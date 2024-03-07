Every time the campaign season is among us, we do a lot of fundraising for political candidates. And we have for years- at least since 2006-2007. So we do it a lot. And I think we have been pretty effective and wise in our choices and we really try to get the most bang for our buck with smaller organizations and matching donations. Have we had some losses? Yes. Will we have more losses, also yes. I don’t need to go into detail, most of you know this.

Having said that, every time we do fundraising, I get a couple emails pissed off about all the fundraising, even though it is voluntary and anonymous. You don’t have to give. You really don’t. So I just wanted to say that we will be doing fundraising until the 4 November election, and if that pisses you off or irritates you, I am going to give you the same fucking advice I gave Tipper Gore and all the godbotherers at the Media Research Center and those other places (not to unfairly lump Tipper in with those guys but you know it happened),

“PICK UP THE REMOTE AND TURN THE FUCKING CHANNEL.”

Honestly. If the fundraising pisses you off, don’t read them. There are all sorts of things on the website to let you search by author, jump down a post, etc. Do that.

Thank you and fuck off in advance depending on your reaction.

Also, the college girl across the street keep partially blocking the driveway so I left this on her car.

Your move, young lady.

I am currently answering emails and having zoom meetings while in between I have two doors on saw horses being painted and a web of gates keeping the dogs away.