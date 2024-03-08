Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: President Joe Hit *All* the Bases

I could do a dozen aggregating posts like this, and I suspect I won’t be the only front-pager posting about last night…


    34Comments

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      “Despite fiery rhetoric, Biden ends speech older than when he started it.” /NYT

      As good as a DougJ original!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RandomMonster

      If Biden brings that kind of fire to a debate, Stinky will look like he went to a gunfight armed with a rubber chicken.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Wow Republicans just made the same mistake they made last year allowing Biden to box them in during his speech

      He didn’t spend all those years in the Senate just twiddling his fingers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I have been saying for the last year that polls and public opinion have been based on the fact that the public doesn’t know Biden.  They only know news pundits talking about whether Biden is old and a failure.  When the campaign gets going, people will see the actual Biden and remember the guy who was so great in 2020.

      Okay, I was thinking about ‘fun uncle Biden’, but performances like this count, too.  The spotlight of a presidential campaign is revealing Trump to be a withered Gollum, and Biden to be an intelligent, passionate, witty leader.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Sanjeevs

      I see Rupert Murdoch has found love again. He’s engaged to Elena Zhukova, whose daughter was married to Roman Abramovich.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud:

      @John S.: Ah ok. That’s what I get for assuming.

      There was a moment last year where they loudly objected to being told they were against something they’d all spent months speaking against, and Joe said “oh you’re for it now? Great!”

      I thought the immigration moment was where I heard the identical dynamic. So like a common pundit, I wrote a reaction to something I hadn’t even watched.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jesse

      Watch it. Loved it.

      I actually get it when people say that the speech was “political” — I agree! — but IMO this statement reflects the expectation that Democrats have to be the rule-following adults, Republicans are allowed to be the unhinged rule-breakers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jesse

      I appreciated that Biden tried to push the immigration issue. He’s the adult here: do you want to do something, or do you want to just pound the table? I think this is a framing that any normal person understands. It makes clear that there are proposals on the table. Rs even helped to craft those! But they can’t get their s**t together enough to actually do anything.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      I just voted – OH. Biden v Dean Phillips. Sherrod Brown, unopposed and Marcy Kaptur, unopposed
      We have a contested primary for OH SC – I voted for the endorsed candidate, Forbes.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​
       
      I really enjoyed Madame VP’s expression during the “oh, you want to give another $2T in tax cuts to the rich?” segment. It looked like she wanted to laugh her ass off at the RWMFs, but knew she couldn’t and still maintain decorum.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jackie

      Off topic, but another win for Democrats!

      Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) “will not run for re-election in November, although he still refuses to hand in his resignation,” the New York Postreports.

      Bye bye! And good riddance!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I’m still thinking about that story saying Trump skipped out on his nomination victory part to beg for money from Republican megadonors.  What a situation those donors are in.  They don’t want to pay off Trump’s fines.  If they did, they’d have done it already.  They sure as Hell don’t want the money they are trying to spend on electing Republicans instead being spent on Trump’s fines and lawyer bills.  Every penny given to every organization that Trump controls (even indirectly) will go to those fines.  They also don’t want the Republican nominee going friggin’ bankrupt.  What do they do?

      Plus, the clock is ticking.  Trump still hasn’t paid the deposit.  Can he even pay this first one?  Yeah, he claimed he could pay $100 million, but inflating his wealth is what Trump does.  When does the second deposit come due?  Because he sure as Hell can’t pay it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      re Marshall’s “so sad” tweet – Cruz has evil policies, but he’s not a stupid automaton like the rest of them.  He doesn’t feel the need to wear Trump’s uniform (dark blue suit, white shirt, red tie).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      John Harwood amazes me. Years ago, he was just another example of a white, conventional wisdom media stenographer. Maybe not as obnoxious and bloviating at Tweety but you could count on him to provide the same rephrasing of GOP talking points.

      I know, he’s not a firebreather but the difference between then and the last several years is pretty amazing but the low standards I set for Our Failed Corporate Media.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PST

      @Kay: I just got back from visiting my 99.8 y.o. mother-in-law in Toledo. She is angry that gerrymandering has deprived her of the opportunity to keep voting for Marcy Kaptur for the rest of her life. Glad you’re there to help keep Kaptur in Congress. Every Biden triumph helps her and her colleagues.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jackie

      @Baud: You mean like George Santos declaring he’s running agaIn? I guess he thinks he can campaign while being in court like TIFG can!

      Reply

