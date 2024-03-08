When your base is ecstatic, the media is floored and the usual suspects are pissed off and busy trying to parse your speech, you had a good night. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) March 8, 2024

I could do a dozen aggregating posts like this, and I suspect I won’t be the only front-pager posting about last night…

Q: Did President Biden meet the moment? Speaker Emerita Pelosi: Definitely, it was spectacular. He did it with vigor, vision, and patriotism. It was one of the finest State of the Union addresses I've seen pic.twitter.com/gD6pc3WKoD — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

those Dems complaining that Biden lacks vigor and fight getting splash of cold water in the face right now — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 8, 2024

President Biden: On January 6th, insurrectionists placed a dagger at the throat of American democracy. America stood strong, democracy prevailed. While Trump seeks to bury the truth, I will not. Here’s the simplest truth, you can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-America pic.twitter.com/XwlHrS3AIc — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024





President Biden: Putin will not stop at Ukraine, he will not. But now, assistance is being blocked by those who want to walk away from our world leadership. Trump tells Putin “do whatever the hell you want," he actually said that. It’s outrageous, dangerous, and unacceptable pic.twitter.com/rAykEkPIee — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

President Biden: Those bragging about overturning Roe have no clue about the power of women in America. They found out when reproductive freedom won on the ballot and will find out again in 2024. With a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise I will restore Roe pic.twitter.com/snKdOhQ0qi — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

Biden: Tonight, I am directing U.S. Military to lead a mission to establish a temporary pier on the coast of gaza that will receive large shipments covering food water.. Israel must do its part. They must allow more aid into gaza to make sure workers are caught in the crossfire pic.twitter.com/UlejixQX8R — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2024

President Biden: Trump says we should “get over” mass shootings. I’m demanding a ban on assault weapons, to pass universal background checks. I’m proud we beat the NRA with the most significant gun safety law in 30 years, now we must beat them again pic.twitter.com/Lei6a46Ele — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

President Biden: I'm proud to be the first President to walk a picket line. Wall Street didn't build this country, the middle class did. It’s because of you, our country is stronger, brighter. We can proudly say, the state of our union is strong and getting stronger pic.twitter.com/BUcR03VYbo — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

President Biden: I will not demonize immigrants, saying they “poison the blood of our country” as Trump said in his own words. I will not separate families or ban people from America because of their faith. Unlike Trump, I know who we are as Americans pic.twitter.com/r6YWvpa362 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

"Turning setback into comeback." Joe Biden is bringing it. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) March 8, 2024

President Biden made the GOP look stupid (not exactly difficult to do, but still)… https://t.co/72ZrLTewYu — Jeff Mayers (@TimeLordJeff) March 8, 2024

The biggest tell to me were all the reports that gops were telling reporters they were mad because Biden was too partisan — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 8, 2024

How did Joe do? (you could tell how effective he was by the Repugs all sitting there silently with sullen looks on their faces like teenagers who just got grounded) 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CfCZ2On8IK — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 8, 2024

Mike Johnson on President Biden's State of the Union address that included supporting IVF, ending cancer, raising teacher pay, defending democracy, and securing the border: There was nothing Republicans could agree to pic.twitter.com/gRrNeqyhoA — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

President Biden's closing remarks at the State of the Union: pic.twitter.com/2k4HUBYc7V — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

I’ve told y'all time and time again.. keep betting against @joebiden & you will be joining the RNC… taking out a line of credit & going broke! — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) March 8, 2024

That was definitely the feeling inside the room. And a bunch of flabbergasted republicans unsure whether or not they should applaud stuff like job growth and taking care of veterans. It was quite a scene. https://t.co/9Cy2bwId8g — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 8, 2024