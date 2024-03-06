On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Paul in Jacksonville
In June of 2021 my son and I enjoyed an extended auto trip to visit my sister and brother in law in the Chicago area. On one of the days during the visit, we went to an antique car show in the town of Plainfield, Illinois. I’m not an antique car buff, so I can’t tell you what you’re looking at. Perhaps you could help out in the comments?
My brother in law and my son, as we begin to explore.
This old Ford Maverick is here because the first car I ever owned was a Maverick. Bright red, with a “three on a tree” transmission.
That’s my son, sitting behind the wheel of a 1934 Ford. The owner of the car was gracious, in that he allowed a 11 year old boy to sit in his vehicle.
