Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Super Tuesday Aftermath

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Super Tuesday Aftermath

I’m planning to post about Haley’s campaign this evening — and I suspect I’ll be just one in a series!



I’ll spare us all the sight of his face at this hour of the morning, but frankly, TFG did not sound excited about his ‘win’, per the Associated Press :

Former President Donald Trump offered little celebration during his 20-minute speech at Mar-a-Lago on Super Tuesday.

Instead, he focused on moments from his administration and at times, shared a dark prediction of the nation’s future, especially under Biden…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51 Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I appreciate the positive spin as a counter to the media, but I’m tired of all the reading of tea leaves and I’m not even paying that much attention.

      Hopefully, super Tuesday was the unofficial end of primary coverage.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud: ​
       

      Hopefully, super Tuesday was the unofficial end of primary coverage.

      Now our Failed Corporate Media will simply move onto the usual variations of horse race coverage.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      CNN exit polls suggest that Trump supporters are angry and stupid. Note that the exit polls could be off by a wide margin and still be problematic. The people willing to talk to pollsters are idiots.

      Only about 46% of New Hampshire Republican primary voters acknowledged Biden’s 2020 election win, and the numbers get smaller from there: 41% in Virginia, 36% in South Carolina, 33% in California, 32% in North Carolina and just 29% in Iowa.

      That anyone believes this is astounding. I suppose the old saw that if you repeat the same lie often enough, some people will believe it, has some power. I think that Trump will once again declare that he will not accept the results when he loses again and we may have to deal with Insurrection 2.0.

      And across the five states where the question was asked, majorities – ranging from 55% in New Hampshire to nearly 70% in California – echoed Trump’s hardline immigration stances, saying that most undocumented immigrants in the US should be deported rather than being offered a chance to apply for legal status.

      If somehow, Trump wins, he is never going to do mass deportations. He always lies big. Biden may have to deal with a few asshole governors.

      That echoes a divide between Trump and Haley supporters in explaining the main appeal of their chosen candidate. Voters in each state were asked whether it was most important that a candidate shared their values, had the right temperament, fought for people like them, or could defeat Biden. In most of the six states, the largest share of Trump’s voters said they were looking for a fighter; in North Carolina and California, they were more closely split between a fighter and someone who shared their values.

      Trump supporters are as unhinged as their Dear Leader. They don’t care about governance or policy. They feed on anger and resentment and are very hungry.

       

      ETA. Haley might not have a political future even if she tries to play nice and embraces Trump. Dear Leader will not be happy.

      However, there’s a small chance that Republicans desperate to heal wounds may implore Trump to make Haley his VP choice. What happens here might be the only surprise in a dismal GOP primary effort.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      Haley is very much a bigot re: gay people. Republicans have really backslid on that since Trump’s (single) win in 2016.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Princess

      I think Taylor is more effective for our team just getting young people to vote than she would be if she straight out endorsed Biden (which she may well still do). Getting young people to believe in their own vote is 95% of the job for us.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Brachiator:

      CNN exit polls suggest that Trump supporters are angry and stupid.

      Talk about a blinding flash of the obvious.  CNN needed an exit poll to say that?  JFC.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      frosty

      @Baud: ​Hopefully, super Tuesday was the unofficial end of primary coverage.

      Ha! You wish. I’m with you. I’m sick of the polls, the tea leaves, the FTFNYT spin, all of it. And I’ve been a political junkie since Nixon!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @rikyrah: Having read that Obama had something like 13% uncommitted in some early primary state in 2012, I think “uncommitted” is a regular option in primary votes. I’ve never noticed it myself, so maybe not all states? Either way, I wouldn’t make too much of it one way or the other.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hrprogressive

      Without wanting to get into “unskew the polls” territory, the idea that Trump keeps coming up substantially short in the states where he was still expected to win definitely gives me at least a little positive pause.

      Of course, President Hillary Clinton would like a word with us about that.

      But polling as an art and a science has suffered a lot in the last decade, again, the Red Wave of 2022 was barely a Mist, so, you know.

      I frankly don’t really trust any of the polls anymore because I don’t think their accuracy in either direction can really be relied upon.

      Some of it is for non-nefarious reasons (landline preferences, demographics of the electorate willing to answer unknown phone calls versus not, etc) but I definitely believe there are a lot of people who have their thumbs on the scale to, at best make it a horse race because “zomg ratings” and at worst, to try and manufacture their preferred result.

      The same media tried so, so, so hard to make “the Biden recession is coming!!!” happen and by all accounts, while I wouldn’t say things are economically rosy for the working and middle classes, I would say we didn’t get the hard crash a lot of Fortune types told us was inevitable.

      The bloc of Non-Trump GOP Voters is real, and if they stick to their word about not voting trump again, and/or voting Biden if that’s their only choice in November, well. I think that bloc is large enough that absent some sort of fuckery, I don’t see how he wins without those voters.

      We’ll see what the next 6 months brings, I suppose.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      @rikyrah: Yes, I heard a story about them doing it in Minnesota. As long as they just do it in the primary, I think it’s a way for them to protest without voting against Biden in the general election. I’m truly hopeful that soon there will be an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Brachiator: However, there’s a small chance that Republicans desperate to heal wounds may implore Trump to make Haley his VP choice

      You a funny guy. ;-)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @Brachiator:  If somehow, Trump wins, he is never going to do mass deportations.

      He’ll say the “deep state” is keeping him from doing it, but the truth is we can’t afford to do that, it’s why no one has ever done it. The amount of money it would take would probably run into the trillions. It’s a crazy, unrealistic promise that the MAGA’s will lap up because it plays into their worst prejudices.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      She’s gross about because she coats it in sugar and comes at it “as a mom“. Such a phony. Anyway – she’s 100% aligned with DeSantis and she proudly broadcast that at the start of the race but backed off as it became apparent she was appealing mostly to moderates. She’s not stupid, just bigoted.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      I’ll spare us all the sight of his face at this hour of the morning

      Sparing us every other hour would be ok too. :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: Since California jackals are probably just drinking their first chai and preparing avocado toast, I will point out that Porter’s district was rated D×3 and that is what Porter won by in 2022.

      With Joe Biden running against Trump this should be a better year for Democratic turnout, so I am optimistic about keeping the seat.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      catclub

      @Brachiator: CNN exit polls suggest that Trump supporters are angry and stupid.

       

      so beware of the realization by Adlai Stevenson.  Enthusiastic supporter: “Senator, all thinking people are with you!”

      Adlai: “Thanks, but I need a majority.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Hopefully, super Tuesday was the unofficial end of primary coverage. 

      What will pundits whack off to until November then?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JWR

      NYT talked to 900 Democrats and found that 45% of them didn’t want Biden to be the nominee…

      .. is a stupid question without following it up by asking whether or not these voters intend to vote for Biden regardless of their “feelings”. Or maybe  that’s in the crosstabs? I didn’t look.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      catclub

      @Baud: She endorsed him in 2020 so it would be noticed if she didn’t endorse him this time.

       

      But after that she worked for him as UN ambassador. Somebody else posted that they should get Mattis, Bolton and others who were high up in his admin who should be saying “do not elect this guy!”

      The problem with credibility is “so why did you take a job with him in the first place?”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Eyeroller

      @catclub: ​They were talking about Taylor Swift, who apparently endorsed Biden in 2020 by being photographed with some frosted cookies. So if she doesn’t endorse again this year, that could possibly become an issue.

      But it will be interesting to see whether Haley caves and endorses Trump.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: There are several potential Democratic House pickups in Southern California, including districts held by Ken Calvert and Mike Garcia. Calvert’s district is based in the desert east of Los Angeles, while Garcia represents one northwest of LA.

      Two Central Valley Republicans are also vulnerable, David Valadeo and John Duarte. Duarte is a freshman who won by less than a thousand votes in 2022.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ohio Mom

      I liked hearing Haley put Trump down and will miss that, but have doubts how much of a difference her comments made.

      Her um, insights, wouldn’t make a difference to Democrats, who don’t need any convincing to be against Trump, and wouldn’t make any difference to Trump lovers for obvious reasons.

      I had occasional moments when I feared she had a chance and am glad she’s gone. Plus she made the hair in the back on my neck stand up so those muscles can relax now.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Brachiator: That anyone believes this is astounding. I suppose the old saw that if you repeat the same lie often enough, some people will believe it, has some power

      These are the same people who think the Earth is 4,000 years old but at the very same time civilization was founded by white people from Atlantis 12,000 years ago. They’ve been raised  believing in obvious bullshit is a virtue.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator: Trump always promises a lot of shocking things he’d likely never be able to do, but of course anyone who says this shouldn’t be near the White House in the first place.

      And even a return to the deportation policies of his term in office would be a disaster–the malicious family separations where they went out of their way to lose track of children; the surprise raids constructed as traps, where people would get summoned by the State Department for a meeting about normalizing their immigration status and then get snapped up by ICE. That kind of thing just speaks of active contempt for a functioning society.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ken

      @Spanky: Phillips was floating the idea of a Phillips-Haley ticket for a brief while, until he was asked whether a Haley-Phillips ticket might not be better.

      Reply

