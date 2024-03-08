I am too tired for everything and ordered a gut bomb pizza. Going with a white pizza with tomatoes and anchovies.
Got some more stuff done today and honestly that is it. Boring man.
by John Cole| 29 Comments
cain
Man, anchovies. I just can’t….
But then some feel the same about pineapples on pizza.. which I love with jalapenos.
Melancholy Jaques
The fact that the votes in the California senate races are so far apart for the same two candidates is a sign that many voters are not very bright.
Ohio Mom
There’s nothing wrong with boring.
Yes, boring may be boring but it’s also not high drama and chaos and angst and desperation and all the other things that come with big costs to make right.
No need to apologize for enjoying a serene patch of life.
Turgidson
“White” pizza is flatbread.
danielx
If my 25 year old self were to view my life as it is today, I’m sure the verdict would be “boring, man, from where you live to your life in general”.
Probably right – no gunshots and very few sirens where I live, and home on Friday and Saturday nights. I like it like that. Count your blessings, Cole.
BigJimSlade
I just got some dough going for tomorrow night’s pizza :-)
CaseyL
@cain:
I’ve never understood why pineapple on pizza arouses such scorn: it’s a perfectly good topping, though best paired with something that contrasts with/takes down the sweetness.
And considering all the weird stuff people put on pizzas nowadays – taco pizzas! greek pizzas! chicken parmesan pizzas! – I just don’t get why pineapple gets singled out for derision.
eclare
Tomatoes and anchovies…ugh. Enjoy your night.
trollhattan
We’re at last crawling out of our weeks long cold & rainy period (thanks, weather gods, much appreciated) and the upsides are drying out and everything uber green with buds about to pop, but holy fucking hell the dusk mosquitoes are the size of first-baseman gloves.
And there are a lot of first basemen this season.
ETA who’s ready for spring forward then actual spring? [hand shoots up]
Scout211
@Melancholy Jaques: The fact that the votes in the California senate races are so far apart for the same two candidates is a sign that many voters are not very bright.
That may be true, or at least uninformed. But it’s only a few percentage points. Maybe the two different votes for the same office was too confusing for some and they only voted once. Or they split their vote.
On the California SOS official site, both Barbara Lee’s and Katie Porter’s vote counts are a few percentage points higher for the two month term than for the full term. That would account for some of the difference in Schiff’s totals. A few Democrats may have voted for Lee or Porter for the two month term and for Schiff for the full term.
But Garvey’s vote count difference? I don’t know.
The vote won’t be certified until next month.
trollhattan
@Chetan Murthy: Patagonia tins Portuguese anchovies in several flavors and wow, are they great. Not those salty oily bastards, completely different experience.
trollhattan
There is no there, there.
Scout211
@trollhattan: There is no there, there.
You have a good point. There is in November.
eclare
I noticed huge skeeters here a few nights ago when I went out with the dog. I came back in, started scratching, and took a Benadryl. I think this is the earliest.
Chetan Murthy
@trollhattan: Mine are from Wild Planet. I don’t eat fish very often, so it’ll probably take a year to eat thru these cans. When I do, maybe I’ll remember and order Patagonia, just to compare.
They’re nothing like “anchovies”, are they? They look like fish, have the same mouth feel as fish, and really taste like fish.
Villago Delenda Est
I’m fine with pineapple on pizza, have been since the 1970s when I first discovered it. Nowadays I also go for the cholesterol lover’s triple meat pizzas,usually ground beef, pepperoni, and Italian sausage. On a tomato sauce and lotsa mozzarella base.. Whole wheat crusts are good.
HumboldtBlue
I’m convinced Katie Britt puts pineapple on her pizza.
He caught Sen. Britt in an out and out lie. amazing work. and just sitting there in plain site. really worth your taking a few minutes to watch this video
Sen. Britt, not only an emotionally disregulated freak, also a big fat liar.
eclare
Thank you.
Another Scott
@HumboldtBlue: I’m shocked, shocked.
Thanks for the pointer.
Cheers,
Scott.
HumboldtBlue
@eclare:
Speaking of Taylor Swift and good taste, Travis Kelce joined her in Australia, and it turns out that while talking to his older brother Jason, he has no clue who Yoko Ono is.
Villago Delenda Est
@Another Scott: I’m shocked, shocked.
(Insert Fry “I’m shocked” gif here)
eclare
OMG the speed skater???? Hahahaha…. .
Villago Delenda Est
@HumboldtBlue: Yoko Ono single handedly broke up the 1969 Kansas City Chiefs.
HumboldtBlue
Yoko Ono single handedly broke up the 1969 Kansas City Chiefs.
Yes! Len Dawson and Mike Garrett soon hated each other, Otis Taylor wouldn’t speak to anyone, and yet Hank Stram had those boys matriculating the ball down the field!
Captain C
I’ve never understood why pineapple on pizza arouses such scorn: it’s a perfectly good topping, though best paired with something that contrasts with/takes down the sweetness.
I like pineapple and jalapeño myself. On our second date, my partner asked what my favorite pizza toppings were and I truthfully told her this combination. She thought I was trolling her. Now I do by referring to this as The Correct Pizza.
