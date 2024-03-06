Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign today after former Pres. Trump swept up GOP nominating contests on Super Tuesday. She is not expected to endorse Trump, @NidiaCavazosTV reports, citing sources familiar with the matter. https://t.co/8IAJ5P61Gd pic.twitter.com/bOFzpbkllk — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 6, 2024

I’m planning to post about Haley’s campaign this evening — and I suspect I’ll be just one in a series!

On the one hand, the NYT talked to 900 Democrats and found that 45% of them didn't want Biden to be the nominee, while on the other hand, millions of Democrats have now voted in Democratic Primaries and 85%+ have chosen Joe Biden. Who to believe… Who to believe? — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) March 6, 2024

So far great night for Joe Biden, and a bad night for Trump. Why? Uncommitted “protest vote” against Biden has been a total dud but the Haley anti-Trump Republican vote share against Donald Trump is real.#SuperTuesday — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) March 6, 2024





I’ll spare us all the sight of his face at this hour of the morning, but frankly, TFG did not sound excited about his ‘win’, per the Associated Press :

Former President Donald Trump offered little celebration during his 20-minute speech at Mar-a-Lago on Super Tuesday. Instead, he focused on moments from his administration and at times, shared a dark prediction of the nation’s future, especially under Biden…

This striking pattern of Trump under-performing his poll numbers continues. According to 538, Trump was meant to win:

– Massachusetts by 37 (NYT says he's up by 23)

– Tennessee by 69 (he's up 57)

– Texas by 64 (he's up 56)

– Virginia by 49 (he's up by 29)

The exception:

– North… https://t.co/slbUXH38O3 — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 6, 2024

Trump is going to lose in November. We the Decent are sick to fucking death of him and his cult. https://t.co/51mllEVOzR — Ray Jeezy (@Moski1213) March 6, 2024