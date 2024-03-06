Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Paul in Jacksonville – Antique Auto Show

On The Road – Paul in Jacksonville – Antique Auto Show

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Paul in Jacksonville

In June of 2021 my son and I enjoyed an extended auto trip to visit my sister and brother in law in the Chicago area. On one of the days during the visit, we went to an antique car show in the town of Plainfield, Illinois. I’m not an antique car buff, so I can’t tell you what you’re looking at. Perhaps you could help out in the comments?

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 9

My brother in law and my son, as we begin to explore.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 8
On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 7
On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 6
On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 5

This old Ford Maverick is here because the first car I ever owned was a Maverick. Bright red, with a “three on a tree” transmission.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 4
On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 3

That’s my son, sitting behind the wheel of a 1934 Ford. The owner of the car was gracious, in that he allowed a 11 year old boy to sit in his vehicle.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 2
On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show 1
On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Antique Auto Show

