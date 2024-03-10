Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Katie Lies – You Can See It in Her Eyes

Katie Lies – You Can See It in Her Eyes

by | 13 Comments

Katie Britt has arisen from deep, prayerful reflection on her disaster of a SOTU response to double down on the lie that she didn’t lie about the sexual abuse she called out (the account of the abuse she heard was real, but the abuse itself happened in Mexico during the GWB administration, not during the Biden administration, something she was at a minimum crystal unclear about).  I thought the Guardian headline captured it well: Katie Britt defends sex trafficking story she falsely links to Biden presidency.

Anyway, yeah, nobody’s buying her bullshit excuses except perhaps her fellow evangelicals, and why is that?  I think it’s because lying is so baked into their game that they expect it, tolerate it, and find comfort in it.  Their church experience is full of lies, and I’m not talking about  the belief in some benevolent sky prince as described in their fairytale bible.  Rather, it’s the other shit that they swallow all day.  “We love everyone” except  trans and gay folks, and sluts who use birth control and/or have abortions.  (Of course, they use birth control and have abortions, in the closet, just as many of them are gay or bi, in the closet.)  “We live chaste, virtuous lives” except for their clergy, who are forever being found sticking their dicks in kids and women who aren’t their wives.  “We tithe for the greater good” which includes lining the pockets of their leadership.  They are also brought up to seek coded messages in the main text of their faith, since that’s the only way to make sense of a bunch of disjointed rambling assembled over hundreds of years from disparate sources.

I think there are a fair number of evangelicals who live their faith and won’t vote for Trump, but for every one of them, there are ten who find him a familiar, comforting presence.  He’s a leader who molests women and is notoriously unfaithful to his wives (just like their preachers).  He rips off his followers, fucks them over with scammy shit like golden sneakers and generally treats them as marks, just as they are treated in their megachurches.  He’s full of coded messages and wink-wink, again, something they hear every day.  It’s no mystery why these people flock to Trump, when you take a clear-eyed look at what happens in their churches.

I believe that what I’ve expressed here is pretty much commonly acknowledged truth about a lot of evangelicals, but because they have “beliefs”, the media (which they despise and would destroy the minute they’re in power) treats them with kid gloves.  These fuckers have burrowed themselves far too deeply into our society already, and we need to start seeing them as the threat they are.  They’re un-American because they would burn the Constitution as soon as they’re in power, they’re un-Christian, in the sense of following the teachings of Christ, and they are a god damned menace to civil society with their church school ignorance and anti-vaxxism.  Katie did us all a service with her Stepford wife performance (more on that from Cheryl Rofer, well worth reading).  She reminded us that she, and her kind, are the enemy, and it’s good to remember that.

    1. 1.

      JPL

      The mom and wife spends most of her time in Washington DC and there is nothing wrong with that.   In order to have the position she does, she probably employs outside help.    Let’s not pretend that she is home stirring a tea cup or making cookies.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I wonder how many times people need to see them for what they really are before they’ll grudgingly admit that we were right along.

    5. 5.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      The Venn diagram for white nationalism, Ku Klux Klan, fascism, conservatives and evangelicals is a circle. These are not Christians, these are wolves barely dressed as sheep. They hate unlike real Christians and they thrive on it. They are not interested in the Constitution except to abuse it like they do the bible, interpreting it in ways to bend it to their will.

      They must be called out and opposed every single day. These people are not honorable, nor are they trustworthy. They are bald-faced liars and that is why they love Trump. He’s the king of liars.

    11. 11.

      cope

      Thank you for this, well said.  And we are supposed to be a species that will leave this planet and spread out through the solar system/galaxy/universe?  Good luck with that.

    12. 12.

      ColoradoGuy

      The GOP has been ad-agency driven since the late Forties. Their specialty is demographic analysis, since they have few principles other than raw power, and how to get it.

      Nixon and his Madison Avenue henchmen saw the evangelicals as the most gullible and most tolerant of lying of any US demographic. They focus-group tested the most emotional issue back in the Seventies, and found abortion as the one that worked. This was the wedge that shattered the movement towards the Equal Rights Amendment, and became part of the Reagan Alliance of NRA gun nuts, Ayn Randers, and Southern Evangelicals.

      The GOP doesn’t have “issues” as such, unlike a normal political party. Instead, it’s a quasi-religious cause around carefully selected focus-group tested issues. Trump accurately saw the GOP as the most gullible and emotional demographic in the whole country, and tailored his message to whatever got the biggest response. As a lifelong con man, he was more effective at this than the ad-men the GOP had traditionally employed.

      The GOP since Gingrich has merged its message with the evangelical leadership style … dishonest to the core, but very effectively tailored to their demographic.

    13. 13.

      Paul M Gottlieb

      One thing that survey after survey has revealed is that the “Evangelicals” who most fervently support Trump almost never go to church. In most cases they don’t even belong to a local church. They have abandoned the entire idea of Christian Fellowship so that they can be part of an rage-filled cult.   their

