We may all be aware of Project 2025, but I would bet that at least 80% of the population has either never heard of it or has no idea what it is.
I’ve written a few pieces on Project 2025 now, but this interview goes way more in depth than previous reporting on Trump’s plans. He says he:
– would let red states monitor and prosecute women who get abortions
– won’t commit to defending NATO nations
– would fire attorneys who won’t prosecute his political opponents
– would suspend posse comitatus and deploy the military on US soil
– would end the pandemic preparedness office
– would fire thousands of civil servants
– would pardon all of the J6 rioters
– would try to make law enforcement officers immune from prosecution
If this doesn’t scare the living shit out of you, you aren’t paying attention.
You’ve probably heard of #Project2025, but what is it?
LISTEN UP TO @marceelias and @paigemoskowitz explain everything you need to know about the right-wing effort and why it’s so dangerous.
I would love it if various BJ peeps (I’m looking at you rikyrah, and others) wanted to choose one piece of Project 2025 and do a guest post. There’s just not enough time in the day!
No trial in NY today, so I thought that might make it a good day for this.
Open thread.
