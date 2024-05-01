Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No Justins, No Peace

Cole is on a roll !

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

You are here: Home / Politics / Project 2025 / Open Thread: Project 2025

Open Thread: Project 2025

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

We may all be aware of Project 2025, but I would bet that at least 80% of the population has either never heard of it or has no idea what it is.

I’ve written a few pieces on Project 2025 now, but this interview goes way more in depth than previous reporting on Trump’s plans. He says he:

– would let red states monitor and prosecute women who get abortions

– won’t commit to defending NATO nations

– would fire attorneys who won’t prosecute his political opponents

– would suspend posse comitatus and deploy the military on US soil

– would end the pandemic preparedness office

– would fire thousands of civil servants

– would pardon all of the J6 rioters

– would try to make law enforcement officers immune from prosecution

If this doesn’t scare the living shit out of you, you aren’t paying attention.

.

x

Project 2025I would love it if various BJ peeps (I’m looking at you rikyrah, and others) wanted to choose one piece of Project 2025 and do a guest post. There’s just not enough time in the day!

No trial in NY today, so I thought that might make it a good day for this.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • frosty
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • JWR
  • kindness
  • NotMax
  • oldgold
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      I appreciate any and all exposure on Project 2025.

      I want people to grasp the attacks on anyone who isn’t a straight White Male.

       

      Those of us living in our blue cities in our blue states…they are coming for us too.

      And, let’s be clear. This is the plan that they have for ANY REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, not just the Orange Menace.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      frosty

      @NotMax: ​11 million is the start. Whether it’s mentioned in Project 2025, after they’re gone, the next step is naturalized citizens, which includes my two sons.

      I don’t think I can read this post. I already know too much about it and I don’t trust my fellow Americans to drive a stake through the Republican Party. See you downstream.​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah: yes indeed – they don’t care who their figurehead in the WH is, they are going for broke.

      (and by ‘broke’, I mean, they will try their best to break this country for everyone but themselves)

      This is why it’s more important that ever to put Project 2025 and that TIME interview and everything else we can in front of the “normies” in our lives and networks.  Far too many of them have NO idea

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JWR

      @NotMax:

      his vowing to deport 11 million people.

      That’s why he wants to redefine what the Posse Comitatus Act says, so he can use the military against those things we call people, when they’re actually not even civilians. As I posted somewhere around here:

      Sir, the Posse Comitatus Act says that you can’t deploy the U.S. military against civilians. Would you override that?

      Trump: Well, these aren’t civilians….

      Neither one of those two know WTF they’re talking about.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kindness

      Evangelical Republicans love the 2025 project.  They see it as their path to Dominion.  A theocracy based on their twisted & debased version of Christianity.  2025 doesn’t specifically spell that out but it isn’t a stretch for fanatics to see it that way.  Their Jesus is fascist and they love him for it.  When I was younger in the 70’s/80’s, we’d have discussions wondering how Germans in the 1930’s would blithly accept Hitler. Well I am sadly now not shocked to see it here in the US with these awful folk.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JML

      It’s a reminder that when people tell you who they are, believe them. This is what the Republican party wants, this is what they are voting for. No pretending they won’t actually do this (remember the people who said the SCOTUS was never going to ACTUALLY overturn Roe? I sure do.) or that someone will stop them. Bitch McConnell sure didn’t stop anything in TFG’s first term.

      This is what they’re going to do if elected. This is who they are. Anyone who votes for these scumbags is voting for this agenda, no matter what else they think they’re getting out of it (tax cuts, probably).

      and the “Project 2025” agenda and plan is ruinous for America. And a lot of it isn’t new, and wasn’t just made up under TFG. Some of this trash has been floating around since Reagan.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      oldgold

      Each day I ask myself, given the totality of the circumstances, why isn’t Biden ahead by a minimum of 10% in the polls?

      I have a couple of possible answers, none of which I care to relitigate today.  I do wonder what others believe the answers are.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      In his opening monologue last night, Jimmy Kimmel went through Project 2025 point by point.  Most people who watch probably vote for Democrats already, but anything to get the word out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      I’m not normally a Kimmel fan, but I know he has a large and enthusiastic following, so this is good to know. I have class starting in a few minutes, but once it’s over I’ll dig up the video of his show and watch it myself.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      @JML:

      It’s a reminder that when people tell you who they are, believe them. This is what the Republican party wants, this is what they are voting for. No pretending they won’t actually do this (remember the people who said the SCOTUS was never going to ACTUALLY overturn Roe? I sure do.) or that someone will stop them. Bitch McConnell sure didn’t stop anything in TFG’s first term.

       

      Say it over and over and over again.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      ShitForBrains is not running for president.

      He is running for revenge for not selecting him as the imperial wizard. He thinks the world owes him EVERYTHING. Power, Money, Revenge. Because he is the perfect human – just ask him. And the worst part is that he has support from people that believe he IS the imperial wizard, instead of the racist POS idiot he is.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      oldgold

      @rikyrah:”I want people to grasp the attacks on anyone who isn’t a straight White Male.”

      Last week the President of Iowa State University said this with a straight face:

      “So one of the first things we did was establish learning communities so that a young man, young white man, from rural Iowa, could come and be in a learning community and find the place where they could belong.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JWR

      @oldgold:

      why isn’t Biden ahead by a minimum of 10% in the polls?

      My guess would be that he really is ahead by at least that much, and the polls are all screwed up. Now where are those poll unskewerers when we need ’em? ;)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.