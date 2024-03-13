

This just in:

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said Wednesday that she will not pursue the Republican special election nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Ken Buck in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District after he departs Congress at the end of next week. Boebert is still running, however, in the Republican primary to be the GOP nominee for the November election in the 4th District. In a written statement, Boebert called Buck’s resignation “a swampy backroom deal to try to rig an election” for her opponents. “Forcing an unnecessary special election on the same day as the primary election will confuse voters, result in a lame duck congressman on day one, and leave the 4th District with no representation for more than three months,” she wrote. “The 4th District deserves better.”

Buck apparently quit without telling Pastor Mike in advance, cutting the R majority in the House down to a couple (depending on health, etc.). Part of the reason for Buck’s abrupt resignation probably lies the rules for special elections in Colorado:

Whoever wins the Republican vacancy nomination for the special election may have a slight advantage in the primary because their name will appear twice on the June 25 ballot. [Gov Jared] Polis said blending the two elections will save money, but voters in the 4th District may be confused about why there are two similar races on their primary ballot. Republican and Democratic vacancy committees, made up of party insiders, will have to meet within the next few weeks to select their respective nominees for the special election. Vacancy committees are notoriously unpredictable.

Yes, they’re unpredictable, but it doesn’t take a genius to predict that Republican “party insiders” in CO-4 won’t pick Boebert because they’re hella pissed that she decided to bring her carpetbag full of money and her family drama into their district. Boebert is attempting to blunt the inevitable humiliation of not getting chosen by saying she’s not even going to run. (ETA: Also, she would have to resign her CO-3 seat to run in the CO-4 special, so Buck put her between a rock and a hard place.) This is similar to a kid saying he didn’t even want to play with a toy after mom gives it to his sister.

The result of all this machination is that voters in CO-4 will have ballots: one to pick the interim replacement for Buck, which will contain the party nominee for the seat, and one for primary to choose the Republican candidate for the November general election. Getting the nod for the special is a powerful endorsement and incentive for voters to vote for the same person in the special and the primary.

The bottom line here is that Boebert underestimated Ken Buck and he gave her a fuck-you, adios, you lose present going out the door. You love to see it.