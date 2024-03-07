Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Let’s finish the job.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

We still have time to mess this up!

Everybody saw this coming.

You cannot shame the shameless.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A Note About Political Fundraising

by

This post is in: ,

Every time the campaign season is among us, we do a lot of fundraising for political candidates. And we have for years- at least since 2006-2007. So we do it a lot. And I think we have been pretty effective and wise in our choices and we really try to get the most bang for our buck with smaller organizations and matching donations. Have we had some losses? Yes. Will we have more losses, also yes. I don’t need to go into detail, most of you know this.

Having said that, every time we do fundraising, I get a couple emails pissed off about all the fundraising, even though it is voluntary and anonymous. You don’t have to give. You really don’t. So I just wanted to say that we will be doing fundraising until the 4 November election, and if that pisses you off or irritates you, I am going to give you the same fucking advice I gave Tipper Gore and all the godbotherers at the Media Research Center and those other places (not to unfairly lump Tipper in with those guys but you know it happened),

“PICK UP THE REMOTE AND TURN THE FUCKING CHANNEL.”

Honestly. If the fundraising pisses you off, don’t read them. There are all sorts of things on the website to let you search by author, jump down a post, etc. Do that.

Thank you and fuck off in advance depending on your reaction.

Also, the college girl across the street keep partially blocking the driveway so I left this on her car.

Your move, young lady.

I am currently answering emails and having zoom meetings while in between I have two doors on saw horses being painted and a web of gates keeping the dogs away.

    20Comments

    1.

      Baud

      I can’t believe people get pissed off at any of front page content here, especially enough to contact you.

      And doubly especially when it comes to fundraising against fascism.

      Reply
    4.

      japa21

      Love the note at the bottom.  I would probably have been a little lot harsher.  But then, you are a mensch.

      Reply
    5.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      B-J’s fundraising has always been top-notch, and we raise a shit-ton of money.  Carping about it is nonsense.

      Reply
    6.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: Well, it might be displacing posts about mustard, cats, canning, gardening and naked mopping.  You know, really important stuff.

      Reply
    9.

      Josie

      I think people need to get a hobby or, as you suggested, skip whatever posts they don’t want to read. There is a key on the computer that enables one to scroll down to something else. Even an luddite like me knows how to do that.

      Reply
    11.

      la caterina

      I, for one, am grateful to the blog for showing me where I can get the most bang for my political contibution buck.  Thanks especially to WaterGirl!

      Reply
    13.

      Steeplejack

      Question for Arizona jackals: does writing “Tuscon” mark you as an outsider, or is it a common thing?

      Reply
    14.

      piratedan

      @Steeplejack: most for those of us in the Old Pueblo (Tucson), we just roll our eyes dramatically and shudder a loud sigh.

      One of the many nicknames for the Phoenix metro for those living outside of its event horizon is “the center of the universe” because the “attitudes” of those within it, nothing else matters :-)

      Reply
    17.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      If I were writing Biden’s speech tonight I think I’d make is short and sweet…you know my record, I’ve done a bunch of great things. I’ll do more with a second term. So the state of our union is strong. My number one pledge to you is to stay off the TV as much as possible in my second term. I mean, I’m the President, I have to be visible as part of the job, but if you don’t especially like me, that’s fine, you won’t see my face or hear my voice more than is absolutely necessary for me to do this job well. Now…contrast that with my opponent, a crazy, malignant, cruel, petty, vindictive, annoying publicity hog with a narcissistic personality disorder. If elected, he will be in your life, every day, for the next four years, on your TV every chance he gets, on your social media feeds, everywhere! He’d rather die than be ignored. DO YOU WANT THAT IN YOUR LIFE AGAIN?!?! If the polling is to be believed you may not like me but you hate that guy. So do yourself a favor. Vote for me one more time, because if he loses again he’s out of your life for good and all. Thank you, good night, and God bless the United States of America!

      I think a lot of voters, even ones that don’t particularly like Biden, would find this compelling.

      Reply
    18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Josie: ​
        I don’t think I have read a Sunday Morning Garden Chat in at least five years because I am not interested. Same with gamer threads. It really isn’t that difficult.

      Reply
    19.

      Scout211

      Since you mentioned commenter complaints, I have some complaints for the management:

      Front-pagers don’t always post what I want them to post.

      Commenters don’t say what I think they should say

      Not enough commenters think my comments are brilliant

      The blog is too negative

      The blog is too positive

      The commenters are too mean

      The commenter are too nice

      The commenters are too old

      There are too many fundraisers

      There aren’t enough fundraisers

      Uh, what? What did you just say?

      ”Ma’am, this is an Arby’s drive-thru.”

      Oh, okay then.  Never mind.

      The blog is alright   😉

      Reply

