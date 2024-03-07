Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Wonder to Myself 'Could Life Ever Be Sane Again?'

I Wonder to Myself 'Could Life Ever Be Sane Again?'

Kevin Drum:

It turns out that transit crime [in NYC] has been flat over the past two years while ridership has increased about 20%. […] The trendline of transit crime is down 13% over the past two years, and the most recent week had nearly the lowest crime rate of the entire period.

Kathy Hochul:

Hochul said on Wednesday that 750 national guard patrolmen as well as 250 state police and Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers will be deployed to patrol the stations and conduct bag checks.

“These brazen heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated,” Hochul told a press conference.

Police accountability advocates decried the announced deployment. Robert Gangi, the founder of the Police Reform Organizing Project (Prop), said the added police presence would further criminalize Black and brown commuters, people who are already policed by NYPD officers.

Kathy Hochul’s mental model of the median NY voter is a 57-year-old white guy on Staten Island who watches too much Fox News.  Panic and Republican-generated nonsense rule her world.  Here she is reassuring business owners that the ruling against the Trump Organization does not reflect New York’s general attitude towards business.  On the night before Christmas, not a creature was stirring, but her veto pen was at work on a bill making it easier for those who pled out to challenge their convictions, a law similar to the one that super-liberal Texas already has on its books.  Koch-backed lobbying led to her signing a major corporate transparency bill only after access to the data was removed from the public and limited only to law enforcement and government agencies.

I was in NYC last Spring and rode the subway quite a bit, day and night, though admittedly not in what you’d consider a high-crime area.  I felt pretty safe and nobody hassled me, and there were plenty of cops around.  Adding national guard troops to rifle through my belongings would have made me feel less safe and more hassled.

I look forward to Tish James trouncing her in the 2026 Democratic primary, if Hochul has the guts to run.

    16 Comments

      Dave

      @Baud: Hochul has been such a disappointment.  I didn’t have that high of expectations but man the entire NYS government (not entirely fair to the current NYS legislature) is basically pander to the status quo and make sure everyone with power keeps it beyond the baseline that you expect of that.

      She had an opportunity to break with Cuomo and well this is what we have.  And of course the GOP is batshit; gives me a bit of sympathy for those that don’t want to vote for the lesser of two bad choices.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      they’ve been doing random bag checks for DECADES. they’ve ALSO had national guard and state police in the large, vital stations for the holidays or when the threat level was high.

      she’s not a very good governor, but she’s better than cuomo. mayor cop sucks.

      i don’t think a lot of the jackalariat understands nyc much at all.

      Shantanu Saha

      I’ve ridden the NYC Subway for the last 12 years continuously and for many years before that in order to commute to work. I have never felt unsafe in either subway stations or trains, though I’ve sometimes felt annoyed by god-bothering riders spouting their religious lunacy to the temporarily captive audiences, and sometimes there is an unfortunate odor in the car I’m occupying. And since I rode the subways as a kid in the 70s when they were all graffiti-covered hell cabs, the current rolling stock is much easier on the eye.

      HinTN

      @Shantanu Saha:

      I’ve sometimes felt annoyed by god-bothering riders spouting their religious lunacy to the temporarily captive audiences

      Maybe you should break into song. Everybody would surely join in to, “I am the captain of the Pinafore…” and drown the god-botherer right out. 🙄

      davek319

      @Dave: HoHum Hochul is another Rockefeller Republican the actual repubs turfed outta their party in the Age Of Gingrich. Never met a panicky rage-blast of CrimeCrimeCrime from the metro media regions she didn’t immediatly reflexively collapse before, while actively protecting from recall Dem party chair Jay Jacobs, locked in his never ending fight not against his party’s true enemy–THE OTHER PARTY–but the Reds! In My Head! NClang! In other words, the psychosis that marks the Andrew Cuomo Democrats here…

      piratedan

      I guess this is what it looks like when Dems do performative security theatre… at least there’s no razor wire involved.

      Leto

      @strange visitor (from another planet):

      i don’t think a lot of the jackalariat understands nyc much at all.

      I understand the optics of having 750 military just milling around with their fucking thumbs up their asses. Bag checks isn’t the mission of the National Guard. NYC spends $29M a day for the cops. If you’re resorting to spending the additional money to call up (put on active duty), feed, and house the NG for X amount of time, and you’re still spending $29M a day for your cops… you’re fucking up.

      I don’t think a lot of the jacklariat or maybe just a few, understand the mission of the National Guard.

      Lyrebird

      @Dave: She had an opportunity to break with Cuomo and well this is what we have.

       

      Yeah.  I am glad we no longer have a harasser creep pandering autocrat as gov., but I also had hopes that Gov. Hochul would aim higher than non-criminal non-creepy pandering autocrat.

      Her appointees that have had jurisdiction over my family have been dis-appointing for sure.  Some PAC had the ever-loving nerve to send me mailers to call my (wonderful) state rep to tell him to support Hochul’s budget.  I didn’t call to give them a piece of my mind, because I knew I might regret it, and I feared paybacks.  I might need a state job one of these days.

      Captain C

      Regarding the new/revamped security theater-playing in the subways:  pretty much anyone who uses the system on the regular knows that if you need to sneak something nefarious in and there are too many cops/guards in the station, there’s almost surely another unguarded station within 5-10 blocks (i.e. a 5-10 minute walk).  All it does is make life slightly more inconvenient for drug delivery people.

      Bill Arnold

      @HinTN:

      Everybody would surely join in to, “I am the captain of the Pinafore…” and drown the god-botherer right out.

      Make it easy, like “Happy Birthday”.
      Or “Row row row your boat”.

