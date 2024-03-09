Just a quick hit of kindness before I run off for the day.

From Raymond Hall on campus at Providence College, students were on a mission to surprise their favorite person in the building, James, who’s the security guard, with a gift. “You told us a while ago that you wanted to see your family in Nigeria that you haven’t seen in a long time, so we came together and spread the word, and we started a GoFundMe because we take care of our own because that’s what we do at Providence College. They’ve done that for me, we’ve done that for each other, so now we’re doing it for you. You’re of the family, so our gift to you is a trip to Nigeria,” said sophomore student Daniel Singh. Nearly $3,000 was raised within 24 hours for James to see his family, including his son, in Nigeria. “He’s just the kindest soul anyone has ever met in this building. He means so much to us he’s so important. It was amazing how fast everyone connected and were able to put it together for him,” said freshman student Brandon Reichert, who helped organize the GoFundMe. Singh and Reichert say it was a no brainer to start the GoFundMe after learning it had been 11 years since James had seen his family. A moment that no one in the room to witness the act of kindness will forget. “Tears to my eyes. Such an act of kindness. It was such a great reminder of the good our Friars are bringing into the world and a great reminder of how we can all do a small act of kindness every day that can make a difference,” said Dean of Students Sean Sears.

Keep a good thought for Zander – he’s been doing poorly and without some seriously invasive tests, so far everything has been inconclusive. He’s in good spirits, though.

and we’ll take it a day at a time.

Name the band:

And Trixie just watching the world go by out the window:

That’s it for me. My house is filled with 5 dogs, 3 cats, 4 people and we’re spilling out the seams. We are off to watch my niece in a drumline competition, which is always fun and I’m glad they come to CO once a year for this event so I can see her play. She’s amazing on the marimba. Heck, she’s just plain amazing. And I’m not saying that because she introduces me to her friends as “the person who made me cool.”

