Some hours before Britt’s State of the Union ‘rebuttal’, Puck‘s journamalistic botfly Tara Palmeri posted “Mar-a-Lago V.P. Soul-Searching”:

Among the first to arrive at Mar-a-Lago on Super Tuesday was Marjorie Taylor Greene, dressed in all black, at 4:30 p.m., when there were still just a handful of other people in the gilded ballroom. Within hours, of course, the royal court of Donald Trump had filled with red-hatted men and bleached blond women in sequins and leopard prints, who cheered as Trump pulled off a sweep (sans Vermont), essentially securing his coronation as the G.O.P.’s 2024 standard-bearer… Greene then enumerated the reasons why rising star Katie Britt—the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, charged with delivering the rebuttal to Biden’s State of the Union address—isn’t MAGA enough to be Trump’s vice president. “Katie Britt, she’s a fairly new senator,” she told me, citing Britt’s underwhelming Heritage Action score (81) from memory. “Not as strong of a conservative as the base would like to see.” Perhaps there was another candidate Greene had in mind? “Of course, I’ll serve in any role that President Trump asks me to,” she said. Trump himself spent most of the evening out on the patio, away from the applause and well-wishers, buttonholing high-dollar donors to help ease his financial troubles: a $41 million cash disadvantage relative to Biden and the D.N.C.; a deluge of campaign ads from well-funded Democratic groups; his tens of millions of dollars in legal fees, and hundreds of millions more in civil penalties. (Between the $83.3 million due to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, and $355 million plus interest owed to the state of New York, he’s on the hook for nearly half a billion dollars.) Perhaps that’s why the former president didn’t seem jubilant, exactly, when he sauntered onto the stage to deliver another “American Carnage”-style speech… So while Greene seems to think that Trump will select his vice president based on their appeal to MAGA voters, the emerging consensus among campaign insiders is that his choice will come down to who can perform best with wealthy donors—the Republican constituency that still needs the most convincing before getting comfortable with another four years of Trump.

Indeed, people in Trump’s orbit have said as much, telling me that his V.P. choice will likely be a donor play, not a voter tickle. And he may have to make the selection soon: Waiting until the week before the Republican National Convention, in July, might be cutting it close in a race where the candidates and their parties are expected to spend $2.7 billion on advertising between them. “They are worried, they are calling around,” said a source… But the donor heartthrob du jour is Britt, the 42-year-old former Senate staffer. The Alabama senator has fans in the A.O.A., a group of G.O.P. megadonors that includes Ken Griffin and Paul Singer, who have thus far refused to line Trump’s coffers—but might be convinced to capitulate if they see a young and normalizing rising star on the ticket. The billionaire Ricketts family, which also sat out the primary and remains an influential part of the A.O.A. network, also has a strong affection for Britt. Warren Stephens, who gave to Asa Hutchinson in the primary, likes Britt, too. But the group, which rarely comes out in support of a candidate, has yet to endorse Trump…

So… was Britt shoved into a role she was manifestly unready for because the big money donors liked her, or because the actual Freedom Carcass legislators don’t? Possibly both! My opinion: LET.THEM.FIGHT.

Professional pessimist Tom Nichols, gradually backing away from his original (low) opinion…

Look, this Katie Britt address – breathy, theatrical, on the verge of tears – is completely weird, very coached and like a high school acting audition.

But you have to remember that these people know their base, and the base is going to *love* this. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 8, 2024

There is no way that this Katie Britt address does not end up as part of the SNL cold open — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 8, 2024

But then, so did the NYTimes!

With a sunny, inviting smile, Senator Katie Britt of Alabama welcomed Americans into her kitchen on Thursday night. Many soon backed away nervously. In the Republican Party’s official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address, Ms. Britt delivered a jarring speech that toggled between an increasingly strained cheerfulness and a fierce glare as she gave ominous warnings about illegal immigration… Her comments were in line with messages Republicans have increasingly used to criticize Mr. Biden at the start of the election year, but her 17-minute speech seemed likely to be remembered more for her disconcerting performance. She spoke in grim detail about a child victim of sex trafficking by drug cartels and the recent killing of a Georgia nursing student in which a Venezuelan migrant has been charged. “That could’ve been my daughter,” Ms. Britt said. “It could’ve been yours.” Previous State of the Union rebuttals have been delivered from behind a lectern in official settings, but Ms. Britt chose a domestic backdrop, trying to underscore her argument that Mr. Biden represents a threat to prosperity for American families. But the scene seemed to confuse viewers on social media, where Ms. Britt was mocked by some for using a dramatic, breathy voice to deliver critiques of the president… Earlier on Thursday, Ms. Britt’s team distributed talking points that promoted her speech by comparing it to some of the most famous oratory in the nation’s history and urging fellow Republicans to praise the Alabama senator for coming across “like America’s mom.” “His speech was tone deaf,” the talking points declared, before either Mr. Biden or Ms. Britt had spoken. “Hers was the perfect pitch.”

Of course, Trump could still award Britt the VP rose — because some donor offers a big enough bribe, or because she tickles his perverse fancies (maybe she’ll bleach her hair blonde?), or just because he thinks it’ll piss off his myriad enemies. But she’s already spoiled her ‘new, fresh, rising star’ image…

