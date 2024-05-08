Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

No Justins, No Peace

When we show up, we win.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Corrupt Florida Judge Cannon Slows Things to a Veritable Halt, Now the DC Trial Waits on the Immunity Ruling from the Corrupt Supreme Court

TaMara and I were apparently composing our posts about Cannon at the same time this morning.  Mine was already composed when hers went up, so I held mine back.  If you already talked about all of this in TaMara’s post, just consider this a totally open thread.

On the bright side, that opens up the trial calendar for the DC case, unless the Corrupt Supreme Court screws the pooch.

This may have been covered in the morning thread.  But wow, just wow.

Maybe all the corruption we are seeing is related to an ethics-eating parasite?  I can’t wait until the identify that parasite and find the cure. For now, the cure is Democrats, Independents, and all other sane people voting for the sane party.

Open thread.

    36Comments

    4. 4.

      sdhays

      Am I the only one who thought, “I just can’t do the sums” when Cannon announced she just couldn’t keep up with the handful of pretty basic pre-trial motions? IF you take her reasons at face value, she’s basically saying she’s completely in over her head.

      I think she may very well be in over her head, but that’s not what is going on here.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TBone

      Six months before the high-stakes general election, former President Donald Trump is spending his Saturday at the Jersey Shore by way of a sure-to-be boisterous campaign rally.
      🌊 Why Wildwood? For one, it’s a red enclave in a blue state, and not too far from purple Pennsylvania.
      🌊 Mayor Ernie Troiano is also a fan, and suggested the beach venue that can hold 30,000 people to the Trump campaign. Plus, there’s the economic boost it’s expected to bring.
      🌊 “Take the politics out of it and people would bend over backward for this number of people to come to their town,” Troiano, who is a Republican, told The Inquirer.
      Politics reporter Julia Terruso explains how this weekend’s big event — a sequel to a packed 2020 rally held at the Wildwood Convention Center — came to be, and why two Wildwood mayors are under indictment at the same time as the former president.

      Troiano, Byron, and sitting City Commissioner Steve Mikulski are all facing indictments that allege they defrauded the state’s health-care system by claiming to be full-time employees and collecting health insurance. So Trump, who has been indicted in four jurisdictions, will speak in a town in which two of its three current elected leaders are also under indictment

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      @zhena gogolia: Goodreads blocked reviews also.   Barnes and Noble is open  ..

      Kristi Noem’s “No Going Back” is a surprisingly solid work of fiction for the second time author. Her first book, “Not My First Rodeo” focused on her politics and personal life in a lighthearted way. For her second book she leaves the non-fiction world and writes with a darker tone. The subject is serious: How is a psychopath/serial killer formed, and how far can she rise. Apparently pretty darn far – the robotic, plastic faced, right wing Barbie character sells herself successfully to the public and finds herself elected governor of a state while having no trace of humanity. It’s written effectively. We learn in the book several instances of how far the subject is willing prostrate herself to be considered for a potential VP slot. All the while hiding her darker urges. In private the subject kills a puppy for acting like a puppy. Then she kills a goat for being a goat. The body count rises as she also adds a few horses for good measure. The setting for these murders is as dark and empty as the subject matter itself – a gravel pit. T

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve in the ATL

      How did this not make JC’s post last night?

      New York Times Pitchbot
      @DougJBalloon
      5h
      To rebuild ties with his left-wing base, Biden must record a diss track about Bibi Netanyahu.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Highway Rob

      Are there any MDs in the commentariat? How does one go about “removing” a dead worm from your brain, and how do you “fully recover” from a worm eating your brain? I was under the impression that brain tissue is one of the types that doesn’t tend to grow back.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      DaBunny

      @Highway Rob: The catch-22 here is that you’re relying on a description of a brain disease from a guy who…had a brain disease.

      I’ve read commentary from a number of MDs saying it was probably a tapeworm, which didn’t actually “eat his brain.” It just drained resources from the blood flowing to his brain. And then died, leaving the equivalent of a (benign) tumor in his brain.

      Of course none of this was from docs who actually treated him, since it would be an ethical and legal violation for those folks to dish on his condition.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Incandescent anger.

      helpless rage

      impatient frustration.

      ever been in traffic, with endless red lights, or gridlock on the highway, and some place to be, that matters?

      if only I could funnel this spinning energy into a solar battery or something, and get clear back to internal neutral, that’d  be useful. (And for anyone else with this flavor of  excess, too)

      Re: these mob guys who employed cannons husband, and trumpet thanking a mobster who “couldn’t get to him”  ( referencing that hard to open article on crooks and liars that was linked in the other thread)

      there was a tidbit about someone ordering a hit. I don’t want anything to do with that sort of thing, but in my fantasy life, it would be great to understand a gentle soft violence-porn version of why  hits get ordered, by whom and against whom. (I suppose it wouldn’t help.) just saying. I mean, I mean, asking for a friend…IRL, I dislike assassination attempts of current world leaders. I just want really bad dictator types to quit harming people.

      I’m still not allowed to Ill-wish, I need a diplomatic way to say it, but all the antiabortion people, all the trial delay people, all the anti mifepristone people they all need a nice dose of turnabout. Someone they know, someone close, to be caught in the harmful situations they are causing to many others (and causing to the American public, whose right to speedy trial has not been honored.) All their sisters and wives and daughters get pregnancy complications, or they know someone who faces domestic violence, crushed dreams, poverty, trouble supporting the kids they already have, shared custody with their rapist for their forced birth baby. A big dose of empathy seems needed. WWIT?

      please excuse my crankiness; it’s all bothering me.
      I’ll go do yard work in the wind.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JCJ

      @Highway Rob: as for removing something from the brain – it is like real estate: location, location, location.   At least for tumors, both benign and malignant, the extent of surgery is dependent on where the lesion is located.  Someplace deep in the thalamus?  Probably not very extensive resection.  Something at the temporal pole?  Probably amenable to surgery.  Think temporal lobe surgery for seizures.

       

      Perhaps rfk Jr’s worm had eaten away at the rational thinking portion of his brain.  All day I have had the Pink Floyd song “Hey You” playing in my thoughts

       

      But it was only fantasy

      The wall was too high, as you can see

      No matter how he tried he could not break free

      And the worms ate into his brain

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Bill Arnold

      Since this is an open thread, was it ever determined what happened with the permanent datacenter outage in May 2022, e.g. was it ransomware (probably Russian if so), and if so can you disclose it?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Reposted from the previous post.

      I’m probably not the only one who dreams that some ProPublica reporter has evidence of her actions being expressly and incontrovertibly dictated by a Federalist Society hack and just has one more source to check before hitting “publish”. Her thin resume seems to indicate that she’s too green to come up with all these delay tactics on her own.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Balconesfault

      @sdhays

      I think she may very well be in over her head, but that’s not what is going on here.

      If the Federalist Society wanted those issues rapidly resolved she’d produce decisions … with copious pages detailing “her” thought processes, the next day.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      H.E.Wolf

      I try to remember to Google “rage farming” every now and then.

      If we fall for the media tactic of “outrage du jour” reporting, and expend our energy on rage, we will get a lot less done in the run-up to November.

      Some folks can be both rage-ful and productive. I’m not one of them.

      (Vengeful and productive, yes. :) The Republicans are gonna rue the day.)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      RFJ Jr. is 70 and would be 71 upon inauguration which would make him the 2nd oldest president in history after Biden.  Trump was 70 on inauguration day.

      Cornell West is 70, same age as RFJ Jr.

      Marianne Williams is 71 so a year older then both.

      Honest to God, I’m so fucking done with this idiot boomer generation and ready for them to move off stage.  They are all toxic.  How is it that European nations manage to elect young vibrant candidates? like we used to?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TBone

      @Gloria DryGarden: good things come to those who wait.  Aarrggh the waiting tho!  I am hopeful that once justice has been fully meted out, these fucks will crawl back under the detritus from whence they came.  It is already happening in dribs and drabs.  People are too embarrassed to wave their freak Rump flags in large numbers this year, at least where I live (a huge improvement in scenery has occurred).  Take heart!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JaySinWA

      Why is anyone treating RFKjr as a reliable narrator about anything medical? I suppose it is theoretically against his political interests, sort of a political version of hearsay rules, but still, this guy?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Balconesfault

      @Kent

      Honest to God, I’m so fucking done with this idiot boomer generation and ready for them to move off stage. They are all toxic.

      WTF? Biden is toxic?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SiubhanDuinne

      unless the Corrupt Supreme Court screws the pooch

      Seems to me that word “unless” is staggering under a very heavy lift.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @Kent:

      Hillary was deeemed too old. Then her main competitors in 2016 were older and people stopped caring about age. Then Trump won, which led to Biden winning the nomination and then the presidency, and people started caring about age again.  Our nominee in 2028 will almost certainly be within the normal age range again.

      Reply

