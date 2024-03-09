Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

White supremacy is terrorism.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

“woke” is the new caravan.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

This fight is for everything.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Open Thread: A Little Kindness All Around

Open Thread: A Little Kindness All Around

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Just a quick hit of kindness before I run off for the day.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. —

From Raymond Hall on campus at Providence College, students were on a mission to surprise their favorite person in the building, James, who’s the security guard, with a gift.

“You told us a while ago that you wanted to see your family in Nigeria that you haven’t seen in a long time, so we came together and spread the word, and we started a GoFundMe because we take care of our own because that’s what we do at Providence College. They’ve done that for me, we’ve done that for each other, so now we’re doing it for you. You’re of the family, so our gift to you is a trip to Nigeria,” said sophomore student Daniel Singh.

Nearly $3,000 was raised within 24 hours for James to see his family, including his son, in Nigeria.

“He’s just the kindest soul anyone has ever met in this building. He means so much to us he’s so important. It was amazing how fast everyone connected and were able to put it together for him,” said freshman student Brandon Reichert, who helped organize the GoFundMe.

Singh and Reichert say it was a no brainer to start the GoFundMe after learning it had been 11 years since James had seen his family.

A moment that no one in the room to witness the act of kindness will forget.

“Tears to my eyes. Such an act of kindness. It was such a great reminder of the good our Friars are bringing into the world and a great reminder of how we can all do a small act of kindness every day that can make a difference,” said Dean of Students Sean Sears.

You can watch the entire story here

Keep a good thought for Zander – he’s been doing poorly and without some seriously invasive tests, so far everything has been inconclusive. He’s in good spirits, though.

Open Thread: A Little Kindness All Around

and we’ll take it a day at a time.

Name the band:

Open Thread: A Little Kindness All Around 1

And Trixie just watching the world go by out the window:

Open Thread: A Little Kindness All Around 2

That’s it for me. My house is filled with 5 dogs, 3 cats, 4 people and we’re spilling out the seams. We are off to watch my niece in a drumline competition, which is always fun and I’m glad they come to CO once a year for this event so I can see her play. She’s amazing on the marimba. Heck, she’s just plain amazing. And I’m not saying that because she introduces me to her friends as “the person who made me cool.”

This is an open thread. Play nice

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • DesertFriar
  • Kristine
  • laura
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MomSense
  • moonbat
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • NutmegAgain
  • piratedan
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • TBone
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      MagdaInBlack

      I wanted to thank you, TaMara, for the ” Carbon Cowboys” series. I binge watched all of them last Sunday and I loved them. Kind of bittersweet: my late husband would have been all over that type of farming. It was his thing.

      My best wishes too, for Xander.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Name the band:

      Two Dog Night?
      :)

      Speaking of bands, came across this zircon of prediction:

      “We don’t like their sound. And anyway guitar music is on its way out.”
      – Decca Records executive in 1962 talking about why they passed on signing The Beatles
      .

      Reply
    12. 12.

      moonbat

      Name the Band: Jazzy Jasper and the Monochromes.

      Lazy Boy and the Recliners (?)

      Thank you, TaMara, as always for the uplift!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      laura

      Did some body say Mirimbas? Check these Louisville Leopards- and little sister up front! https://youtu.be/JYuOZnAqQCY?

      There’s so much good in this world, such kindness, thank you for wringing tears of happiness out to start the weekend.

      Sending back vibes of comfort and healing to Narya and her family and Betty Cracker.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NutmegAgain

      My good news is I just formally adopted my most recent foster dog. He’s a Newfoundland, brown, and a big boy with the biggest heart. He’s 3. I am so much the lucky one with this fluffy fellow.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.