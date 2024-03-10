Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The revolution will be supervised.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – In These Times

Medium Cool – In These Times

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

 

What does popular culture tell us about the times we are living in?

Did popular culture change during Covid?  Did it change when the former present was in office?  Has it changed during the these times of living in a world where half the country seems to want to turn back the clock?  Is there a role for popular culture in our fight for democracy in the rule of law?  Are more mysteries being written, and filmed, because stories where the bad guy gets caught and gets what’s coming to him in the end are a comfort?

Is popular culture being used to control people?  Or is popular culture organic, something that can not be controlled at all?

What does it say about our culture that Katie Britt’s rebuttal video is seen so differently across the cultural divide?  Are there actually two different cultures America today?  Perhaps not just two, but many?  Is there black culture and asian culture and white redneck culture and MAGA culture, and now – with new awareness – I might suggest “fundy” culture.  Is there special “fundy” porn?  I have never heard of it, but I suspect that it may exist.

Can the videos that have been made in response to Katie Britt be seen as part of popular culture?  I think I would answer yes.  Is politics part of popular culture?  Or does culture exist outside of politics?

Does culture bring us together?  Or separate us?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Omnes Omnibus

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.