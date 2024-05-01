Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Second rate reporter says what?

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Bark louder, little dog.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Itty Bitty Kitty Adopts Manyakitty (Open Thread)

Itty Bitty Kitty Adopts Manyakitty (Open Thread)

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Lots of life changes going on!

His name is Cygnus Eclipse. He’s 7 weeks old and 2 pounds.

Our vet runs a very limited stray kitten rescue. Asimov came from there, too. When I was in there saying goodbye to Heisenberg, I asked her to add me to the kitten list.

Fast forward to this past Thursday when I got a text from the tech who actually fosters the kitten. She sent me a picture and wanted to know if I was interested.

And here we are.

Manyakitty

Where’s Cygnus Eclipse?  I’m sure he’s in there somewhere.  7 weeks and 2 pounds.

Here we are, indeed.  Congratulations are in order!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cvannatta
  • eclare
  • Heidi Mom
  • Indycat32
  • MomSense
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sis
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TaMara
  • VFX Lurker
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Pairing this post with the Project 2025 post, for obvious reasons.

      Like the music in Schindler’s List, which was the only thing that got me through that movie.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve seen a lot of unbearably cute kittens in my life. Cygnus Eclipse just might be the cutest.

      Congratulations to Manyakitty and little ‘Clips.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Heidi Mom

      If you look up “wide-eyed wonder” in the dictionary, you’ll find a photo of Cygnus Eclipse!  Congratulations on your new kitty!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      randy khan

      I love that little kitten surprised look.  Of course, when everything is new, lots of things surprise you.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.