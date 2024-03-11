Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Let there be snark.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

This really is a full service blog.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Afternoon Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • glc
  • H.E.Wolf
  • HumboldtBlue
  • karen marie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Manyakitty
  • Mousebumples
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Thanks, WC. Since this is an open thread with nothing serious, I’d like to ask for some book recommendations or author recommendations for my husband. Mr.Scout’s neurologist was happy  that he was still reading and even more pleased that he isn’t watching any screens or spending time watching television.  I guess the brain stimulation from reading is better than watching screens or television.

      We need a few more interesting authors for him to read.  But he has kind of a narrow interest area. He likes mysteries or police procedurals that take place in the wilderness or out in country areas. Some of his favorite authors are J A Jance, C J Box, Craig Johnson, William Kent Krueger. He did not like Hillerman, though.  He also likes Michael Connelly even though those are set in urban areas.

      If anyone has any recommendations, I would really appreciate it.  Thanks!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mousebumples

      @Scout211: I don’t read much in the way of mysteries, but I enjoyed Sharon Kay Penman’s historical fiction mystery series – Justin de Quincy mysteries per her Wiki page.

      Justin is a fictional character and it’s set in the time of Eleanor of Aquitaine. Penman passed away a few years ago, so the series is likely done with 4 mysteries, but I enjoyed the way she blended fictional mysteries with Historical Events.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @glc: Yikes!

      Boeing 787 “technical event” said to cause sudden nosedive and 50 injuries

      LATAM Airlines said “technical event” in mid-flight “caused a strong movement.”

      Brings to mind the description of Musk’s rocket thing that went bad.  Sudden disassembly or something like that?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.