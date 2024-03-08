Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    1. 1.

      cain

      Man, anchovies. I just can’t….

      But then some feel the same about pineapples on pizza.. which I love with jalapenos.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Melancholy Jaques

      The fact that the votes in the California senate races are so far apart for the same two candidates is a sign that many voters are not very bright.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      There’s nothing wrong with boring.

      Yes, boring may be boring but it’s also not high drama and chaos and angst and desperation and all the other things that come with big costs to make right.

      No need to apologize for enjoying a serene patch of life.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      karen marie

      @cain:   At some point over this past year I started getting pineapple on my pizza.  It so fucking good.  OMG.  I only wish I’d started sooner

      PS I’d like to know where Mr. Cole got said pizza.  I’ve never been anywhere with pizza as bad as the pizza I’ve had here in Arizona.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      danielx

      If my 25 year old self were to view my life as it is today, I’m sure the verdict would be “boring, man, from where you live to your life in general”.

      Probably right – no gunshots and very few sirens where I live, and home on Friday and Saturday nights. I like it like that. Count your blessings, Cole.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @cain: ​

      I’ve never understood why pineapple on pizza arouses such scorn: it’s a perfectly good topping, though best paired with something that contrasts with/takes down the sweetness.

      And considering all the weird stuff people put on pizzas nowadays – taco pizzas! greek pizzas! chicken parmesan pizzas! – I just don’t get why pineapple gets singled out for derision.​

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @cain: Mmmmm… pineapples, ham, jalapenos.  Yum!

      Though, balsamic onions, kalamata olives, and roasted cherry tomatoes on mozz+goat cheese, is delish also.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @cain: There’s these things called “boquerones”: they’re anchovies preserved in oil, and they’re not salty AF or anything.  Some salad places will put ’em on caesar salad, and they’re delish that way.  I wonder how they’d be on pizza …..

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      We’re at last crawling out of our weeks long cold & rainy period (thanks, weather gods, much appreciated) and the upsides are drying out and everything uber green with buds about to pop, but holy fucking hell the dusk mosquitoes are the size of first-baseman gloves.
      And there are a lot of first basemen this season.
      ETA who’s ready for spring forward then actual spring? [hand shoots up]​

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @Melancholy Jaques: The fact that the votes in the California senate races are so far apart for the same two candidates is a sign that many voters are not very bright.

      That may be true, or at least uninformed.  But it’s only a few percentage points.  Maybe the two different votes for the same office was too confusing for some and they only voted once.  Or they split their vote.

      On the California SOS official site, both Barbara Lee’s and Katie Porter’s vote counts are a few percentage points higher for the two month term than for the full term. That would account for some of the difference in Schiff’s totals.  A few Democrats may have voted for Lee or Porter for the two month term and for Schiff for the full term.

      But Garvey’s vote count difference? I don’t know.

      The vote won’t be certified until next month.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      eclare

      @trollhattan:

      I noticed huge skeeters here a few nights ago when I went out with the dog.  I came back in, started scratching, and took a Benadryl.  I think this is the earliest.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chetan Murthy

      @trollhattan: Mine are from Wild Planet.  I don’t eat fish very often, so it’ll probably take a year to eat thru these cans.  When I do, maybe I’ll remember and order Patagonia, just to compare.

      They’re nothing like “anchovies”, are they?  They look like fish, have the same mouth feel as fish, and really taste like fish.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I’m fine with pineapple on pizza, have been since the 1970s when I first discovered it.  Nowadays I also go for the cholesterol lover’s triple meat pizzas,usually ground beef, pepperoni, and Italian sausage.  On a tomato sauce and lotsa mozzarella base..  Whole wheat crusts are good.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Captain C

      @CaseyL:

      I’ve never understood why pineapple on pizza arouses such scorn: it’s a perfectly good topping, though best paired with something that contrasts with/takes down the sweetness.

      I like pineapple and jalapeño myself.  On our second date, my partner asked what my favorite pizza toppings were and I truthfully told her this combination.  She thought I was trolling her.  Now I do by referring to this as The Correct Pizza.

      Reply

