What's Next for Political Fundraising?

For the 2021-22 cycle, we collectively made the decision to be more strategic with Balloon Juice fundraising.  The “big” races were well-funded without us, and we learned in 2020 that rage-donating to long-shot Democrats attempting to unseat the most odious of Republicans was not the best use of our funds.

So we started focusing on boots on the ground in crucial swing states where our money could have the greatest effect.  We funded voter turnout organizations, election protection efforts, ballot initiatives and registration drives aimed at combating voter suppression.  In the 2022 cycle, we supported organizations in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.  All of the target states went for Biden and retained their Democratic senators if they were on the ballot.

In addition, we focused about 15% or so of our donations on candidates in the Fall of 2022, targeting some Governors races and under-funded Congressional and Senate races, as well as some local races with national implications.

This cycle, we’ll be pursuing a similar plan and refining it a bit, as well.

In the short term (now) we’ll be focusing on voter registration and combating suppression efforts in our targeted swing states.   As before, we’re concentrating on Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan as our top priorities.  We’ve also got our eye on North Carolina and Pennsylvania.  We may do less (if anything) in Georgia this year, insofar as there is no Senate seat at play and no competitive house seats.

Let’s start with what are arguably our top “bang for the buck” states: states that we need to hold for President Biden, and that have competitive Senate and House races (and in some cases, closely divided state legislatures).  This post will focus on Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Arizona.  Arizona has 11 electoral votes and an open Senate seat with a promising candidate, Ruben Gallego.  Gallego, as a bonus, is an actual Democrat!  His likely opponent is the ridiculous and dangerous Kari Lake. In addition, the Arizona legislature is closely divided.  Republicans hold a two-vote margin in both chambers.

Last time around, we funded voter registration and turnout efforts by Worker Power in Maricopa County and Four Directions in Indian country.   We’re already in touch with Worker Power to help with voter registration this Spring and to help field turnout teams in Pima County (Tucson, and Arizona’s bluest major County) in the Fall.  And of course, we are already in touch with Four Directions, as well.

Worker Power’s new partisan voter registration effort starts on March 11th in Maricopa county in key legislative districts in AZ ( LD-2 and LD-4).  Our donations there would expand their voter registration efforts in these key areas.

In addition, according to the Cook Political report, there are two vulnerable Republican Congressional incumbents in the areas that are being targeted by Worker Power: Schweiker in AZ-01 (R+2 District) who was nearly knocked-off in 2022 by a young first-time candidate, and the first termer Juan Ciscomani in AZ-16 (R+3 District).  Further, the state legislature is in play, with the Republicans holding very narrow leads in both chambers.

Nevada.  The Democrats have earned Nevada’s 6 electoral votes in the last four Presidential elections, but by razor thin margins, and we’ll be supporting Four Directions in Nevada with the Native vote again this year.

The population churn in much of the state means the job of identifying, registering and turning out new resident voters is never-ending.  In addition, Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen is considered by the Republicans to be one of their best chances for a pick up.  In addition, two of the state’s three Democratic Representatives are considered vulnerable by the Cook Political Report, including Susie Lee, who we are proud to have supported last cycle.

We’re also fortunate to have a contact in the state who is from an old Nevada political family with a thriving political consulting practice to guide us.  We’re looking at efforts to turn out younger and Latino voters in the state to supplement the extraordinary registration and GOTV efforts of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Wisconsin.  Wisconsin, with it’s 10 electoral votes, was one of the Obama-to-Trump states in 2016 that Biden carried narrowly in 2020.  Wisconsin has been the poster child for the effectiveness of gerrymandering and voter suppression.  But now that we have a Democratic majority on the Supreme Court, and much fairer maps, there are signs that some version of the Michigan Miracle may play out here, allowing the Badger State to join the sane neighbors (except Iowa) that surround it.

First we had the Democratic blow-out in the special election for the State Supreme Court, with the wild over-performance of Dane County (Madison) that we want to help repeat this cycle.  Then the state Supreme Court struck down the Republican legislature’s heavily gerrymandered maps in December, followed by Governor Evers signing into law the establishment of new and fair districts.  As a result, the current Republican Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos, lamented that “the legislature will be up for grabs.”  So sad!  Damn right, it will be up for grabs, Robin!

Republicans are planning on coming after Senator Tammy Baldwin hard, with the odious, right-wing businessman Eric Hovde to be her likely opponent.  The Republican National Senatorial Committee has signaled its intent to make this race a top priority, assuming Trump hasn’t stolen all their money.  In addition, Congressional District 3 (Republican Van Orden) is considered a possible pick up for us.  All of this makes the state a very worthwhile and strategic investment.

Last cycle in Wisconsin we worked with Voces de la Frontera and Four Directions.  We’ll be supporting Four Directions in Wisconsin again this year, but Voces appears to have changed its focus to be more on immigrant services, so this year we’re looking at possible new opportunities.  These include a start-up organization with a similar mission to register the formerly incarcerated (like VAAC in Michigan), and a union-led organization gearing up for a registration drive.

Summary.  We’re going to do our best to make a difference in the outcome in November.  So look for lots of fundraising action between now and November.  If that’s not your thing, feel free to skip the fundraising posts.   I have been making the fundraising posts for Montana open threads, and it’s been nice to have the regular blog conversations mixed in.  We plan to continue that.

As you may have guessed from the information above, we’re about to jump right in on funding Worker Power boots on the ground – they are getting started on the ground this Monday, March 11.  Apparently Arizona is brutal in the summer months, so they do their voter registration in the Spring!

Stay tuned for a follow up post on some of the other states we’ll be targeting.

Fundraising for vulnerable candidates most likely won’t start until fall when there will be clarity about which candidates need a boost.

We’d love to have your feedback, if you have any to share.

    2. 2.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thanks for this excellent round-up, with tons of detail on past and future fundraising plans, and clear descriptions of the scenarios in each of these 3 states.

      To quote the indomitable Edith Childs of South Carolina, I’m fired up and ready to go!

    3. 3.

      Old School

      With the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, I’d be surprised if Voces is going to be less active this year.

      As a reminder, Voces de la Frontera is the 501(c)(3) immigrants rights organization.  Voces Action is the political 501(c)(4) entity.

    4. 4.

      Mousebumples

      Excited about Wisconsin fundraising (lol no surprise), and I appreciate the overall update for these great organizations across important swing states.

      I’ll be doing postcarding this Fall (and sometimes before then, as time and opportunity allow).

      Related FYI for people who remember the Wisconsin State Senate race that overlapped with the WI SC race – the Dem candidate we supported (Jodi Habush Sinykin, who massively over performed in a very red, gerrymandered district – but still fell short) is considering another run under the new maps. Still a red district, but I believe much closer to a toss-up (R+3 or 4 vs R+15 or something). Definitely a margin a good ground game can help with, especially since her likely opponent hasn’t had a competitive election in years/ever.

      Thanks, WaterGirl!

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School:  Regarding Voces, I didn’t say less active, I said more focused on the immigrant services than political action.

      Our contacts at Voces have moved on, but if the folks at Voces contact me, I am certainly open to talking with them about their plans.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples:   I still have the spreadsheets for Wisconsin, so we’ll be able to write postcards this year using those addresses.

      We don’t address the postcards with actual names, so those addresses spreadsheets will still work great.

      Mousebumples, since the maps have changed, we’ll need new addresses for the new Jodi district.  Let’s talk about that offline.

      Reply
      japa21

      I would say the new Wisconsin maps are fairer, not yet totally fair. But close enough that major gains can be made. I know there is a lot of talk about those districts that went Biden but also GOP for the House as being major targets.
      Personally, I think any district rated R+5 or less should be considered vulnerable and worth going for.

      And definitely, NC should be considered. I don’t know if there has been any outreach to the young head of the Democratic Party there as to outside agencies she thinks it would be helpful for us to support.

    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      @TBone: I think I read that it’s a rebranding of a PAC that was Biden voters for Haley, to try to hold down Trump’s margin in primaries.

      I liked Biden’s campaign statement welcoming Haley voters to his team, if they want to vote against Trump to protect democracy. (after she dropped out yesterday)

    TBone

      TBone

      @Mousebumples: it's a good idea, one of many in the arsenal.  Give 'em all we've got, I say!  Bernie Sanders is being impressive in his efforts to help President Biden.  I say hale and hardy welcome!  Bernie spent an hour reviewing FDR speeches plus with OHJB.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Geminid: Or I have the district number wrong!  I’ll check on that and correct it later.  thanks

      edit: spelling of Juan Ciscomani has been corrected.

      edit 2: At least Juan is what came up when I googled. If that should be John, someone can let me know.

    16. 16.

      Almost Retired

      This is great.  Can’t wait.   And as to Arizona…….

      Let’s say you – a hypothetical you, of course – are an academic in a ruby red coal mining state.  This state is solidly pro-Trump and likely to send its Governor Buford T. Justice to the Senate, resulting in a net loss to the Democrats of – to be honest – half a seat.  As a Democrat, your vote in this state matters about as much as it would in Vladivostok.

      But let’s say you have recently traded the harsh Appalachian winters for the seasonal warmth of other suns; specifically, a moderately liberal college town in purplish Arizona where you can openly wear tie-dyed overalls in public without fear of grievous bodily injury.  A state where your vote matters very much for retaining the Presidency and Senate and flipping the house.

      Can you vote in Arizona in November 2024?  Thank you for asking.  Yes, you can IF you are a U.S. citizen and a “resident” of Arizona at least 29 days before the election.  This would mean hypothetically one would need to arrive back in Arizona by October 7, 2024, if you would allow me to do the math.  I’m just sayin’…

    JML

      JML

      I think these three states are very smart choices as battleground states where early investment (especially in organizing) can really make a difference. The opportunities to make in-roads on the legislatures in both AZ and WI could be incredibly impactful.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @dm:

      Like we did with our “election protection” fundraiser in the fall of 2022, where we supported governors, secretaries of state and attorneys general whose races were close in swing states.

      We haven’t looked at all yet at the details of who is running for those offices in swing states this time around.

      Or maybe you are suggesting that we look more broadly at those offices in states that aren’t swing states?

