We may all be aware of Project 2025, but I would bet that at least 80% of the population has either never heard of it or has no idea what it is.

I’ve written a few pieces on Project 2025 now, but this interview goes way more in depth than previous reporting on Trump’s plans. He says he: – would let red states monitor and prosecute women who get abortions – won’t commit to defending NATO nations – would fire attorneys who won’t prosecute his political opponents – would suspend posse comitatus and deploy the military on US soil – would end the pandemic preparedness office – would fire thousands of civil servants – would pardon all of the J6 rioters – would try to make law enforcement officers immune from prosecution If this doesn’t scare the living shit out of you, you aren’t paying attention.

You’ve probably heard of #Project2025, but what is it? LISTEN UP TO @marceelias and @paigemoskowitz explain everything you need to know about the right-wing effort and why it’s so dangerous. pic.twitter.com/5qsTVPboZw — Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) April 30, 2024

I would love it if various BJ peeps (I’m looking at you rikyrah, and others) wanted to choose one piece of Project 2025 and do a guest post. There’s just not enough time in the day!

No trial in NY today, so I thought that might make it a good day for this.

Open thread.