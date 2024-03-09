President Biden: I was watching a Fox News commentator saying, 'you know, Biden is changing from trickle down economics to build from the middle out and bottom up, it’s going to ruin America.' Ruin America? We have the strongest economy in the world right now! pic.twitter.com/Ycx16nr9yI — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

.@JoeNBC: Last night had to make Democrats feel like they were in really good shape. I just love how the issues line up, Republicans are on the wrong side of history, polls and decency. Game, set, match to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/FtysuyD41F — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 9, 2024

Vice President Harris: On one side, you have Joe Biden who is competent, principled, and has accomplished more than presidents hope for. On the other side, you have Trump who glorifies dictators and says he'll be a dictator on day one. The split screen is clear pic.twitter.com/HGCdvFrOqn — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

The Extreme MAGA Republican response to being destroyed by President Biden is to lecture us about decorum? Get lost. pic.twitter.com/DM5gXWcdO3 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 8, 2024

This is who we need leading the country for the next four years. Congrats to @POTUS on a powerful State of the Union address last night. pic.twitter.com/gaLc4z6ea7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 8, 2024

"My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6th. I will not do that. This is a moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here's the simple truth: You can't love your country only when you win." – @POTUS #BidenHarris2024 https://t.co/giDe94ycg2 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 8, 2024

Gay: President Biden has turned the tables. He said 'this isn't about me, this is about you and American democracy and we're going to fight for it,' compared to the doom and the gloom that we saw from Republicans pic.twitter.com/BNyyhTQAQj — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024