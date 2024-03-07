Kevin Drum:

It turns out that transit crime [in NYC] has been flat over the past two years while ridership has increased about 20%. […] The trendline of transit crime is down 13% over the past two years, and the most recent week had nearly the lowest crime rate of the entire period.

Kathy Hochul:

Hochul said on Wednesday that 750 national guard patrolmen as well as 250 state police and Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers will be deployed to patrol the stations and conduct bag checks. “These brazen heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated,” Hochul told a press conference. Police accountability advocates decried the announced deployment. Robert Gangi, the founder of the Police Reform Organizing Project (Prop), said the added police presence would further criminalize Black and brown commuters, people who are already policed by NYPD officers.

Kathy Hochul’s mental model of the median NY voter is a 57-year-old white guy on Staten Island who watches too much Fox News. Panic and Republican-generated nonsense rule her world. Here she is reassuring business owners that the ruling against the Trump Organization does not reflect New York’s general attitude towards business. On the night before Christmas, not a creature was stirring, but her veto pen was at work on a bill making it easier for those who pled out to challenge their convictions, a law similar to the one that super-liberal Texas already has on its books. Koch-backed lobbying led to her signing a major corporate transparency bill only after access to the data was removed from the public and limited only to law enforcement and government agencies.

I was in NYC last Spring and rode the subway quite a bit, day and night, though admittedly not in what you’d consider a high-crime area. I felt pretty safe and nobody hassled me, and there were plenty of cops around. Adding national guard troops to rifle through my belongings would have made me feel less safe and more hassled.

I look forward to Tish James trouncing her in the 2026 Democratic primary, if Hochul has the guts to run.