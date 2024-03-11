Is it just me, or has there been a more impassioned outcry related to IVF than there was to Dobbs?

I believe the government should stay the hell out of both IVF and the right to decide whether or not to bring a child into this world, and when.

But to me, when the right to self-determination is being violated, the response feels uneven. Anguished outcries pretty much across the board (except from the usual suspects) because people who want a child and can’t have one without IVF will now have severely limited options.

Less anguished responses across the board when women are bleeding out in hospital parking lots. I know that some of us care deeply about this. But across the wider society, it seems like the response is much more sympathetic to women who want to have a child and can’t, as opposed to someone who is being forced to bear a child that she doesn’t want. (For any number of reasons.)

Does it seem this way to any9one else?

Open thread.