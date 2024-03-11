Brazen is all Trump has left. Is he running on fumes ?

New defamation (or libel?) with E. Jean Carroll, and now he wants presidential immunity for events before and after he was president.

Why are these cases not dismissed up front for lack of standing?

He now wants presidential immunity for crimes he committed before he was President. https://t.co/y5KAf5HGBP — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 11, 2024

Apparently, the last format he libeled her in would have him back in court in NY with Judge Kaplan again.

