Trump Indictments / Brazen Is All He's Got Left At This Point

Brazen Is All He’s Got Left At This Point

46 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Brazen is all Trump has left.  Is he running on fumes ?

New defamation (or libel?) with E. Jean Carroll, and now he wants presidential immunity for events before and after he was president.

Why are these cases not dismissed up front for lack of standing?

Apparently, the last format he libeled her in would have him back in court in NY with Judge Kaplan again.

Totally open thread.

    46 Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      I have a task for Biden, given he seems to have ultimate immunity per the person I’d like the task committed upon.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TBone

      Corruption.  It’ll catch up in a bad way. I’m hanging my hat on that.

      Like a festering boil that erupts.  Mebbe needs lancing to help. Like popping a big balloon.  POW! Hisssssssd

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jackie

      He is truly sundowning. Spiraling out of control as his next trial – NOT A CIVIL CASE THIS TIME – begins very very soon. Mar 25, I believe. 🎻

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      wow – that’s totally wild. I’m not sure how he can defend that any crimes he did all his life is wiped away because he is president. This seems like just another way to delay the whole thing by doing something outrageous.

      Speaking of outrageous – the Kansas GOP party has some explaining to do:

      https://www.reddit.com/r/WhitePeopleTwitter/comments/1bbwknd/republicans_at_kansas_gop_event_kick_and_punch/

      “Republicans at Kansas GOP event kick and punch effigy of President Joe Biden”

      These people have gone off the rails as well. Imagine that this is what conservatism has come to. Yet, it’s our dear media that criticizes us about whatever – this should be a full ass scandal.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Is this the week we will find out whether Judge McAfee is going to go with the rule of law or allow Fani Willis to be thrown of a case because of bullshit rumors from aggrieved former friends?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FelonyGovt

      He seems to think that “presidential immunity” is the one weird trick that insulates him from any liability, ever. Maybe the actions of the corrupt USSC in agreeing to even entertain this bullshit argument has emboldened him.

      In any case, reading about the content of some of his speeches this weekend (“Cary Grant was 81, good looking guy, we don’t have actors like that now”), he is definitely circling the drain mentally.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sdhays

      I’ve already said what I have to say about this (the topic in this post) in the previous thread, but I just read a Vox article on the story about the Duchess of who-the-fuck-cares because I was tired of being confused by the various mentions of it. It’s a puzzle, but not one I really care about.

      However, I have to say that this quote made me dry heave:

      “The inescapable true is that in the unlikely event that the Cambridge marriage [between William and Kate] ever becomes troubled, the whole Windsor house of cards could come tumbling down”, write Brown in The Palace Papers. “Kate has become a cherished national icon of flawless motherhood.”

      Man, there is so much that’s sick about that statement, but “national icon of flawless motherhood” is just…wow. Not a commentary on the woman in question – I have literally no opinion of her. But “flawless motherhood” is such a ridiculous, impossible standard; how is that healthy for that family, or that nation?

      And for the beginning part of the quote: my goodness, what a stupid, frivolous institution that might not survive some marital trouble (which it has quite a history of having).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TBone

      @FelonyGovt: I want to slap that name out his mouth in person. With a shovel handle. Repeatedly. And then install a permanent shock collar.  BZZZTT

      Whar my cattle prod?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Open thread? We had an interesting visit from an occupational therapist this morning. She was here to assess ways we could make life easier and safer for Mr DAW. She recommended double tape for the bathmat, maybe removing the plastic mat under his desk chair so it’s less likely to roll out of control, and maybe getting a bed rail that he could use to lever himself into and out of our too-high bed. She going to have a series of appointments with him to work on things like turning, hitching his chair under the table, etc. He sees a physical therapist but that’s mostly for strength.

      I liked her. I wasn’t keen on being “inspected” but wound up glad she’d come.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      p.a.

      tRump will eventually reach into his drawers and throw shit at someone.  Fox will declare it “legitimate political discourse”, but this might, might, get him below 40% down to the magic 27.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Hoodie

      It’s all about delay and make everything an episode in the Passion of Donald.  He knows he’s fucked legally but is clinging to the hope he can win in November, have DOJ pull out of all its criminal actions and delay the civil stuff by using the prohibition against suing a president while in office.  Hire some shitty lawyers who don’t care about getting disciplined for making frivolous motions and have them file every silly argument they can come up with.   He counts on the legal system treating these things as serious , e.g., at least some of the appeals courts taking them up as if they are serious.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      realbtl

      Joe Biden is senile not TIFG.  “the most ridiculous decisions … including the Ms Bergdorf Goodman, a person I’d never met.”  Ms Berghoff?  Didn’t know the store was a person. //

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @realbtl: I took that as mockery, like if someone said “Miss Too Big for Her Britches”.  “Miss Name of the Store” to refer to the case where he raped her, not even saying her name.

      But now I wonder if you’re right.  Like Tim Apple.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Until last week, I hadn’t even realized he had Parkinsons, not sure how I missed that unless his symptoms were minimal before but now getting to be more pronounced?

      That’s a tough road.  Great that you are living where you are rather than in a house or apartment where you’re more on your own.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @FelonyGovt:

      He seems to think that “presidential immunity” is the one weird trick that insulates him from any liability, ever.

      One thing I have noticed from his court tactics is that Trump truly believes in One Weird Trick.  He is convinced that he will not, cannot face consequences and only has to find the way he’s smarter than everyone else to get this all dismissed.

      The part about not believing he can face consequences seems to be getting strained, but that just makes him more determined to One Weird Trick his way free.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Searcher

      So Michael J Sullivan’s fantasy series, Riyria Revelations, revolves around the (spoiler alert) plot of a bitter old man to become emperor to gain absolution for the murders he committed trying to become emperor.

      Not a fantasy series whose plot I’d expect to be relevant to modern US politics.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      wjca

      @Hoodie: Yeah, the so-called rebuttal of the SOTU has nothing to do with Biden.

      Well, this time it actually didn’t.  It was all about TIFG and his cult.  Biden had, at most, a cameo role.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Anyone who’s appalled/offended by Cheetolini’s lawyer’s hijinks, and/or uncomprehending that his popularity seems to increase the more the judges slap him around, should reflect on the breadth and depth of his cultists’ usual interactions with the legal system and the bureaucracy in general. Those people believe (not without some justification) that those interactions are uniformly bad.

      Consider driving: Traffic laws are unreasonable restrictions on their freedom, the system fines them, forces them to pay lawyers to keep points off their licenses and then to pay extra for insurance. If they have a small business, the hassle is even worse, slapping restrictions and requirements on them and taxing them so they can hardly make a living. And in either instance the fat cats always get away scot-free by relying on those they know in the hierarchy or slipping a few bucks to those they don’t yet know.

      Not saying they’re right. Am saying enough of their complaints are plausible to (with a dollop of persecution complex) convince them they are real. And anytime Dear Leader can dump sand into the gears of the law or stick a proverbial finger in a judge’s face, they consider it a blow at “the system” they believe oppresses them.

      (Just sayin’. We now return you to your usual bickering…)

      Reply

