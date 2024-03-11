Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Cole is on a roll !

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

In after Baud. Damn.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

… gradually, and then suddenly.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

People are complicated. Love is not.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Women's Rights / Self-Determination: IVF vs. Dobbs – Uneven Outcry

Self-Determination: IVF vs. Dobbs – Uneven Outcry

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Is it just me, or has there been a more impassioned outcry related to IVF than there was to Dobbs?

I believe the government should stay the hell out of both IVF and the right to decide whether or not to bring a child into this world, and when.

But to me, when the right to self-determination is being violated, the response feels uneven.  Anguished outcries pretty much across the board (except from the usual suspects) because people who want a child and can’t have one without IVF will now have severely limited options.

Less anguished responses across the board when women are bleeding out in hospital parking lots.  I know that some of us care deeply about this.  But across the wider society, it seems like the response is much more sympathetic to women who want to have a child and can’t, as opposed to someone who is being forced to bear a child that she doesn’t want.  (For any number of reasons.)

Does it seem this way to any9one else?

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • John S.
  • Nina

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Nina

      The media is hardwired to care more about rich person problems than poor person problems.  Can’t get an abortion in your state?  Just fly to another.  Can’t get IVF?  IVF takes longer and is more invasive, and it costs a lot of money, so it inconveniences the rich person more if they have to go out of state for it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.