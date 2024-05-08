TaMara and I were apparently composing our posts about Cannon at the same time this morning. Mine was already composed when hers went up, so I held mine back. If you already talked about all of this in TaMara’s post, just consider this a totally open thread.

On the bright side, that opens up the trial calendar for the DC case, unless the Corrupt Supreme Court screws the pooch.

This is good for Jack Smith. This trial was never going to happen before the election. Now that it’s off the calendar, the DC election interference case can proceed as soon as (or IF) the Supreme Court gives the green light. https://t.co/pjCe5BfOMr — Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) May 7, 2024

This may have been covered in the morning thread. But wow, just wow.

This explains many things https://t.co/6NhdNLF7K1 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 8, 2024

Maybe all the corruption we are seeing is related to an ethics-eating parasite? I can’t wait until the identify that parasite and find the cure. For now, the cure is Democrats, Independents, and all other sane people voting for the sane party.

Open thread.