power couple.
      “Get in line, or get the fuck out and burn in hell!”
      “I’m Eric.”
      And, scene.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @Leto:

      Some switched. That was sort of countered in rural Ohio by the rabid intesity of Trump voters though. There’s MAGAS locally who are hurting the brand. We are doing this cool thing locally, as a town. We demolished an elementary school and built park on the site. The park is designed so handicapped kids can use it – it’s really state of the art and they expect it will be a local “destination” for families with kids with issues. Just a lovely idea. But the Trumpers are objecting to the projected cost of the bathrooms on the site – the bathrooms are designed for adults with handicapped kids too, so more expensive. It’s just this fucking NASTINESS.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      I don’t know, guys — maybe explicitly rejecting coalition politics and demanding that everyone in the party join the Trump cult of personality will work out great for the homogeneous Republican Party.

      Cleanup in aisle 5!  Bring the sarcasm mop!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      gene108

      From a link in the OP:

      Trump, who faces the prospect of four criminal trials this campaign year, has also had more than a half-a-billion dollars in civil judgements against him over the past month.

      “They see the attacks against him,” Lara Trump told South Carolina supporters. “They feel like it’s an attack not just on Donald Trump but on this country … So yeah I think that is a big interest to people, absolutely.”

      (Emphasis mine)

      Fascinating correlation by Lara on who gets hurt by Trump’s legal troubles.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      (Lost edit window.) I checked the ABC link provided, and it does say “Never just follow the crap,” as a direct quote from Haley giving a direct quote from Thatcher. But the real quote, of course, is “Never just follow the crowd,” and it seems like a very odd typo/uncaught autocorrect/deliberate act of childish trolling.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      @Geo Wilcox:

      Yep!

      It may be messy but it is humanity and not everyone in life walks in lock step, which is one reason I’m a democrat. We at least try to do the most for the most, not the least for the chosen one. Especially when the chosen one is a complete and utter asshole with a rather large felony count folder with his name on it, who can’t do anything for anyone else but himself and he fucks that up on pretty much every possible occasion. Not really the definition of a democracy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Leto:

      I hope they do that, and in the process fucking starve all the down ballot races.

      It’s pretty much done, because Dump doesn’t give a shit about anyone but himself.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jonas

      Trump and Republicans really don’t even give a shit if they win anymore. They’ll always and forever claim that they were cheated no matter what and start the grievance grift all over again. Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s a fucking cult, not a political organization.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Lapassionara

      Just saw a headline, re Mitch McConnell has endorsed Trump. They will fall in line.

      Any ideas how we can help turn NC blue? We definitely need more states.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Dangerman:

      We get 1/6, Part 2. I’ve heard it said no one would show up but the hard cores but …

      Who gives a shit who shows up?  Biden will be President.  Not Trump.  The capitol won’t be bizarrely underdefended, which I’ve still never heard explained.  The national guard won’t be under the orders of a guy who wants the attack to work.  Also, if the election isn’t ratified, Biden remains president.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I read in fhe front page of the Times today, because I won’t pay for it, that Mitch McConnell endorsed Trump, stating per the Times that he has “the requisite support of the Republican Party.”

      Mitch, if the Republican Party jumped off a cliff, would you? Please?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kay:

      The Republican struggles with loyalty versus common sense and patriotism is fascinating. I see it up close where I live – you bet your ass a lot of Chamber of Commerce Republicans are uncomfortable with Trump. They’re not just uncomfortable with the criminality and racism and lying – they’re uncomfortable with the incompetence – the people he hires.

      The drug use in the Trump White House is just a perfect issue to reach these people on. They’ll be horrified

      Are the Republicans of which you speak just now realizing this?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      kindness

      When Lara Trump announced she would spend every RNC dime on Trump/Trump’s many defense lawyers rather than the party candidates as a whole, I thought she bit off a bit too much to chew.  But I’m not a Republican, so what do I know?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Kay: Clarence Thomas will announce his retirement immediately, if Trump wins.

      Not until first announcing Trump’s absolute immunity.

      Fear not, though, Trump will not win.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Leto

      @Kay: after my motorcycle accident, my mindset on handicap accessibility changed. It’s mainly because I didn’t have the perspective of how they were used/designed*. It’s not that I didn’t think about it, it’s more that like so many people I didn’t have to interact with it. And you’re right, there’s just a nastiness to it. The thought of spending just a bit more to make sure that everyone can have access… they basically want all disabled persons to just stay at home, never to be seen again. Just like “good ole days”.

      *should I have needed to been almost killed, and left with permanent mobility issues in order to have this empathy/basic perspective? No, but it did help crystallize a lot of things.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Agree that’s the conservative view, but I listened to NH’s speech in real time this morning  and she definitely said “crowd.” This is totally on ABC — I just can’t figure out whether it was through ignorance, incompetence, or maliciousness :-)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Kay: Chamber of Commerce Republicans are uncomfortable with Trump. They’re not just uncomfortable with the criminality and racism and lying – they’re uncomfortable with the incompetence – the people he hires.

      @mrmoshpotato: Are the Republicans of which you speak just now realizing this?

      Forty years too late is better than never.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Narya:

      I think that’s why Ginni Thomas was so engaged in the insurrection. They thought Thomas could step down and start really cashing in. Ooops!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ken

      demanding that everyone in the party join the Trump cult of personality

      As they say, “One Nation, One People, One Leader.”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Leto

      @Kay:

      idk, I think the offer that John Oliver put up ($1M for life and a brand new, fancy $1m Wal-mart mobile) is pretty generous/sweet. Plus the lifetime speaking fees he’ll be able to get from FedSoc universities/aligned institutions.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      @Leto:

      We’ve been spending some time in Denmark and Denmark is horrible for handicapped people. My daughter pointed it out to me – she’s a PA and thinks about these things. I said “they don’t seem to have people on oxygen, wheelchairs, etc.” Oxygen came up because they are smokers – smoking is still quite acceptable there.  She said “oh, they have the people. COPD doesn’t stop at the US border. They’re just trapped at home, up five flights without an elevator”.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Bostondreams

      @Lapassionara:

      24/7 shares and spreads of the utterly horrific things the Repub nominee for governor in that state has said, to start.

      Relatedly, that party nominated a homeschooler for state superintendent of schools. Ugh.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: Maybe they’ll replace Thomas with a fetus.

      I don’t think they trust the younger generation. They have cause.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ruckus

      @Kay:

      Remember, they are perfect, just ask them. Everyone else is a faulty human being. It’s an art form, to think that they are perfect, when in fact they are not just flawed but disasters. I see SFB as the perfect conservative – pure shit but the pure shit that his followers want to be. They think they look up to him. But it’s really looking sideways. SFB thinks he’s perfect. He may actually know better, that he’s pure shit, but he’ll absolutely never admit it.

      We are humans, none of us is perfect. Some are great at one thing, some are smart, some are not, but the difference is that politically we democrats look at the whole, how can we make the whole better, which will make life better for all of us. They look at how can I get ahead. Their way doesn’t actually work well, if you think that your position is to help society because that’s not how they work. Down at it’s very basic level conservatives really only give a damn how they benefit and everyone that doesn’t look like them or talk like them or act like them can go screw themselves. It’s why shitforbrains is their chosen leader. He’s one of them, a useless POS who thinks the world revolves around the stick up his butt.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kay

      @Leto:

      I think that kind of envy Thomas has can happen to people who spend all their time with rich people but are not rich themselves.

      I find it amusing because they always insist they would have been rich but for public service, or whatever. Facts not in evidence. I have no idea how well Clarence Thomas would have done in the private sector and either does Clarence Thomas.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ruckus:

      He’s one of them, a useless POS who thinks the world revolves around the stick up his butt. 

      That’s a new version of “People who think the world revolves around them.”

      I like it.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Lyrebird

      @Narya: I always figured it had to do w his son and Deutsche Bank but those were only guesses.

      I live in hope that that’s one of those cointel-sensitive investigations that going on without a ripple…

      Totally off topic: I haven’t tried your simple frosting recipe yet, but I will, AND weren’t you also the source of that poached pear tart recipe?  I forwarded it to a dear friend who’s an amazing cook, and she was able to do it gluten-free and use only cider for added sweetening so I could have some, and it was AMAZING.

      Thank you!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Hoodie

      @Mike E:  At a recent Dem precinct event I met a couple from Florida who had just moved to Raleigh to get out of the nuttiness down there.  They  might be having some buyer’s remorse with Robinson heading the state GOP ticket.   That said, even though he was LtGov (a pretty meaningless office), he’s probably too nutty for the governor’s mansion and Josh Stein stands to beat him even if Biden doesn’t win NC.  Stein won reelection as AG in 2020, coming somewhat close to Cooper’s numbers.

      NC is competitive if we can get turnout.  Some state pols told me that the problem recently has mostly been in the Charlotte metro area.   The Triangle is growing like crazy and getting bluer every year.   Starting to see a similar phenomenon to the ring counties of Atlanta, i.e., the Triangle suburbs are increasingly diverse and getting bluer as a lot of the transplants now are of Latino or Asian descent.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      trollhattan

      @Kay:

      If no longer on the court, and thus of no further use, how many Thomas family “friends” ghost the everloving fuck out of them?

      [Phone rings]
      “Fuck, it says Ginni.”
      [declines call]
      “I need to go to Verizon for something.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Narya

      @Lyrebird: I’m so glad! I can see that it would be pretty easy to de-gluten it. Also works w hazelnut in the crust and/or frangipane (though there’s more oil in hazelnuts I think so some tweaking might be needed)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @Narya: The Kennedy thing remains smelly as last month’s garbage, but they seem to have wriggled out of it with no consequences. And just look who we have as a replacement!

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jackie

      BettyCracker:

      Trump will win the nomination if he doesn’t choke to death on a Big Mac between now and the convention.

      I’ll settle for him choking on a KFC chicken bone.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: Harlan Crow owns the house where Thomas’s mother lives. I would expect if he resigned, she’d be out on the streets within a few hours.

      (There’s a clause in the purchase agreement preventing that, but he’s a billionaire; what’s she going to do, sue him?)

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Hoodie

      @Kay: IIRC Thomas didn’t make it in the private sector, i.e., he went to the public sector because no white shoe firm would give him a job out of Harvard Law.  Of course, he’d never say that was because of racism.  That guy has all kinds of weird going on.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Leto

      @Kay: well, there’s something that the Danes can improve. Honestly, most of Europe can improve on that. +1 for ADA.

      Regarding Thomas: idk, he might have. Went to an elite college, was accepted and graduated from Yale, but potentially due to discriminatory practices, didn’t get accepted at big law firms. If you look within his graduating peer group, there’s probably stuff that tracks with that. But then he took the track of trying to destroy the laws/agencies that were supposed to help fix that. I understand your stance though (facts not in existence) . Did you see this?
      Federal judge orders minority-business agency opened to all races

      Right up his alley and what he’s actively helping.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Tony Jay

      The thing is, nothing is ever static. Stench might well complete his leveraged takeover of the GOP in time to turn it into a Fines & Damages Disbursement machine, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he gets total control over the mostly unified political alliance that previously traded under the name of The Republican Party.

      Total control means a lot of GOP voters probably stay home. It means a lot of GOP donors pull in their horns and refuse to allow Stench the pleasure of spending on their tab. It means Independents feel icky about pulling the lever for the GOP and Democratic waverers get drawn back to necessity. It means the people in the Party machinery who know what they’re doing get elbowed aside by the people who only know how to suck up to El Dementio. It means down ticket races are starved and uncoordinated and everything – EVERY DAMN THING – is increasingly all about keeping the wolves of destiny from chomping through Stench’s powdered wattle before he meets his destiny on Election Day.

      A Stench Party isn’t the old Republican Party, it’s not even the leaderless, devil-dealing Party that allowed Stench to grab it by the pussy back in 2016. A Stench Party is an out-of-control getaway jalopy hurtling at breakneck speed down a twisting mountain road with parts flying off and the engine on fire, driven by a demented meth-head with both eyes on the rear view mirror and no clue how to steer.

      Not making any predictions today, but I’d much rather be in the corvette with Joe.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Barry

      Clarence will leave SCOTUS feet first:

      He is well paid by his donors.

      There is no accountability, save to his donors.

      The work is easy.

      There are massive psychological rewards, if one is a sadist.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Denali5

      It is sad but true that accessibility and other issues for people with handicaps would never have happened in today’s Congress. The erosion of women’s rights and the lapse in the Civil Rights Act are the tell. We are going backward and quickly.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Bupalos

      @Dangerman: If I had to predict a single scenario for a post-Trump loss, it would be a much more decentralized and hybrid form of insurgency. I think they might lean in to kinds of destabilization that leave it up to local police to interpret and excuse, and try to form more a kind of grassroots coalition of light treason winked at by law enforcement.

      But I wouldn’t want to predict. The number of potential scenarios here is pretty much endless. I do think it’s safe to say the threat to democracy doesn’t end with this election or even the next couple.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I am too. I keep thinking it was something very significant. We may never know — or perhaps one or two obscure people need to die and then whatever-it-was will finally be public.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Brachiator

      This is more than “fall in line” politics.

      “We have no time to waste,” she continued. “We have to ensure that every single penny of every dollar donated goes to causes that people care about. That’s part of the reason that I think I’m such a great fit for this: There’s no one more loyal to Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement than this person you’re looking at right here; than me…”

      This is a cult. With Trump’s family installed in key positions.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Jackie

      @Manyakitty: I remember reading somewhere TIFG didn’t like Lara and tried to convince Eric to marry someone he preferred. Then he saw her on FAUX? raving about how wonderful and smart her FIL was… and we all know how that ended.

      Flattery is the key to that thing that resides in TIFG’s chest. Oh, and money, which goes without saying.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jackie

      @Dangerman:

      How people like Ginni Thomas and Guilliani look at themselves in the mirror is beyond me.

      There is no image reflected. Just a blank silver space on the wall.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      cain

      @Kay: I look forward to him having to hold on for another 4 years. I hope he feels very tired. Then when we win again 4 years later – him feeling tortured that they can’t replace him with another conservative judge. OH yeah, gonna enjoy that feeling.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      cain

      @Leto: I had that when it comes to small letters for shampoo and conditioner bottles. WTF, yo – you can’t have glasses in the shower so it’s tough to figure out which one is what or how to read the instructions if it is a new product!

      Reply
    87. 87.

      cain

      @Kay: Europe in general is awful. Especially for metro/subway/trains. Trying to take baggage up and down the stairs. Just ridiculous.

      The EU should have a disabilities act like we did.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      geg6

      @Baud: ​
       
      But John Oliver offered them a brand new one, much higher end than the one they currently go to Walmart to sleep in the parking lots! Plus a million a year from his own pocket! He still has time to accept!

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Leto

      @cain: I was going to say that the UK has decent DA for their trains, and other public systems. They do have ramps/elevators for their museums and such. But then I remembered, they’re not part of the EU anymore. /headshake; and yes, f tiny letters on bottles intended for shower use!

      Reply
    90. 90.

      cain

      @Brachiator:

      Meanwhile, GOP are desperately trying to investigate the Biden “crime” family – going after Hunter while the entire Trump family is taking over everything in the party.

      And fucking it up. lol. They got no one to blame but themselves – they won’t even investigate themselves when the Trump family hoovers all the money.

      Reply

