We should talk more about the fact that COVID-19 was a mass traumatic event. A lot of the problems we face right now are very real. They are are exacerbated by an un-named societal PTSD. A PTSD none of us claims for ourselves b/c it belongs to everyone & thus seemingly to no one. — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) February 28, 2024

Older US adults should get another COVID-19 shot, advisers say https://t.co/UlbQT8WPaj — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2024

You’ve probably already seen this news, since it dropped just hours after last week’s post — Per NBC, “CDC recommends spring Covid booster for older adults”:

People at higher risk for the most severe complications of Covid — primarily those ages 65 and older — should get a booster shot this spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The CDC’s recommendation came hours after the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in support of the extra dose. Another round of the vaccine given within the next few months would offer the best protection possible, the advisers said, ahead of another likely rise in illness this summer. Over the past four years, there’s tended to be both a winter and a summer wave of Covid, with cases peaking in January and August, respectively, according to the CDC… The additional dose should be given at least four months after a previous dose for healthy older adults, or at least three months after a Covid infection. People with compromised immune systems may need additional shots… The spring booster will be the same shot that was approved last fall, which was formulated to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant. The vaccine is effective against the JN.1 subvariant, which is currently causing the vast majority — more than 96% — of new Covid infections in the United States…

U.S. health officials drop 5-day isolation time for COVID-19 https://t.co/H5AjmDFrNJ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2024

Acceding to the inevitable, *sigh*:

… The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its longstanding guidance, saying that people can return to work or regular activities if their symptoms are mild and improving and it’s been a day since they’ve had a fever. The change comes at a time when COVID-19 is no longer the public health menace it once was. It dropped from being the nation’s third leading cause of death early in the pandemic to 10th last year. Most people have some degree of immunity to the coronavirus from vaccinations or from infections. And many people are not following the five-day isolation guidance anyway, some experts say… COVID-19 is not causing as many hospitalizations and deaths as it did in the first years of the pandemic. The change is an effort to streamline recommendations so they are similar to longstanding recommendations for flu and other respiratory viruses. Many people with a runny nose, cough or other symptoms aren’t testing to distinguish whether it’s COVID-19, flu, or something else, officials say. It may not be as stringent, but the guidance emphasizes that all people with respiratory symptoms should stay home while they are sick, said Dr. David Margolius, the head of Cleveland’s health department. People are likely still contagious when they test positive, and that hasn’t changed, said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University’s School of Public Health. “What has changed is how much COVID is harming us as a population,” Nuzzo said… If you have symptoms, stay home until your symptoms are mild and improving and it’s been a day since you’ve had a fever. But then you can remain cautious by wearing a mask and keeping a distance from others. However, the CDC guidance for workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities is staying the same. That includes a recommendation that medical personnel stay home at least seven days after symptoms first appear, and that they test negative within two days of returning to work…

Last night's update: 175,658 new cases, 1,652 new deaths https://t.co/xn4Wxiv2G2 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 4, 2024

So far this year, 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S., causing 194,000 hospitalizations and more than 19,000 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 4, 2024

Currently, @WhiteHouse website says "Within the 10 days prior to the public tour, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has had any COVID-19 symptoms, or been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, should stay home" https://t.co/W62MQjfGCg pic.twitter.com/4lzDta71bC — Myra Batchelder (@myrabatchelder) March 3, 2024

The ‘needs’ of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Chas Danner, at NYMag — “Why Is the CDC Now Treating COVID Like It’s the Flu?”:

… Public-health authorities in Europe, Australia, and Canada have already lifted their COVID isolation requirements, as have California and Oregon — and there haven’t been significant spikes in COVID hospitalizations in those two states following the policy changes, as a CDC official noted Friday. The new CDC guidelines also reflect the all-too-obvious reality that the general public’s attitudes toward COVID have changed enormously over the past couple years, and at this point it’s not at all clear how many were still following the CDC’s old test-and-isolate guidelines anyway. Less than half of the respondents to a recent CDC survey said they would get a COVID test if they had coldlike symptoms. As infectious-disease expert Dr. Céline Gounder pointed out to the New York Times on Friday, the lack of testing alone necessitated a policy change: “If you don’t know which virus you have, how are you supposed to follow the right guidance for COVID versus flu versus RSV versus the common-cold virus?” Another well-known issue is that research has long indicated that COVID is mostly spread by people who have asymptomatic infections and thus probably never knew they had it and should isolate. People with COVID are often contagious before they develop symptoms as well…

The @CDC guideline accomplishes 3 things:

1. It paves the way for a sick workforce to stay on the job to the benefit of businesses/shareholders.

2. It promotes infection of high risk elderly/vulnerable who have held out so far.

3. It promotes accumulated long covid risks in popn. https://t.co/jZMYN3eHDA — Bill Comeau 🇨🇦 (@Billius27) March 2, 2024

New Zealand: 5575 cases have been reported. There were 164 cases in hospital, and data for ICU cases is no longer available of all new cases, 3597 were reinfections. 21 deaths in the last week were attibuted to COVID-19.https://t.co/RglXrvIupH — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) March 4, 2024

Coronavirus: New Zealand announces major change to COVID-19 health advice, revealing household contacts of a positive case are no longer asked to test unless they develop symptoms.https://t.co/p7uhptsXbU — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) March 5, 2024

France: New Covid vaccination campaign starts in mid-April Targets those aged 80+, immunocompromised people (whatever their age) and residents of nursing homes.https://t.co/N6iYTOVDsI pic.twitter.com/rNgH7UqFVb — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 29, 2024

Italy: SARS-CoV-2 variants, Jan-Feb 2024. JN.1 DECREASING JN.1 decreases from 77% to 71.7%

XBB.1.5 increases from 0.2% to 7.2%

BA.2.86 increases from 6.1% to 7.1% Small sequencing numbers thoughhttps://t.co/2u1c8PIwG4 pic.twitter.com/dJvfzIAX6O — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 2, 2024

Germany: XBB.1.5 uptick in Bavaria too XBB.1.5 in green on this chart, up from 0% to 4.5% in one week. https://t.co/2AR23B5ZAG pic.twitter.com/QhPEMochYE — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 2, 2024

Long Covid: Health staff go to court for compensation https://t.co/YjIismNICc — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) March 6, 2024

Brazil: Covid-19 continues to rise in eleven states The increase already dominates almost all states in the Center-South of Brazil. The Southeast, Central-West and South regions have very clear signs of an increase in Covid-19. Fiocruz – 29/2/2024https://t.co/bBIRKbFlvZ pic.twitter.com/m04rmjC2pv — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 3, 2024

Latest #Covid shots protect against serious outcomes. Effectiveness against Covid-related hospitalization ranged from 43% to 52%. 1 problem: Vaccine uptake has been low. Only 22% of US adults have received the latest shot including 42% of adults 65 & up https://t.co/MF0f5yFW0O — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 5, 2024

#Covid now linked to an increased risk for rheumatic disease. Rates of new-onset autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis & systemic lupus were high in Japan & S. Korea following Covid infection https://t.co/IMA4WjhApb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 5, 2024

—Mild cases increased risk >20% in S Korea

—Higher AIRD risk with worse severity of Covid

—Not affected by variant

—Some attenuation of risk over timehttps://t.co/eMOSoa1Rys pic.twitter.com/Hwtvca2MiC — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 4, 2024

Elusive immune cells dwelling in 'hidden niches' of the bone marrow may be key to vaccination effectiveness against #SARSCoV2. By @DelthiaRicks https://t.co/M3V69CTd6W — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 5, 2024

#Covid rapid tests still work against new variants—researchers keep 'testing the tests,' and they pass https://t.co/GFdqTPbBHK via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 3, 2024

German patient vaccinated against Covid 217 times The man appears to have suffered no ill effects, researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg say.https://t.co/41TBszxPVR — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) March 6, 2024



IIRC, it was suspected at the height of the pandemic that this dude was being paid to provide proof-of-vaccination certificates to those unwilling to either take the jab or give up their jobs. But apparently he just really, really didn’t want to risk infection:

The bizarre case is documented in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The shots were bought and given privately within the space of 29 months… “We learned about his case via newspaper articles,” Dr Kilian Schober, from the university’s microbiology department, said. “We then contacted him and invited him to undergo various tests in Erlangen. He was very interested in doing so.”… Dr Schober said: “We were able to take blood samples ourselves when the man received a further vaccination during the study at his own insistence. “We were able to use these samples to determine exactly how the immune system reacts to the vaccination.” Evidence for 130 of the jabs was collected by the public prosecutor of the city of Magdeburg, who opened an investigation with the allegation of fraud, but no criminal charges were brought… Dr Schober worried hyper-stimulating the immune system with repeated doses might have fatigued certain cells. But the researchers found no evidence of this in the 62-year-old. And there was no sign that he had ever been infected with Covid…

As far as I can tell, the NIH’s Test to Treat program is still active:

If you are not currently positive for COVID-19 or Flu (Influenza), you may still enroll if you are an uninsured or underinsured adult (18+), on Medicare, Medicaid, in the VA healthcare system, or receive care from the Indian Health Services. Upon enrollment, when not currently positive, you can receive free tests shipped directly to you and, if you later test positive, you can receive free telehealth care and treatment (if prescribed). If you are currently positive for COVID-19 or Flu (Influenza), you can enroll to receive free telehealth care and treatment (if prescribed). Please note that if enrolling while currently positive, you will not have access to free tests. Please note, this program is free, and we will never request your specific payment or insurance information, nor will bill or contact any insurance provider you may have…

UMN researchers uncover undercounted COVID-19 deaths “In those first 2.5 years, there were 1.1 million more deaths in the U.S. than we would have expected to have had there not been a pandemic, and that’s a staggering number,” The Minnesota Dailyhttps://t.co/W4WCJwBAzn — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) February 29, 2024

CDC study says nearly 1 in 10 Tennesseans has suffered from 'long COVID' The CDC said in a new study Tennessee is among the 7 states with the highest rate of people suffering from "long COVID." That study said nearly one in 10 Tennesseans suffers from it.https://t.co/cLEI39sM3a — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) March 2, 2024

A recent #Covid vax safety-study simply confirmed what we already knew. But misleading headlines from rightwing media had were rampant. Example: "Largest multi-country COVID study links vaccines to potential adverse effects," The Hill https://t.co/LVFuK51WjC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 1, 2024