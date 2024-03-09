Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Standing Strong & Fighting Back

Open Threads

      Kay

      March 8 (Reuters) – A federal judge in Texas on Friday struck down a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) rule challenged by major business groups that would treat many companies as employers of certain contract and franchise workers and require them to bargain with unions representing them.

      This is Biden’s rule- it repeals Trump’s rule – Trump’s rule screwed contract and franchise workers.

      Party of the working class! Yes, sir!

      OzarkHillbilly

      To the surprise of absolutely no one:

      The oil industry has fought against government support for clean technologies for more than half a century, the Guardian can reveal, even as vast subsidies have propped up its polluting business model.

      It lobbied lawmakers to block support for low-carbon technologies such as solar panels, electric cars and heat pumps as far back as the 1960s, analysis shows. Trade associations in the US and Europe stymied green innovations under the guise of supporting a “technology neutral” approach to avoiding the damage done by burning their fuels.

      The same incumbents were happy to lobby for government support when they were getting started, and had continued to benefit from it since, said Dario Kenner, a visiting research fellow at the University of Sussex who trawled through decades of public statements from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and FuelsEurope.
      Lobbyists on both sides of the Atlantic argued that government subsidies for clean technologies distorted free markets. Activists say their position is “dishonest” because the oil industry benefits from tax credits and other financial help from governments, and pays for only a fraction of the damage its fuels do to people and the planet.

      In 2022, the total subsidies for fossil fuels – including costs to society – came to $760bn (£592bn) in the US and $310bn (£264bn) in the EU, according to the International Monetary Fund.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m thrilled that my real-time reaction to Britt’s counter-SOTU reflected larger reality. (Don’t trust my instincts as a homer.)

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: George Conway: I can’t stop watching Katie Britt Twitter

      It really has taken on a life of its own!  I liked the one I saw that was converted to black and white, with Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls” playing in the background.  =)

      Soprano2

      Evidently the trafficking story that Senator Britt related in her speech happened in Mexico between 2004-2008. So it has nothing to do with Biden or the border. I wondered why she relayed that awful story and then just went on with the rest of the speech. She implied that it happened in the U.S. and was because of Biden’s border policies. A man did a TikTok about it, but I found it through a tweet that a friend shared. I’m sure it’ll be all over the liberal Web soon.

      Kay

      @Betty:

      Set to go into effect Monday. They’re terrified of this rule change because it opens contract and franchise labor to organizing.

      Labor unions are still the only thing that scares these people – not regulatory changes, not agency enforcement actions – those they can buy their way out of – but they can’t control whether or not their workers want to join a union (although they try).

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I mean, the affect of the story implied that someone told her that story personally when she traveled to the border, but an activist told that story to Congress in testimony in 2015!! The senator met with the activist on her trip. I’m sure she’ll say she didn’t actually lie, but her implication was a lie.

      Jeffro

      This is mostly great: GOP lawmaker actually does his job, works to get stuff done for his constituents instead of heckling POTUS

      (I say mostly because the Rep in question still objected to certifying both AZ’s and PA’s electors in 2020.  And yet…)

      Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) knows how to lay in wait.  When the State of the Union address finishes, Republicans rush for the exits, anxious to blast President Biden’s speech to conservative media, while Democrats pour into the well of the House to high-five their leader and pose for selfies.

      Every year, LaMalfa will patiently wait toward the back of the room and position himself along the aisle that all presidents use to enter and exit the big speech. His moment arrived again late Thursday night when Biden spotted him and joked about hoping the burly, six-term lawmaker wouldn’t beat him up.

      “I didn’t do it, I swear to God, I didn’t do it,” Biden joked with LaMalfa.  For the next three minutes, LaMalfa, the chairman of the House Agriculture forestry subcommittee on forestry, had the full attention of the leader of the free world. And with that precious time, he made his pitch to force the U.S. Forest Service to speed up permits for harvesting timber.

      …LaMalfa cannot say for sure whether the president even knows who he is, given how brief the interactions are and the lower profile of his policy requests.  “But it’s always a fairly positive interaction. And he gave me a decent amount of time last night. He listened, he did listen,” LaMalfa said.

      On Super Tuesday, he was the only Republican on the primary ballot in his district and advanced to a general election that, if past is prologue, he will comfortably win for his seventh congressional term. Some conservative constituents have been upset upon seeing clips of their representative talking to Biden.  He said it’s the usual round of questions: “What are you doing? Wait, what are you talking about? Why are you talking to that guy?”  Because I’m trying to get stuff done to help you,” LaMalfa said. “He’s the president of the United States.”

      More pieces like this please, snooze media!  You never know: the rest of the House GOP might actually do some work once in a while.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The US economy is the strongest in the world and Joe Biden was right to say so in his State of the Union address, a rightwing Republican economist allied to Donald Trump and a co-author of a plan to reshape the federal government said on Friday morning.

      “Let me just say one thing positive about where we are right now,” Stephen Moore told Fox Business. “One thing that Biden said last night was true. It is true that the United States today has the strongest economy. There is no question about it. If you look at what’s happening in Europe today, Germany, Britain, France, if you look at Japan and China, they’re not growing. And so it is true … the way I like to put it is we are the least rotten apple in the cart and that’s something that’s important to cheer.”
      A member of hard-right groups including the Heritage Foundation, FreedomWorks and the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, Moore is also a regular analyst for Fox.

      On Friday, the Guardian asked Moore if he credited Biden for the strong economy, as was further expressed by strong February jobs numbers released that morning.

      Moore said: “No I don’t credit Biden for the economy. It IS true that we have the strongest economy, but as I said, we are the least rotten apple in the cart. Most of the rest of the world is in recession.”

      Asked who he did credit for such a strong US economy, if not the president who has supervised it for three years, Moore did not immediately reply.

      I guess he wasn’t prepared for that question.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      Marcy Kaptur told a story during her campaign last cycle. She said she was in negotiations on some bill or other, open to the media, and it got heated between Republicans and Democrats but she said it was “substantive” – a real disagreement but no media are in the room. So they agree to take a break to cool down, she walks outside, and all of media is out there surrounding Marjorie Taylor Green, who is performing some stupid stunt.

      Jeffro

      @OzarkHillbilly: the fact that he calls us the “least rotten apple” is really something.  What would a ‘perfect’ apple look like, Mr. Moore?  I have a funny feeling it’s some sort of libertarian hyper-capitalist utopia that has existed in the back of his mind ever since he read ‘Atlas Shrugged’ at age 14.

