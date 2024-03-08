Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Times of Israel – U.S. Military Emergency Mission to Build Pier Off the Coast of Gaza

Times of Israel – U.S. Military Emergency Mission to Build Pier Off the Coast of Gaza

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Such welcome news!

According to the live blog on the Times of Israel: the US military will build a temporary pier off Gaza coast that will allow for maritime delivery of aid!

President Biden is the living embodiment of what Nancy Pelosi said in this clip about passing health care reform in 2010.  The whole clip is  only 1.5 minutes, but the money quote starts one minute in at 1:05.

Cutting to the chase.  Biden Administration:

We’re not waiting on the Israelis. This is a moment for American leadership, and we are building a coalition of countries to address this urgent need.

.

US President Joe Biden will announce in his State of the Union address tonight that he has directed the US military to embark on an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza that will allow for the direct delivery of humanitarian assistance from the Mediterranean Sea, senior administration officials tell reporters on a briefing call.

The idea for a marine humanitarian corridor into Gaza has been floated for years, but never got off the ground due to Israeli reticence and concerns that the existing Gaza City fishing port isn’t equipped for docking large ships. The US made a renewed push for the corridor establishment following last week’s deadly mass-casualty incident where dozens of Palestinians were killed trying to collect aid in northern Gaza.

Believing that the best way to ensure civilians receive aid is by flooding the strip with assistance by land, air and sea, the US has airdropped food over Gaza three times since Saturday, and will over the coming weeks begin work to establish a causeway facility off the coast of Gaza that will be able to receive large ships carrying hundreds of truckloads of food, water, medicine and temporary shelters each day, according to the administration officials.

The US is coordinating with Israel to ensure its security concerns are met and with the UN and humanitarian organizations on the ground in order to ensure that the aid is properly distributed.

Initial shipments will arrive to the port via Cyprus’s Larnaca Port, where they will ostensibly undergo security inspections.

It will take “a number of weeks” to get the temporary pier built and running, one of the officials briefing reporters said, adding that the US hopes that the port will turn into “a commercially operated facility over time.”

The officials clarified that the project will not require US boots on the ground in Gaza. Instead, US military personnel will be present on vessels offshore while the pier is being built.

“We’re not waiting on the Israelis. This is a moment for American leadership, and we are building a coalition of countries to address this urgent need,” one of the senior officials says.

I wrote this yesterday but held it because of the state of the union.  I still think this is worth front-paging.  Do take a minute to watch Nancy Pelosi!

Open thread.

  ...now I try to be amused
  Another Scott
  Baud
  Bill K
  Geminid
  japa21
  NotMax
  Ohio Mom
  Omnes Omnibus
  OzarkHillbilly
  skerry
  Timill
  trollhattan
  WaterGirl

    5. 5.

      Bill K

      Gaza City does have one small port.  What’s wrong with using that?  Also, have the Israelis prevented shipping from going to Gaza?  Is this part of their ‘Warsaw ghetto’ philosophy with the Palestinians?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Bill K: Their existing port is not suitable for “larger” ships. “Larger” in quotes because I don’t know what they mean when they say that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @Bill K@OzarkHillbilly:

      Reasonable to assume whatever facilities they had have been bombed to smithereens?

      Plus, US Navy personnel coming ashore would seem like a very bad not good idea. The general belief across the region is that Israel is America’s puppet and Bibi’s crimes are actually ours.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl:  Israeli government spokesmen are scrambling on this one, and explaining that they’ve been working with us on the project all along!

      Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky knows better, and she reposted someone’s photo of an Israeli and a US flag flying side by side in the town of Caesarea. She commented:

          Netanyahu’s Caesarea neighbors have taken a creative approach to irritating the thin-skinned prime minister and have raised the Stars & Stripes in front of his seaside villa.

      Caesarea is now an upscale town on the western shore of Lake Kinneret, also known as the Sea of Galilee.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      I like remembering during these events, that time Bibi came to congress invited by Republicans and not President Obama, as protocol dictates.Huge snub. Joe Biden was his VP.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Not if they read the post. :-)

      President Biden is the living embodiment of what Nancy Pelosi said in this clip about passing health care reform in 2010.

      The whole clip is  only 1.5 minutes, but the money quote starts one minute in at 1:05.

      note: my mom always said they wouldn’t tease you if they didn’t like you.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Bill K: Israel has prevented shipping from going directly to Gaza for a decade at least. Everything that goes to the Gaza Strip has come in through a few crossings on the border with Israel and the crossing at Rafah, on the Egyptian border.

      A lot of material has also entered underneath the Egyptian border, smuggled through numerous tunnels. That’s how Hamas, Palestinian Jihad and other militias got many of the weapons with which they fight Israel (although Gaza also has a small arms industry of its own). The Egyptian government has cracked down on the smuggling in recent years by demolishing tunnels it finds or flooding them with seawater.

      Egypt has also removed most of the population on their side, so the Egyptian half of Rafah city is somewhat of a ghost town.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Timill: Lack of deep water can be a problem. I would guess they plan to anchor of shore and ferry supplies in on the largest boats Gaza waters can accommodate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @NotMax:

      Putting pier pressure into action.

      BOO! (I wish I’d thought of it.)

      This project is another Berlin Airlift, with the Israelis cast in the role of the Soviets. Not a good look for Israel.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: I think the idea is to anchor a floating pier and drive supplies off of landing craft onto the pier and then on to the beach. They’ll stage the supplies in Cyprus first, maybe at one of the British bases there.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ohio Mom

      As someone with no knowledge of military logistics (in spite of Adam’s continual efforts), supplying humanitarian aid via a temporary pier sounds genius.

      But what took us so long? Why didn’t we do this sooner?

      Reply

