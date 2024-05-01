Lots of life changes going on!
His name is Cygnus Eclipse. He’s 7 weeks old and 2 pounds.
Our vet runs a very limited stray kitten rescue. Asimov came from there, too. When I was in there saying goodbye to Heisenberg, I asked her to add me to the kitten list.
Fast forward to this past Thursday when I got a text from the tech who actually fosters the kitten. She sent me a picture and wanted to know if I was interested.
And here we are.
Manyakitty
Where’s Cygnus Eclipse? I’m sure he’s in there somewhere. 7 weeks and 2 pounds.
Here we are, indeed. Congratulations are in order!
Open thread!
