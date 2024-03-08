Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Grim Dawn Open Thread: Another Angle on GOP’s Katie Britt ‘Rebuttal’

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Some hours before Britt’s State of the Union ‘rebuttal’, Puck‘s journamalistic botfly Tara Palmeri posted “Mar-a-Lago V.P. Soul-Searching”:

Among the first to arrive at Mar-a-Lago on Super Tuesday was Marjorie Taylor Greene, dressed in all black, at 4:30 p.m., when there were still just a handful of other people in the gilded ballroom. Within hours, of course, the royal court of Donald Trump had filled with red-hatted men and bleached blond women in sequins and leopard prints, who cheered as Trump pulled off a sweep (sans Vermont), essentially securing his coronation as the G.O.P.’s 2024 standard-bearer…

Greene then enumerated the reasons why rising star Katie Britt—the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, charged with delivering the rebuttal to Biden’s State of the Union address—isn’t MAGA enough to be Trump’s vice president. “Katie Britt, she’s a fairly new senator,” she told me, citing Britt’s underwhelming Heritage Action score (81) from memory. “Not as strong of a conservative as the base would like to see.” Perhaps there was another candidate Greene had in mind? “Of course, I’ll serve in any role that President Trump asks me to,” she said.

Trump himself spent most of the evening out on the patio, away from the applause and well-wishers, buttonholing high-dollar donors to help ease his financial troubles: a $41 million cash disadvantage relative to Biden and the D.N.C.; a deluge of campaign ads from well-funded Democratic groups; his tens of millions of dollars in legal fees, and hundreds of millions more in civil penalties. (Between the $83.3 million due to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, and $355 million plus interest owed to the state of New York, he’s on the hook for nearly half a billion dollars.) Perhaps that’s why the former president didn’t seem jubilant, exactly, when he sauntered onto the stage to deliver another “American Carnage”-style speech…

So while Greene seems to think that Trump will select his vice president based on their appeal to MAGA voters, the emerging consensus among campaign insiders is that his choice will come down to who can perform best with wealthy donors—the Republican constituency that still needs the most convincing before getting comfortable with another four years of Trump.

Indeed, people in Trump’s orbit have said as much, telling me that his V.P. choice will likely be a donor play, not a voter tickle. And he may have to make the selection soon: Waiting until the week before the Republican National Convention, in July, might be cutting it close in a race where the candidates and their parties are expected to spend $2.7 billion on advertising between them. “They are worried, they are calling around,” said a source…

But the donor heartthrob du jour is Britt, the 42-year-old former Senate staffer. The Alabama senator has fans in the A.O.A., a group of G.O.P. megadonors that includes Ken Griffin and Paul Singer, who have thus far refused to line Trump’s coffers—but might be convinced to capitulate if they see a young and normalizing rising star on the ticket. The billionaire Ricketts family, which also sat out the primary and remains an influential part of the A.O.A. network, also has a strong affection for Britt. Warren Stephens, who gave to Asa Hutchinson in the primary, likes Britt, too. But the group, which rarely comes out in support of a candidate, has yet to endorse Trump…

So… was Britt shoved into a role she was manifestly unready for because the big money donors liked her, or because the actual Freedom Carcass legislators don’t? Possibly both! My opinion: LET.THEM.FIGHT.

Professional pessimist Tom Nichols, gradually backing away from his original (low) opinion…

But then, so did the NYTimes!

With a sunny, inviting smile, Senator Katie Britt of Alabama welcomed Americans into her kitchen on Thursday night.

Many soon backed away nervously.

In the Republican Party’s official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address, Ms. Britt delivered a jarring speech that toggled between an increasingly strained cheerfulness and a fierce glare as she gave ominous warnings about illegal immigration…

Her comments were in line with messages Republicans have increasingly used to criticize Mr. Biden at the start of the election year, but her 17-minute speech seemed likely to be remembered more for her disconcerting performance. She spoke in grim detail about a child victim of sex trafficking by drug cartels and the recent killing of a Georgia nursing student in which a Venezuelan migrant has been charged.

“That could’ve been my daughter,” Ms. Britt said. “It could’ve been yours.”

Previous State of the Union rebuttals have been delivered from behind a lectern in official settings, but Ms. Britt chose a domestic backdrop, trying to underscore her argument that Mr. Biden represents a threat to prosperity for American families.

But the scene seemed to confuse viewers on social media, where Ms. Britt was mocked by some for using a dramatic, breathy voice to deliver critiques of the president…

Earlier on Thursday, Ms. Britt’s team distributed talking points that promoted her speech by comparing it to some of the most famous oratory in the nation’s history and urging fellow Republicans to praise the Alabama senator for coming across “like America’s mom.”

“His speech was tone deaf,” the talking points declared, before either Mr. Biden or Ms. Britt had spoken. “Hers was the perfect pitch.”

[sad trombone klaxon]

Of course, Trump could still award Britt the VP rose — because some donor offers a big enough bribe, or because she tickles his perverse fancies (maybe she’ll bleach her hair blonde?), or just because he thinks it’ll piss off his myriad enemies. But she’s already spoiled her ‘new, fresh, rising star’ image…

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m disappointed to hear that Biden didn’t look at the Supreme Court justices and say “Immunize this. Mofos.”

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Imagine you’re sleeping over at a friend’s house and you get up in the middle of the night to pee and you hear a weird sound so you follow it to the kitchen, where your friend’s mom is drunk, crying, and rambling about the national debt.

       

      Those are the vibes from Katie Britt rn.

      LMAO!  Excellent.

      Sounds like I don’t have to (shouldn’t) follow the President’s SOTU address with this “rebuttal.”

    7. 7.

      Baud

      Reposted from downstairs

      I read the transcript of the SOTU. The line that stood out in the reading was this

      My God, what freedoms will you take away next?

    11. 11.

      Waspuppet

      Nichols is right. “Biden made my neighbor’s semi-hot wife cry” is now the unofficial rallying cry of the Trump campaign.

    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Jesus Johnson’s work on his poker face apparently was in vain.

      He did applaud some of the more anodyne lines though, although surreptitiously under the desk (still caught on camera in some shots).

      What a wuss.

      MTG wearing a red MAGA hat inside the chamber during the SOTU was grotesque. That Jesus Johnson allowed it speaks volumes.

    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      Perhaps there was another candidate Greene had in mind? “Of course, I’ll serve in any role that President Trump asks me to,” she said.

      Including horizontal, I’m sure. But in the words of Rod Stewart, “The mornin’ sun when it’s in your face really shows your age.”

    18. 18.

      RevRick

      @NotMax: GOP SOTU rebuttals: is the one who draws the short straw the one who is shoved before the camera?
      Because, time and again, it’s a way to kill a career.

    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @lowtechcyclist:

      But in the words of Rod Stewart, “The mornin’ sun when it’s in your face really shows your age.”

      “But that don’t worry me none,

      In your eyes I’m everything” ?

    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: They’ll add freedoms!  Like the freedom to stone blasphemers!  Like the freedom to sell your daughters into slavery!  Just like it says in the Constitution!!1

      Don’t you like freedom??!!

      Why do you hate America so much??!!ONE

      🙈🙉🙊

      [sigh]

      Have a good Friday, everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    22. 22.

      Greg

      Those that want the VP slot so bad are doing so because they don’t think that Trump will finish out his term. They know that they don’t have a shot at the Oval on their own. I wonder how much Trump worries that his VP choice will try to usurp him? I know he didn’t want to go under a general anesthetic because he would have to give up power, and he was worried that he wouldn’t get it back.

      Interesting line of “attack”: “does [random VP candidate] want to replace Trump?”. Make Trump paranoid over any of his potential VP choices.

    23. 23.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The Tim Miller crack:

      This makes Bobby Jindal’s response look like the Finest Hour speech.

      is akin to an observation I made yesterday. Put a “rising star” in that spot and watch em fall on their face.

      That twitter thread is full of good ones:

      Somewhere, Marco Rubio is taking a drink of water in relief.
      Is a reverse mortgage pitch coming next?
      Maybe a “please don’t choose me for VP” speech?
      It’s giving Christine O’Donnell! #NotaWitch!

    24. 24.

      TS

      Why is any working woman allowing herself to be filmed in the kitchen? She is a United States Senator. She has an important role in the government of the US and no doubt has a housekeeper and someone to mind the kids – given she is away from home whenever the Senate is in Session.

      Perhaps she wants the “do as I say not as I do” to be the image to the women of the US – or perhaps she is simply a useless Senator who should be voted out for not recognizing the job that she has.

    27. 27.

      SFAW

      @TS:

      Why is any working woman allowing herself to be filmed in the kitchen?

      Maybe because she’s pushing the “wimmins (outside of me) belong in the kitchen” line which the RWMFs adore.

    28. 28.

      Kay

      The breathy theatrical “baby” voice is recognized as how evangelical women are taught to speak. There’s a whole group of young women on social media who have left fundamentalist Christian groups and explain the culture and mannerisms to the rest of us. Just fascinating. Anyway!
      I think the GOP has lost ground among moderate and independent women so have to pump up their evangelical vote – they’ll go with someone who energizes that base (like Pence did). It worked for them once before.

    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      The breathy theatrical “baby” voice is recognized as how evangelical women are taught to speak

       

      Someone, maybe you, said the same thing about the Speaker’s Wife.

    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @NotMax: ​

      Can’t spell rebuttal without b-u-t-t.

      FSM (and jackals) may smite me for this, but I swear the first thing that came to mind when reading this was one of the oldies:

      “Sir, your wife has acute angina”
      “I’ll say! And her butt’s pretty nice, too.”

    32. 32.

      Kay

      Tom Nichols is the most annoying of the Never Trumpers, IMO. He’s always lecturing us. Tim Miller is genuinely funny though – I’m glad to have him.

    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m just starting to watch the SOTU. A few people have tags reading ‘153’ pinned to their jackets. Any idea what that’s about?

    34. 34.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Baud: There’s a tik tok from “Piper from Missouri” comparing the speakers wife voice to Michelle Dugger speaking. It’s the same non-threatening baby voice. Its a real thing, annoying as it is.

    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Anne Romney too. There are a lot of former evangelical women on social media, but there are probably MORE evangelical Christian “mommy” or “tradwife” accounts and it’s really true – they do all talk like that.

      Republicans always run the risk of becoming too hard Right on social issues because of their evangelical base. That’s a much bigger danger to them now that they’ve lost a whole group of moderate, less religious women. But no one in media talks about it, because only Democratic challenges are worthy of coverage.

    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @Kay: One of the jarring things about visiting Japan for the first time was going into a fast food place in Tokyo and hearing women staff behind the counter talking in a very high, loud, actually painfully screechy voice.  And they seemed unhappy about it.

      There too, it seems to be a conservative cultural thing to keep women in their place below men.

      The food was great.  But we didn’t go back.

      :⁠-⁠(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    42. 42.

      Kay

      @Another Scott:

      It’s funny to read the responses from young women to “tradwife” accounts – “why is she whispering? So weird!”

      The voice thing becomes really distinctive – a marker- there are lots and lots of far Right religious women on social media and they all use it.

    43. 43.

      gene108

      Britt’s constant forced smiling was very unnerving for me. I don’t know but sometimes smiling comes across as threatening or insincere. It’s a hard expression to pull off, if it’s not spontaneous.

    45. 45.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      The business end of their coalition was always better at communicating with normies. Now that the GOP has put the religious base in the driver’s seat, they are having more problems.

    48. 48.

      Ken

      a $41 million cash disadvantage relative to Biden and the D.N.C.

      his tens of millions of dollars in legal fees

      These two things are not unrelated.

    52. 52.

      jimmiraybob

      @TS:

       “Why is any working woman allowing herself to be filmed in the kitchen?”
      Visual messaging.
      Don’t worry Britt, the ghost of Tammy Fahe Bakker visited me last night and she said you nailed it.

    53. 53.

      hueyplong

      My out of town wife texted me last night during the rebuttal, which I of course was not watching. She said it was the worst ever imitation of a Sally Struthers weeper for abused and abandoned pets.  “For just (sob) 20 cents a day… you can keep Donald Trump’s candidacy alive!”

      It was actually what happens when MAGA, utterly lacking in empathy, attempts to portray it on tv. 

      No doubt they’ll go back to snarling, baring fangs, and threatening violent demises for the roll call of hated demographics, all in the name of family values. Achtung, tranz!

      But, as someone said last night, she’s still the best current Senator from Alabama.

    55. 55.

      Kay

      @gene108:

      The constant smiling is part of it too. I agree. It’s often just weird.

      There are women on social media who think the “trad wife” and “mommy” accounts are deliberately political – a coordinated effort on the Right. I think it’s possible.

    56. 56.

      NotMax

      OT.

      Just finished Marlowe on Prime. (Tried it because Liam Neeson.)

      My take: skip it. All the window dressing, none of the merchandise.

    57. 57.

      Suzanne

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I just made the same observation: Republicans always massively bomb the SotU response and I don’t know why anyone who cares about their career agrees to do it!

      Bobby Jindal, Marco Rubio…. like, I still laugh at these moments.

      Katie Britt gives me Crazy-Eyes Bachmann vibes.

    58. 58.

      Betty Cracker

      I missed all the speech brouhaha because I’m in the fucking hospital.* But when being wheeled back to my room after a torturous ordeal, I caught part of Britt’s speech and posted my hissy kitty comment. My god, she was awful!

      *More on this later but please not now? I need one place where everything is still normal, and this can be that place.

    59. 59.

      Geminid

      Ragip Soylu reported that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit Turkiye today and meet with President Erdogan in Istanbul. A shipyard visit is on the schedule, so maybe Zelenskyy will take delivery of the corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa. His wife attended the Mazepa’s launch and christening in October of 2022, and the ship has been undergoing fitting-out and sea trials since then.

    62. 62.

      Doug

      The authors of the longer pieces seem to be laboring under the delusion that Trump will be listening to anyone when it comes to choosing a running mate. Where have they been for the last eight years?

      Also, he‘ll choose a white guy in late middle age, because that‘s what Central Casting would send over for a VP. Probably a governor. If I knew which R gov of that type was most willing to be humiliated, I could probably tell you his choice today.

    63. 63.

      Kay

      @gene108:

      I have to say though, the forced smiling makes me a little sad because I did it as a young woman. It’s part of our training – so we won’t seem threatening and therefore avoid enraging people or something. It took me a long time to stop doing it. I think it’s why (some) women react so negatively to the demand from strange men to “smile!” – that’s where that comes from.

    66. 66.

      dmsilev

      @Betty Cracker: Sorry to hear of the hospital encounter, but I have to say that if this place is your definition of “normal”, you may be in for a bit of a shock when you encounter the wider world.

    70. 70.

      Tony Jay

      Seriously. Whoever gets the next rebuttal should just the whole hog and emerge out of the shadows naked with a silk wrap and their ‘junior senator’ tucked away between their legs.

      “Would you vote for me? I’d vote for me. I’d vote the hell out of me.”

      Couldn’t be worse than Kitchen Klanwife.

