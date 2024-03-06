On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Paul in Jacksonville

In June of 2021 my son and I enjoyed an extended auto trip to visit my sister and brother in law in the Chicago area. On one of the days during the visit, we went to an antique car show in the town of Plainfield, Illinois. I’m not an antique car buff, so I can’t tell you what you’re looking at. Perhaps you could help out in the comments?