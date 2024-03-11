We’ve been talking about serious stuff all afternoon, and I’m ready for a break.
How about you guys?
Here’s my sweet Willow doing tricks for treats.
She has the best tummy. Except maybe for Henry’s. I guess they are tied.
Open Thread.
lowtechcyclist
That’s one sweet kitty belly! Almost as sweet as my Iggy’s belly. :-)
lowtechcyclist
Wonder how long this thread will last, now that AL has stomped on it!
H.E.Wolf
Kitteh belleh! :)
Scout211
Thanks, WC. Since this is an open thread with nothing serious, I’d like to ask for some book recommendations or author recommendations for my husband. Mr.Scout’s neurologist was happy that he was still reading and even more pleased that he isn’t watching any screens or spending time watching television. I guess the brain stimulation from reading is better than watching screens or television.
We need a few more interesting authors for him to read. But he has kind of a narrow interest area. He likes mysteries or police procedurals that take place in the wilderness or out in country areas. Some of his favorite authors are J A Jance, C J Box, Craig Johnson, William Kent Krueger. He did not like Hillerman, though. He also likes Michael Connelly even though those are set in urban areas.
If anyone has any recommendations, I would really appreciate it. Thanks!
prostratedragon
A little tiger she is. Such pretty stripes!
HumboldtBlue
They teach’em young down New Zealand way.
@prostratedragon: When she was a baby, she looked just like an ocelot!
Scout211
@WaterGirl: Will do. I was going to last night but it was way off topic.
karen marie
@Scout211: Has he read Westlake – Donald E. Westlake?
Now there’s a hole to happily fall into. Westlake’s got “comic crime capers,” “hard crime” (under the pseudonym Richard Stark), and non-crime – all of it brilliant.
One of my favorites of his non-crime is Adios, Scheherazade. It is astonishing.
Mousebumples
@Scout211: I don’t read much in the way of mysteries, but I enjoyed Sharon Kay Penman’s historical fiction mystery series – Justin de Quincy mysteries per her Wiki page.
Justin is a fictional character and it’s set in the time of Eleanor of Aquitaine. Penman passed away a few years ago, so the series is likely done with 4 mysteries, but I enjoyed the way she blended fictional mysteries with Historical Events.
eclare
What a pretty kitteh!
NotMax
The Cadfael Chronicles books written under the nom de plume Ellis Peters spring to mind.
Manyakitty
Lookit those purr buttons on the Willow belly 😻
glc
12 hospitalized, 1 seriously.
Technical event in mid-flight. Could happen to anyone, I’m sure it’s all fine.
Her coloring really is stunning, and I am totally not prejudiced in her favor. :-)
glc
Sad, and also odd.
